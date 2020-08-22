Used 2016 Toyota Avalon for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Toyota South Austin - Austin / Texas

Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) Chrome Wheels Midnight Black Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Toyota South Austin is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2016 Toyota Avalon Limited only has 148,069mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. There's a level of quality and refinement in this Toyota Avalon Limited that you won't find in your average vehicle. You could keep looking, but why? You've found the perfect vehicle right here. More information about the 2016 Toyota Avalon: With the current Avalon, Toyota worked to modernize its personality, remaking it from a model that was comfort-oriented and conservative to one that feels like other modern luxury sedans, with a more sophisticated, well-detailed look and feel. These updates included much-improved handling, some noteworthy in-cabin technology and a fuel-efficient Avalon Hybrid model. The resulting Avalon is a standout, and when compared against comfort-oriented mainstream large sedans or even against luxury-brand models, the Avalon has a competitive look, feel and feature set. Plus, the Avalon Hybrid's smooth hybrid powertrain and its 40-mpg city rating make it a package that's hard to beat. Strengths of this model include active-safety features, 40-mpg hybrid model, Smooth powertrains, excellent ride and handling, stunning touchscreen-style dash controls, and quiet, spacious interior All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Toyota Avalon Limited with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 31 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 4T1BK1EB8GU200643

Stock: GU200643

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-25-2020