Used 2017 Toyota Avalon for Sale Near Me

Carr Nissan - Beaverton / Oregon

XLE trim. JUST REPRICED FROM $20,995, FUEL EFFICIENT 30 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City! Heated Leather Seats, Keyless Start, CD Player, Lane Keeping Assist, Dual Zone A/C, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, XLE PACKAGE, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Lane Keeping Assist, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks, Heated Mirrors. OPTION PACKAGES: XLE PACKAGE. Toyota XLE with COSMIC GRAY MICA exterior and BLACK interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 268 HP at 6200 RPM*. PRICED TO MOVE: Was $20,995. OUR OFFERINGS: Carr Nissan is with you all the way. Every mile. Every day. Located in Beaverton, and serving all of the Portland Metro area, CARR Nissan treats the needs of each customer, be it in sales, service or parts, with paramount concern. We know that you have high expectations, and as a family owned Nissan dealer we enjoy the challenge of exceeding those expectations each and every time you visit Carr. Being located in Beaverton makes us just minutes from Portland, Hillsboro, Tigard & Lake Oswego. Prices after all available factory rebates. Some factory rebates may require factory financing.Sale price does not include tax, title,licensing,documentation,or dealer installed accessories. Lifetime warranty does not apply to lease transactions. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Toyota Avalon XLE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 30 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 4T1BK1EB6HU252659

Stock: S201252B

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-09-2020