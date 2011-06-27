Used 2018 Toyota Avalon for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
10mi
50mi
100mi
500mi
Make | Model | Year
Condition
Price and Payment
Rating
Mileage
Vehicle History
Trim
Fuel Economy
Exterior Color
Interior Color
Engine and Drivetrain
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
Features
Options & Packages
Vehicle Listing Details
- Price Drop$17,999Great Deal | $5,944 below market
2018 Toyota Avalon undefined39,888 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Brooklyn Auto Mall - Brooklyn / New York
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Avalon with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BK1EB0JU284660
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $29,500Great Deal | $2,244 below market
Certified 2018 Toyota Avalon Limited7,969 milesDelivery available*
Route 22 Toyota - Hillside / New Jersey
* * * * * TOYOTA CERTIFIED * * * * *FULLY LOADED!!! NAVIGATION!!! SUNROOF!!! LEATHER SEATING!!! ONE OWNER, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, MP3 Player, KEYLESS ENTRY Thanks to an extensive used-car warranty, every Toyota Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle comes with peace of mind. It covers major engine and transmission components, except for standard maintenance items, body glass and interior. Toyota will repair or replace any covered part that is defective in material or workmanship under normal use. The Toyota Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Limited Warran ty extends the powertrain coverage to 7 years*/100,000 total odometer miles (whichever occurs first). SMART WAY TO PRE-OWNED Ever wonder exactly what youre getting when purchasing a used vehicle? Its difficult to know what you're truly getting into when taking on the wheel of a pre-owned vehicle. Luckily, each of our pre-owned vehicles are put through a vigorous 150-point inspection. With the smart way to pre-owned, we include a vehicle history report as well as a title check on every pre-owned vehicle in stock. This way, you know that the vehicle you are purchasing has not been affected by circumstances such as natural disasters (i.e. Hurricane Sandy/Hurricane Katrina), Odometer rollback, Factory Lemon-Law Buyback, Salvage/Rebuilds, Washed Title and road accidents. With the smart way to pre-owned, you and your passengers can feel safe in the seats of your newly-bought, pre-owned vehicle. Check out this gently-used 2018 Toyota Avalon we recently got in. This 2018 Toyota Avalon comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. You appreciate the finer things in life, the vehicle you drive should not be the exception. Style, performance, sophistication is in a class of its own with this stunning Toyota Avalon Limited. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Toyota Avalon Limited is the one! This vehicle won't last long, take it home today.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Avalon Limited with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BK1EB5JU277252
Stock: 201282A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- $16,250Great Deal | $3,001 below market
2018 Toyota Avalon XLE84,560 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Tony Divino Toyota - Riverdale / Utah
Priced to Move - $7,705 below MSRP*** You've been thirsting for that one-time deal, and I think I've hit the nail on the head with this awesome XLE** Won't last long!! PRICES SLASHED!!! OUR LOSS IS YOUR GAIN... This is the vehicle for you if you're looking to get great gas mileage on your way to work.. Optional equipment includes: Carpet Mat Package...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Avalon XLE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BK1EB0JU279202
Stock: 201545A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- $25,995Great Deal | $3,344 below market
Certified 2018 Toyota Avalon Limited21,454 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Koons Annapolis Toyota - Annapolis / Maryland
2018 Toyota Avalon Limited Parisian Night Pearl ABS brakes, Blind spot sensor: Blind Spot Monitor w/Lane Change Assist warning, Brake assist, Chrome wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated front seats, Memory seat, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Radio: Entune Premium JBL Audio w/Integrated Nav, Rain sensing wipers, Rear Window Blind, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, Ventilated front seats. Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 3080 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Avalon Limited with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BK1EB5JU269510
Stock: 0201649A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- Price Drop$21,937Great Deal | $2,103 below market
2018 Toyota Avalon XLE Premium27,630 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Autosaver Ford - Comstock / New York
2018 Toyota Avalon XLE CARFAX One-Owner. AT HOME TEST DRIVE/DELIVERY AVAILABLE, BIG DEAL PLUS+, 2 YEARS UNLIMITED SCHEDULED MAINTENANCE AT NO EXTRA CHARGE, SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS., SERVICE RECORD AVAILABLE, 6-Speed Automatic ECT-i. 21/30 City/Highway MPG The team at AutoSaver Ford in Comstock, New York proudly offers this Avalon XLE for sale. Take advantage of our exclusive Big Deal Plus+ plan which includes 2 years of UNLIMITED scheduled maintenance at no extra charge! You will enjoy 2 years of unlimited oil+filter changes*, unlimited tire rotations and unlimited multi-point inspections along with lifetime state inspections for as long as you own your vehicle. Plus the added value of roadside assistance, towing reimbursement, service rewards and so much more! All of this at no extra charge and included with every vehicle we sell. We have many financing options available to qualified buyers, and will always give you a fair and honest value for your trade. *Based on factory recommended oil change intervals. Must present this offer to qualify for any special pricing.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Avalon XLE Premium with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BK1EB5JU270818
Stock: FT20200A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- $18,995Great Deal | $2,215 below market
2018 Toyota Avalon Touring65,474 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Hyundai Escondido - Escondido / California
CARFAX One-Owner. ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Preferred Accessory Package, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.21/30 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Avalon Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BK1EB4JU267473
Stock: 401401
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-15-2020
- $22,294Great Deal
2018 Toyota Avalon Limited47,730 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Frisco Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM - Frisco / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Avalon Limited with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BK1EB7JU266009
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $21,999Great Deal | $891 below market
2018 Toyota Avalon XLE Plus42,587 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Kruse Buick GMC - Marshall / Minnesota
2018 Toyota Avalon XLE Plus FWD Recent Trade In, Navigation GPS Nav, Heated Seats, Non-Smoker, Backup Camera, No Accidents, Remote Start, Like New Tires, Lane Keep Assist, Very Clean, Speak to the Previous Owner, 4D Sedan, 3.5L V6 DOHC Dual VVT-i 24V. 21/30 City/Highway MPG Ask about our Free Oil for Life Program! See more at www.krusemotors.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Avalon XLE Plus with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BK1EB8JU286348
Stock: P1359
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- Price Drop$27,331Good Deal | $1,005 below market
2018 Toyota Avalon Limited22,218 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Rick Hendrick Toyota Sandy Springs - Atlanta / Georgia
CARFAX 1-Owner, GREAT MILES 22,218! COSMIC GRAY MICA exterior and BLACK interior, Limited trim. EPA 30 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City! $2,800 below NADA Retail! NAV, Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, Rear Air, PHONE CABLE & CHARGE PACKAGE, CARPET MATS, Alloy Wheels.KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Navigation Onboard Communications System, Chrome Wheels, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control.OPTION PACKAGESPHONE CABLE & CHARGE PACKAGE high output 12W dual USB car charger, 1 micro USB to USB cable in 1 meter length, 1 Apple MFi certified Lightning to USB cable in 1-meter length and 1 Apple MFi certified Lightning to USB cable in 2 meters length. Toyota Limited with COSMIC GRAY MICA exterior and BLACK interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 268 HP at 6200 RPM*.A GREAT VALUEThis Avalon is priced $2,800 below NADA Retail.OUR OFFERINGSOur dealership has new and used car buyers' best interest in mind with independent, friendly onsite financing that can take care of your transaction from start to finish. We will always work within your budget's comfort zone in our hassle-free environment.Pricing analysis performed on 8/28/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Avalon Limited with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BK1EBXJU275710
Stock: P70065
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- $26,796Good Deal | $1,628 below market
2018 Toyota Avalon Limited24,194 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Star Buick GMC - Easton / Pennsylvania
**LIFETIME POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, **BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY, **NAVIGATION, **SUNROOF, **LEATHER, **CARFAX 1 OWNER, **BLUETOOTH, **BACKUP CAMERA, **USB PORT, **SATELLITE RADIO, **MEMORY SETTINGS, **HEATED & COOLED FRONT SEATS, **HEATED REAR SEATS, **DUAL POWER SEATS, **REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, **PUSH BUTTON START, **BLIND SPOT MONITOR. 2018 Toyota Avalon Limited 3.5L V6 DOHC Dual VVT-i 24V 4D Sedan 6-Speed Automatic ECT-i Blue Lehigh Valley's Largest GM Dealer! Star is a family owned and operated dealership that has been serving our area for over 37 years. With 3 locations we have over 600 Cars to Choose from! Starbuickgmc.com / Contact us at 610-258-3800.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Avalon Limited with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BK1EB2JU271568
Stock: B60015A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- Price Drop$21,958Fair Deal | $418 below market
2018 Toyota Avalon Limited84,255 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Johnson Lexus of Raleigh - Raleigh / North Carolina
JUST REDUCED!! Clean Carfax, Highway Miles! This 2018 Toyota Avalon Limited is loaded with options! Entune Premium JBL Audio with Integrated Navigation and App Suite, 7-Inch Touch-Screen, Entune App Suite, Backup Camera Display, Bluetooth and Voice Command Controls, Toyota Safety Sense P, Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist, Auto High Beams and Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Star Safety System, Smart Stop Technology, Blind Spot Monitor and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Safety Connect, Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers, Three-Zone Climate Control with Air Filter and Rear-Seat Vents, Premium Leather-Trimmed, Ventilated and Heated Front Seats, 10-way Power Driver Seat with Power Lumbar Support, 8-Way Power Pass Seat and Heated Rear Seats, Push Button Start, Power Rear Window Sunshade, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror with Compass and HomeLink Universal Transceiver, 18-Inch Alloy Wheels.WELL MAINTAINED!! This one owner 2018 Toyota Avalon Limited is in spotless condition! Non-smoker, clean carfax, traded in for a new Lexus! THIS IS A MUST SEE CAR! Here at Johnson Lexus we price our cars online aggressively to the market to ensure you not only get a great car but also a great price. Come see us for a hassle free purchase experience and find out why so many customers have made Johnson Lexus their only destination to buy a car!JOHNSON LEXUS AWARDS -DealerRater 2019 Dealer of The Year AwardEdmunds 5 Star Dealer2019 JD Power Dealer of Excellence for Sales.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Avalon Limited with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BK1EB8JU271929
Stock: 27618A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- $28,998
2018 Toyota Avalon XLE Premium10,856 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CarMax Jacksonville - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Jacksonville / Florida
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in FL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Avalon XLE Premium with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BK1EB6JU278930
Stock: 19218628
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $23,900Fair Deal | $839 below market
2018 Toyota Avalon XLE Premium21,000 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Okoboji Toyota - Spirit Lake / Iowa
Power Mirrors,Vanity Mirrors,Traction Control,Airbag - Driver,Airbag - Passenger,Side Airbags,Roof Airbags,Air, Conditioning,AM/FM Radio,CD Player,Satellite Radio,Backup Camera,Four Wheel ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Cruise, Control,Rear Defrost,Front Wheel Drive,Vehicle Anti-theft,V6 Cyl. Engine,Remote Keyless Entry,Power Locks,Heated, Mirrors,Trip Computer,Power Windows,Intermittent Wipers,Leather Seats,Power Driver Seat,Power Passenger Seat,Fold, Down Rear Seat,Front Bucket Seats,Tilt Steering Wheel,Steer Wheel Audio Cntrls,Leather Wrapped Steering,Power, Steering,Bluetooth Connection,Compact Spare Tire., Power Mirrors,Vanity Mirrors,Traction Control,Airbag - Driver,Airbag - Passenger,Side Airbags,Roof Airbags,Air Conditioning,AM/FM Radio,CD Player,Satellite Radio,Backup Camera,Four Wheel ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Cruise Control,Rear Defrost,Front Wheel Drive,Vehicle Anti-theft,V6 Cyl. Engine,Remote Keyless Entry,Power Locks,Heated Mirrors,Trip Computer,Power Windows,Intermittent Wipers,Leather Seats,Power Driver Seat,Power Passenger Seat,Fold Down Rear Seat,Front Bucket Seats,Tilt Steering Wheel,Steer Wheel Audio Cntrls,Leather Wrapped Steering,Power Steering,Bluetooth Connection,Compact Spare Tire
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Avalon XLE Premium with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BK1EB1JU278690
Stock: 24733P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$20,409Good Deal | $1,143 below market
2018 Toyota Avalon XLE55,629 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Central City Toyota - Philadelphia / Pennsylvania
This Toyota Avalon has a strong Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/211 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 17" x 7.0" Dark Gray-Painted Alloy -inc: machined finish, Variable Intermittent Wipers.*Drive Your Toyota Avalon XLE in Luxury with These Packages*Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed ECT-i Automatic (U 660E), Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls, Toyota Safety Sense P, Tires: P215/55R17 AS, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Strut Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Side Impact Beams, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 2 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Rear Cupholder.*Visit Us Today *A short visit to Central City Toyota located at 4800 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19139 can get you a dependable Avalon today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Avalon XLE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BK1EB3JU285723
Stock: 2003014
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- Price Drop$24,788Fair Deal
2018 Toyota Avalon XLE13,518 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Heritage Toyota of Harrisburg - Harrisburg / Pennsylvania
**HEATED LEATHER SEATS**, **NAVIGATION SYSTEM**, **TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE**, **BACKUP CAMERA**, **HANDS FREE BLUETOOTH**, **SPLIT FOLDING REAR SEAT**, **STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS**, **SPEED CONTROL**, **REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY**, **ALLOY WHEELS**, **BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY**, 6-Speed Automatic ECT-i. Ooh La La Rouge Mica XLE FWD 6-Speed Automatic ECT-i 3.5L V6 DOHC Dual VVT-i 24VRecent Arrival! Odometer is 19861 miles below market average! 21/30 City/Highway MPG*Your additional costs are sales tax, tag and title fees for the state in which the vehicle will be registered, any dealer-installed options (if applicable) and a dealer processing fee ($500 Maryland; not required by law); ($389 Pennsylvania). Prices are subject to change, and prior sales are excluded from these offers. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with the dealer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Avalon XLE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BK1EB4JU275380
Stock: YU275380
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- $26,975Fair Deal | $200 below market
Certified 2018 Toyota Avalon Touring22,939 milesDelivery available*
Toyota of Fayetteville - Fayetteville / Arkansas
Toyota Certified, Excellent Condition, ONLY 22,939 Miles! PRICED TO MOVE $1,300 below NADA Retail!, EPA 30 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City! NAV, Heated Leather Seats, Sunroof, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Satellite Radio CLICK ME!FREE 90 DAY SIRIUS/XM SATELLITE RADIO TRIAL90 Day FREE Sirius/XM Satellite Radio with all properly equipped used vehicles! BUY WITH CONFIDENCECertified vehicles must pass a thorough 160-point inspection, 7 Year/100,000 Mile Limited Powertrain Warranty, 12-Month/12,000-Mile Limited Comprehensive Warranty, 1 Year Roadside Assistance includes jump starts, lockouts, fuel delivery, flat tire service and more, Free CarFax Vehicle History Report included A GREAT VALUEThis Avalon is priced $1,300 below NADA Retail. KEY FEATURES INCLUDENavigation, Sunroof, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Smart Device Integration, Blind Spot Monitor, Lane Keeping Assist, Cross-Traffic Alert MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control. OPTION PACKAGESBLACK, LEATHER SEAT TRIM, ALL WEATHER LINER PACKAGE All Weather Floor Liners, Cargo Tray. Toyota Touring with Blizzard Pearl exterior and Black interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 268 HP at 6200 RPM*. Serviced here, Non-Smoker vehicle, Originally bought here VEHICLE REVIEWSEdmunds.com explains Combining comfort Great Gas Mileage: 30 MPG Hwy. WHY BUY FROM USCall or Email our Internet Department to schedule your test drive today! We are the largest Pre-Owned Super Center in Northwest Arkansas. We have over 500 pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including certified GM, certified Honda, certified Acura and certified Toyota. In addition to this we also offer new Honda, new Acura, new Toyota and and Chevrolet brands. Take Exit 67A off I-49 Internet price is after dealer discount and customer cash. Customer cash not available with special APR. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, , Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Smart Device Integration, Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane Keeping Assist, Blind Spot Monitor, MP3 Player, Child Safety Locks, Heated Mirrors, Bucket Seats, Electrochromic rearview mirror, Mirror Memory, Brake Assist, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Rear Body Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Woodgrain Interior Trim, Universal Garage Door Opener, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Auto-Off Headlights, Power Driver Seat, Daytime Running Lights, Power Driver Mirror, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Driver Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Tires - Front Performance, Tires - Rear Performance, Front Floor Mats, Compact Spare Tire, Side Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear-Side Airbags, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Dealership General at 866-881-3092 or TStathakis@penskeautomotive.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Avalon Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BK1EB9JU265878
Stock: U265878
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- New Listing$30,998
2018 Toyota Avalon Limited14,003 milesDelivery available*
CarMax Garland - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Garland / Texas
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TX, and excludes tax, title and tags, and $150 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Avalon Limited with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BK1EB3JU269974
Stock: 19332851
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $27,694Fair Deal | $300 below market
Certified 2018 Toyota Avalon Limited25,847 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Toyota of Bedford - Bedford / Ohio
2018 Toyota Avalon Limited TOYOTA CERTIFIED, SERVICE RECORD AVAILABLE, GOOD BRAKES, NEW TIRES, ALLOY WHEELS, NAVIGATION GPS, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE, JBL AUDIO, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, POWER SEATS, SUNROOF MOONROOF, LANE MONITOR ALERT, SIRIUS XM, 8 AIRBAGS, USB PORT, ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Compass, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. 21/30 City/Highway MPG Certified. Toyota Certified Used Vehicles Details: * Limited Comprehensive Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from certified purchase date. Roadside Assistance for 1 Year * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from TCUV purchase date * 160 Point Inspection * Warranty Deductible: $50 * Transferable Warranty * Roadside Assistance * Vehicle HistorySave money on this Dealer Special! Due to our large current inventory, this vehicle's price has been reduced to move today! All pre-owned vehicles at Toyota of Bedford go through an extensive mechanical and safety inspection by factory trained technicians before they are ready to be sold.If you don't see what you're looking for, we can find it utilizing our vast Penske Automotive Group dealership network. We can find any make or model and we sell many Certified Pre-Owned vehicles as well. We can find most anything with specific equipment including navigation, leather seats, premium wheels, allow wheels, moonroof, sunroof, third / 3rd row seat, keyless entry, remote start, keyless start, backup camera, heated seats, cruise control, power windows, premium sound system, security system, multi-zone climate control, power locks, bluetooth, hands-free, trailer hitch, stability control, trailer hitch, brake assist, and more. - - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Multi-Stage Heated Front Bucket Seats, Leather Seat Trim, Radio: Entune Premium Audio with Integrated Nav, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Speakers, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Navigation System, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Telescoping steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Compass, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Auto High-beam Headlights, Blind spot sensor: Blind Spot Monitor with Lane Change Assist warning, Forward collision: Toyota Safety Sense P mitigation Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear-Side Airbags, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Used Car Sales at 888-431-3280 or toyotawebleadsbedford@penskeautomotive.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Avalon Limited with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BK1EB7JU267810
Stock: 41517A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-20-2020