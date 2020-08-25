Used 2014 Toyota Avalon for Sale Near Me
- 67,384 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,500
Auto Boutique - Houston / Texas
This vehicle is being sold on a first come first serve basis. All in store purchase to be on AS-IS basis. Price Does not include Sales Tax, DMV Fees, Documentary fee, and Zurich Shield of $499 For this vehicle we offer all kinds of extended warranties, please check with our finance department at 713-352-0777
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Toyota Avalon XLE Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BK1EB9EU121057
Stock: T06365
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 81,597 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$12,999
Clear Choice Automotive - San Antonio / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Toyota Avalon XLE Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BK1EB9EU132155
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 90,660 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,498$2,445 Below Market
Herb Chambers Honda of Burlington - Burlington / Massachusetts
SERVICE WORK Service Work completed on this Toyota Avalon includes: Complete Multi-Point Inspection by factory trained technicians, Oil Filter Change Using Original OEM Parts, Battery Voltage Test, Tires Inspected, Brake Inspection, Emissions System Check, Professional Detailed Inside and Out, Function Test all Lights, Check the Complete Exhaust System, Cooling System Inspection, Transmission Fluid Inspection, Differential Fluid Inspection, Function Test all Options Accessories. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Only a Herb Chambers CERTIFIED Pre-Owned vehicle receives a Rigorous Multi-Point Inspection, 5-Day 100% Money Back Guarantee / 30-Day 1,500 Mile Vehicle Exchange and a complete Portfolio CarFax. Visit www.herbchamberssmartpricing.com for complete details. OPTION PACKAGES XLE PACKAGE 2 door smart key. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seats, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats. MP3 Player, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks, Heated Mirrors, Electronic Stability Control. Toyota XLE with ATTITUDE BLACK exterior and BLACK interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 268 HP at 6200 RPM*. CARFAX 1-Owner 5-Day 100% Money Back Guarantee / 30-Day 1,500 Mile Vehicle Exchange and, A complete Vehicle Portfolio CarFax. Visit www.herbchamberssmartpricing.com for complete details. This Avalon is priced $100 below Kelley Blue Book. EXPERTS RAVE Edmunds.com explains 'Effortless performance is furnished by Toyota's impressively smooth 3.5-liter V6 engine, which cranks out a respectable 268 horsepower while still earning a 25 mpg combined EPA fuel economy rating.'. .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Toyota Avalon XLE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BK1EB1EU088023
Stock: H200905
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 51,206 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,995$2,562 Below Market
United BMW - Alpharetta / Georgia
PRICE DROP FROM $17,940, EPA 31 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City! Excellent Condition, GREAT MILES 51,206! XLE Touring trim, Ooh La La Rouge Mica exterior and Almond interior. Navigation, Moonroof, Heated Leather Seats, Back-Up Camera, BLIND SPOT MONITOR with REAR CROSS TRAFF..., ALMOND, LEATHER SEAT TRIM, Aluminum Wheels, Serviced here, Non-Smoker vehicle, Originally bought here. READ MORE!AFFORDABILITYNavigation, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera MP3 Player, Sunroof, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control, Heated Mirrors. Reduced from $17,940. OPTION PACKAGESBLIND SPOT MONITOR with REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT, ALMOND, LEATHER SEAT TRIM. Toyota XLE Touring with Ooh La La Rouge Mica exterior and Almond interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 268 HP at 6200 RPM*. EXPERTS CONCLUDEEdmunds.com's review says Effortless performance is furnished by Toyota's impressively smooth 3.5-liter V6 engine, which cranks out a respectable 268 horsepower while still earning a 25 mpg combined EPA fuel economy rating.. EXCELLENT SAFETY FOR YOUR FAMILYCross-Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Monitor, Brake Assist, 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Tire Pressure Monitoring System WHY BUY FROM USUnited BMW is proud to be the #1 volume BMW dealer in the Nation as well as the largest retailer in Penske Automotive Group. BMW of North America has awarded United BMW with it's SIXTH consecutive Center of Excellence Award! United BMW is the only BMW dealership in Georgia to win this prestigious award! It is the customer's sole responsibility to verify the existence and condition of any equipment listed. United BMW of Roswell is not responsible for misprints on prices or equipment. It is the customer's sole responsibility to verify features and options -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Toyota Avalon XLE Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BK1EBXEU115400
Stock: RM23301A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 96,679 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,995$1,586 Below Market
Auto Trademark - Manassas / Virginia
2014 Toyota Avalon Touring 4D Sedan Touring Edition, New Tires All Around, Blind Spot Assist, Classic Silver Metallic w Light Gray Interior, Well Equipped with ABS Brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy Wheels, AM/FM Stereo, Automatic Transmission, Auxiliary Audio Input, Bluetooth, CD Audio, Cruise Control, Entune, Front Seat Heaters, Leather Seats, Memory Seat(s), Navigation System, Overhead Airbags, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Seat(s), Power Windows, Rear Defroster, Rear View Camera, Side Airbags, Smart Key, Sunroof(s), Traction Control, Financing And Extended Service Plans Available.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Toyota Avalon XLE Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BK1EB9EU105635
Stock: AT12502
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-24-2020
- 86,009 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$12,995$1,627 Below Market
Maximum Auto Outlet - Manassas / Virginia
***NEW TIRES, LEATHER, SUNROOF..................................2014 TOYOTA AVALON XLE, CLASSIC SILVER METALLIC WITH A BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR, TIPTRONIC AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, POWER SUNROOF, CRUISE CONTROL, DUAL HEATED POWER SEATS WITH LUMBAR SUPPORT, DUAL AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROLS, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS GO, TRACTION CONTROL, ALLOY WHEELS WITH 4 NEW TIRES, PLEASE CALL US AT 703 822 7998 TO SCHEDULE AN APPT TO VIEW***MUST PRINT AND PRESENT INTERNET AD FOR SPECIAL INTERNET PRICING BEFORE YOUR SCHEDULED APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL MAXIMUM AUTO OUTLET AT 703.822.7998. GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVALS FOR EVERYONE. FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 2.99 APR. WE ARE LOCATED AT 8503-O EUCLID AVE, MANASSAS PARK, VA 20111. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.PRICE EXCLUDES TAXES, TITLE, LICENSE, $895 DEALER PROCESSING FEE, & FINANCE CHARGES. ALL VEHICLES ARE SOLD AS-IS, SEE BUYERS GUIDE FOR WARRANTY OPTIONS..boom-extension-active{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-active *:hover{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-hovered-element{outline: 2px solid rgba(130, 170, 210, .6) !important}.boom-extension-expanded-element{background: transparent !important;border: 0 !important;float: none !important;margin-left: auto !important;margin-right: auto !important;padding-left: 0 !important;padding-right: 0 !important;position: relative !important;max-width: initial !important;min-width: initial !important;width: 100% !important;}
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Toyota Avalon XLE Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BK1EB1EU114992
Stock: MAX18225
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-28-2020
- 83,664 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,420
Gettel Toyota of Lakewood - Bradenton / Florida
Boasts 31 Highway MPG and 21 City MPG! This Toyota Avalon boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/211 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 18" x 7.5" 10 Spoke Silver-Painted Alloy, Valet Function.* This Toyota Avalon Features the Following Options *Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed ECT-i Automatic (U 660E), Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls, Tires: P225/45R18 AS, Strut Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers, Side Impact Beams.* Stop By Today *For a must-own Toyota Avalon come see us at Gettel Toyota of Lakewood, 5959 East State Rd 64, Bradenton, FL 34208. Just minutes away!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Toyota Avalon XLE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BK1EB7EU089564
Stock: L019534A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 26,414 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,733$1,085 Below Market
Jordan Toyota - Mishawaka / Indiana
Tired of searching? Ready to sit down and simply relax, cause you just found the right one? Well, here it is. CAR FAX ONE OWNER NON-SMOKER 2014 TOYOTA Avalon XLE Touring 4-Door Sedan with a 3.5L DOHC Dual VVT-i engine matted with an FWD Automatic 6-Speed Transmission. Finished in alluring Creme Brulee with an Almond Leather interior. Local Trade-in that is practically new. Showing only 26,413 actual miles. That's less than 5K per year! Ours has 60K less than all the rest. Bought, Serviced and Traded only at Jordan Toyota. We refer to that dynamic ownership experience as J-Way. Featured so well: Moonroof, Heated front leather seats with Memory, Dual power front seats, Rear Camera, Reverse Sensors, Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, 18-Inch machine-faced alloys, Quadra-Beam headlamps, Remote engine starter and so much more! This is, without question, a phenomenal luxury sedan that beckons you. All with a 48-hour Money Back guarantee. Totally Transparency, THAT's The Jordan Way! Remember, at Jordan, it's all about the customer because you are the most important part! Remember, you will never ever have to waste your time negotiating over price. At JORDAN, we simply post our lowest competitive price in every vehicle to save you time and frustration. Rest assured; you will be satisfied with your purchase. We offer an exclusive 48-hour money back guarantee. It's The Jordan Way!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Toyota Avalon XLE Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BK1EBXEU133105
Stock: TPHJ705434A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 38,891 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$16,987$345 Below Market
Bright Bay Mazda - Bay Shore / New York
BRIGHT BAY CERTIFIED! Extra LOW MILES! And This Vehicle Looks It! So Well Taken Care Of! This Full Size Sedan Will Not Disappoint! Truly AMAZING CONDITION! Loaded with great OPTIONS! Just fully SERVICED! Brand New BRAKES BOTH FRONT AND REAR! And ready to go! Priced way under market value not going to last Hurry down before its gone!Finance with us to take advantage of this internet special price add tax, tags and 379 prep and delivery.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Toyota Avalon XLE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BK1EB4EU107468
Stock: 7MU5769
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 51,794 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$17,500$583 Below Market
Tom Gibbs Chevrolet - Palm Coast / Florida
LOW MILES - 51,700! EPA 31 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City! XLE Touring trim. Navigation, Moonroof, Heated Leather Seats, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, BLIND SPOT MONITOR W/REAR CROSS TRAFF... BLACK, LEATHER SEAT TRIM, Aluminum Wheels READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio. MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks, Heated Mirrors. OPTION PACKAGES: BLIND SPOT MONITOR W/REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT, BLACK, LEATHER SEAT TRIM. Toyota XLE Touring with Classic Silver Metallic exterior and Black interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 268 HP at 6200 RPM*. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: "Effortless performance is furnished by Toyota's impressively smooth 3.5-liter V6 engine, which cranks out a respectable 268 horsepower while still earning a 25 mpg combined EPA fuel economy rating." -Edmunds.com. Great Gas Mileage: 31 MPG Hwy. Approx. Original Base Sticker Price: $35,200*. VISIT US TODAY: Tom Gibbs Chevrolet is a family-owned and operated dealership that has served the Flagler, Volusia, and St. John's County areas for over 30 years. From our highly-trained sales staff and award-winning service team, we know you'll find satisfaction in becoming the newest member of the Tom Gibbs Chevrolet family! A short drive from Daytona Beach and Jacksonville, Tom Gibbs Chevrolet is your key to saving the most on your next vehicle purchase! Pricing analysis performed on 8/25/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Toyota Avalon XLE Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BK1EB6EU116320
Stock: L0951A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 61,850 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,000$575 Below Market
Bob Moore INFINITI - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma
ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.This vehicle is equipped with: ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Knee airbag, Leather steering wheel, Multi-Stage Heated Front Bucket Seats, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Display Audio, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, and Variably intermittent wipers. Odometer is 13199 miles below market average! 21/31 City/Highway MPGContact us now to find out why so many customers from across the US rely on Bob Moore, a family owned business since 1950, to meet their automotive needs! Outside of the Oklahoma CIty area? No problem, we offer reliable, affordable and fast shipping options to anywhere in the United States. Our shipping partners are licensed, bonded, fully insured & experienced with high-end vehicles. We also offer hassle free and competitive financing options! Let us leverage our relationships with leading banks & credit unions to get you the lowest rates and best terms for all credit types. Whether you're shopping for a new INFINITI or a quality used pre-owned vehicle you'll receive the same first-class experience from our certified staff of factory trained specialists.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Toyota Avalon XLE Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BK1EB6EU119010
Stock: LF103680A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 39,592 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,990
Wilde Lexus of Sarasota - Sarasota / Florida
CARFAX 1-Owner, GREAT MILES 39,592! Limited trim. EPA 31 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City!, PRICED TO MOVE $1,700 below NADA Retail! NAV, Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, Heated Rear Seat, TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE, Alloy Wheels, Rear Air. CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Navigation, Sunroof, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Heated Rear Seat Leather Seats, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls. OPTION PACKAGES: TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE dynamic radar cruise control, automatic high beam, pre-collision system and Qi wireless charging capability for eBin storage tray, Pre-Collision System (PCS), off switch, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC), Automatic High Beams, 4 HID (PES) and LED DRL. Toyota Limited with BLIZZARD PEARL exterior and LIGHT GRAY interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 268 HP at 6200 RPM*. VEHICLE REVIEWS: Edmunds.com's review says "Effortless performance is furnished by Toyota's impressively smooth 3.5-liter V6 engine, which cranks out a respectable 268 horsepower while still earning a 25 mpg combined EPA fuel economy rating.". Great Gas Mileage: 31 MPG Hwy. A GREAT TIME TO BUY: This Avalon is priced $1,700 below NADA Retail. PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE: CARFAX 1-Owner MORE ABOUT US: Our passion is providing you with a world-class ownership experience. We share the thrill our customers get from owning and driving a great vehicle. Whether you come in for a new or pre-owned Lexus, Jaguar, or other make automobile, to have your vehicle serviced or to arrange financing, we are committed to providing an experience that keeps you coming back. It is the policy of this dealership that prices are plus tax, tag, title, Private Tag Agency Fee/EFF of $148, and Predelivery Service Fee of $799 (which fees represent cost and profits to the dealer for items such as cleaning, inspecting, adjusting vehicl
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Toyota Avalon Limited with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BK1EB5EU128233
Stock: L201440A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 9,683 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,998
CarMax Oklahoma City - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in OK, and excludes tax, title, tags and $299 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Toyota Avalon XLE Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BK1EB8EU133913
Stock: 19068008
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 79,814 milesDelivery Available*
$15,990$209 Below Market
Carvana - Phoenix - Phoenix / Arizona
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Toyota Avalon XLE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BK1EB7EU100112
Stock: 2000612423
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- certified
2014 Toyota Avalon XLE72,531 miles
$16,980$2,004 Below Market
Atlanta Toyota - Duluth / Georgia
XLE Touring trim. Navigation, Moonroof, Heated Leather Seats, Back-Up Camera, Aluminum Wheels. SEE MORE!WHY BUY FROM USAtlanta Toyota is your local Toyota dealer offering a 100% purely transparent process. No fine print, no ifs, ands or exceptions. We're are in business to earn your business the right way. VEHICLE REVIEWSEdmunds.com explains Effortless performance is furnished by Toyota's impressively smooth 3.5-liter V6 engine, which cranks out a respectable 268 horsepower while still earning a 25 mpg combined EPA fuel economy rating.. Pricing analysis performed on 8/26/2020. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Digital Info Center, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, , Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Cross-Traffic Alert, MP3 Player, Child Safety Locks, Heated Mirrors, Bucket Seats, Electrochromic rearview mirror, Mirror Memory, Brake Assist, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Rear Body Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Woodgrain Interior Trim, Universal Garage Door Opener, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Auto-Off Headlights, Power Driver Seat, Power Driver Mirror, Daytime Running Lights, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Driver Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Tires - Front Performance, Tires - Rear Performance, Compact Spare Tire, Rear Head Air Bag, Side Head Air Bag Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Rear-Side Airbags, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Toyota Avalon XLE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BK1EB3EU117571
Stock: U978171A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 80,826 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$14,598
AutoNation Toyota Arapahoe - Centennial / Colorado
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Leather Seats Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Attitude Black Black; Leather Seat Trim Xle Package This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Start enjoying more time in your new ride and less time at the gas station with this 2014 Toyota Avalon. Beautiful color combination with Attitude Black exterior over Black interior making this the one to own! You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Toyota Avalon XLE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BK1EB9EU088710
Stock: EU088710
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 71,338 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,891
Sterling McCall Toyota Fort Bend - Richmond / Texas
We are excited to offer this 2014 Toyota Avalon. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. This 2014 Toyota Avalon has great acceleration and wonderful styling without sacrificing exceptional fuel economy. It's not a misprint. And the odometer isn't broken. This is a very low mileage Toyota Avalon. A rare find these days. More information about the 2014 Toyota Avalon: Last year the Avalon was given a transformation, when Toyota changed its personality from a model that was comfort-oriented and conservative, to one that emulated modern luxury sedans, with a more sophisticated, well-detailed look and feel. This included much-improved handling, some noteworthy in-cabin technology and a fuel-efficient Avalon Hybrid model. The result 2014 Avalon is a standout, and when compared against comfort-oriented mainstream large sedans or even against luxury-brand models, the Avalon has a competitive look, feel and feature set. Plus, the Avalon Hybrid's smooth hybrid powertrain and its 40-mpg city rating make it a package that's hard to beat. Strengths of this model include active-safety features, stunning touchscreen-style dash controls, quiet, spacious interior, Smooth powertrains, 40-mpg hybrid model, and excellent ride and handling We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Toyota Avalon XLE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BK1EB7EU112907
Stock: EU112907
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 106,928 miles
$13,500$534 Below Market
Napleton Westmont Porsche - Westmont / Illinois
WOW, TAKE A LOOK AT THIS STUNNING EXAMPLE OF A AVALON XLE PREMIUM !! BLIZZARD PEARL w/ ALMOND INTERIOR, AND TINTED WINDOWS TO GIVE IT A PERFECT LOOK !! ORIGINAL MSRP WAS $42,645 !! OPTIONS INCLUDE HEATED LEATHER INTERIOR, DISPLAY AUDIO w/ NAVIGATION & ENTUNE, SUNROOF, 9 SPEAKERS w/ AMPLIFIER AND MORE !! CONTACT US TODAY TO SCHEDULE A VIP APPOINTMENT !!Blizzard Pearl 2014 Toyota Avalon XLE Premium FWD 6-Speed Automatic ECT-i 3.5L V6 DOHC Dual VVT-i 24V 6-Speed Automatic ECT-i, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.Napleton Westmont Porsche is your one-stop shop Porsche vehicles, parts and service. Proudly serving the greater Chicagoland area, our top priority is to meet each of your automotive needs. Whether you're in the market for a new Porsche or a pre-owned vehicle, we have them all, Boxster, Cayman, 911, Panamera, GTS, Macan, Cayenne and a huge selection of pre-owned vehicles. Napleton Westmont Porsche has been part of the Ed Napleton Automotive Group since 1999. Our new, state-of-the-art facility opened in October 2018 at 201 E. Ogden Avenue Westmont, IL. Our Porsche dealership is an astounding 60,000 square-foot facility complete with a breathtaking Porsche Classic Department that features a variety of impressive vehicles from the iconic German automobile manufacturer. We are proud to be the only Porsche Classic Partner in the Midwest. Come visit our showroom today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Toyota Avalon XLE Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BK1EB7EU097857
Stock: USL4939A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
