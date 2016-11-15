  1. Home
Appraise this car

2017 Toyota Avalon Review

Pros & Cons

  • Quiet and upscale interior with roomy seating front and rear
  • Wide array of optional features
  • Above-average fuel economy
  • Large trunk
  • Ride may be too firm for traditional Avalon shoppers
  • All-wheel drive isn't available
List Price Range
$20,495 - $29,000
Used Avalon for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Which Avalon does Edmunds recommend?

We recommend the 2017 Toyota Avalon in XLE Plus trim: It is packed with safety and convenience features, a sunroof and a very well-built interior, but it doesn't break the bank. The base trim level, the XLE, has almost everything the XLE Plus does, minus the sunroof, so it's a good choice as well. If you're looking for the top-trim-level treatment, you can definitely go with the Limited, or for a sportier vibe you can opt for the Touring. But with all the Avalon's standard equipment, the base XLE and XLE Plus are hard to pass up.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

4.0 / 5

When you've got a winning formula, it's typically a good idea to stick with it. And that's pretty much what Toyota has done with the 2017 Avalon. Redesigned back in 2013, this large sedan has received only a few updates in the last four years and otherwise has stayed true as a comfortable, quiet and well-equipped sedan that's just at home commuting as it is eating up endless miles of American highway.

As far as the basics go, the 2017 Toyota Avalon pretty much has them all covered. It offers plenty of room for five adults and a lovely cabin with high-quality materials and very good construction, plus the choice of many available high-tech features. The Avalon is extraordinarily comfortable on the highway and whisper quiet, too. It also handles better than past generations of the car. The ride is definitely firmer than in previous generations, but the Avalon is still remarkably easy to drive. If you're in the market for a big sedan, you'll definitely want to go for a test drive.

Notably, we picked the 2017 Toyota Avalon as one of Edmunds' Best Used Cars, Trucks and SUVs.

2017 Toyota Avalon models

There are five trim levels for the 2017 Toyota Avalon: XLE, XLE Plus, XLE Premium, Touring and Limited. The XLE and XLE Plus are base trims, but they provide a lot of equipment for the price such as dual-zone automatic climate control, adaptive cruise control and leather upholstery. The XLE Premium, Touring and Limited are better equipped with extras such as integrated navigation, wireless smartphone charging and even optional ventilated front seats.

As previously mentioned, the XLE is pretty well equipped for a base trim level, and it feels excellently put together. It comes standard with a 3.5-liter V6 engine (268 horsepower, 248 pound-feet of torque), a six-speed automatic transmission, 17-inch alloy wheels, dual-zone automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, leather upholstery, heated front seats, an eight-way power-adjustable driver seat (with power lumbar support) and a four-way power-adjustable front passenger seat.

Electronics features that come standard on the XLE include keyless ignition and entry, a rearview camera, Bluetooth, a 7-inch touchscreen with Toyota's Entune interface with voice controls, and an eight-speaker audio system. Added for 2017 as standard safety equipment on the XLE is the Safety Sense package, which includes adaptive cruise control, a lane departure warning and intervention system, forward collision warning, automatic pre-collision braking and automatic high-beam headlight control.

If you want to add a sunroof and an auto-dimming rearview mirror to your base XLE, upgrade to the XLE Plus.

The XLE Premium has a few more significant upgrades such as driver-seat memory settings, Qi wireless smartphone charging, integrated navigation, a nine-speaker audio system, smartphone app integration, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert.

For buyers looking for a bit sportier feel from their Avalon, the Touring trim is probably the right choice. It comes with 18-inch wheels, LED headlights and taillights, a sport-tuned suspension and unique interior trim.

Even shoppers who've owned or driven an Avalon in the past will likely be impressed by all the equipment that's packed into the Limited trim level. It comes with all the same equipment from the Touring trim (minus the interior accents) plus xenon headlights, auto-dimming side mirrors, automatic wipers, ambient cabin lighting, tri-zone automatic climate control, upgraded leather upholstery, ventilated front seats, a 10-way power-adjustable driver seat, an eight-way power-adjustable front passenger seat, heated rear seats, a rear power sunshade, Safety Connect and an 11-speaker JBL premium sound system.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions, although trim levels share many aspects. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2013 Toyota Avalon XLE (3.5-liter V6; 6-speed automatic).
 
NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current 2017 Toyota Avalon has been revised, including some shuffling of standard and optional equipment, along with the addition of an available sport-tuned suspension. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Toyota Avalon.

Driving

3.5
The Avalon's powerful 3.5-liter V6, coupled with a six-speed automatic transmission and a well-tuned suspension, makes for a surprisingly fun Avalon.

Acceleration

3.5
With 268 horsepower and 248 lb-ft of torque on tap, the Avalon wastes no time getting up to freeway speed and gets from 0 to 60 mph in a quick 6.4 seconds. Few buyers will gripe about its acceleration.

Braking

3.5
The Avalon's pedal is neither hard nor soft, and the car's braking performance is easy and predictable. There's a gentle initial bite and no odd body motions during heavy braking.

Steering

3.0
Steering weight is light in nearly every situation in the Avalon, and it remains accurate. It may be a big car, but this Avalon is very easy to drive.

Handling

3.0
The Avalon manages to be adequately damped to avoid feeling "floaty." Sure, the Avalon isn't as good at dynamic handling maneuvers, but if you're driving this car at the limit of its handling, you're missing the point.

Drivability

5.0
The Avalon is easy, approachable and eminently drivable. It's as user-friendly as it should be.

Comfort

4.5
A solid combination of amenities and interior silence keeps the Avalon's comfort score high despite a somewhat stiff ride for the segment.

Seat comfort

4.5
Toyota does seat comfort in the Avalon very well. The Avalon's driver seat is pleasant even on long drives. Multilevel heating is standard across styles, and ventilation is optional.

Ride comfort

3.5
Compared to the previous Avalon generation, the ride is definitely busier. But with stiffer springs and firmer damping, it is also more controlled. It's a worthwhile trade.

Noise & vibration

5.0
This is one of the quietest cars we've tested. Road, wind and tire noise is virtually nonexistent.

Interior

4.5
A big effort to improve materials quality and modernize the Avalon is obvious. Soft-touch leather adorns most surfaces, depending on trim level, and tasteful styling touches are present throughout.

Ease of use

3.5
Most controls are intuitive and well placed. The audio system's volume knob, however, hides behind the steering wheel at night. Touchpads replace buttons for most controls.

Getting in/getting out

4.0
Wide door openings, plenty of space, and comfortable seat height front and rear make getting in and out of the Avalon a breeze.

Roominess

5.0
The Avalon is a genuine five-passenger sedan. Space in every dimension is more than adequate. Child seats, even the convertible ones, fit easily in the back.

Visibility

4.0
We observed no significant shortcomings with visibility while driving the Avalon. Rear-quarter visibility is respectable, and a big windshield provides an excellent view of the road ahead.

Quality

5.0
Toyota's efforts to move the Avalon upscale are obvious. Panel gaps, materials and interior assembly were excellent on our test car. The Avalon is a big step up from your standard Camry.

Utility

4.0
As with most cars in this class, the Avalon's rear seat is quite roomy. The cavernous trunk offers 16 cubic feet of space, and its wide opening and low liftover height make it easy to load heavy bags. The cabin also offers plenty of small item storage.

Small-item storage

4.0
Storage cubbies provide ample room for keys and wallets, and the center console is large. The front section of the center console acts as a convenient "eBin," with power cords passing through a sliding panel for two cellphones and auxiliary and USB connections.

Cargo space

4.0
At 16 cubic feet, trunk space is very good, but class leaders offer a bit more room. Split-folding rear seats and a ski pass-through are standard.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Toyota Avalon.

5(48%)
4(17%)
3(22%)
2(0%)
1(13%)
3.9
23 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 23 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Saved my life
Dr. Arnold Shrewsbury D.Th,04/11/2017
XLE Premium 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
On 4-7-17 My wife and I were returning home from a nice dinner in a nearby city. We are both a young 70. We were on a four lane highway where the speed limit was 70. In the left lane was a flatbed wrecker and I was in the right lane. I was doing 68 mph as I had just looked. Suddenly a vehicle came upon us at a fast rate of speed in the left lane and veered into me. I immediately ran off the highway to the right with no control. We slammed through a ditch and hit a tree. Our beautiful Toyota Avalon which had only some 28,000 miles was totally destroyed. We should have been in the morgue but both survived. My wife is the worst hurt and had to have back surgery due to a broken vertebrae. I am in terrible pain as I am a solid bruise from top to bottom. The Avalon did her job by deploying all her airbags protecting us. As damaged as she is, the inside was the same size as before the accident. Although I am a strong believer in God I also credit the good people at Toyota for implementing these safety features. Dr. and Mrs. Arnold Shrewsbury D.Th.
Very pleased so far!
Sujit Dhar,09/07/2017
XLE Premium 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
I really enjoyed my last Avalon-the mail reason for a new Avalon was the safety controls-rearview camera, navigation system-lane changing warnings, haveall the safety bells and whistles-like them-ne changing ! Very spacious, has a very quiet smooth riding and accelerating engine, comfortable seats-the main complaint is being able to close the door-it opens wide-good Very reliable spacious comfortable safe car-the instrument panel is the week point-illogically placed small letters hard to read, the heavy doors are very difficult to close from inside-why don’t you put a strap!
Affordable Luxury - wonderful solid car
Charlie,10/25/2017
XLE Premium 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
After driving a 2001 BMW 740i for many years, I wasn't sure how I would feel getting behind the wheel of the Avalon. I have to admit, I'm absolutely thrilled with the quality, ride and performance. The engine is whisper quiet and feels perfectly matched with the car. It never labors and also seems perfectly matched with the transmission. I have an issue with the road noise.. but it's not wind noise or engine noise, I believe it is the tire selection. I had the same concerns with my BMW, so as soon as is reasonable, I'll be replacing the tires with the attention to picking a tire with a quieter tread design. Also, I was shocked to discover there aren't any Fog Lights. Given Toyota's attention to Safety, Fog Lights should be standard on all models. I am very happy with the quality of the interior. The Leather is very nice and the stitching on the seats and dash are of a high quality. I have only one quality complaint, and that has to do with the knobs on the radio. Toyota uses a very classy 'knobless' design on most of the dash, simply touch what you want... but the radio knobs are large light weight, cheap appearing faux chrome dials. It's not a big thing, but it stands out among all of the other quality components. All in all, I'm very happy with this car. Especially given the pricing. This is a large, comfortable car that will not disappoint you. And in the Sport Mode, the engine and transmission will give plenty of power for a fun commute. Enjoy.
Avalon is as good as any Lexus orBMW for much less
Thomas Bonneau,06/07/2017
XLE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
You can get for 20% less than MSRP, just have to shop around for the right dealer. It doesn't matter where you buy it, free maintenance and service plan can be performed at any Toyota dealer nationwide. I got mine for $28,200 plus a 5 yr 125,000 bumper to bumper warranty with $0 deductable for $1300. Walked out the door with total price with NY tax, tags, title and bumper to bumper warranty for $32,257 cash price. This car is worth every penny!
See all 23 reviews of the 2017 Toyota Avalon
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2017 Toyota Avalon features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Avalon models:

Toyota Safety Sense
Standard on the Avalon, Safety Sense includes a forward collision warning system, automatic pre-collision braking and lane keeping assist.
Toyota Safety Connect
Optional (for the Limited only), the Safety Connect adds roadside assistance, stolen vehicle location and automatic collision notification.
Blind-Spot Monitoring
Paired with rear cross-traffic alert and standard on XLE Premium and above, this feature warns you of hidden objects in your blind spot.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover10.7%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2017 Toyota Avalon

Used 2017 Toyota Avalon Overview

The Used 2017 Toyota Avalon is offered in the following submodels: Avalon Sedan. Available styles include Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), XLE Premium 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), XLE Plus 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), XLE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), and Touring 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Toyota Avalon?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Toyota Avalon trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Toyota Avalon XLE is priced between $20,495 and$21,500 with odometer readings between 28066 and53475 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Toyota Avalon XLE Premium is priced between $23,500 and$27,760 with odometer readings between 5297 and35538 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Toyota Avalon Limited is priced between $25,999 and$29,000 with odometer readings between 14476 and30500 miles.

Which used 2017 Toyota Avalons are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Toyota Avalon for sale near. There are currently 8 used and CPO 2017 Avalons listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $20,495 and mileage as low as 5297 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Toyota Avalon.

