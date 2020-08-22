Used 2016 Toyota Avalon for Sale Near Me

881 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Avalon Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 881 listings
  • 2016 Toyota Avalon Limited in Silver
    used

    2016 Toyota Avalon Limited

    9,497 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $20,800

    $4,409 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Toyota Avalon Limited in Off White/Cream
    certified

    2016 Toyota Avalon Limited

    21,639 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $24,999

    $2,591 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Toyota Avalon XLE in Black
    certified

    2016 Toyota Avalon XLE

    40,813 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $18,473

    $2,058 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Toyota Avalon Limited in Off White/Cream
    used

    2016 Toyota Avalon Limited

    33,202 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $21,500

    $1,612 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Toyota Avalon XLE in Black
    used

    2016 Toyota Avalon XLE

    92,421 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Taxi
    Great Deal

    $12,995

    $2,241 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Toyota Avalon Limited in Black
    used

    2016 Toyota Avalon Limited

    148,069 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $11,926

    Details
  • 2016 Toyota Avalon Touring in Dark Red
    certified

    2016 Toyota Avalon Touring

    40,626 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $21,941

    $2,180 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Toyota Avalon XLE Plus in Gray
    used

    2016 Toyota Avalon XLE Plus

    102,032 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $14,999

    $1,081 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Toyota Avalon Limited in Off White/Cream
    certified

    2016 Toyota Avalon Limited

    58,526 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $21,800

    Details
  • 2016 Toyota Avalon Touring in Gray
    used

    2016 Toyota Avalon Touring

    53,932 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $19,373

    $1,788 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Toyota Avalon Limited in Silver
    used

    2016 Toyota Avalon Limited

    89,323 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $17,995

    $1,444 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Toyota Avalon XLE Premium in Off White/Cream
    used

    2016 Toyota Avalon XLE Premium

    29,399 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $18,490

    $1,645 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Toyota Avalon Touring in Black
    used

    2016 Toyota Avalon Touring

    55,420 miles
    Frame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $15,000

    Details
  • 2016 Toyota Avalon Limited in Off White/Cream
    used

    2016 Toyota Avalon Limited

    15,636 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $24,327

    $610 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Toyota Avalon Touring
    used

    2016 Toyota Avalon Touring

    9,216 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $24,500

    Details
  • 2016 Toyota Avalon Touring in Black
    used

    2016 Toyota Avalon Touring

    39,703 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Taxi
    Good Deal

    $19,995

    $1,422 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Toyota Avalon XLE in Gray
    certified

    2016 Toyota Avalon XLE

    52,123 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $18,500

    $710 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Toyota Avalon Limited in Off White/Cream
    certified

    2016 Toyota Avalon Limited

    38,579 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $22,551

    $1,555 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Toyota Avalon searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 881 listings
  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Avalon
  4. Used 2016 Toyota Avalon

Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Avalon

Read recent reviews for the Toyota Avalon
Overall Consumer Rating
4.464 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 64 reviews
  • 5
    (61%)
  • 4
    (25%)
  • 3
    (8%)
  • 2
    (5%)
  • 1
    (2%)
Still loving this car after three years
Dennis,05/15/2016
Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
I absolutely love everything about this car. The handling is excellent with three selectable modes including a sport mode that is perfect for the mountain roads in northern California. Fit and finish are perfect. The JBL stereo is wonderful as are all the amazing electronic features. This model comes with HID headlamps that provide a razor sharp light beam and I am still trying to figure out how the car decides to turn on the automatic high beams. It is comfortable, roomy and fun to drive. I test drove the Chevy Impala and the Chrysler 300 before driving the Avalon. This was no contest. I have owned a couple of dozen new cars in my lifetime. The Avalon Limited is by far the best vehicle I have ever owned or driven. Oh, did I mention that all maintenance is included for two full years ? update: I still like this car as much as I did three years ago. It is fun to drive, comfortable and totally reliable. And I think that it's a great value considering the features and quality purchased vs. price paid. There have been no mechanical or other issues. No warranty work. Totally a great car.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Toyota
Avalon
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Toyota Avalon info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings