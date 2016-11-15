After driving a 2001 BMW 740i for many years, I wasn't sure how I would feel getting behind the wheel of the Avalon. I have to admit, I'm absolutely thrilled with the quality, ride and performance. The engine is whisper quiet and feels perfectly matched with the car. It never labors and also seems perfectly matched with the transmission. I have an issue with the road noise.. but it's not wind noise or engine noise, I believe it is the tire selection. I had the same concerns with my BMW, so as soon as is reasonable, I'll be replacing the tires with the attention to picking a tire with a quieter tread design. Also, I was shocked to discover there aren't any Fog Lights. Given Toyota's attention to Safety, Fog Lights should be standard on all models. I am very happy with the quality of the interior. The Leather is very nice and the stitching on the seats and dash are of a high quality. I have only one quality complaint, and that has to do with the knobs on the radio. Toyota uses a very classy 'knobless' design on most of the dash, simply touch what you want... but the radio knobs are large light weight, cheap appearing faux chrome dials. It's not a big thing, but it stands out among all of the other quality components. All in all, I'm very happy with this car. Especially given the pricing. This is a large, comfortable car that will not disappoint you. And in the Sport Mode, the engine and transmission will give plenty of power for a fun commute. Enjoy.

