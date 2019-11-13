  1. Home
2020 Toyota Avalon

2020 Toyota Avalon Touring Sedan Exterior
7.8/10 Expert Rating #1 Large sedan
2020 Toyota Avalon Touring Sedan Exterior
2020 Toyota Avalon Touring Sedan Exterior Shown
2020 Toyota Avalon Touring Sedan Exterior Shown
2020 Toyota Avalon XLE Sedan Exterior
2020 Toyota Avalon
MSRP Range: $35,875 - $42,575

MSRP$35,875
Edmunds suggests you pay$31,490
Dealer PriceGet price
Build and Price
2 for sale near you

2020 Toyota Avalon Review

by the Edmunds Experts
  • Pros
  • Cons
  • What's new
  • Lots of standard advanced safety features
  • Comfortable ride quality
  • Quiet and roomy cabin

The large sedan class isn't what it used to be. Fewer automakers offer them because consumers are increasingly gravitating to SUVs and highly capable midsize sedans. Toyota, however, is one brand that's still carrying the torch. In fact, it's doubled down. Redesigned just last year, the Toyota Avalon simultaneously exemplifies and upends the conventions of the class.

Like past Avalons (and most large sedans), this latest model has a V6 engine that delivers smooth acceleration. It also has a roomy interior. Though only slightly larger than the Toyota Camry, the Avalon has acres of legroom for all occupants and a higher percentage of premium materials. The Avalon lends itself well to long road trips thanks to the supportive outboard seats and minimal wind noise.

Toyota also plays against type by bringing performance into the picture. The Avalon, with nimble handling and quick steering, is surprisingly up to the challenge of zipping along a curvy road. There's even a new TRD model this year with a sport-tuned suspension. If you want an uncompromising blend of performance and comfort, consider the top Touring trim. It's equipped with adaptive dampers that soften the ride or sharpen handling at the press of a button — a rare feature for this type of vehicle.

Downsides? Well, there's not a huge amount of headroom, which is odd for this class of vehicle, and Android Auto smartphone integration is conspicuously missing from the features list. But overall, we think highly of the 2020 Avalon. It's a definite step up in terms of quality and comfort compared to the Camry, and it's the most well-rounded pick compared to rivals such as the Chrysler 300 and the Kia Cadenza.

EdmundsEdmunds' Expert Rating
Rated for you by America’s best

Our verdict

7.8 / 10
The Toyota Avalon delivers what you would expect from a large, comfortable, cruising sedan, but it is also surprisingly enjoyable to drive. There's good power, and it has an available adaptive suspension system that is responsive on twisty roads. It's also a good value because of its high fuel economy and luxurious surroundings, which rival those of its Lexus ES cousin for a lot less money.

How does the Avalon drive?

7.5
With a potent 301-horsepower V6 mated to a smooth-shifting transmission, the Avalon has good power to get up and go. It is also pleasant to use in most scenarios, from long road trips and afternoon cruises to day-to-day commutes and short errands around town. Braking is consistent and never grabby, which lends to its comfort in daily use.

The Avalon is surprising in its athleticism — its shockingly enjoyable handling and drivability. While not a sport sedan, this cruiser can handle twisty roads with relative ease for a vehicle of its size. Think about a mobile defensive end or tackle in football as opposed to an athletic linebacker.

How comfortable is the Avalon?

8.0
Comfort is a strength for the Avalon and is probably the primary reason you'd consider such a large sedan. All seating positions give you ample cushioning and support for long drives or short cruises. The leather upholstery is very soft and gives the sensation that the Avalon is more upscale than its price suggests.

The ride is cushioned and makes you feel shielded from harsh roads. The cabin is also really cozy due to the climate control's quick heating and cooling. While there is no rattling or shaking inside the cabin, road noise is somewhat present at all times.

How’s the interior?

7.5
The Avalon's cabin is a decent place to be. It is roomy and user-friendly. There are even redundant key functions located on the steering wheel. Legroom is abundant, the driving position is superb due to its multitude and depth of adjustments, and visibility is great up front and modest to the sides and over the shoulder.

As far as controls go, there are two minor issues: The radio tuning knob can be a reach for some, and a couple of functions, such as turning on the camera view, are tucked away. While legroom is a strength, headroom can feel a little compromised for taller people — especially in the rear due to the sloping roofline. Lastly, the low-resolution rearview camera and display could use an upgrade.

How’s the tech?

8.0
Toyota's Entune system and its 9-inch touchscreen are surprisingly good. Apple CarPlay support makes things so much better, but Android Auto is still absent. The display is bright and responds well to inputs, but Toyota tends to lock out more functions while you're driving than other carmakers.

There's one USB port for data and four 2.1-amp power-only USBs — two up front and two in back. The front console also houses a wireless charging pad. The car's built-in voice controls are hit-or-miss — it's better at understanding radio commands than navigation commands. We had much more success using Siri via Apple CarPlay.

How’s the storage?

8.0
While cargo capacity is average on paper, the Avalon works out to be more convenient compared to some others due to the wide trunk opening, broad floor and convenient loading height. You might be disappointed if you're the type who folds the rear seats to expand the space because there's a sizable step up to the folded seats.

Inside, there are numerous small cubbies, plenty of cupholders, and a center console that's sizable and surprisingly deep. The door pockets are average, but there are enough other options that it's not a concern. The Avalon really shines when it comes to fitting child safety seats. The car seat anchors are easy to access, and the huge rear bench has space enough for just about any type of seat.

How economical is the Avalon?

8.0
The Avalon is rated at 25 combined mpg (22 city/31 highway), which is excellent for this class of car. It's not outstanding like the hybrid variant, but it's still really good. During our mixed-driving 115-mile evaluation route, we were able to observe 26 mpg, which slightly beat the combined EPA score.

Is the Avalon a good value?

8.0
The Avalon offers a good deal of quality and refinement. It feels close enough to the Lexus ES in this regard that someone looking for a large sedan might want to consider the Avalon instead because it costs thousands less. Beyond the great deal, you also get high gas mileage, a good roadside assistance program, and free scheduled maintenance for the first two years.

Wildcard

7.5
The Avalon is a low-key performer. The exterior, aside from the huge brace-face grille, is nondescript, while the interior delivers a composed, civil, and sophisticated style. None of this is bad, but it sets you up to be surprised by its hidden athleticism. In the context of a big family sedan, it's fun to drive due to its surprising handling capabilities and strong V6 engine.

Which Avalon does Edmunds recommend?

The base XLE is equipped generously, and we think many buyers would be happy with its accommodations. But if you can swing the higher monthly payment, we say go for the loaded-up Touring. You're buying an Avalon because it's supposed to be a little nicer than run-of-the-mill sedans such as the Camry and Honda Accord.

Toyota Avalon models

The 2020 Toyota Avalon is available in XLE, Limited, XSE, TRD and Touring trims. All of them come with a 3.5-liter six-cylinder engine (301 horsepower, 267 lb-ft of torque) that sends power to the front wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission. A hybrid model is also available and is covered in a separate review.

The XLE trim starts off with features such as LED headlights, keyless entry and ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, and simulated leather upholstery. You also get Toyota's Safety Connect emergency communications, a 9-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Amazon Alexa integration, and an eight-speaker audio system. Toyota's Safety Sense suite of advanced safety features is also included.

Stepping up to the Limited trim adds a sunroof, a head-up display, leather upholstery, ventilated front seats, driver-seat memory functions, heated rear seats, a heated steering wheel, a built-in navigation system, and a 14-speaker premium JBL audio system.

The sporty XSE trim builds on the XLE's features with 19-inch wheels, black exterior treatments, a sunroof, a rear spoiler, a sport-tuned suspension, paddle shifters and microsuede seat inserts.

The new TRD trim takes the sport concept a bit further. It starts with the features from the XSE and adds black-painted aerodynamic elements, upgraded brakes, matte black wheels, a sport exhaust, sportier suspension tuning, and red seat belts and stitching,

The range-topping Touring trim comes complete with all of the Limited and XSE upgrades as well as an adaptive suspension and active noise cancellation. Upholstery is simulated leather with microsuede inserts.

Some of the upper-trim features are available as options on the other trims. Optional on the Limited and the Touring is an Advanced Safety package with a surround-view parking camera system and rear parking sensors with automatic braking.

2020 Toyota Avalon pricing

Consumer reviews

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2020 Toyota Avalon.

5 star reviews: 48%
4 star reviews: 28%
3 star reviews: 12%
2 star reviews: 8%
1 star reviews: 4%
Average user rating: 4.1 stars based on 25 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • interior
  • comfort
  • value
  • appearance
  • handling & steering
  • ride quality
  • technology
  • fuel efficiency
  • engine
  • transmission
  • seats
  • maintenance & parts
  • doors
  • spaciousness
  • acceleration
  • climate control
  • infotainment system
  • towing
  • electrical system
  • sound system
  • driving experience
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • dashboard
  • safety

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Best car on the road
Ron1676,
Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A)

Driving A hybrid limited! The car is remarkable! Load with a lot safety features at a great price. Last trip I took was 300 miles and I got 47 MPG! For a large car this is fantastic. The quality of the workmanship is second to none! The ride is very smooth and everything works like you would expect!

5 out of 5 stars, Lovin it!
Glen,
Touring 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A)

I went with the 2020 Avalon Touring. Have nothing but great things to say about it. It handles very well, looks great, rides great and has the power that I need. I babied it the first 1000 miles, but am now getting on it and it delivers!!

4 out of 5 stars, JimR
JimR,
XSE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A)

Be careful when climbing in - ceiling lower than previous car (2 inches)

5 out of 5 stars, My Avalon is my ES
Toyota Lover for Life,
XSE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A)

Great car for the money! I purchased black w/black interior w/ JBL sound system. I think it drives nice and smooth. It has great power and handling. I’m really Impressed with its stylish looks... Compared to ES. It’s pretty much the same car with a lessor price tag. I love my Avalon! I intend to have it for a very long time.

Write a review

See all 25 reviews

Features & Specs

Limited 4dr Sedan features & specs
Limited 4dr Sedan
3.5L 6cyl 8A
MSRP$42,175
MPG 22 city / 31 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower301 hp @ 6600 rpm
XLE 4dr Sedan features & specs
XLE 4dr Sedan
3.5L 6cyl 8A
MSRP$35,875
MPG 22 city / 32 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower301 hp @ 6600 rpm
XSE 4dr Sedan features & specs
XSE 4dr Sedan
3.5L 6cyl 8A
MSRP$38,375
MPG 22 city / 31 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower301 hp @ 6600 rpm
TRD 4dr Sedan features & specs
TRD 4dr Sedan
3.5L 6cyl 8A
MSRP$42,375
MPG 22 city / 31 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower301 hp @ 6600 rpm
Exterior Colors
Avaliable in
Limited, Touring, XSE, XLE

Safety

Our experts’ favorite Avalon safety features:

Pre-Collision System
Warns if a front collision is imminent and will apply the brakes automatically if the driver doesn't respond in time.
Lane Departure with Steering Assist
Alerts the driver if the vehicle begins to drift out of its lane and steers the car back if no action is taken.
Intelligent Clearance Sonar
Indicates how close the rear bumper may be to objects and applies the brakes automatically if a collision is imminent.

NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall4 / 5
Driver4 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover10.5%
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

Toyota Avalon vs. the competition

Toyota Avalon vs. Toyota Camry

The Toyota Avalon and the Camry are stablemates, with the Avalon only marginally longer than the Camry. The biggest difference between the two cars is the Avalon's more refined feel. Unlike the Camry, the Avalon uses hard plastics sparingly, and noise isolation is a bit better in the larger sedan. The Avalon also has a more robust set of standard and optional features. If you're considering one of the more expensive V6-powered Camry models, we strongly advise checking out the Avalon as well since it's priced and equipped similarly.

Compare Toyota Avalon & Toyota Camry features

Toyota Avalon vs. Honda Accord

The Honda Accord is one of the largest cars in the midsize class, and though it's priced to be a Camry competitor, its level of refinement is really closer to the Avalon's. The Accord's standard engine isn't as fast or silky smooth as the Avalon's V6, but it is more fuel-efficient. And buyers looking for a speedier experience can specify a larger four-cylinder anyway. The Accord's cabin materials punch above the midsize class in its more luxe trims, providing a perfect Honda foil to the Toyota.

Compare Toyota Avalon & Honda Accord features

Toyota Avalon vs. Nissan Maxima

Like the Avalon, the Nissan Maxima is a sedan that is slightly larger than its midsize sibling without technically being a full-size four-door. However, headroom and legroom in both rows are tight. The only reason to buy it versus the less expensive Nissan Altima is for the upgraded interior. Compared to the Avalon, the Maxima offers fewer advanced driving aids, less room, and a less comfortable ride quality.

Compare Toyota Avalon & Nissan Maxima features
FAQ

Is the Toyota Avalon a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2020 Avalon both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.8 out of 10. You probably care about Toyota Avalon fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Avalon gets an EPA-estimated 25 mpg to 26 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Avalon has 16.1 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Toyota Avalon. Learn more

What's new in the 2020 Toyota Avalon?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Toyota Avalon:

  • A new sporty TRD trim level debuts
  • Part of the fifth Avalon generation introduced for 2019
Learn more

Is the Toyota Avalon reliable?

To determine whether the Toyota Avalon is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Avalon. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Avalon's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2020 Toyota Avalon a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2020 Toyota Avalon is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2020 Avalon and gave it a 7.8 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2020 Avalon is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2020 Toyota Avalon?

The least-expensive 2020 Toyota Avalon is the 2020 Toyota Avalon XLE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $35,875.

Other versions include:

  • Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $42,175
  • XLE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $35,875
  • XSE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $38,375
  • TRD 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $42,375
  • Touring 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $42,575
Learn more

What are the different models of Toyota Avalon?

If you're interested in the Toyota Avalon, the next question is, which Avalon model is right for you? Avalon variants include Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A), XLE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A), XSE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A), and TRD 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A). For a full list of Avalon models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2020 Toyota Avalon

2020 Toyota Avalon Overview

The 2020 Toyota Avalon is offered in the following submodels: Avalon Sedan. Available styles include Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A), XLE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A), XSE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A), TRD 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A), and Touring 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A).

What do people think of the 2020 Toyota Avalon?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Toyota Avalon and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Avalon 4.1 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Avalon.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Toyota Avalon and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Avalon featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2020 Toyota Avalon?

2020 Toyota Avalon TRD 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A)

The 2020 Toyota Avalon TRD 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $45,529. The average price paid for a new 2020 Toyota Avalon TRD 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) is trending $6,420 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $6,420 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $39,110.

The average savings for the 2020 Toyota Avalon TRD 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) is 14.1% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 7 2020 Toyota Avalon TRD 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 Toyota Avalon Touring 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A)

The 2020 Toyota Avalon Touring 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $45,544. The average price paid for a new 2020 Toyota Avalon Touring 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) is trending $7,802 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $7,802 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $37,742.

The average savings for the 2020 Toyota Avalon Touring 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) is 17.1% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 2 2020 Toyota Avalon Touring 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 Toyota Avalon Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A)

The 2020 Toyota Avalon Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $44,719. The average price paid for a new 2020 Toyota Avalon Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) is trending $7,477 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $7,477 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $37,242.

The average savings for the 2020 Toyota Avalon Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) is 16.7% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 7 2020 Toyota Avalon Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 Toyota Avalon XSE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A)

The 2020 Toyota Avalon XSE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $40,343. The average price paid for a new 2020 Toyota Avalon XSE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) is trending $7,358 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $7,358 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $32,985.

The average savings for the 2020 Toyota Avalon XSE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) is 18.2% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 2 2020 Toyota Avalon XSE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 Toyota Avalon XLE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A)

The 2020 Toyota Avalon XLE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $37,866. The average price paid for a new 2020 Toyota Avalon XLE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) is trending $6,278 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $6,278 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $31,588.

The average savings for the 2020 Toyota Avalon XLE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) is 16.6% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 2 2020 Toyota Avalon XLE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

Which 2020 Toyota Avalons are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Toyota Avalon for sale near. There are currently 87 new 2020 Avalons listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $37,229 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Toyota Avalon. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $7,344 on a used or CPO 2020 Avalon available from a dealership near you.

Can't find a new 2020 Toyota Avalons you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Toyota Avalon for sale - 4 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $22,803.

Find a new Toyota for sale - 11 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $20,190.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2020 Toyota Avalon?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

