2020 Lexus UX 250h
What’s new
- Adds Android Auto and Google Assistant functionality
- Part of the first UX generation introduced for 2019
Pros & Cons
- High fuel economy
- Lots of standard and optional safety tech
- Maneuverable around town thanks to small dimensions
- Infotainment interface can be difficult to use
- Limited rear legroom
- Small rear cargo space with high liftover height
2020 Lexus UX 250h Review
Small, efficient and feature-packed, the 2020 Lexus UX 250h is a relatively affordable way to get into a luxury SUV. Classified as a subcompact (or extra-small) luxury SUV, the Lexus UX competes against vehicles such as the BMW X1 and the Audi Q3. But the 250h offers something they don't: batteries and electric motors.
The EPA estimates you will get 42 mpg in combined city/highway driving in the UX 250h, which is excellent for an SUV. The UX 250h also delivers on value. It comes standard with features such as simulated leather upholstery and adaptive cruise control, and it offers options such as a hands-free liftgate and a head-up display. Lexus vehicles also have a reputation for high-quality interiors, and the UX comes through here too.
Unfortunately, the UX isn't as spacious as we'd like, even in a class full of diminutive luxury SUVs. Cargo space is also limited. Then there's UX 250h's lack of pace. It can be painfully slow when you really need a burst of speed, such as entering a highway or making a pass. Overall, the X1 and the Q3 are more well-rounded choices, but the 250h is still worth considering if high fuel economy is a priority for you.
Our verdict7.0 / 10
How does it drive?6.5
Overall, the hybrid UX is most comfortable with city driving, where the engine can stay in its acceptably torquey midrange, and there's no call for real handling prowess. Unfortunately, the brakes aren't easy to modulate to get the amount of stopping power you want and can feel jerky at low speeds.
How comfortable is it?7.0
With some controls hidden in infotainment menus, the climate control system is best left in its capable auto mode. Some vents are unfortunately close to the driver's hands and can be loud even at partial power.
How’s the interior?6.5
The control layout takes a while to get used to and is less intuitive overall than some rival setups. Also thick roof pillars, particularly around the rear hatch, limit overall visibility.
How’s the tech?7.0
Basic active safety features are standard, which is still a bit uncommon for a luxury vehicle. But the driver aids are overcautious, with overly long following distances and sharp stops in traffic. Definitely not a premium experience.
How’s the storage?7.0
Inside the cabin, the glovebox and door pockets are small, although there's room for small water bottles in the doors. The center console box is also narrow, but the cellphone tray is handy. The cupholders are also on the small size, though the front cupholders feature an anti-tip design. The rear seats also offer pockets and cupholders.
How economical is it?9.0
Is it a good value?7.5
If you value fuel economy and a reputation for reliability, the UX 250h has you covered. But if you're looking for luxury value-for-money, you'll likely be disappointed. Our test vehicle totaled more than $40,000, right about where the base midsize RX 350 starts. You can opt for a cheaper version with fewer tech and material upgrades, but that starts to get dangerously close to a well-equipped RAV4 Hybrid.
Wildcard7.5
Which UX 250h does Edmunds recommend?
Lexus UX 250h models
The 2020 Lexus UX 250h is a five-passenger SUV that comes in three trim levels: base, F Sport and Luxury. It uses a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine and a hybrid system to provide a total of 181 horsepower. All-wheel drive is standard.
Standard features include LED headlights, dual-zone automatic climate control, simulated leather upholstery, power-adjustable front seats, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and a six-speaker audio system. You also get a collection of advanced driver safety features (Lexus Safety System+ 2.0). Optional for the base UX is the Premium package. It adds heated and ventilated front seats, a sunroof, and blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert.
The Luxury trim includes all the above equipment plus a hands-free liftgate and driver-seat memory functions. The F Sport trim builds on the base model by adding a sport-tuned suspension, LED foglights, an augmented engine sound generator, steering-wheel paddle shifters, sport front seats, and an upgraded digital gauge cluster.
A few other stand-alone options allow you to season the UX further to taste. They include a head-up display, a navigation system and an eight-speaker sound system.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Lexus UX 250h.
Trending topics in reviews
- interior
- acceleration
- appearance
- fuel efficiency
- spaciousness
- handling & steering
- dashboard
- safety
- comfort
- transmission
- technology
- infotainment system
- value
- electrical system
- off-roading
- towing
- doors
- reliability & manufacturing quality
Most helpful consumer reviews
I waited a month before posting my review. We purchased the UX250h with premium trim. We are delighted. We can't believe we're in a Lexus at this price point. The interior is gorgeous and loaded with amenities. Synthetic leather is great! The rear cargo section is indeed smaller because the battery pack is below the cargo area. But we're out of family mode, no longer driving around the boys, so it works for us. Plenty of cargo space with back seats folded down. MPG is less than advertised. Isn't it always? I'm getting between 34 & 35 MPG in the city and 33 on the highway. My biggest concern was the acceleration, based on the reviews. I don't get it! Plenty of guts to merge in traffic. If you really like some giddy up, there is an easy to access "sport" mode right near your right hand that gears up the transmission and gives EXCELLENT acceleration on demand. My second largest concern was widespread complaints about infotainment interface. With respect, all I can say is you might find it weird simply because you never used it before. It works like a mouse pad. I got the hang of it in 15 minutes. Now I hardly ever use it because integrated Android Auto lets me command almost every thing with my voice. Oh. One minor disappointment. If you are an Android user, there is no Lexus navigation app. That took me about 10 days and a trip back to the dealer to learn. But with integrated Android Auto, that's no big deal.
I went from Audi to Lexus after owning audits for the past 3 cars I made jump. So far after 10 driving days I must admit that the softer ride is quite enjoyable. I'm really impressed by the electric mode. I own the premium model, it lacks some features like back up beeping and power rear lift gate. Other than those 2 items I find it to be a luxurious small SUV that has amazing fuel efficiency and doesn't seem to be overpriced .it holds the road rather nicely and easy to drive. I'm looking forward to winter driving to see how it performs as I live in the northeast. Their come with run flats and I will have to purchase winter run flats which are 2x the price of regular winter tires, or do I chance it of not having a spare. Only other issue is that I can't find a company that makes a rear hitch for my bike rack and I'm not putting a muddy MOUNTAIN bike on the roof. In summary the efficiency so far is over the to 5 outta 5. The controls are easy to operate, the acceleration is fine, the roominess also works well. Haven't done a long highway trip yet but I'm sure it's also 5 on 5
It's my fourth Lexus so that's a good indication that not only are the cars very well built and safe, they are really attractive. I want a smaller car with a hatchback and this new one has AWD unlike my previous car the CT200h, which I also really liked.
Lots of high tech stuff to go wrong. No fan of cv trans. It goes like a turtle,& not like a sharp sporty Lexus. Great mpg, but on premium, with low performance leaves me looking elsewhere. For that $$ amount, I expect more go.
Sponsored cars related to the UX 250h
Features & Specs
|4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MSRP
|$34,500
|MPG
|41 city / 38 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|181 hp @ 6000 rpm
|F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MSRP
|$36,500
|MPG
|41 city / 38 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|181 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Luxury 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MSRP
|$39,700
|MPG
|41 city / 38 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|181 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite UX 250h safety features:
- Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist
- Monitors lane markings, warns you if you are drifting and can even help steer the vehicle back into the lane of travel.
- Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
- Helps drivers maintain a preset distance by adjusting the vehicle's speed in relation to the vehicle directly ahead.
- Intelligent High Beam
- Switches between high and low beams automatically by using cues from a camera that helps detect when other vehicles are present.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|14%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Lexus UX 250h vs. the competition
Lexus UX 250h vs. Mini Countryman
The Mini Countryman is one of the Lexus UX's few hybrid competitors in the class. Unlike the UX, the Countryman is a plug-in hybrid that offers an all-electric range of around 18 miles, according to EPA estimates. It's low on cargo space, but the Mini Countryman is relatively fun to drive. And on the inside, it feels just as premium as the Lexus.
Lexus UX 250h vs. BMW X1
The BMW X1 is one of the most well-rounded vehicles in the subcompact luxury SUV segment. It has a powerful turbocharged engine, sharp handling and an excellent interior. Like all the other non-hybrids in this class, it lags the UX 250h when it comes to fuel economy, but the premium driving experience gives it a lot of appeal.
Lexus UX 250h vs. Audi Q3
If you're looking for a non-hybrid alternative with similar levels of luxury to the Lexus UX, the Audi Q3 might be a good choice. Fuel economy with the Audi is disappointing for the subcompact luxury segment, but it does provide a quiet cabin, impressive interior materials, and lots of modern tech along the way.
FAQ
Is the Lexus UX 250h a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Lexus UX 250h?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Lexus UX 250h:
- Adds Android Auto and Google Assistant functionality
- Part of the first UX generation introduced for 2019
Is the Lexus UX 250h reliable?
Is the 2020 Lexus UX 250h a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Lexus UX 250h?
The least-expensive 2020 Lexus UX 250h is the 2020 Lexus UX 250h 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $34,500.
Other versions include:
- 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $34,500
- F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $36,500
- Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $39,700
What are the different models of Lexus UX 250h?
More about the 2020 Lexus UX 250h
2020 Lexus UX 250h Overview
The 2020 Lexus UX 250h is offered in the following submodels: UX 250h SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).
What do people think of the 2020 Lexus UX 250h?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Lexus UX 250h and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 UX 250h 3.2 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 UX 250h.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Lexus UX 250h and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 UX 250h featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Lexus UX 250h?
2020 Lexus UX 250h F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
The 2020 Lexus UX 250h F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $43,605. The average price paid for a new 2020 Lexus UX 250h F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is trending $4,032 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $4,032 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $39,573.
The average savings for the 2020 Lexus UX 250h F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is 9.2% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 18 2020 Lexus UX 250h F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Lexus UX 250h 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
The 2020 Lexus UX 250h 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $38,915. The average price paid for a new 2020 Lexus UX 250h 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is trending $4,006 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $4,006 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $34,909.
The average savings for the 2020 Lexus UX 250h 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is 10.3% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 17 2020 Lexus UX 250h 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2020 Lexus UX 250hs are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Lexus UX 250h for sale near. There are currently 119 new 2020 UX 250hs listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $35,805 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Lexus UX 250h. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $2,032 on a used or CPO 2020 UX 250h available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2020 Lexus UX 250hs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Lexus UX 250h for sale - 9 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $19,194.
Find a new Lexus for sale - 12 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $23,673.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Lexus UX 250h?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Lexus lease specials
Related 2020 Lexus UX 250h info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2018
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2015
- Used Dodge Charger 2017
- Used Jeep Compass 2018
- Used Kia Forte 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2018
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2017
- Used Nissan Murano 2018
- Used Dodge Challenger 2018
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Volkswagen Atlas
- 2021 Chevrolet Colorado
- 2020 Kia Stinger
- 2020 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2021 Tesla Model Y News
- 2020 Jeep Renegade
- 2020 Chevrolet Impala
- 2020 Sentra
- 2021 Toyota C-HR News
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 RX 350
- 2020 Lexus ES 350
- 2021 Lexus LC 500
- 2020 Lexus GX 460
- Lexus NX 300 2020
- 2020 Lexus IS 350
- Lexus RX 450h 2020
- 2020 Lexus RC F
- 2020 Lexus LS 500
- Lexus ES 300h 2020
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 CR-V
- Toyota RAV4 2020
- 2020 Grand Cherokee
- Jeep Wrangler 2020
- Kia Telluride 2021
- 2020 RX 350
- 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
- 2020 Subaru Forester
- Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2020
- 2020 Outback