2020 Toyota Avalon
2020 Toyota AvalonMSRP Range: $35,875 - $42,575
2020 Toyota Avalon Review
- Pros
- Cons
- What's new
- Lots of standard advanced safety features
- Comfortable ride quality
- Quiet and roomy cabin
The large sedan class isn't what it used to be. Fewer automakers offer them because consumers are increasingly gravitating to SUVs and highly capable midsize sedans. Toyota, however, is one brand that's still carrying the torch. In fact, it's doubled down. Redesigned just last year, the Toyota Avalon simultaneously exemplifies and upends the conventions of the class.
Our verdict
The Toyota Avalon delivers what you would expect from a large, comfortable, cruising sedan, but it is also surprisingly enjoyable to drive. There's good power, and it has an available adaptive suspension system that is responsive on twisty roads. It's also a good value because of its high fuel economy and luxurious surroundings, which rival those of its Lexus ES cousin for a lot less money.
How does the Avalon drive?
With a potent 301-horsepower V6 mated to a smooth-shifting transmission, the Avalon has good power to get up and go. It is also pleasant to use in most scenarios, from long road trips and afternoon cruises to day-to-day commutes and short errands around town. Braking is consistent and never grabby, which lends to its comfort in daily use.
The Avalon is surprising in its athleticism — its shockingly enjoyable handling and drivability. While not a sport sedan, this cruiser can handle twisty roads with relative ease for a vehicle of its size. Think about a mobile defensive end or tackle in football as opposed to an athletic linebacker.
How comfortable is the Avalon?
Comfort is a strength for the Avalon and is probably the primary reason you'd consider such a large sedan. All seating positions give you ample cushioning and support for long drives or short cruises. The leather upholstery is very soft and gives the sensation that the Avalon is more upscale than its price suggests.
The ride is cushioned and makes you feel shielded from harsh roads. The cabin is also really cozy due to the climate control's quick heating and cooling. While there is no rattling or shaking inside the cabin, road noise is somewhat present at all times.
How’s the interior?
The Avalon's cabin is a decent place to be. It is roomy and user-friendly. There are even redundant key functions located on the steering wheel. Legroom is abundant, the driving position is superb due to its multitude and depth of adjustments, and visibility is great up front and modest to the sides and over the shoulder.
As far as controls go, there are two minor issues: The radio tuning knob can be a reach for some, and a couple of functions, such as turning on the camera view, are tucked away. While legroom is a strength, headroom can feel a little compromised for taller people — especially in the rear due to the sloping roofline. Lastly, the low-resolution rearview camera and display could use an upgrade.
How’s the tech?
Toyota's Entune system and its 9-inch touchscreen are surprisingly good. Apple CarPlay support makes things so much better, but Android Auto is still absent. The display is bright and responds well to inputs, but Toyota tends to lock out more functions while you're driving than other carmakers.
There's one USB port for data and four 2.1-amp power-only USBs — two up front and two in back. The front console also houses a wireless charging pad. The car's built-in voice controls are hit-or-miss — it's better at understanding radio commands than navigation commands. We had much more success using Siri via Apple CarPlay.
How’s the storage?
While cargo capacity is average on paper, the Avalon works out to be more convenient compared to some others due to the wide trunk opening, broad floor and convenient loading height. You might be disappointed if you're the type who folds the rear seats to expand the space because there's a sizable step up to the folded seats.
Inside, there are numerous small cubbies, plenty of cupholders, and a center console that's sizable and surprisingly deep. The door pockets are average, but there are enough other options that it's not a concern. The Avalon really shines when it comes to fitting child safety seats. The car seat anchors are easy to access, and the huge rear bench has space enough for just about any type of seat.
How economical is the Avalon?
The Avalon is rated at 25 combined mpg (22 city/31 highway), which is excellent for this class of car. It's not outstanding like the hybrid variant, but it's still really good. During our mixed-driving 115-mile evaluation route, we were able to observe 26 mpg, which slightly beat the combined EPA score.
Is the Avalon a good value?
The Avalon offers a good deal of quality and refinement. It feels close enough to the Lexus ES in this regard that someone looking for a large sedan might want to consider the Avalon instead because it costs thousands less. Beyond the great deal, you also get high gas mileage, a good roadside assistance program, and free scheduled maintenance for the first two years.
Wildcard
The Avalon is a low-key performer. The exterior, aside from the huge brace-face grille, is nondescript, while the interior delivers a composed, civil, and sophisticated style. None of this is bad, but it sets you up to be surprised by its hidden athleticism. In the context of a big family sedan, it's fun to drive due to its surprising handling capabilities and strong V6 engine.
Which Avalon does Edmunds recommend?
Toyota Avalon models
The 2020 Toyota Avalon is available in XLE, Limited, XSE, TRD and Touring trims. All of them come with a 3.5-liter six-cylinder engine (301 horsepower, 267 lb-ft of torque) that sends power to the front wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission. A hybrid model is also available and is covered in a separate review.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Toyota Avalon.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Driving A hybrid limited! The car is remarkable! Load with a lot safety features at a great price. Last trip I took was 300 miles and I got 47 MPG! For a large car this is fantastic. The quality of the workmanship is second to none! The ride is very smooth and everything works like you would expect!
I went with the 2020 Avalon Touring. Have nothing but great things to say about it. It handles very well, looks great, rides great and has the power that I need. I babied it the first 1000 miles, but am now getting on it and it delivers!!
Be careful when climbing in - ceiling lower than previous car (2 inches)
Great car for the money! I purchased black w/black interior w/ JBL sound system. I think it drives nice and smooth. It has great power and handling. I’m really Impressed with its stylish looks... Compared to ES. It’s pretty much the same car with a lessor price tag. I love my Avalon! I intend to have it for a very long time.
Features & Specs
|Limited 4dr Sedan
3.5L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$42,175
|MPG
|22 city / 31 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|301 hp @ 6600 rpm
|XLE 4dr Sedan
3.5L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$35,875
|MPG
|22 city / 32 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|301 hp @ 6600 rpm
|XSE 4dr Sedan
3.5L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$38,375
|MPG
|22 city / 31 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|301 hp @ 6600 rpm
|TRD 4dr Sedan
3.5L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$42,375
|MPG
|22 city / 31 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|301 hp @ 6600 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Avalon safety features:
- Pre-Collision System
- Warns if a front collision is imminent and will apply the brakes automatically if the driver doesn't respond in time.
- Lane Departure with Steering Assist
- Alerts the driver if the vehicle begins to drift out of its lane and steers the car back if no action is taken.
- Intelligent Clearance Sonar
- Indicates how close the rear bumper may be to objects and applies the brakes automatically if a collision is imminent.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|10.5%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Toyota Avalon vs. the competition
Toyota Avalon vs. Toyota Camry
The Toyota Avalon and the Camry are stablemates, with the Avalon only marginally longer than the Camry. The biggest difference between the two cars is the Avalon's more refined feel. Unlike the Camry, the Avalon uses hard plastics sparingly, and noise isolation is a bit better in the larger sedan. The Avalon also has a more robust set of standard and optional features. If you're considering one of the more expensive V6-powered Camry models, we strongly advise checking out the Avalon as well since it's priced and equipped similarly.
Toyota Avalon vs. Honda Accord
The Honda Accord is one of the largest cars in the midsize class, and though it's priced to be a Camry competitor, its level of refinement is really closer to the Avalon's. The Accord's standard engine isn't as fast or silky smooth as the Avalon's V6, but it is more fuel-efficient. And buyers looking for a speedier experience can specify a larger four-cylinder anyway. The Accord's cabin materials punch above the midsize class in its more luxe trims, providing a perfect Honda foil to the Toyota.
Toyota Avalon vs. Nissan Maxima
Like the Avalon, the Nissan Maxima is a sedan that is slightly larger than its midsize sibling without technically being a full-size four-door. However, headroom and legroom in both rows are tight. The only reason to buy it versus the less expensive Nissan Altima is for the upgraded interior. Compared to the Avalon, the Maxima offers fewer advanced driving aids, less room, and a less comfortable ride quality.
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Toyota Avalon:
- A new sporty TRD trim level debuts
- Part of the fifth Avalon generation introduced for 2019
The least-expensive 2020 Toyota Avalon is the 2020 Toyota Avalon XLE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $35,875.
Other versions include:
- Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $42,175
- XLE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $35,875
- XSE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $38,375
- TRD 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $42,375
- Touring 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $42,575
More about the 2020 Toyota Avalon
2020 Toyota Avalon Overview
The 2020 Toyota Avalon is offered in the following submodels: Avalon Sedan. Available styles include Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A), XLE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A), XSE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A), TRD 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A), and Touring 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A).
What do people think of the 2020 Toyota Avalon?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Toyota Avalon and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Avalon 4.1 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Avalon.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Toyota Avalon and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Avalon featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
