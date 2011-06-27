  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Avalon
  4. Used 2004 Toyota Avalon
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(119)
Appraise this car

2004 Toyota Avalon Review

Pros & Cons

  • Lexus-like quality, smooth V6 engine, huge rear seat.
  • High price tag, bland personality.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
Toyota Avalon for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Range
$3,995 - $5,000
Used Avalon for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Toyota's answer to the classic American full-size sedan is, not surprisingly, smooth, comfortable and a bit on the bland side.

2004 Highlights

Electronic stability and traction control are now optional on base XL models.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Toyota Avalon.

5(85%)
4(8%)
3(4%)
2(2%)
1(1%)
4.7
119 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 119 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Avalon 2004
Antonio Gonzales,09/23/2016
XLS 4dr Sedan w/Bucket Seats (3.0L 6cyl 4A)
Very reliable car
Best kept secret ever
avylvr,07/26/2014
I traded in a junk Buick in Dec of 2012 for my beautiful 2004 one owner, all service records, 72,000 mile Avalon. I had read reviews which appeared it was a good car and man were they right. It's been growing on me, I love this car. I commute 120 miles round trip a day so now I'm at 124,000 miles and this car still feels like it came off the showroom floor. I sunk about $1500 into it with new Pirelli tires, new front rotors and brakes all the way around, new rear wheel bearing, transmission service and of course the timing belt/water pump maintenance. I'm going for 400k miles. It was well taken care of before me by a little old lady and I will continue to do the same.
The Japanese Buick
Ron Stephenson,12/22/2015
XL 4dr Sedan w/Bucket Seats (3.0L 6cyl 4A)
Here is one of the best, most reliable cars on the market. Now 11years old, and no problems whatsoever. Quiet on the road, great mileage for a larger car and smooth handling, good brakes, great heat and cooling. Get in, drive all you want and get out rested. Once in the car, your passengers are impressed with the quality of materials and how quiet it is. Smooth ride, and lots of legroom in back. Could use larger cup holders, but the two will accommodate normal sized cups. I was so impressed with my wife's identical car that I decided to dump my Infinity M-35 and get one for myself. A low-mileage one came up at the Toyota dealer, with new tires on a 42,000 mile example. If you need a somewhat larger car with a decent v-6 engine that gets good gas mileage and great comfort for trips, this is your car.
Best Car I have owned
Neese,10/14/2010
I purchased this car new in 12/04 and have 60,000 miles. Other than oil changes, tires and routine work it has been free of any problems or concerns. I love the smooth ride and comfortable seats with warmers for winter!! This car is by far the most comfortable and easy to drive car I have ever owned.
See all 119 reviews of the 2004 Toyota Avalon
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all Used 2004 Toyota Avalon features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2004 Toyota Avalon

Used 2004 Toyota Avalon Overview

The Used 2004 Toyota Avalon is offered in the following submodels: Avalon Sedan. Available styles include XLS 4dr Sedan w/Bucket Seats (3.0L 6cyl 4A), XL 4dr Sedan w/Bucket Seats (3.0L 6cyl 4A), XLS 4dr Sedan w/Bench Seats (3.0L 6cyl 4A), and XL 4dr Sedan w/Bench Seats (3.0L 6cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2004 Toyota Avalon?

Price comparisons for Used 2004 Toyota Avalon trim styles:

  • The Used 2004 Toyota Avalon XLS is priced between $3,995 and$5,000 with odometer readings between 169230 and236899 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2004 Toyota Avalons are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2004 Toyota Avalon for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2004 Avalons listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $3,995 and mileage as low as 169230 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2004 Toyota Avalon.

Can't find a used 2004 Toyota Avalons you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Avalon for sale - 3 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $13,846.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 4 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $14,506.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Avalon for sale - 11 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $18,623.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 9 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $20,364.

Should I lease or buy a 2004 Toyota Avalon?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Toyota lease specials
Check out Toyota Avalon lease specials

Related Used 2004 Toyota Avalon info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles