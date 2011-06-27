Tire wear is expected to be about 24000 due to the nature of the tires the car is equipped with. It takes some time to learn the various in dash systems. A lot of information is available if you know how to access it. This is our third Avalon (we have owned other cars too) and consider the Avalons to be the best value for the dollar spent. Our Avalon is a road car as well as an around the town vehicle - so interior and trunk space is important. Up date after one year of ownership - We continue to enjoy our Avalon and are very pleased with the car. The car performed very well on a 6000 mile road trip last summer. It has very adequate power and handles quickly and smoothly. We still miss the adjustable rear seat backs of our previous two Avalons. The dash systems are complex and take time to learn and use. The speedometer reads two miles an hour fast when compared with two on board GPS units. Toyota says that this is acceptable - up to a seven mile per hour variable. We live in very hot Tucson Arizona and the AC system on our Avalon performs exceedingly well and cools the care very quickly. We have excellent dealer support. We've been driving our Avalon for two years now and remain very pleased with it as noted previously. One feature of the cruise control feature that I do not like is the capacity of the system to slow the car very quickly when descending a grade and the car exceeds the set cruise speed. A combination of brakes and transmission downshifting is used for that purpose. I cancel the cruise control when descending a steep grade. Our previous Camry and two Avalons all share this characteristic and Toyota is unlikely to make a change as we have experienced it going back to 1997. When I read reviews of the 2016 model prior to our purchase, one reviewer complained that he had to replace the OEM tires at 24,000 miles. Our OEM tires now have over 27,000 miles on them and there is plenty of tread left.

