Used 2014 Toyota Avalon for Sale Near Me

Tired of searching? Ready to sit down and simply relax, cause you just found the right one? Well, here it is. CAR FAX ONE OWNER NON-SMOKER 2014 TOYOTA Avalon XLE Touring 4-Door Sedan with a 3.5L DOHC Dual VVT-i engine matted with an FWD Automatic 6-Speed Transmission. Finished in alluring Creme Brulee with an Almond Leather interior. Local Trade-in that is practically new. Showing only 26,413 actual miles. That's less than 5K per year! Ours has 60K less than all the rest. Bought, Serviced and Traded only at Jordan Toyota. We refer to that dynamic ownership experience as J-Way. Featured so well: Moonroof, Heated front leather seats with Memory, Dual power front seats, Rear Camera, Reverse Sensors, Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, 18-Inch machine-faced alloys, Quadra-Beam headlamps, Remote engine starter and so much more! This is, without question, a phenomenal luxury sedan that beckons you. All with a 48-hour Money Back guarantee. Totally Transparency, THAT's The Jordan Way! Remember, at Jordan, it's all about the customer because you are the most important part! Remember, you will never ever have to waste your time negotiating over price. At JORDAN, we simply post our lowest competitive price in every vehicle to save you time and frustration. Rest assured; you will be satisfied with your purchase. We offer an exclusive 48-hour money back guarantee. It's The Jordan Way!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2014 Toyota Avalon XLE Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 31 Highway)

VIN: 4T1BK1EBXEU133105

Stock: TPHJ705434A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-04-2020