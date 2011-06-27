Vehicle overview

The full-size sedan used to be the exclusive domain of American carmakers. Popular with families, they provided plenty of space and comfort for passengers and had trunks the size of a New York apartment. Current full-sizers may not be as massive as they were, but they're much more space-efficient so they offer nearly as much room for people and things. A good example of this is the 2011 Toyota Avalon.

The latest Avalon is known for its spacious interior, abundant luxury features and refined ride. Although this year's model brings a refresh with some new styling (front/rear ends and instrument panel), more standard features and a reduction in trim levels from three to two, the 2011 Avalon is otherwise similar to the one that debuted six years ago. That's fine with us, as there is so much to recommend the Avalon. Though its exterior looks smaller than most of its rivals, the Avalon manages to offer more space within the cabin. Meanwhile, the backseat is among the most accommodating anywhere, with standard reclining seatbacks, abundant headroom and an available power rear sunshade.

And then there is the car's remarkable combination of performance and fuel efficiency. The standard 268-horsepower V6 engine accelerates the Avalon more rapidly than similarly powered competitors while still returning impressive fuel mileage estimates of 20 mpg city and 29 mpg highway.

Unlike in years past, however, the Avalon now faces more competent rivals like the 2011 Buick LaCrosse and 2011 Ford Taurus. And even with this year's styling tweaks, the Avalon may look a bit too bland for some buyers. A past gripe involving the Avalon's pricing has been partially addressed this year as the base model comes more generously equipped but with no increase in price. Still, some budget-minded buyers may wish there was a more basic, lower-priced model. While the 2011 Toyota Avalon remains at the top of its game and is easy to recommend, it does have some worthy competition that's worth consideration.