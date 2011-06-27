  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Avalon
  4. Used 1997 Toyota Avalon
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(57)
Appraise this car

1997 Toyota Avalon Review

Pros & Cons

  • Toyota reliability, powerful V-6 engine, fit and finish
  • Snoozeville, but still more enticing than, say, a Buick LeSabre
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
Toyota Avalon for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,276 - $2,974
Used Avalon for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

With the Avalon, Toyota takes on a traditionally Detroit-dominated section of the marketplace: the full-size sedan. The last assault Toyota made on a domestic market was in 1993, when the T100 pickup was introduced as an alternative to big trucks from Ford, GM and Dodge. The 1994 Dodge Ram and the lack of a V8 in the Toyota conspired to keep sales to a minimum. We think the company has learned something from its experience with the T100.

For instance, the Avalon's V6 is a powerful motor, allowing the Avalon to keep up with GM front-drivers like the LeSabre and Bonneville in acceleration, and besting the V8-powered Crown Victoria in the race to 60 mph. Handling is on par with the Bonneville SSE, and braking is outstanding. But see, this wasn't enough for Toyota, so this year they bumped power and torque output and gave the XL standard antilock brakes. How 'bout working some of this type of magic on other Toyotas like the Tercel, Corolla, and Celica, huh guys?

Other news for 1997 includes a radio antenna embedded in the rear window and freshly styled alloy wheels. Exterior mirrors are now heated, glass is of the high solar energy absorbing type, and when you punch the remote keyless entry fob, the Avalon "visually confirms" that it received the message, according to Toyota press materials.

Inside, the Avalon is noticeably more narrow than the domestic competition, but six will fit in a pinch when equipped with the optional bench seat. The rear seat is exceptionally comfortable, offering more leg and foot room than bigger sedans, with good support and a high seating position.

Front seats are comfy as well, and face an ergonomically designed dashboard that places everything right where you expect to find it. This car reeks of quality construction and materials inside and out. The styling is generic, with oversize headlights and a narrow grille imparting an out-of-balance appearance to the front end.

Overall, the Avalon impresses us as an excellent alternative to aging, and aesthetically impaired, offerings from GM and Ford. Chrysler's LH-Series sedans are a better value, but the guaranteed quality of the Toyota is probably worth the extra couple grand.

1997 Highlights

More power, more torque and added standard features make the Avalon one of the most appealing full-size sedans

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1997 Toyota Avalon.

5(72%)
4(25%)
3(3%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
57 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 57 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

257,233 miles and going strong
kas76051,03/14/2010
Bought this car when it had 85,409 miles on it. Have replaced struts, brakes, tires, keep the oil and all fluids changed according to Toyota specs/timings. This has been a great car, so much so I just gave it to my youngest daughter for college and I went out and found another great 97 Avalon XL with leather and sunroof. These cars will go the miracle mile if you do everything on a regular schedule, this is especially true of the timing belt--don't push past the 90K mile interval.
Avalon for the win!
Matt,07/22/2016
XLS 4dr Sedan
I bought my '97 avalon 7 years ago for a whopping $800 with 150k mi. on it. The previous owner had used synthetic oil since he purchased it new and I followed his his advice. It currently has 255k on the odometer. It has zero leaks, zero throttle delay and pulls as hard as it did as the day I bought it. Now the Avalon may not look like much. And it's not that fast off the line. But from 50 to 80 it will surprise you. Since I live near the beach in florida the paint has taken a beating. However, In 7 years, aside from the regular tires, oil and belts, I've replaced the radiator, water pump and alternator. All together I've spent maybe $1000 on non preventative maintenance. The engine and transmission could be classified as military grade they're so solid.
Over 200K
Middletown Md,06/26/2009
I bought this car with 30K miles and now have 220K on it. I also had a steering column leak on this car and my '98 Sienna... dealers wanted to replace column I used a steering fluid with a sealer and never had a problem since. Interior noise is a problem and plastic interior trim pieces coming loose... but those are mostly cosmetic. I will give this car to my son for college and keep for a few more years.
yota
yeoleyota,10/11/2003
This car ain't half bad. I mean if you squint at it, it could look like a couple other cars, it's cousin, Lexus LS 400, or an older benz E class. It's got heart when you need to pass up folks on the highway. I've had the seats pulled all the way to the back and I was still able to sit in the back seat with no problems and had room to spare. The trunk is roomy also. Now for the bad stuff.....struts. I sound like an old bus going over heavy bumps. Now the car isn't bouncing, but I'm sure it will be soon. The alternator gave out and the calipers in the back click. Yeah, the car is a little boring to look at, but it's nice on insurance, cause no one really wants to steal it.
See all 57 reviews of the 1997 Toyota Avalon
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
18 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 1997 Toyota Avalon features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Marginal

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 1997 Toyota Avalon

Used 1997 Toyota Avalon Overview

The Used 1997 Toyota Avalon is offered in the following submodels: Avalon Sedan. Available styles include XLS 4dr Sedan, and XL 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1997 Toyota Avalon?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1997 Toyota Avalons are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1997 Toyota Avalon for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1997 Toyota Avalon.

Can't find a used 1997 Toyota Avalons you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Avalon for sale - 2 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $12,840.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 3 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $17,161.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Avalon for sale - 3 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $8,895.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 11 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $22,689.

Should I lease or buy a 1997 Toyota Avalon?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Toyota lease specials
Check out Toyota Avalon lease specials

Related Used 1997 Toyota Avalon info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles