Close

Route 22 Toyota - Hillside / New Jersey

* * * * * TOYOTA CERTIFIED * * * * *FULLY LOADED!!! NAVIGATION!!! SUNROOF!!! LEATHER SEATING!!! ONE OWNER, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, MP3 Player, KEYLESS ENTRY Thanks to an extensive used-car warranty, every Toyota Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle comes with peace of mind. It covers major engine and transmission components, except for standard maintenance items, body glass and interior. Toyota will repair or replace any covered part that is defective in material or workmanship under normal use. The Toyota Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Limited Warran ty extends the powertrain coverage to 7 years*/100,000 total odometer miles (whichever occurs first). SMART WAY TO PRE-OWNED Ever wonder exactly what youre getting when purchasing a used vehicle? Its difficult to know what you're truly getting into when taking on the wheel of a pre-owned vehicle. Luckily, each of our pre-owned vehicles are put through a vigorous 150-point inspection. With the smart way to pre-owned, we include a vehicle history report as well as a title check on every pre-owned vehicle in stock. This way, you know that the vehicle you are purchasing has not been affected by circumstances such as natural disasters (i.e. Hurricane Sandy/Hurricane Katrina), Odometer rollback, Factory Lemon-Law Buyback, Salvage/Rebuilds, Washed Title and road accidents. With the smart way to pre-owned, you and your passengers can feel safe in the seats of your newly-bought, pre-owned vehicle. Check out this gently-used 2018 Toyota Avalon we recently got in. This 2018 Toyota Avalon comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. You appreciate the finer things in life, the vehicle you drive should not be the exception. Style, performance, sophistication is in a class of its own with this stunning Toyota Avalon Limited. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Toyota Avalon Limited is the one! This vehicle won't last long, take it home today.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Toyota Avalon Limited with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 30 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 4T1BK1EB5JU277252

Stock: 201282A

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 08-11-2020