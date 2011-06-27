  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Avalon
  4. Used 2011 Toyota Avalon
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(79)
Appraise this car

2011 Toyota Avalon Review

Pros & Cons

  • Seats five adults in comfort, attractive cabin design with high-quality materials, composed and quiet ride, powerful and efficient V6, available upscale amenities, strong crash test scores.
  • A bit expensive for its class, refined nature leaves little room for flair or personality, rear seats do not fold.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
Toyota Avalon for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Range
$9,000 - $14,797
Used Avalon for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Its price of entry may be higher than those of its rivals, but if you're looking for a refined, well-built full-size sedan in the $30,000 price bracket, the 2011 Toyota Avalon is a top-notch choice.

Vehicle overview

The full-size sedan used to be the exclusive domain of American carmakers. Popular with families, they provided plenty of space and comfort for passengers and had trunks the size of a New York apartment. Current full-sizers may not be as massive as they were, but they're much more space-efficient so they offer nearly as much room for people and things. A good example of this is the 2011 Toyota Avalon.

The latest Avalon is known for its spacious interior, abundant luxury features and refined ride. Although this year's model brings a refresh with some new styling (front/rear ends and instrument panel), more standard features and a reduction in trim levels from three to two, the 2011 Avalon is otherwise similar to the one that debuted six years ago. That's fine with us, as there is so much to recommend the Avalon. Though its exterior looks smaller than most of its rivals, the Avalon manages to offer more space within the cabin. Meanwhile, the backseat is among the most accommodating anywhere, with standard reclining seatbacks, abundant headroom and an available power rear sunshade.

And then there is the car's remarkable combination of performance and fuel efficiency. The standard 268-horsepower V6 engine accelerates the Avalon more rapidly than similarly powered competitors while still returning impressive fuel mileage estimates of 20 mpg city and 29 mpg highway.

Unlike in years past, however, the Avalon now faces more competent rivals like the 2011 Buick LaCrosse and 2011 Ford Taurus. And even with this year's styling tweaks, the Avalon may look a bit too bland for some buyers. A past gripe involving the Avalon's pricing has been partially addressed this year as the base model comes more generously equipped but with no increase in price. Still, some budget-minded buyers may wish there was a more basic, lower-priced model. While the 2011 Toyota Avalon remains at the top of its game and is easy to recommend, it does have some worthy competition that's worth consideration.

2011 Toyota Avalon models

The 2011 Toyota Avalon is a full-size sedan available in base and Limited trim levels. Standard equipment on the base Avalon includes 17-inch alloy wheels, foglights, auto-dimming driver and rearview mirrors, heated mirrors, a sunroof, automatic headlights, leather upholstery, a leather-wrapped wheel and shift knob, a back-up camera (mounted in the rearview mirror), wood trim, cruise control, full power accessories, dual-zone automatic climate control, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a power driver seat, a reclining rear seat, Bluetooth and a nine-speaker stereo (with six-CD changer and USB/iPod jacks).

The Limited adds xenon headlights, automatic wipers, keyless ignition/entry, additional power driver seat adjustment, a power passenger seat, heated and ventilated front seats, driver memory functions, a power rear sunshade and a more powerful audio system with 12 speakers.

A few of the Limited's features, such as the upgraded audio system and heated seats, are available on the base Avalon, while a voice-activated touchscreen navigation system with traffic reporting is optional for both trims.

2011 Highlights

For 2011, the Toyota Avalon receives new front- and rear-end styling, a new dash and more standard features. Furthermore, trim levels have been reduced to the base Avalon (which is similar to the outgoing XLS trim) and the Avalon Limited.

Performance & mpg

The front-wheel-drive 2011 Toyota Avalon is motivated by a 3.5-liter V6 rated at 268 hp and 248 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission is standard. The EPA's fuel mileage estimates for the Avalon stand at 20 mpg city and 29 mpg highway, making it one of the most fuel-efficient full-size sedans available.

Safety

Standard safety equipment on the 2011 Toyota Avalon includes antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, active front head restraints, front-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags and a driver-side knee airbag.

In government crash tests, the Toyota Avalon earned a perfect five stars in all frontal- and side-impact categories. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, the Avalon earned the top score of "Good" for its protection of occupants in frontal-offset and side-impact crashes.

Driving

Not surprisingly, the 2011 Toyota Avalon is at its best on the open highway. The cabin remains quiet, the ultra-smooth V6 engine has plenty of passing power and the suspension swallows up road imperfections without drama. The Avalon is no athlete, though, so those interested in a slightly more involved driving experience should consider the Buick LaCrosse. The Avalon's steering is too light to feel sporty, but it responds to driver inputs in a precise, fluid manner. Additionally, a tidy turning circle makes the Avalon feel unexpectedly maneuverable on tight city streets.

Interior

The Toyota Avalon's interior feels upscale and inviting thanks to its glowing gauges, attractive and ergonomic control layout and high-quality materials. This year's redesigned dash and center stack, along with standard wood and metallic accents further the luxury ambience, making the Avalon impressively similar to its upscale cousins from Lexus.

The front seats are wide and accommodating, and with the Limited you also get heated and ventilated seats with a seat-cushion length adjuster. The rear seats are very comfortable as well. Legroom is abundant even by full-size sedan standards, and the rear seats boast a manually reclining back that allows passengers to stretch out on long trips. A 6-footer can sit in back with more than enough knee- and headroom, and with a nearly flat floor, getting three into the backseat on carpool day is no problem.

One minor annoyance is the inability to fold the rear seats (the trade-off for the reclining feature). The trunk measures 14.4 cubic feet, smaller than what's available in other full-size sedans.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2011 Toyota Avalon.

5(72%)
4(21%)
3(4%)
2(3%)
1(0%)
4.6
79 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 79 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Lexus Beware!
Charles Cohen,10/14/2010
Being in the tire business and an auto enthusiast, I was skeptical at first as I had looked at a Lexus product also. This car has a smooth ride, amazing back seat room, a powerful engine and just delivered an amazing 32.1 MPG on a recent interstate drive. This auto is a "well kept" secret that needs to be unleashed on the automobile public who enjoy a smooth ride, volumes of interior room, etc. and is competitive with Lexus in value and features!
A Smart Man's Lexus
He Dog,10/01/2010
I owned 2006 and 2010 Avalon Limiteds. The 2011 is bit better. I don't know why, but fuel mileage increased over 2010, but it's a good thing. Pavement noises are pretty much absent. Riding over pavement irregularities is superb. Space, ergonomics, textures, panels, grains, and the like fit well, look, well, and are pleasing to the eye. I've never purchased the navigation system. The engine and transmission are smooth. Heating, including the seats, and air conditioning are wonderful. Blizzard Pearl and the beige leather are fine color combinations. Low road and wind noise. I don't understand the "9" ratings for MPG, but at 75 MPH I get 34-35 on road. Needs more thing support.
Smooth, Quiet, Fast, and Great Mileage!
robsis,12/25/2010
Wow, are we impressed. This vehicle is such a great road car. Quiet, smooth ride, with lots of punch if you need to pass. 30+ MPG on the highway and 23-24 in town. Love the new dash re-design and the six-speed automatic. You can barely tell it's shifting. Plenty of room both in the front and back. Heated/cooled seats are a joy. Our friend, who drives a Lexus LS460, said our Avalon was quieter than his LS, and just as smooth on the open road. Our final choice was between the Avalon and a Genesis. Genesis was a nice vehicle; however, comparably equipped, the Avalon was thousands less and we liked the FWD for our snowy winters. Test drive it for 30 minutes or more and you'll be sold.
Amazing
Brian,11/15/2016
Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
I'm only 41 but love my 2011 Avalon Limited family vehicle! They don't make cars like this anymore! It's like a living room on wheels, convenient, safe, comfortable, efficient. This is what a big luxury sedan should be. Any complaints are totally mitigated by the car's incredible value when compared to other vehicles (I frankly see no other competition at this price) and the unfortunate fact that cars like this have gone out of style. My wife calls it an "old man car," and that may be true. I respond that for some people it takes a lifetime to realize the beauty of a car like this, we are lucky to appreciate and enjoy it now.
See all 79 reviews of the 2011 Toyota Avalon
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
268 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
20 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
268 hp @ 6200 rpm
See all Used 2011 Toyota Avalon features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2011 Toyota Avalon

Used 2011 Toyota Avalon Overview

The Used 2011 Toyota Avalon is offered in the following submodels: Avalon Sedan. Available styles include Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), and 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2011 Toyota Avalon?

Price comparisons for Used 2011 Toyota Avalon trim styles:

  • The Used 2011 Toyota Avalon Limited is priced between $9,000 and$12,690 with odometer readings between 69336 and210802 miles.
  • The Used 2011 Toyota Avalon Base is priced between $13,000 and$14,797 with odometer readings between 39774 and75159 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2011 Toyota Avalons are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2011 Toyota Avalon for sale near. There are currently 6 used and CPO 2011 Avalons listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $9,000 and mileage as low as 39774 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2011 Toyota Avalon.

Can't find a used 2011 Toyota Avalons you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Avalon for sale - 3 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $10,266.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 10 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $11,180.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Avalon for sale - 5 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $16,535.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 4 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $18,760.

Should I lease or buy a 2011 Toyota Avalon?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Toyota lease specials
Check out Toyota Avalon lease specials

Related Used 2011 Toyota Avalon info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles