1999 Toyota Avalon Review

Pros & Cons

  • It's Toyota's version of a Buick LeSabre but with front-wheel drive, improved fuel efficiency, and better build quality.
  • A lack of interior room and out-of-date styling.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

With the Avalon, Toyota takes on a traditionally Detroit-dominated section of the marketplace-the full-size sedan. The last assault Toyota made on a domestic market was in 1993, when the T100 pickup was introduced as an alternative to big trucks from Ford, GM, and Dodge. The introductions of the 1994 Dodge Ram and the lack of a V8 in the Toyota conspired to keep sales to a minimum. We think the company has learned something from its experience with the T100.

For instance, the Avalon's V6 is a powerful motor allowing the car to compete with GM front-drivers, like the LeSabre and Bonneville, in acceleration. Handling is on par with the Bonneville SSE, and braking is outstanding.

Inside, the Avalon is noticeably narrower than the domestic competition, but six will fit in a pinch when equipped with the optional bench seat. The rear seat is exceptionally comfortable, offering more leg and foot room than bigger sedans, with good support and a high seating position.

Front seats are comfy as well, and face an ergonomically designed dashboard that places everything right where you expect to find it. The styling is generic, with oversize headlights and a narrow grille imparting an out-of-balance appearance to the front end. Of course, if this car is truly trying to compete with domestic sedans, this styling is right on the money.Overall, the Avalon impresses us as an excellent alternative to aging and aesthetically impaired offerings from GM and Ford. Chrysler's new Concorde sedan is a better value, but the guaranteed quality of the Toyota is probably worth the extra couple grand.

1999 Highlights

After a body makeover and safety improvements (side airbags) last year, the Avalon heads into '99 with only minor updates. Daytime running lights with auto-off color-keyed foglamp covers and dual heated color-keyed power mirrors are new this year. A new three-in-one ETR/cassette/CD sound system is optional on the XL model and Lunar Mist Metallic replaces Golden Sand Metallic.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 Toyota Avalon.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Forever friend
mmars,09/05/2011
I bought my 1999 Toyota Avalon Platinum XLS in 2006. It had 99000 miles on it and this did not cause me alarm since I have had a Toyota Camry before. My Toyota Avalon now has 187,000 miles on it and is still running strong! I have had to put routine maintenence items, such as brakes, battery, tires, but other than that it is running like the day I bought it. I am looking at trading it off for something newer, not because I need to, just maybe wanting something newer. Trouble I am having is when I test drive other vehicles I am comparing it to my Avalon, so far all the "competitors" have lost. Gas mileage is still 24/28 hwy. Excellent choice and great car!
In love with this car
Duane,02/14/2016
XLS 4dr Sedan
I bought my 99 Avalon XLS for $800 with 214,000 miles and put about 15,000 on it in a year and I love it. I have only replaced the front strut mounts (common issue) and front sway bar links and bushings (parts are $48 all together) amongst regular maintenance items. The interior is all leather (door panels and all) and I always keep it clean because it's so good looking clean. It has a soft ride at all speeds, handles incredibly well for having such a soft ride, accelerates pretty strong (1MZFE V6 non-VVT) and the trans is also strong, still shifting like new at 232,000 miles. For entertainment it has the 7 speaker Harman-Motive system. 2 tweeters, 4 mids and 1 8" package tray mounted woofer and I believe all that is also on a factory amp. I upgraded all that with a JVC touch screen, Cerwin-Vega tweeters (I added two in the back), JBL mids, Audio Pipe crossovers, and a Power Acoustik 15" sub on 3200 watts. All easy to install and the car has well laid out audio placement. Cold AC and hot heat with great MPG. The only downside is you will get really attached to it and you won't be able to come up with a good reason to get a new car. Parts are plentiful and very affordable.
Roomy Toyota Sedan
BigGuy,02/08/2009
I'm 6'7", needed lots of head and leg room, and got it the Avalon. It has all the get up and go I ever needed. Now that it's broken in at 140,000 miles, it gets 30 mpg on the highway; what a nice surprise. Maintenance costs have been half of our other vehicle, a 2003 Chrysler T&C.
Too Reliable?
25 yrs Toyota,08/11/2010
Incredible car! Soft ride, low maintenance, good mileage. Only complaint - after 13 yrs of a gray 86 Camry and 11 yrs of this silver 99 Avalon, I feel the need for a change. Could be midlife issues. I need something bright and irresponsible. But seriously, GREAT CAR! Fits all sizes of people and luggage. Surprisingly good mileage for its size and comfort and I highly recommend it. That's what makes it hard for me to give up.
See all 43 reviews of the 1999 Toyota Avalon
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 1999 Toyota Avalon features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable

