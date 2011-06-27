1997 Toyota Avalon Review
Pros & Cons
- Toyota reliability, powerful V-6 engine, fit and finish
- Snoozeville, but still more enticing than, say, a Buick LeSabre
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
Vehicle overview
With the Avalon, Toyota takes on a traditionally Detroit-dominated section of the marketplace: the full-size sedan. The last assault Toyota made on a domestic market was in 1993, when the T100 pickup was introduced as an alternative to big trucks from Ford, GM and Dodge. The 1994 Dodge Ram and the lack of a V8 in the Toyota conspired to keep sales to a minimum. We think the company has learned something from its experience with the T100.
For instance, the Avalon's V6 is a powerful motor, allowing the Avalon to keep up with GM front-drivers like the LeSabre and Bonneville in acceleration, and besting the V8-powered Crown Victoria in the race to 60 mph. Handling is on par with the Bonneville SSE, and braking is outstanding. But see, this wasn't enough for Toyota, so this year they bumped power and torque output and gave the XL standard antilock brakes. How 'bout working some of this type of magic on other Toyotas like the Tercel, Corolla, and Celica, huh guys?
Other news for 1997 includes a radio antenna embedded in the rear window and freshly styled alloy wheels. Exterior mirrors are now heated, glass is of the high solar energy absorbing type, and when you punch the remote keyless entry fob, the Avalon "visually confirms" that it received the message, according to Toyota press materials.
Inside, the Avalon is noticeably more narrow than the domestic competition, but six will fit in a pinch when equipped with the optional bench seat. The rear seat is exceptionally comfortable, offering more leg and foot room than bigger sedans, with good support and a high seating position.
Front seats are comfy as well, and face an ergonomically designed dashboard that places everything right where you expect to find it. This car reeks of quality construction and materials inside and out. The styling is generic, with oversize headlights and a narrow grille imparting an out-of-balance appearance to the front end.
Overall, the Avalon impresses us as an excellent alternative to aging, and aesthetically impaired, offerings from GM and Ford. Chrysler's LH-Series sedans are a better value, but the guaranteed quality of the Toyota is probably worth the extra couple grand.
1997 Highlights
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1997 Toyota Avalon.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Avalon
Related Used 1997 Toyota Avalon info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2018
- Used Ford Focus 2010
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2014
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2012
- Used Jaguar F-PACE 2017
- Used Toyota Highlander Hybrid 2014
- Used Ford Escape 2012
- Used Ford Explorer 2012
- Used Lexus ES 350 2010
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty 2008
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Jeep Compass News
- 2021 Nissan GT-R News
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
- 2020 Q7
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class
- 2019 Durango
- Chevrolet Colorado 2019
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe
- 2019 Chevrolet Spark
- Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Toyota Tacoma
- 2019 Toyota Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Yaris
- 2019 86
- 2019 Toyota Tundra
- 2020 Toyota Camry
- 2021 Toyota Corolla
- 2020 4Runner
- 2020 Yaris Hatchback