Here is one of the best, most reliable cars on the market. Now 11years old, and no problems whatsoever. Quiet on the road, great mileage for a larger car and smooth handling, good brakes, great heat and cooling. Get in, drive all you want and get out rested. Once in the car, your passengers are impressed with the quality of materials and how quiet it is. Smooth ride, and lots of legroom in back. Could use larger cup holders, but the two will accommodate normal sized cups. I was so impressed with my wife's identical car that I decided to dump my Infinity M-35 and get one for myself. A low-mileage one came up at the Toyota dealer, with new tires on a 42,000 mile example. If you need a somewhat larger car with a decent v-6 engine that gets good gas mileage and great comfort for trips, this is your car.

