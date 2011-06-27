  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(44)
2014 Toyota Avalon Review

2014 Toyota Avalon Review

Pros & Cons

  • Quiet and upscale interior with roomy seating front and rear
  • large trunk
  • above-average fuel economy.
  • Ride quality might be too firm for traditional Avalon buyers
  • cumbersome setup process for Entune.
List Price Range
Edmunds' Expert Review

With its combination of style, comfort, overall quality and high fuel economy, the 2014 Toyota Avalon is a smart choice for a full-size sedan.

Notably, we picked the 2014 Toyota Avalon as one of Edmunds' Best Used Cars, Trucks and SUVs.

Vehicle overview

For last year's complete redesign of the Avalon, Toyota maintained the qualities the Avalon has long been known for: a high level of comfort, plenty of room and a reputation for quality. At the same time, the automaker significantly improved the car's handling qualities, added higher-quality cabin materials and wrapped it all up in a truly stylish body. The result is a more complete and desirable car. Indeed, the 2014 Toyota Avalon is closer to being an entry-level luxury car than a mainstream full-size sedan.

Classifications aside, we're pretty sure you'll like the Toyota Avalon. Whether you're just commuting by yourself to work or taking a group of friends to lunch, the Avalon will impress with its low levels of noise and roomy front and rear seating. You'll likely be fond of the car's coddling features such as supportive seats, large armrests and optional premium features like adaptive cruise control and heated and ventilated seats. Effortless performance is furnished by Toyota's impressively smooth 3.5-liter V6 engine, which cranks out a respectable 268 horsepower while still earning a 25 mpg combined EPA fuel economy rating.

Picking an affordable, large sedan for 2014 isn't easy, considering the vastly improved 2014 Chevrolet Impala as well as the 2014 Chrysler 300. The 2014 Hyundai Azera and Kia Cadenza also deserve a good, long look. All of these are smart choices, and in some cases they're less expensive as well. But we have no problem saying the Avalon has more than enough merits to warrant a place in your garage.

2014 Toyota Avalon models

The 2014 Toyota Avalon is a full-size sedan offered in four trim levels: XLE, XLE Premium, XLE Touring and Limited. The Avalon Hybrid is covered in a separate review.

The XLE comes standard with 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, heated mirrors, dual-zone automatic climate control, full power accessories, cruise control, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, leather upholstery, an eight-way power driver seat with power lumbar support, a four-way power front passenger seat and heated front seats. Electronic features include keyless ignition and entry, a rearview camera, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a 6.1-inch central touchscreen display and an eight-speaker audio system with a CD player, an auxiliary audio jack and a USB/iPod interface.

The Avalon XLE Premium adds upgraded keyless ignition/entry (additional functionality for rear doors and trunk), a sunroof, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and a remote garage door opener.

The Touring has 18-inch wheels, foglights, paddle shifters, an eight-way power driver seat (with power lumbar), a four-way power front passenger seat, a navigation system, a nine-speaker audio system with satellite and HD radio and Toyota's Entune smartphone app integration system.

Going with the Avalon Limited gets you all of the above plus xenon headlights, auto-dimming side mirrors, rain-sensing wipers, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alerts, ambient cabin lighting, tri-zone automatic climate control, upgraded leather upholstery, ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, a rear power sunshade, a 7-inch touchscreen display, a hard-drive-based navigation system and an 11-speaker JBL premium sound system.

Some of the upper trims' features are available as options for the lower trims, while the Limited also offers the available Technology package which includes adaptive cruise control, automatic high-beam headlight control and a pre-collision system.

2014 Highlights

For 2014, the Toyota Avalon sees no changes other than a minor shuffling of standard and optional features.

Performance & mpg

The 2014 Toyota Avalon comes with a 3.5-liter V6 engine that generates 268 hp and 248 pound-feet of torque. Power is sent to the front wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission.

At Edmunds.com's test track, an Avalon XLE sprinted to 60 mph in 6.4 seconds, one of the quicker times for this segment. EPA estimated fuel economy stands at 25 mpg combined (21 mpg city/31 mpg highway) for the XLE and XLE Premium. The Touring and Limited have a slightly lower 24 mpg combined estimate.

Safety

Standard safety features for the Avalon include traction and stability control, antilock disc brakes, front- and rear-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags, front knee airbags and a rearview camera. The Limited comes with blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alerts (optional on the Touring). Also standard on the Limited is Toyota's Safety Connect service, which includes roadside assistance, stolen vehicle location and automatic collision notification. The Limited's optional Technology package includes a frontal collision warning system.

At the track, an Avalon XLE came to a stop from 60 mph in 127 feet, a few feet longer than the class average.

In government crash tests, the Avalon received a rating of five stars out of five for overall crash protection, with four stars for frontal-impact protection and five stars for side-impact protection. In testing by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the Avalon scored a rating of "Good" -- the highest possible -- in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength crash tests. The Avalon's seat/head restraint design was also rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts.

Driving

Your first thought when driving the 2014 Toyota Avalon might be one of mild surprise, as the big sedan feels more responsive and sure-footed than you'd expect. The steering feels reassuringly taut, while the brakes are nicely tuned to match the increased responsiveness of the drivetrain. Overall, the Avalon is just easy to drive. One thing to note, however, is that the latest car rides more firmly than Avalons of old. If you're expecting traditional Avalon softness, make sure you give this new car a thorough test-drive.

The V6 engine is smooth and powerful and should provide more than enough acceleration to please most drivers. Furthermore, that performance is delivered in a very quiet, unruffled manner, which adds to the Toyota's appeal as an effortless open highway cruiser. Overall, the Avalon provides an impressive blend of comfort, performance and efficiency.

Interior

The Avalon's interior is spacious and elegant, with high-quality materials throughout. The front seats are very comfortable and highly adjustable, with plenty of side bolstering and lumbar support for both the driver and the front passenger. As you'd expect for this class of car, the Avalon's rear seats are quite roomy.

The Avalon Touring and Limited come standard with Entune, a suite of smartphone-connected services that includes features like the Bing search engine, Pandora streaming radio, real-time traffic and sports and stock information. Getting started with Entune is a hassle, since you have to install an app on your phone and register for an account; plus, you always need an active data connection to use it. In addition, the car has to be parked to access many of the apps (many of which you probably already have installed on your smartphone). Finally, the touchscreen interface has straightforward menus, but it's sometimes unresponsive to user touch.

Storage compartments provide ample room for drinks and personal effects. The lower section of the center console provides a convenient "eBin" with power cords passing through a sliding panel for two cell phones and auxiliary and USB connections. A large center armrest provides more storage space and additional connectivity and charging for cell phones. The generous trunk offers 16 cubic feet of space, and its wide opening and low liftover height make it easy to load heavy bags.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Toyota Avalon.

5(32%)
4(36%)
3(14%)
2(16%)
1(2%)
3.8
44 reviews
44 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Rides like a truck. poor engineered struts.
gordon grier,04/01/2015
XLE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
I had a 2005 toytoa avalon that had a very comfortable ride. This 2014 Toyota Avalon rides like a truck. Poor engineering . Toyota fixed the poor ride problem on their 2016 Avalon models. So on 06/01/16 , I bought new front 2016 Avalon coil Springs part #48131-07120 , #48132-07030 & new front 2016 Avalon shock absorbers part #48520- 8z156 , #48510- 8z299 for my 2014 Avalon. After installing them on my 2014 Avalon , I am now very happy with the improvment in the ride quality. The cost for the springs & shocks was around $400.00. All 2016 shocks & springs fit on 2014 with no problem. The very uncomfortable ride was driving me nuts. This change was a lot cheaper than buying a new car with a more comfortable ride. Hope this helps others with the same problem I had .
Give this an extended test drive before buying!
Arslan T,03/30/2016
XLE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
I drive about 26k miles a year and about 80 miles a day here in Houston and was looking for a used road warrior. My biggest factor in purchasing our 3rd car here is road comfort (to avoid road fatigue) and efficiency/mpg. I have two friends that have the older Avalon models and rave about its comfort and ride, and currently having an ES 350 and seeing its reliability and comfort, the new Avalon was an obvious choice for me. We had the opportunity to purchase a 2015 Avalon XLE but the week that I was to purchase the car I had an opportunity to rent the same car. 200-300 miles later and I am absolutely set on never buying this current Avalon! The exterior has great looks and the interior took a bit to get use to. As others have reviewed, the ride is firm on the highway to the extent that you will feel most bumps, causing road fatigue much earlier (about 25 mins for me). Secondly the seat does not have adequate lumbar support, making the ride much worse. Please do test drive the car before buying this as Toyota has changed the Avalon to make it appeal to younger buyers. As a 30 year old, I really should care about the fun to drive factor - which is def there! - but I just can't get over how uncomfortable the ride is on the highway. Test drove an Accord and a Camry today as well and surprisingly even the camry - which was my last resort car! - even has a better ride in terms of comfort than the avalon
Hybrid Avalon Touring 2014
Hybrid Avalon 2014 Touring,06/25/2016
XLE Touring 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
For some reason Edmonds doesn't know there's a Hybrid version of this car so I selected the V6 version. I Really like the Avalon now that I got rid of the OEM Toyota chosen Bridgestone Turanzas. DO NOT get an Avalon with Bridgestone (rocks) tires. I test drove the care with Michelin tires and the ride was firm but comfortable. My located Avalon came with Bridgestone Turanzas and the car rode brittle and handled terribly. I did some investigation and found others had Bridgestone Turanzas and hated them and got rid of them. At 16k miles they were getting so loud I couldn't bear it any more. I went to Toyota and they did not care or help. So I was on my own and put Pirelli P7s on the car and it rides, handles, stops, goes through rain great and is very quiet and is a LRR tire that gets great MPG. My headliner behind my sunroof fell down and the Toyota dealer fixed it once (including nasty fingerprints all over the headliner that I had to argue with the dealer to clean) and it fell down again. Toyota came up with a second headliner fix and they got it right. The radio every once in a while goes dead on AM or FM. It works fine through Bluetooth or other sound inputs, radio just dies. It's intermittent so of course the Dealer can't fix it. Poor quality radio though buyer be ware. The NAV system that Toyota provides would have been outdated in 2008. It has no speed limit and updates are horribly expensive and don't come out very often. My $100 Tom-Tom Nav or my apple phone do a far superior job than the one Toyota sticks you with. Regular free updates and speed limit display on the Tom-Tom. So after my flawless 2012 Camry XLE Hybrid, this Avalon has come with some issues and Toyota has not been much help. What I do like is the MPG for a car this size. Comfort is pretty good. I've gone on some long trips and the seats are firm but not fatiguing. I would expect more padding in the seats for a car like this. Overall I like the interior layout. The armrest on the driver side at 17k is starting to wear through. Not too happy with the lack of durability of the arm rest vinyl. The steering is great. very low effort and accurate with decent road feel for a big car. The styling is pretty nice for a car in this price range. Over all a pretty nice car that I enjoy driving now that I prematurely had to get rid of the Toyota OEM Bridgestones. I have always owned Toyotas, and I still like this Avalon, but the quality and customer care is sadly slipping from Toyota and the dealers.
2015 Avalon Limited
tome1,02/26/2015
Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
So far, other than ride quality we enjoy our new Avalon. Very responsive, excellent power, electronic package is very nice (a lot of safety features).
See all 44 reviews of the 2014 Toyota Avalon
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2014 Toyota Avalon features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover10.7%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2014 Toyota Avalon

Used 2014 Toyota Avalon Overview

The Used 2014 Toyota Avalon is offered in the following submodels: Avalon Sedan. Available styles include XLE Touring 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), XLE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), and XLE Premium 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 Toyota Avalon?

Price comparisons for Used 2014 Toyota Avalon trim styles:

  • The Used 2014 Toyota Avalon XLE Touring is priced between $12,995 and$18,900 with odometer readings between 42093 and96679 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Toyota Avalon XLE Premium is priced between $12,995 and$17,690 with odometer readings between 53585 and86009 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Toyota Avalon Limited is priced between $16,205 and$16,205 with odometer readings between 70940 and70940 miles.

Which used 2014 Toyota Avalons are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 Toyota Avalon for sale near. There are currently 7 used and CPO 2014 Avalons listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $12,995 and mileage as low as 42093 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2014 Toyota Avalon.

