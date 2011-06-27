  1. Home
1998 Toyota Avalon Review

Pros & Cons

  • One of the best full-size cars on the market. Stylish, reliable, and surprisingly roomy, this thing has a back seat like Jaguar XJ8 Vanden Plas.
  • Invisible in a crowd. Dashboard plastics are too shiny for a car this nice.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

With the Avalon, Toyota takes on a traditionally Detroit-dominated section of the marketplace: the full-size sedan. The last assault Toyota made on a domestic market was in 1993, when the T100 pickup was introduced as an alternative to big trucks from Ford, GM and Dodge. The 1994 Dodge Ram and the lack of a V8 in the Toyota conspired to keep sales to a minimum. We think the company has learned something from its experience with the T100.

For instance, the Avalon's V6 is a powerful motor, allowing the Avalon to keep up with GM front-drivers like the LeSabre and Bonneville in acceleration, and besting the V8-powered Crown Victoria in the race to 60 mph. Handling is on par with the Bonneville SSE, and braking is outstanding.

The news for 1998 is the Avalon's mild restyle. New this year are safety features like seat-mounted side-impact airbags, pretensioner seatbelts with force limiters and exterior revisions like a new grille, trunk lid, headlamps, taillights and bodyside moldings.

Inside, the Avalon is noticeably narrower than the domestic competition, but six will fit in a pinch when equipped with the optional bench seat. The rear seat is exceptionally comfortable, offering more leg and foot room than bigger sedans, with good support and a high seating position.

Front seats are comfy as well, and face an ergonomically designed dashboard that places everything right where you expect to find it. The styling is generic, with oversize headlights and a narrow grille imparting an out-of-balance appearance to the front end.

Overall, the Avalon impresses us as an excellent alternative to aging and aesthetically impaired offerings from GM and Ford. Chrysler's new Concorde sedan is a better value, but the guaranteed quality of the Toyota is probably worth the extra couple grand.

1998 Highlights

The Avalon gets side-impact airbags, new headlights and taillamps, a new grille, a new trunk lid and pre-tensioner seatbelts with force limiters.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1998 Toyota Avalon.

5(65%)
4(28%)
3(5%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.6
54 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Simply The Best!
Brian,09/16/2010
This road warrior has been in my family since new. My father put the first 150,000 miles on the car without any needed repairs except routine wear and tear parts (i.e. Brakes, tires, battery, oil). Now the odometer reads 250,000 miles and I just had the original timing belt and water pump replaced because it was LONG overdue. In the 12 years and 250,000 my family has put on our Avalon (a.k.a "Road Warrior") it has never, not even one time, left us stranded or failed to start, not once!! With the long history that I have with my Avalon I feel more than qualified to speak on the behalf of my car, and I fully endorse this car without reservation! If you have the opportunity to buy one, do!
She is 11 years old
Luvs2run,03/09/2010
and very reliable. I've done regular oil changes and semi scheduled maintenance. NO problems. Had an oil leak after a Jiffy lube oil change. Found local mechanic who fixed oil leak for $120. Dealer claimed needed to replace $2800 worth of parts. No one seemed to be able to find it except for one local Toyota Repair tech. Had pan for oil drips in garage for a year until I found Mr. wonderful. Car is so reliable, paid for and still a very nice looking car. I won't part with it until it blows up.
Toyota, Need I say more?
enigmadtop,12/05/2011
I take this car up to big bear with a full car (6 people, the center front armrest comes up and has a seatbelt underneath) and it has never broken down on me once. The ride going there is completely smooth cruising at 80 mph, even though the Avalon's engine has more than enough power to go over that even with a full car. It has no trouble getting up those steep hills and is my car of choice when driving up to the mountains every season. It also survived a trip all the way to Sonora in Northern California from San Diego with a very steep mountain to climb at the end as well. Again, the car did not disappoint. Would highly recommend this car to anyone looking for an extremely robust vehicle.
This car just wont die!
davidvnyc,01/30/2011
I purchased my 98 Avalon XLS in 2003 with 150,000 miles on it. At about 180k miles I changed the front two 02 sensors. At 220k miles I changed the timing belt (first time), water pump, struts and ball joints. Other than these items Ive only had to do standard fluid changes, tires and brakes. About 2 years ago, I came too close to a guard rail and scraped the right side of the car. Because the car had 340k miles on it at the time, I chose not to spend the 600 to repair the damage. The car now just broke though 400k and while it doesnt look as good as when I bought it, it still runs perfectly and zero operational issues. I have my eye on a new car, but my wife will not let me pull t
See all 54 reviews of the 1998 Toyota Avalon
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 1998 Toyota Avalon features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable

More about the 1998 Toyota Avalon

