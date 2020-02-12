2020 Lexus UX 250h Review

Small, efficient and feature-packed, the 2020 Lexus UX 250h is a relatively affordable way to get into a luxury SUV. Classified as a subcompact (or extra-small) luxury SUV, the Lexus UX competes against vehicles such as the BMW X1 and the Audi Q3. But the 250h offers something they don't: batteries and electric motors. The EPA estimates you will get 42 mpg in combined city/highway driving in the UX 250h, which is excellent for an SUV. The UX 250h also delivers on value. It comes standard with features such as simulated leather upholstery and adaptive cruise control, and it offers options such as a hands-free liftgate and a head-up display. Lexus vehicles also have a reputation for high-quality interiors, and the UX comes through here too. Unfortunately, the UX isn't as spacious as we'd like, even in a class full of diminutive luxury SUVs. Cargo space is also limited. Then there's UX 250h's lack of pace. It can be painfully slow when you really need a burst of speed, such as entering a highway or making a pass. Overall, the X1 and the Q3 are more well-rounded choices, but the 250h is still worth considering if high fuel economy is a priority for you.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict 7.0 / 10

The Lexus UX 250h is a stylish and fuel-efficient SUV. A distinctive interior design helps set it apart. But it's very slow, and traces of its Toyota Corolla roots come through in the on-road experience, making the high price tag hard to swallow.

How does it drive? 6.5

The UX 250h is smooth around town, but it's also very slow, especially for a luxury vehicle. In our testing, accelerating to 60 mph took a leisurely 10 seconds. The vehicle's steering is nicely weighted, and the UX has some of the fun responsiveness found in the Toyota Corolla (to which it's related), but the added height and weight make for pronounced body roll through corners.



Overall, the hybrid UX is most comfortable with city driving, where the engine can stay in its acceptably torquey midrange, and there's no call for real handling prowess. Unfortunately, the brakes aren't easy to modulate to get the amount of stopping power you want and can feel jerky at low speeds.

How comfortable is it? 7.0

The UX 250h is a comfortable vehicle, but it doesn't quite offer what we'd expect for the money. The seats are a strong point, with soft leather and padding that proves supportive even on longer drives. Although there's little wind noise and no engine noise while cruising, the engine kicks up an unpleasant racket when you ask for power. You're also exposed to traffic noise and intrusive pinging from the tires over rough pavement. The suspension smooths out bumps, but the run-flat tires make for a busier ride than we'd like.



With some controls hidden in infotainment menus, the climate control system is best left in its capable auto mode. Some vents are unfortunately close to the driver's hands and can be loud even at partial power.

How’s the interior? 6.5

The UX's cabin is surprisingly spacious, but it's not the easiest to live with. Both front and rear passengers have lots of room, with space in the back for full-size adults. However, the seating position works better for people who like to sit low in the vehicle. It's not so great if you prefer sitting upright in your SUV. There's limited steering-wheel telescoping, although the front seats offer good height adjustability. That's necessary since at their lowest setting the front seats can be tough for people with limited mobility to get in and out of.



The control layout takes a while to get used to and is less intuitive overall than some rival setups. Also thick roof pillars, particularly around the rear hatch, limit overall visibility.

How’s the tech? 7.0

Lexus' trackpad-based infotainment system is one of the more distracting interfaces to navigate within the luxury space. Voice controls are functional but a bit limited, and they require quite a few guided steps to complete certain commands. There are plenty of charging options around the cabin, including two USB ports for rear passengers, but you only get Apple CarPlay and not Android Auto. On the plus side, the sound system is what we'd expect from a Lexus, offering a lot of quality at any volume.



Basic active safety features are standard, which is still a bit uncommon for a luxury vehicle. But the driver aids are overcautious, with overly long following distances and sharp stops in traffic. Definitely not a premium experience.

How’s the storage? 7.0

The trunk floor is way higher than you'd think from the outside. It allows easy loading and unloading, and the second row folds perfectly flat. Remove the floor panel and you get 21.7 cubic feet of total space; leave it in place, and there's only 17.1 cubes behind the back seat. That's good compared to a sedan but a bit tight for a small SUV, especially considering there's no spare tire to take up space.



Inside the cabin, the glovebox and door pockets are small, although there's room for small water bottles in the doors. The center console box is also narrow, but the cellphone tray is handy. The cupholders are also on the small size, though the front cupholders feature an anti-tip design. The rear seats also offer pockets and cupholders.

How economical is it? 9.0

The UX 250h's 42 mpg combined rating is quite impressive for a subcompact luxury SUV. Based on our real-world testing, that EPA estimate is realistic. The vehicle's tuning makes it straightforward to drive efficiently without feeling like the car is lagging or punishing you when you ask for power.

Is it a good value? 7.5

The UX comes with a nicely designed and constructed interior with a lot of soft-touch materials. Every surface seems to have some sort of texturing, which adds depth and visual interest to the cabin. Lexus' warranties are typically better than average.



If you value fuel economy and a reputation for reliability, the UX 250h has you covered. But if you're looking for luxury value-for-money, you'll likely be disappointed. Our test vehicle totaled more than $40,000, right about where the base midsize RX 350 starts. You can opt for a cheaper version with fewer tech and material upgrades, but that starts to get dangerously close to a well-equipped RAV4 Hybrid.

Wildcard 7.5

The UX 250h has more personality than the regular UX 200. The design and execution help set it apart from just about every competitor. But that doesn't make it fun. The hybrid UX lacks the gas model's zippiness and adds weight. While the chassis the vehicle shares with the Corolla is predictable and capable of having fun, it's stifled under all the Lexusness and hybridization and needs to really be coaxed out.

Which UX 250h does Edmunds recommend?

A few nice features are available on the upper trim levels, but the best value comes from sticking with the base trim level. You'll still get a pleasing amount of features. Do get it with the optional Premium package for the heated and ventilated seats as well as blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert.

Lexus UX 250h models

The 2020 Lexus UX 250h is a five-passenger SUV that comes in three trim levels: base, F Sport and Luxury. It uses a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine and a hybrid system to provide a total of 181 horsepower. All-wheel drive is standard.