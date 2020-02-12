  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
7.0 / 10
Consumer Rating
(6)
2020 Lexus UX 250h

#6 Luxury hybrid

What's new

  • Adds Android Auto and Google Assistant functionality
  • Part of the first UX generation introduced for 2019

Pros & Cons

  • High fuel economy
  • Lots of standard and optional safety tech
  • Maneuverable around town thanks to small dimensions
  • Infotainment interface can be difficult to use
  • Limited rear legroom
  • Small rear cargo space with high liftover height
Save as much as $4,032 with Edmunds

2020 Lexus UX 250h Review

Small, efficient and feature-packed, the 2020 Lexus UX 250h is a relatively affordable way to get into a luxury SUV. Classified as a subcompact (or extra-small) luxury SUV, the Lexus UX competes against vehicles such as the BMW X1 and the Audi Q3. But the 250h offers something they don't: batteries and electric motors.

The EPA estimates you will get 42 mpg in combined city/highway driving in the UX 250h, which is excellent for an SUV. The UX 250h also delivers on value. It comes standard with features such as simulated leather upholstery and adaptive cruise control, and it offers options such as a hands-free liftgate and a head-up display. Lexus vehicles also have a reputation for high-quality interiors, and the UX comes through here too.

Unfortunately, the UX isn't as spacious as we'd like, even in a class full of diminutive luxury SUVs. Cargo space is also limited. Then there's UX 250h's lack of pace. It can be painfully slow when you really need a burst of speed, such as entering a highway or making a pass. Overall, the X1 and the Q3 are more well-rounded choices, but the 250h is still worth considering if high fuel economy is a priority for you.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating
Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict

7.0 / 10
The Lexus UX 250h is a stylish and fuel-efficient SUV. A distinctive interior design helps set it apart. But it's very slow, and traces of its Toyota Corolla roots come through in the on-road experience, making the high price tag hard to swallow.

How does it drive?

6.5
The UX 250h is smooth around town, but it's also very slow, especially for a luxury vehicle. In our testing, accelerating to 60 mph took a leisurely 10 seconds. The vehicle's steering is nicely weighted, and the UX has some of the fun responsiveness found in the Toyota Corolla (to which it's related), but the added height and weight make for pronounced body roll through corners.

Overall, the hybrid UX is most comfortable with city driving, where the engine can stay in its acceptably torquey midrange, and there's no call for real handling prowess. Unfortunately, the brakes aren't easy to modulate to get the amount of stopping power you want and can feel jerky at low speeds.

How comfortable is it?

7.0
The UX 250h is a comfortable vehicle, but it doesn't quite offer what we'd expect for the money. The seats are a strong point, with soft leather and padding that proves supportive even on longer drives. Although there's little wind noise and no engine noise while cruising, the engine kicks up an unpleasant racket when you ask for power. You're also exposed to traffic noise and intrusive pinging from the tires over rough pavement. The suspension smooths out bumps, but the run-flat tires make for a busier ride than we'd like.

With some controls hidden in infotainment menus, the climate control system is best left in its capable auto mode. Some vents are unfortunately close to the driver's hands and can be loud even at partial power.

How’s the interior?

6.5
The UX's cabin is surprisingly spacious, but it's not the easiest to live with. Both front and rear passengers have lots of room, with space in the back for full-size adults. However, the seating position works better for people who like to sit low in the vehicle. It's not so great if you prefer sitting upright in your SUV. There's limited steering-wheel telescoping, although the front seats offer good height adjustability. That's necessary since at their lowest setting the front seats can be tough for people with limited mobility to get in and out of. 

The control layout takes a while to get used to and is less intuitive overall than some rival setups. Also thick roof pillars, particularly around the rear hatch, limit overall visibility.

How’s the tech?

7.0
Lexus' trackpad-based infotainment system is one of the more distracting interfaces to navigate within the luxury space. Voice controls are functional but a bit limited, and they require quite a few guided steps to complete certain commands. There are plenty of charging options around the cabin, including two USB ports for rear passengers, but you only get Apple CarPlay and not Android Auto. On the plus side, the sound system is what we'd expect from a Lexus, offering a lot of quality at any volume.

Basic active safety features are standard, which is still a bit uncommon for a luxury vehicle. But the driver aids are overcautious, with overly long following distances and sharp stops in traffic. Definitely not a premium experience.

How’s the storage?

7.0
The trunk floor is way higher than you'd think from the outside. It allows easy loading and unloading, and the second row folds perfectly flat. Remove the floor panel and you get 21.7 cubic feet of total space; leave it in place, and there's only 17.1 cubes behind the back seat. That's good compared to a sedan but a bit tight for a small SUV, especially considering there's no spare tire to take up space.

Inside the cabin, the glovebox and door pockets are small, although there's room for small water bottles in the doors. The center console box is also narrow, but the cellphone tray is handy. The cupholders are also on the small size, though the front cupholders feature an anti-tip design. The rear seats also offer pockets and cupholders.

How economical is it?

9.0
The UX 250h's 42 mpg combined rating is quite impressive for a subcompact luxury SUV. Based on our real-world testing, that EPA estimate is realistic. The vehicle's tuning makes it straightforward to drive efficiently without feeling like the car is lagging or punishing you when you ask for power.

Is it a good value?

7.5
The UX comes with a nicely designed and constructed interior with a lot of soft-touch materials. Every surface seems to have some sort of texturing, which adds depth and visual interest to the cabin. Lexus' warranties are typically better than average.

If you value fuel economy and a reputation for reliability, the UX 250h has you covered. But if you're looking for luxury value-for-money, you'll likely be disappointed. Our test vehicle totaled more than $40,000, right about where the base midsize RX 350 starts. You can opt for a cheaper version with fewer tech and material upgrades, but that starts to get dangerously close to a well-equipped RAV4 Hybrid.

Wildcard

7.5
The UX 250h has more personality than the regular UX 200. The design and execution help set it apart from just about every competitor. But that doesn't make it fun. The hybrid UX lacks the gas model's zippiness and adds weight. While the chassis the vehicle shares with the Corolla is predictable and capable of having fun, it's stifled under all the Lexusness and hybridization and needs to really be coaxed out.

Which UX 250h does Edmunds recommend?

A few nice features are available on the upper trim levels, but the best value comes from sticking with the base trim level. You'll still get a pleasing amount of features. Do get it with the optional Premium package for the heated and ventilated seats as well as blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert.

Lexus UX 250h models

The 2020 Lexus UX 250h is a five-passenger SUV that comes in three trim levels: base, F Sport and Luxury. It uses a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine and a hybrid system to provide a total of 181 horsepower. All-wheel drive is standard.

Standard features include LED headlights, dual-zone automatic climate control, simulated leather upholstery, power-adjustable front seats, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and a six-speaker audio system. You also get a collection of advanced driver safety features (Lexus Safety System+ 2.0). Optional for the base UX is the Premium package. It adds heated and ventilated front seats, a sunroof, and blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert.

The Luxury trim includes all the above equipment plus a hands-free liftgate and driver-seat memory functions. The F Sport trim builds on the base model by adding a sport-tuned suspension, LED foglights, an augmented engine sound generator, steering-wheel paddle shifters, sport front seats, and an upgraded digital gauge cluster.

A few other stand-alone options allow you to season the UX further to taste. They include a head-up display, a navigation system and an eight-speaker sound system.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2020 Lexus UX 250h.

5 star reviews: 50%
4 star reviews: 0%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 17%
1 star reviews: 33%
Average user rating: 3.2 stars based on 6 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • interior
  • acceleration
  • appearance
  • fuel efficiency
  • spaciousness
  • handling & steering
  • dashboard
  • safety
  • comfort
  • transmission
  • technology
  • infotainment system
  • value
  • electrical system
  • off-roading
  • towing
  • doors
  • reliability & manufacturing quality

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Very pleased!
Tim from Philly ,
4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

I waited a month before posting my review. We purchased the UX250h with premium trim. We are delighted. We can't believe we're in a Lexus at this price point. The interior is gorgeous and loaded with amenities. Synthetic leather is great! The rear cargo section is indeed smaller because the battery pack is below the cargo area. But we're out of family mode, no longer driving around the boys, so it works for us. Plenty of cargo space with back seats folded down. MPG is less than advertised. Isn't it always? I'm getting between 34 & 35 MPG in the city and 33 on the highway. My biggest concern was the acceleration, based on the reviews. I don't get it! Plenty of guts to merge in traffic. If you really like some giddy up, there is an easy to access "sport" mode right near your right hand that gears up the transmission and gives EXCELLENT acceleration on demand. My second largest concern was widespread complaints about infotainment interface. With respect, all I can say is you might find it weird simply because you never used it before. It works like a mouse pad. I got the hang of it in 15 minutes. Now I hardly ever use it because integrated Android Auto lets me command almost every thing with my voice. Oh. One minor disappointment. If you are an Android user, there is no Lexus navigation app. That took me about 10 days and a trip back to the dealer to learn. But with integrated Android Auto, that's no big deal.

5 out of 5 stars, Batmobile
Wax,
4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

I went from Audi to Lexus after owning audits for the past 3 cars I made jump. So far after 10 driving days I must admit that the softer ride is quite enjoyable. I'm really impressed by the electric mode. I own the premium model, it lacks some features like back up beeping and power rear lift gate. Other than those 2 items I find it to be a luxurious small SUV that has amazing fuel efficiency and doesn't seem to be overpriced .it holds the road rather nicely and easy to drive. I'm looking forward to winter driving to see how it performs as I live in the northeast. Their come with run flats and I will have to purchase winter run flats which are 2x the price of regular winter tires, or do I chance it of not having a spare. Only other issue is that I can't find a company that makes a rear hitch for my bike rack and I'm not putting a muddy MOUNTAIN bike on the roof. In summary the efficiency so far is over the to 5 outta 5. The controls are easy to operate, the acceleration is fine, the roominess also works well. Haven't done a long highway trip yet but I'm sure it's also 5 on 5

5 out of 5 stars, Sporty and luxurious hybrid
Pam,
Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

It's my fourth Lexus so that's a good indication that not only are the cars very well built and safe, they are really attractive. I want a smaller car with a hatchback and this new one has AWD unlike my previous car the CT200h, which I also really liked.

2 out of 5 stars, Cute but no sigar
T. Saroch,
Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

Lots of high tech stuff to go wrong. No fan of cv trans. It goes like a turtle,& not like a sharp sporty Lexus. Great mpg, but on premium, with low performance leaves me looking elsewhere. For that $$ amount, I expect more go.

Write a review

See all 6 reviews

Features & Specs

4dr SUV AWD features & specs
4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
MSRP$34,500
MPG 41 city / 38 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Horsepower181 hp @ 6000 rpm
F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
MSRP$36,500
MPG 41 city / 38 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Horsepower181 hp @ 6000 rpm
Luxury 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
Luxury 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
MSRP$39,700
MPG 41 city / 38 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Horsepower181 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all 2020 Lexus UX 250h features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite UX 250h safety features:

Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist
Monitors lane markings, warns you if you are drifting and can even help steer the vehicle back into the lane of travel.
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Helps drivers maintain a preset distance by adjusting the vehicle's speed in relation to the vehicle directly ahead.
Intelligent High Beam
Switches between high and low beams automatically by using cues from a camera that helps detect when other vehicles are present.

NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall4 / 5
Driver4 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover14%
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

Lexus UX 250h vs. the competition

Lexus UX 250h vs. Mini Countryman

The Mini Countryman is one of the Lexus UX's few hybrid competitors in the class. Unlike the UX, the Countryman is a plug-in hybrid that offers an all-electric range of around 18 miles, according to EPA estimates. It's low on cargo space, but the Mini Countryman is relatively fun to drive. And on the inside, it feels just as premium as the Lexus.

Lexus UX 250h vs. BMW X1

The BMW X1 is one of the most well-rounded vehicles in the subcompact luxury SUV segment. It has a powerful turbocharged engine, sharp handling and an excellent interior. Like all the other non-hybrids in this class, it lags the UX 250h when it comes to fuel economy, but the premium driving experience gives it a lot of appeal.

Lexus UX 250h vs. Audi Q3

If you're looking for a non-hybrid alternative with similar levels of luxury to the Lexus UX, the Audi Q3 might be a good choice. Fuel economy with the Audi is disappointing for the subcompact luxury segment, but it does provide a quiet cabin, impressive interior materials, and lots of modern tech along the way.

FAQ

Is the Lexus UX 250h a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2020 UX 250h both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.0 out of 10. You probably care about Lexus UX 250h fuel economy, so it's important to know that the UX 250h gets an EPA-estimated 39 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the UX 250h has 17.1 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Lexus UX 250h. Learn more

What's new in the 2020 Lexus UX 250h?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Lexus UX 250h:

  • Adds Android Auto and Google Assistant functionality
  • Part of the first UX generation introduced for 2019
Is the Lexus UX 250h reliable?

To determine whether the Lexus UX 250h is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the UX 250h. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the UX 250h's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2020 Lexus UX 250h a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2020 Lexus UX 250h is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2020 UX 250h and gave it a 7.0 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2020 UX 250h is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2020 Lexus UX 250h?

The least-expensive 2020 Lexus UX 250h is the 2020 Lexus UX 250h 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $34,500.

Other versions include:

  • 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $34,500
  • F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $36,500
  • Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $39,700
What are the different models of Lexus UX 250h?

If you're interested in the Lexus UX 250h, the next question is, which UX 250h model is right for you? UX 250h variants include 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT). For a full list of UX 250h models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

