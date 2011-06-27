  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(64)
2016 Toyota Avalon Review

Pros & Cons

  • Quiet and upscale interior with roomy seating front and rear
  • large trunk
  • above-average fuel economy
  • wide array of optional features.
  • Ride quality might be too firm for traditional Avalon buyers, all-wheel drive is not an option.
List Price Range
$15,929 - $24,496
Edmunds' Expert Review

With its combination of comfort, overall quality and solid performance, the 2016 Toyota Avalon is one of the best full-size sedans on the market.

Notably, we picked the 2016 Toyota Avalon as one of Edmunds' Best Used Cars, Trucks and SUVs.

Vehicle overview

The criteria for a solid full-size sedan these days are pretty straightforward: a roomy cabin, a long list of creature comforts and a quiet, controlled ride. Those expectations are apparently tattooed on the arms of every 2016 Toyota Avalon engineer, because the latest version fulfills those needs and then some.

The vast, airy cabin affords more than enough room for passengers front and rear. There's also Lexus-like wood and soft-touch plastic trim, while the supremely comfortable seats are perfect for long-distance cruising. Noise from the road, wind and tires is practically nonexistent. Luxurious features, including ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, tri-zone automatic climate control and a power rear sunshade are all available.

Understating styling is a hallmark of the Avalon, but under that skin is a sophisticated sedan with a luxurious interior.

Even though the Avalon offers a comprehensive set of features along with satisfying performance, there are a few competitors worth considering. Although it's a bit smaller on the inside, the 2016 Nissan Maxima is fun to drive and the cabin design is more modern. The 2016 Kia Cadenza offers goodies not available in the Avalon, including a panoramic sunroof and adaptive headlights. The 2016 Chrysler 300 offers all-wheel drive for cold-weather traction or an optional 363-horsepower V8 for more spirited performance. Other standouts in the category include the 2016 Chevrolet Impala and 2016 Hyundai Azera.

2016 Toyota Avalon models

There are five trim levels for the 2016 Toyota Avalon: XLE, XLE Plus, XLE Premium, Touring and Limited. The Avalon Hybrid is covered in a separate review.

The base XLE comes standard with 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, LED taillights, heated mirrors, dual-zone automatic climate control, cruise control, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel with wheel-mounted paddle shifters, leather upholstery, heated front seats, an eight-way power driver seat (with power lumbar support) and a four-way power front passenger seat. Electronics features include keyless ignition and entry, a rearview camera, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a 7-inch touchscreen with Toyota's Entune interface with voice controls (including Siri Eyes-Free for iPhone users) and an eight-speaker audio system with a CD player, satellite radio, HD radio, a USB port and an auxiliary audio jack.

Like most sedans in its segment, the Avalon offers exceptional rear seat comfort and a sizable trunk.

Upgrading to the XLE Plus adds additional functionality to the keyless entry system, a sunroof and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.

The XLE Premium steps it up another notch with driver memory settings, Qi wireless charging, navigation, a nine-speaker audio system, smartphone app integration, blind spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic detection.

The Touring comes with 18-inch wheels, LED headlights and taillights, a sport-tuned suspension and unique interior trim.

With the top-of-the-line Avalon Limited you get equipment from the Touring trim (minus the interior accents) in addition to xenon headlights, auto-dimming side mirrors with puddle lamps, automatic wipers, ambient cabin lighting, tri-zone automatic climate control, upgraded leather upholstery, ventilated front seats, a 10-way power-adjustable driver seat, eight-way power-adjustable front passenger seat, heated rear seats, a rear power sunshade, Safety Connect and an 11-speaker JBL premium sound system.

The Limited also offers a Toyota Safety Sense package, which includes adaptive cruise control, a lane departure warning system, lane-keeping assist, frontal collision warning, automatic pre-collision braking and automatic high-beam headlight control.

2016 Highlights

Touring models now come with a sport-tuned suspension. An XLE Plus version slots between base XLE and XLE Premium trims, while the Touring Sport has been dropped.

Performance & mpg

The 2016 Toyota Avalon comes with a 3.5-liter V6 engine that produces 268 hp and 248 pound-feet of torque. Power is sent to the front wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission.

In Edmunds testing, an Avalon XLE sprinted from zero to 60 mph in 6.4 seconds, making it one of the quicker cars in its segment.

The Touring version of the Avalon features unique interior trim along with a sport-tuned suspension.

Safety

Standard safety features for the 2016 Toyota Avalon include traction and stability control, antilock disc brakes, front and rear seat side airbags, side curtain airbags, front knee airbags and a rearview camera. The XLE Premium, Touring and Limited come with blind spot monitoring systems with rear cross-traffic alert. Also standard on the Limited is Toyota's Safety Connect service, which includes roadside assistance, stolen vehicle location and automatic collision notification. The Limited's optional Toyota Safety Sense package includes a frontal collision warning system, automatic pre-collision braking and lane-keeping assist.

In our testing, an Avalon XLE came to a stop from 60 mph in 127 feet, a few feet longer than the class average.

In government crash tests, the Avalon received five stars for overall crash protection. In testing by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the Avalon scored a "Good" rating:  the highest possible. The Avalon's seat and head restraint design was also rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts.

Driving

The 2016 Toyota Avalon's V6 engine is smooth and powerful and should provide more than enough punch to please most drivers. Furthermore, that performance is delivered in a very quiet, unruffled manner, which adds to the Toyota's appeal as an effortless open highway cruiser. The Avalon exhibits a slight amount of body roll through corners, but overall it is surprisingly composed when the road gets twisty.

At its core, the Avalon provides an impressive blend of comfort, performance and efficiency. It's also just plain easy to drive. The ride quality is firmer than that of Avalons of old, though, so if you're coming out of an older Avalon, make sure you give this new car a thorough test-drive.

Interior

The Avalon's interior is spacious and elegant, with high-quality materials throughout. The front seats are very comfortable, with plenty of side bolstering and lumbar support for both the driver and the front passenger. As with most cars in this class, the Avalon's rear seat is quite roomy. The cavernous trunk offers 16 cubic feet of space, and its wide opening and low liftover height make it easy to load heavy bags.

Top-notch materials combined with a sleek design give the Avalon the look and feel of a luxury car.

All Avalons come standard with a 7-inch touchscreen, Toyota's Entune infotainment system and iPhone integration with Siri Eyes-Free. The Entune system was updated last year to include swipe capability, a customizable home screen, voice recognition and cache radio that can rewind up to 20 minutes.

Storage cubbies provide ample room for keys and wallets, and the center console is large. The front section of the center console acts as a convenient "eBin," with power cords passing through a sliding panel for two cell phones and auxiliary and USB connections. This area is also home to the available Qi wireless charging system. We like its convenience, but it doesn't charge very quickly.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2016 Toyota Avalon.

5(61%)
4(25%)
3(8%)
2(5%)
1(1%)
4.4
64 reviews
See all 64 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Still loving this car after three years
Dennis,05/15/2016
Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
I absolutely love everything about this car. The handling is excellent with three selectable modes including a sport mode that is perfect for the mountain roads in northern California. Fit and finish are perfect. The JBL stereo is wonderful as are all the amazing electronic features. This model comes with HID headlamps that provide a razor sharp light beam and I am still trying to figure out how the car decides to turn on the automatic high beams. It is comfortable, roomy and fun to drive. I test drove the Chevy Impala and the Chrysler 300 before driving the Avalon. This was no contest. I have owned a couple of dozen new cars in my lifetime. The Avalon Limited is by far the best vehicle I have ever owned or driven. Oh, did I mention that all maintenance is included for two full years ? update: I still like this car as much as I did three years ago. It is fun to drive, comfortable and totally reliable. And I think that it's a great value considering the features and quality purchased vs. price paid. There have been no mechanical or other issues. No warranty work. Totally a great car.
A great car for us -
John Wonder,05/22/2016
Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
Tire wear is expected to be about 24000 due to the nature of the tires the car is equipped with. It takes some time to learn the various in dash systems. A lot of information is available if you know how to access it. This is our third Avalon (we have owned other cars too) and consider the Avalons to be the best value for the dollar spent. Our Avalon is a road car as well as an around the town vehicle - so interior and trunk space is important. Up date after one year of ownership - We continue to enjoy our Avalon and are very pleased with the car. The car performed very well on a 6000 mile road trip last summer. It has very adequate power and handles quickly and smoothly. We still miss the adjustable rear seat backs of our previous two Avalons. The dash systems are complex and take time to learn and use. The speedometer reads two miles an hour fast when compared with two on board GPS units. Toyota says that this is acceptable - up to a seven mile per hour variable. We live in very hot Tucson Arizona and the AC system on our Avalon performs exceedingly well and cools the care very quickly. We have excellent dealer support. We've been driving our Avalon for two years now and remain very pleased with it as noted previously. One feature of the cruise control feature that I do not like is the capacity of the system to slow the car very quickly when descending a grade and the car exceeds the set cruise speed. A combination of brakes and transmission downshifting is used for that purpose. I cancel the cruise control when descending a steep grade. Our previous Camry and two Avalons all share this characteristic and Toyota is unlikely to make a change as we have experienced it going back to 1997. When I read reviews of the 2016 model prior to our purchase, one reviewer complained that he had to replace the OEM tires at 24,000 miles. Our OEM tires now have over 27,000 miles on them and there is plenty of tread left.
Driving for nearly 30 years, my first new car!
David,05/07/2016
Touring 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
After enjoying success in a new career, my employers encouraged me to splurge and get something new. I had my heart set on an Altima, as that is usually what I'll rent when I head out of town. I test drove a new 2015 Limited, and loved it, but with 0% financing on the 2016 models, despite a higher cost than the 2015, my touring came out with a lower monthly payment and had some features (Qi charging) that wasn't on the 2015 model. I just had to give up the seat cooler. It's a beautiful car, but inside, it's even better. I have no comparisons to what this is - I tell my friends it's not a car, it's a 268 horsepower leather appointed computer with a sunroof. With my keys in my pocket, the interior lights turn on when I walk up to it; the door opens when I pull on the handle, and it locks itself when I walk away. It's so quiet that I approached it after doing some shopping and noticed exhaust coming out the tailpipes (which are reminiscent of pipes on high end sports cars) but I couldn't hear it running. It handles, great acceleration - If you're into sports cars, fellas, you'll get your wish and make her happy too. Room for your tall grown children in the back. I'm a tall guy, fairly wide, and I find this thing a breeze to get into and out of (much easier than my truck). The trunk is big; I'm still learning how to use a navigation system and wishing it was android. Pandora, Slacker, iHeart radio... I sent my boss a text from the system and he laughed (As it was tagged "Sent from Toyota Avalon"). The stereo itself may just need some tweeking from me, as that is where I cite my only fault, but really, I guess I could always add in aftermarket speakers and amps. UPDATE: We're at 30 months of ownership, only 13,000 miles. I've sinced moved much closer to to work; driving it around town gets me around 17 miles per gallon. On the freeway, doing 80, it goes way up. No issues, wish I could wash it more often, still running great.
Good looks, Amazing Value
45 YO in Ohio,08/21/2016
XLE Premium 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
I wasn't really looking at an Avalon, but I recalled them looking sharp, so I did an Edmunds price check and the quotes coming back from dealers were surprisingly low for a Toyota, add to that a $2500 rebate, I ended up getting a Premium $7,000 off msrp. It's very peppy but maintains 26 mpg in mixed driving. All the technology goodies are there but they're just clunky or non-intuitive or slow. I've only had it a month, so I can't provide any long term guidance. The ride is quiet and smooth, and while i haven't taken it out over back roads, it doesn't seem to have an overly soft suspension. The 9 speaker sound system is better than what i had prior, but still lacks true punch. You need to get the limited (+ $6,000) for the JBL sound. The fit and finish of the inside has a very high end feel, EXCEPT the glove compartment door and the sunroof shade (both surprisingly flimsy). At the end of the day, getting a car of this size with leather, sunroof, heated seats, navigation, smart phone integration, driver seat memory settings, auto climate control, V6, blind spot warning system, and 9 speaker sound for under $31k is great. You couldn't do better in the Accord, Impala, Maxima, Lexus and maybe even Buick for that price point.
See all 64 reviews of the 2016 Toyota Avalon
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
268 hp @ 6200 rpm
See all Used 2016 Toyota Avalon features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover10.7%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2016 Toyota Avalon

Used 2016 Toyota Avalon Overview

The Used 2016 Toyota Avalon is offered in the following submodels: Avalon Sedan. Available styles include Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), XLE Premium 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), Touring 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), XLE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), and XLE Plus 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2016 Toyota Avalon?

Price comparisons for Used 2016 Toyota Avalon trim styles:

  • The Used 2016 Toyota Avalon Limited is priced between $22,995 and$24,496 with odometer readings between 18224 and44126 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Toyota Avalon Touring is priced between $19,499 and$24,496 with odometer readings between 24144 and86696 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Toyota Avalon XLE is priced between $16,991 and$18,497 with odometer readings between 53848 and81076 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Toyota Avalon XLE Plus is priced between $15,929 and$15,929 with odometer readings between 102022 and102022 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Toyota Avalon XLE Premium is priced between $20,977 and$20,977 with odometer readings between 36347 and36347 miles.

Which used 2016 Toyota Avalons are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2016 Toyota Avalon for sale near. There are currently 9 used and CPO 2016 Avalons listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $15,929 and mileage as low as 18224 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2016 Toyota Avalon.

