Used 2002 Toyota Avalon for Sale Near Me

Clean CARFAX. Leather Interior, Like New Inside and Out, Local FL Trade, Garaged Kept, Sedan, Avalon XLS, 4D Sedan, 3.0L V6 MPI DOHC, 4-Speed Automatic, FWD, Silver Spruce Metallic, Stone w/Bucket Seats or Fabric Seat Trim w/Bucket Seats or Leather Seat Trim w/Bucket Seats, 15 x 6JJ Aluminum Wheels, AM/FM radio, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Cassette, CD player, Front fog lights, JBL 3 in 1 Premium Combo, Leather Seat Trim w/Bucket Seats, Leather Trim Package w/Memory, Outside temperature display, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Premium Luxury Package, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Tilt steering wheel. 2002 Toyota Avalon XLS 3.0L V6 MPI DOHC 4-Speed Automatic Silver Spruce Metallic FWD 21/29 City/Highway MPG Odometer is 33869 miles below market average!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2002 Toyota Avalon XLS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer .

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 4T1BF28B72U230196

Stock: S431583B

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-12-2020