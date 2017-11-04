Used 2017 Toyota Avalon for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 34,894 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$23,999$6,670 Below Market
CarVision Mitsubishi - Norristown / Pennsylvania
***PRICE AS NEW $41,100*** ***REMAINING POWERTRAIN WARRANTY UP TO 05/31/2022 OR 25,122 MILES*** VEHICLE OVERVIEW When you've got a winning formula, it's typically a good idea to stick with it. And that's pretty much what Toyota has done with the 2017 Avalon. Redesigned back in 2013, this large sedan has received only a few updates in the last four years and otherwise has stayed true as a comfortable, quiet and well-equipped sedan that's just at home commuting as it is eating up endless miles of American highway. As far as the basics go, the 2017 Toyota Avalon pretty much has them all covered. It offers plenty of room for five adults and a lovely cabin with high-quality materials and very good construction, plus the choice of many available high-tech features. The Avalon is extraordinarily comfortable on the highway and whisper quiet, too. It also handles better than past generations of the car. The ride is definitely firmer than in previous generations, but the Avalon is still remarkably easy to drive. If you're in the market for a big sedan, you'll definitely want to go for a test drive. The Limited trim level comes with 18-inch wheels, LED headlights and taillights, a sport-tuned suspension, plus xenon headlights, auto-dimming side mirrors, automatic wipers, ambient cabin lighting, tri-zone automatic climate control, upgraded leather upholstery, ventilated front seats, a 10-way power-adjustable driver seat, an eight-way power-adjustable front passenger seat, heated rear seats, a rear power sunshade, Safety Connect and an 11-speaker JBL premium sound system. FEATURES One Owner FWD Back-Up Camera Blind Spot Monitor Climate Control Cooled Seats Heated Seats Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Keyless Start Multi-Zone A/C Power Seats Rain Sensing Wipers Rear A/C Satellite Radio Seat Memory Tire Pressure Monitor Woodgrain Interior Trim PACKAGES Carpet Mat Package Carpet Trunk Mat Carpet Floor Mats
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Avalon Limited with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BK1EB2HU247524
Stock: 247524
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 34,783 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$24,877$6,385 Below Market
Conicelli Toyota of Conshohocken - Conshohocken / Pennsylvania
This 2017 Toyota Avalon Limited, has a great Midnight Black Metallic exterior, and a clean Black interior! -Only 34,783 miles which is low for a 2017 ! This model has many valuable options -Leather seats -Navigation -Backup Camera -Sunroof -Bluetooth -Satellite Radio -Aux. Audio Input -Cooled Front Seats -Heated Front Seats -Heated Rear Seats -Heated Mirrors -Auto Climate Control -Premium Sound System -Chrome Wheels -High Intensity Headlights -Automatic Headlights -Front Wheel Drive -Multi-Zone Air Conditioning -Rear Air Conditioning -Security System -Garage Door Opener -Power Locks -Keyless Entry -Power Windows -Seat Memory -Rain Sensing Wipers -Steering Wheel Controls -Cruise Control -Leather Steering Wheel Automatic Transmission -Rear Bench Seats -Tire Pressure Monitors On top of that, it has many safety features -Brake Assist -Traction Control -Stability Control Save money at the pump, knowing this Toyota Avalon gets 30.0/21.0 MPG! Call to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 550 Ridge Pike, Conshohocken, PA 19428.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Avalon Limited with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BK1EB3HU257835
Stock: T202113A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 59,746 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$19,790$4,021 Below Market
Motor City Buick GMC - Bakersfield / California
Avalon XLE, 4D Sedan, 3.5L V6 DOHC Dual VVT-i 24V, 6-Speed Automatic ECT-i, FWD, Brake assist, Delay-off headlights, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Multi-Stage Heated Front Bucket Seats, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power windows, Radio: Entune Audio Plus w/Connected Nav App, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, XLE Package. 6-Speed Automatic ECT-i 21/30 City/Highway MPG Toyota Avalon XLE See this vehicle today at Motor City West Call GM Internet sales direct at (661) 412-0354.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Avalon Limited with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BK1EB8HU250993
Stock: PM060161
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 50,344 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$18,785$2,302 Below Market
VC Cars Gwinnett - Duluth / Georgia
PREMIUM SEDAN - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - SUNROOF - LEATHER - BLUETOOTH - BACK UP CAMERA - MEMORY SEATS - HEATED SEATS - SIDE AIRBAGS - PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM WITH MP3 AUX XM USB iPOD OPTIONS - SERVICE RECORD(s) - MUST CONTACT SALES 678-869-1900 ANYTIME - OPEN 7 DAYS - FINANCING AVAILABLE - WWW.VCCARSG.COM DULUTH.............
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Avalon XLE Premium with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BK1EB2HU258572
Stock: G258572
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 82,097 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$16,495$1,983 Below Market
Carr Nissan - Beaverton / Oregon
XLE trim. JUST REPRICED FROM $20,995, FUEL EFFICIENT 30 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City! Heated Leather Seats, Keyless Start, CD Player, Lane Keeping Assist, Dual Zone A/C, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, XLE PACKAGE, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Lane Keeping Assist, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks, Heated Mirrors. OPTION PACKAGES: XLE PACKAGE. Toyota XLE with COSMIC GRAY MICA exterior and BLACK interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 268 HP at 6200 RPM*. PRICED TO MOVE: Was $20,995. OUR OFFERINGS: Carr Nissan is with you all the way. Every mile. Every day. Located in Beaverton, and serving all of the Portland Metro area, CARR Nissan treats the needs of each customer, be it in sales, service or parts, with paramount concern. We know that you have high expectations, and as a family owned Nissan dealer we enjoy the challenge of exceeding those expectations each and every time you visit Carr. Being located in Beaverton makes us just minutes from Portland, Hillsboro, Tigard & Lake Oswego. Prices after all available factory rebates. Some factory rebates may require factory financing.Sale price does not include tax, title,licensing,documentation,or dealer installed accessories. Lifetime warranty does not apply to lease transactions. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Avalon XLE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BK1EB6HU252659
Stock: S201252B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-09-2020
- certified
2017 Toyota Avalon Touring32,940 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$23,425$2,010 Below Market
Ed Martin Toyota - Noblesville / Indiana
1 OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX! 2017 Toyota Avalon Touring FWD 6-Speed Automatic ECT-i 3.5L V6 DOHC Dual VVT-i 24V Dark Blue Metallic 6-Speed Automatic ECT-i.Dual Zone Auto Climate Control w/Air Filter and Rear-Seat VentsEntune Prem Audio w/Integrated Navigation & App Suite: 7" Touch-Screen, AM/FM/CD, 9 Speakers, Aux/USB, Bluetooth, Entune App Suite, HD Radio, SXM Radio w/3Mo Trial, Traffic & WeatherBackup CameraPremium Leather-Trimmed Steering Wheel w/Paddle Shifters & Audio, MID, Bluetooth & Voice Command ControlsLeather-Trimmed, Multi-Stage Heated Front Seats8-Way Power Driver Seat w/Power Lumbar Support & 4-Way Power Pass Seat, Driver Seat, & Outside Mirrors Memory SystemSmart Key System with Push Button StartAuto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/ Compass & HomeLink Universal Transceiver(2) 12V Aux Power OutletsQi-Compatible Wireless Smartphone Charging21/30 City/Highway MPGEd Martin Auto Group! Doing business in the Indianapolis, Anderson, Pendleton, Carmel, Geist, Noblesville, Westfield, Lawrence, Speedway area for over 63 YEARS!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Avalon Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BK1EB8HU261654
Stock: 6LR6293
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 64,831 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$17,500$2,231 Below Market
Crown Honda - Pinellas Park / Florida
This 2017 Toyota Avalon XLE in Gray features: ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Clean CARFAX.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!All prices plus sales tax, tag and titling, and dealer service fee of $899.95, which represents cost and profits to the selling dealer for items such as cleaning, inspecting, adjusting new vehicles and preparing documents related to the sale. A Better Way To Buy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Avalon XLE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BK1EB9HU245690
Stock: HU245690
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 45,313 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$19,990
Sterling Mccall Buick GMC - Houston / Texas
We are excited to offer this 2017 Toyota Avalon. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. A Toyota with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This Avalon XLE was gently driven and it shows. This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true. More information about the 2017 Toyota Avalon: With the current Avalon, Toyota worked to modernize its personality, remaking it from a model that was comfort-oriented and conservative to one that feels like other modern luxury sedans, with a more sophisticated, well-detailed look and feel. These updates included much-improved handling, some noteworthy in-cabin technology and a fuel-efficient Avalon Hybrid model. The resulting Avalon is a standout, and when compared against comfort-oriented mainstream large sedans or even against luxury-brand models, the Avalon has a competitive look, feel and feature set. Plus, the Avalon Hybrid's smooth hybrid powertrain and its 40-mpg city rating make it a package that's hard to beat. Interesting features of this model are active-safety features, quiet, spacious interior, Smooth powertrains, 40-mpg hybrid model, excellent ride and handling, and stunning touchscreen-style dash controls We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Avalon XLE Premium with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BK1EBXHU262854
Stock: HU262854
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 36,812 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$21,366
Sterling McCall Toyota - Houston / Texas
We are excited to offer this 2017 Toyota Avalon. How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. The Avalon XLE has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 36,180mi put on this Toyota. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Toyota Avalon XLE is the one! More information about the 2017 Toyota Avalon: With the current Avalon, Toyota worked to modernize its personality, remaking it from a model that was comfort-oriented and conservative to one that feels like other modern luxury sedans, with a more sophisticated, well-detailed look and feel. These updates included much-improved handling, some noteworthy in-cabin technology and a fuel-efficient Avalon Hybrid model. The resulting Avalon is a standout, and when compared against comfort-oriented mainstream large sedans or even against luxury-brand models, the Avalon has a competitive look, feel and feature set. Plus, the Avalon Hybrid's smooth hybrid powertrain and its 40-mpg city rating make it a package that's hard to beat. Interesting features of this model are active-safety features, quiet, spacious interior, Smooth powertrains, 40-mpg hybrid model, excellent ride and handling, and stunning touchscreen-style dash controls
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Avalon XLE Premium with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BK1EBXHU252809
Stock: HU252809
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- 65,175 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$17,998$1,896 Below Market
Haddad Hyundai - Pittsfield / Massachusetts
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Avalon XLE Plus with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BK1EB3HU250951
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 8,642 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$24,988$954 Below Market
Toyota of Massapequa - Seaford / New York
*All pricing is subject to financing through our primary lender and can't be combined with special offers. Details and price are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. The prices shown above may vary from region to region, as will incentives, and are subject to change. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle information. All specifications, prices and equipment are subject to change without notice. Prices and payments do not include tax, titles, tags, finance charges, documentation charges, emissions testing charges, or other fees required by law, vehicle sellers or lending organizations. Based on 2015 EPA mileage estimates, reflecting new EPA fuel economy methods beginning with 2008 models. Use for comparison purposes only. Do not compare to models before 2008. Your actual mileage will vary depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle. While every effort has been made to ensure display of accurate data, the vehicle listings within this website may not reflect all accurate vehicle items. Accessories and color may vary. All inventory listed is subject to prior sale. The vehicle photo displayed may be an example only. Vehicle Photos may not match exact vehicles. Please confirm vehicle price with Dealership. See Dealership for details.MECHANICAL & PERFORMANCE 3.5L 268HP V6 DOHC 24V w/ Dual VVT-i 6-Spd ECT-i A/T w/ Seq Shift Mode 17 Alloy Wheels w/P215/55R17 Tires Pwr-Assisted Fr/Solid Rear Disc Brakes SAFETY & CONVENIENCE Toyota Safety Sense P (TSS-P) Includes: Pre-Collision System w/Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Alert w/ Steering Assist, Automatic High Beams & Dynamic Radar Cruise Control Star Safety System Includes: VSC, TRAC, ABS, EBD, BA & Smart Stop Technology LATCH(Lwr Anchor & Tethers for CHildren) on Outboard Rear Seats Anti-Theft System w/ Engine Immobilizer Blind Spot Monitor/Rr Cross-Traff Alert EXTERIOR Quadrabeam Halogen Headlights w/ Auto On/Off, DRL & Automatic High Beams Heated Outside Mirrors w/ Turn Signals Dual Chrome-Tipped Exhaust Power Tilt/Slide Moonroof INTERIOR Dual Zone Auto Climate Control w/Air Filter and Rear-Seat Vents Entune Prem Audio w/Integrated Nav & App Suite: 7 Touch-Screen, AM/FM/CD, 9 Spkrs, Aux/USB, Bluetooth, Entune App Suite, HD Radio, SXM Radio w/3Mo Trial, Traffic & Weather, & Backup Camera Leather-Trimmed Steering Wheel w/Paddle Shifters & Audio, Multi-Info Display, Bluetooth & Voice Command Controls Leather-Trimmed, Multi-Stage Htd Front Seats, 8-Way Power Driver Seat w/Power Lumbar Support & 4-Way Power Pass Seat Driver Seat & Outside Mirrors Memory Sys Smart Key System with Push Button Start Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Compass & HomeLink Universal Transceiver (2) 12V Aux Power Outlets; Qi-Compatible Wireless Smartphone Charging, ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Alloy wheels, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. 2017 Toyota Avalon XLE Premium 4D Sedan Gy 6-Speed Automatic ECT-i
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Avalon XLE Premium with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BK1EB0HU262927
Stock: U3486P
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 19,859 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$24,590$674 Below Market
Dan Perkins Subaru - Milford / Connecticut
LIFETIME WARRANTY(see salesperson for details)!, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE!, PASSED - Multi Point Dealership Quality Assurance Inspection!, RECENT TRADE IN!, BLUE TOOTH HANDS FREE, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, CD player, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Leather steering wheel, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Radio data system, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors. Odometer is 4257 miles below market average! Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Gray 2017 Toyota Avalon 4D Sedan FWD 6-Speed Automatic ECT-i 3.5L V6 DOHC Dual VVT-i 24V 21/30 City/Highway MPG Enjoy the benefits of a lifetime powertrain warranty on all pre-owned Acura, Honda, Hyundai, INFINITI, Kia, Lexus, Nissan, Subaru, and Toyota vehicles with less than 55,000 miles on the odometer that are 5 years old or newer. Speak with one of our customer friendly Sales professionals for more details. Warranty coverage like this can only be found at Dan Perkins Subaru of Milford! Visit us at www.danperkinssubaru.com, or call us at 866-979-1012!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Avalon Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BK1EB2HU256370
Stock: P25448
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 30,169 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$23,950$1,202 Below Market
Holman Toyota - Mount Laurel / New Jersey
2017 Toyota Avalon XLE Premium, Toyota Certified, Front Wheel Drive, 3.5 Liter V6, Automatic, 21/30 MPG, Leather Interior, Heated Seats, Sunroof, Back Assist Camera, Keyless Start/Entry, Premium Sound System, Auxiliary Audio Input, Climate Control, Good Tires, 30,169 Miles, Clean Carfax, One OwnerMaster each mile with our 2017 Toyota Avalon XLE Premium that's sleek and sporty in Midnight Black Metallic! Start up the 3.5 Liter V6 and feel a spirited 268hp come to life with the 6 Speed Automatic transmission. This winning Front Wheel Drive combination serves up brisk acceleration and near 30mpg on the highway. Whether commuting or driving across the country, this sedan is smooth, quiet, and extraordinarily comfortable! You can't help but make a great first impression behind the wheel of your Avalon XLE Premium with its sculpted silhouette and bold grille.Imagine yourself relaxing inside our XLE in the leather-trimmed multi-stage heated front seats and enjoying amenities such as a sunroof, smart key with push-button start, dual-zone automatic climate control, a leather-trimmed steering wheel with paddle shifters, and an integrated backup camera. Staying safely connected in this luxurious cabin is easy thanks to Entune Premium Audio with Integrated Navigation and App Suite that includes a high-resolution touchscreen display, Bluetooth, Siri Eyes Free, AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA, available satellite radio, HD radio, wireless smartphone charging, and more!Our Toyota delivers priceless peace of mind with 10 airbags, a blind spot monitor, the Star Safety System, and Toyota Safety Sense which includes a pre-collision system with pedestrian detection, lane departure alert with steering assist, automatic high beams and dynamic radar cruise control. Reward yourself by making each day feel indulgent with our Avalon! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Holman Toyota, located in Mt. Laurel, New Jersey is proud to be one of the premier dealerships in the area and a recipient of the prestigious Toyota President's Award. Our incredible 2017 Toyota has aced its 160 Point Inspection qualifying it as a Certified and has a complete history report. Toyota adds an additional 12 Month/12,000 Mile Comprehensive Warranty, plus a 7 Year/100,000 Mile Powertrain Limited Warranty and so much more. Ask us for Details!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Avalon XLE Premium with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BK1EB0HU259235
Stock: HU259235
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 20,836 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$24,900$489 Below Market
John Elway's Crown Toyota - Ontario / California
2017 Toyota Avalon Touring 6-Speed Automatic ECT-i.Crown Toyota typically sells between 600 and 700 new vehicles every month making it a top five Toyota dealer in the nation! We get more clean, one owner trade-in vehicles than any dealer in the Inland Empire! Most car dealers have to buy their inventory from rental car companies or auctions. The vehicles that end up at auctions are usually those that other dealers have rejected for some reason. We rarely need to go out and buy inventory for our used car department. Please stop by soon and check out our huge selection of clean, one owner cars, trucks, vans and SUV's. Many of which are Toyota Certified with low interest financing and a great warranty built in! Shop the smart way at John Elway's Crown Toyota! At John Elway's Crown Toyota we focus on what's really important - your experience. One Price, Simple, No Games.At John Elway's Crown Toyota we focus on what's really important - your experience. Our One Price, Simple, No Games philosophy takes the hassle and frustration out of buying a vehicle. We monitor the market for what each vehicle is actually selling for after all the hours of back and forth negotiation. Then we post one price - our BEST price - on every vehicle upfront, saving you time and frustration." Please contact us for further information. John Elway wants to be ''YOUR''Toyota dealer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Avalon Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BK1EBXHU264569
Stock: 2088279P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 28,579 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$22,998$1,417 Below Market
Tempe Honda - Tempe / Arizona
*SUNROOF/MOONROOF, *LEATHER, * NAVIGATION, *NON SMOKER, *ONE OWNER AND ACCIDENT FREE CARFAX, *ACCIDENT FREE CARFAX, *ACCIDENT FREE TITLE, *SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, *ALL BOOKS AND RECORDS, *NEW CAR TRADE, *LOCAL TRADE, *LOW LOW MILES, *HEATED LEATHER SEATS, *BACK UP CAMERA, *BLUETOOTH, *MP3 READY, 6-Speed Automatic ECT-i.CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 7224 miles below market average!Tempe Honda Difference: Hassle Free Experience**Best in Market pricing** 24 hour Roadside Assistance** Wide Range of Credit Options Available** CarFax on every vehicle** 3 Day Exchange Program** Experienced Sales Team! - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Leather Shifter, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Leather Interior Surface, , 9 Speakers, Radio data system, Radio: Entune Premium Audio with Integrated Nav, Automatic temperature control, Power driver seat, Four wheel independent suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear side impact airbag, Blind spot sensor: warning, Brake assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Auto High-beam Headlights, Delay-off headlights, Fully automatic headlights, Bumpers: body-color, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Multi-Stage Heated Front Bucket Seats, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger vanity mirror, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Telescoping steering wheel, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Heated front seats, Leather Seat Trim, Passenger door bin, *LEATHER, * NAVIGATION, *NON SMOKER, *ONE OWNER AND ACCIDENT FREE CARFAX, *ACCIDENT FREE CARFAX, *ACCIDENT FREE TITLE, *SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, *ALL BOOKS AND RECORDS, *NEW CAR TRADE, *LOCAL TRADE, *LOW LOW MILES, *BACK UP CAMERA, *BLUETOOTH, *MP3 READY Front Heated Seats, Navigation System, Overhead Console -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Avalon Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BK1EBXHU244757
Stock: H01395A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 20,222 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$23,385$1,309 Below Market
Apollo Auto Sales - Sewell / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Avalon XLE Premium with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BK1EB3HU258029
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 7,795 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$27,999
Ciocca Toyota of Williamsport - Muncy / Pennsylvania
WOW, MUST SEE!! 2017 TOYOTA AVALON LIMITED IN EXCELLENT CONDITION!! CARFAX 1-Owner, Excellent Condition, LOW MILES - 8,659! REDUCED FROM $28,999!, FUEL EFFICIENT 30 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City! Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, Navigation, Keyless StartKEY FEATURES INCLUDESunroof, Rear Air, Heated Rear Seat, Onboard Communications System, Keyless StartOPTION PACKAGESBLACK, PREMIUM PERFORATED LEATHER SEAT TRIM, Radio: Entune Premium Jbl Audio W/Integrated Nav -Inc: Entune App Suite, Entune Multimedia Bundle, 7" High Resolution Touch-Screen W/Split Screen Display, AM/FM CD Player, MP3/Wma Playback Capability, 11 Jbl Greenedge Speakers In 9 Locations Including Subwoofer And Amplifier, Auxiliary Audio Jack, USB 2.0 Port W/iPod Connectivity And Control, Advanced Voice Recognition, Handsfree Phone Capability, Phone Book Access And Music Streaming Via Bluetooth Wireless Technology, Siri Eyes Free, Hd Radio, Hd Radio Predictive Traffic And Doppler Weather Overlay, AM/FM Cache Radio, SiriusXM Satellite Radio W/3-Month Complimentary SiriusXM All Access Trial, Gracenote Album Cover Art And Integrated Backup Camera Display W/Projected Path, Multi-Stage Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -Inc: 10-Way Power Adjustable Driver's Seat W/Power Lumbar Support And Power Cushion Extension, Driver's Seat Memory System And 8-Way Power Adjustable Front Passenger Seat, Wheels: 18" X 7.5" Super Chrome Alloy, Blind Spot Sensor, Lane Departure Alert (Lda) W/Steering Assist Lane Keeping Assist. One owner, Ciocca PromiseAFFORDABILITYWas $28,999.WHY BUY FROM USCiocca Toyota of Williamsport is a member of the Ciocca Dealerships Family. Our goal is 100% customer satisfaction, not only with the vehicle you buy.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Avalon Limited with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BK1EB7HU260656
Stock: T20170656
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-09-2020
- 38,118 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$22,995$896 Below Market
Toyota Direct - Columbus / Ohio
2017 Toyota Avalon XLE Premium TOYOTA CERTIFIED! CARFAX VERIFIED 1 OWNER! *DESIRABLE FEATURES:* CLEAN CARFAX, FACTORY CERTIFIED, NAVIGATION, HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA, CARFAX 1-OWNER, LEATHER SEATS, BLUETOOTH, SUNROOF, MOONROOF, MULTI-ZONE A/C, KEYLESS ENTRY, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, MP3 COMPATIBLE, ALUMINUM WHEELS.This front wheel drive Toyota Certified 2017 Toyota Avalon XLE Premium features an impressive 3.50 Engine with a Celestial Silver Metallic Exterior with a Light Gray Leather Interior. With only 38,118 miles this 2017 Toyota Avalon is your best buy in Columbus, OH.*TOYOTA CERTIFIED:* With this 2017 Toyota Toyota Certified Avalon XLE Premium, you have far more than just a "used" vehicle. You have confidence, pride and a vehicle that you can trust. Your Toyota Certified Toyota can be counted on to go the distance with higher resale value.This CPO vehicle has passed a stringent certification process in order to qualify as a Toyota Certified. Your 2017 Toyota Avalon was subjected to a comprehensive 160-Point Quality Assurance Inspection using Authentic Toyota Parts. For even more peace of mind consider: Your 2017 Toyota Avalon XLE Premium includes a factory-backed 7-Year/100,000-Mile Powertrain Limited Warranty, 12-month/12,000-mile Comprehensive Warranty, 1 year of Roadside Assistance, Reconditioned to Toyota's exacting standards by Toyota factory-trained technicians, CARFAX Vehicle History Report.*TECHNOLOGY FEATURES:* This 2017 Toyota Certified Toyota Avalon in Columbus,OH Includes: Homelink System, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Satellite Radio, Keyless Start, Memory Seats, Auxiliary Audio Input, Anti Theft System, Adaptive Cruise Control, Memory Mirrors, Garage Door Opener, HD Radio, Single-Disc CD Player*STOCK# HU259135A* Toyota Direct has this 2017 Toyota Avalon XLE Premium ready for a quick sale today. Don't forget Toyota Direct Columbus will buy or trade for your car, truck, SUV, van, motorcycle and/or ATV!*DEALER CONTACT INFO:* Call Toyota Direct today at *(888) 279-1570 TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE* of this 2017 Toyota Avalon XLE Premium! Toyota Direct of Columbus, New Albany, Gahanna, Westerville & Worthington, OH. You can also visit us at, 4248 Morse Rd. Columbus OH, 43230 to check it out in person!*MECHANICAL FEATURES:* Scores 30.0 Highway MPG and 21.0 City MPG! This Toyota Avalon comes Factory equipped with an impressive 3.50 engine, an 6-speed automatic w/od transmission. Other Installed Mechanical Features Include Heated Mirrors, Power Windows, Traction Control, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Power Passenger Seat, Disc Brakes, Cruise Control, Telescoping Wheel, Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Tachometer*INTERIOR OPTIONS:* New Albany, Gahanna & Westerville, OH used car shoppers are lighting up the phones at our Columbus OH dealership over these interior options: Dual Power Seats, Automatic Climate Control, Compass, Overhead Console, Wood Trim, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Adjustable Lumbar Seat(s), Power Moonroof, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Illuminated entry, Air Conditioning, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Rear Seat Center Armrest, Bench Seat, Tilt Steering Wheel, Vanity Mirrors, Rear Window Defroster*SAFETY OPTIONS:* Whether making a cross-town Columbus commute from Worthington to Grove City or car pooling precious cargo to after school sports practice, you'll enjoy peace of mind with the following safety equipment options: Side Mirror Turn Signals, Electronic Stability Control, Lane Keeping Assist System, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Anti-Lock Brakes, Knee AirBag, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Rear Head Air Bag, Delay-off headlights, Speed Sensitive Steering, Rear Air Bag, Dual Air Bags, Auto Dimming R/V Mirror, Front Head Air Bag, Child Proof Locks, Front Side Air Bags*Toyota Certified Columbus Ohio:* with over 40 Toyota Certified vehicles in stock along with another 206 used cars for sale at our Columbus, Ohio Toyota dealership. Toyota Direct has the Toyota Certified Inventory Columbus, Ohio shoppers trust for safety, reliability and service. This week you'll select from one of the 14 Toyota Avalon sedans like this Celestial Silver Metallic 2017 Toyota Avalon XLE Premium that we have in stock!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Avalon XLE Premium with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BK1EB7HU259135
Stock: HU259135A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-13-2020
