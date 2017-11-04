Used 2017 Toyota Avalon for Sale Near Me

On 4-7-17 My wife and I were returning home from a nice dinner in a nearby city. We are both a young 70. We were on a four lane highway where the speed limit was 70. In the left lane was a flatbed wrecker and I was in the right lane. I was doing 68 mph as I had just looked. Suddenly a vehicle came upon us at a fast rate of speed in the left lane and veered into me. I immediately ran off the highway to the right with no control. We slammed through a ditch and hit a tree. Our beautiful Toyota Avalon which had only some 28,000 miles was totally destroyed. We should have been in the morgue but both survived. My wife is the worst hurt and had to have back surgery due to a broken vertebrae. I am in terrible pain as I am a solid bruise from top to bottom. The Avalon did her job by deploying all her airbags protecting us. As damaged as she is, the inside was the same size as before the accident. Although I am a strong believer in God I also credit the good people at Toyota for implementing these safety features. Dr. and Mrs. Arnold Shrewsbury D.Th.

