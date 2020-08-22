Used 2016 Toyota Avalon for Sale Near Me
- 9,497 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$20,800$4,409 Below Market
Deluxe Auto Dealer - Midway City / California
2016 Toyota Avalon LIMITED Key Features**Leather Seats**Navigation System**Back-Up Hybrid**Sunroof**Keyless Go**Luxury Pkg**Bluetooth****iPod/MP3.Welcome to Deluxe Auto Dealer where we have over 300 Pre-Owned Vehicles in stock at any given time! Our high volume allows us to give you the BEST possible deals while offering competitive FINANCING at Low Rates.We accept trades-IN, we export, and can arrange transportation shipping anywhere. We offer vehicle WARRANTY and EXTENDED WARRANTY coverage with all Makes and Models...Please give us a Call or Text at our Sales Department at: 714.899.2769 or better yet come in and visit our Dealership and test drive one of our Pre-Owned Vehicles!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Toyota Avalon Limited with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BK1EB8GU238969
Stock: OC02419
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-04-2019
- 21,639 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$24,999$2,591 Below Market
Stokes Brown Toyota of Hilton Head - Bluffton / South Carolina
TOYOTA CERTIFIED**Stokes Toyota of Hilton Head*** 2016 Toyota Avalon Limited Factory Equipped With, 3.5L V6 Engine, Blind Spot Monitor/Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Power Tilt/Slide Moonroof, Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers, HID Quadrabeam Headlights w/Auto On/Off, LED Daytime Running Lights, Three-Zone Climate Control w/AirFilter and Rear-Seat Vents, JBL Audio w/Integrated Navigation, 7" Touch-Screen, Backup Camera Display, Leather Steering Wheel w/Paddle Shifters & Audio, MID, Bluetooth & Voice Command Controls, Premium Leather-Trimmed, Ventilated &Heated Front Seats, 10-way Power Driver Seat w/Power Lumbar Support, 8-Way Power Passenger Seat & Heated Rear Seats, 12V Aux Power Outlets; Qi-Compatible Wireless Smartphone Charging, Driver Seat & Outside Mirrors Memory System, Smart Key System w/ Push Button Start, Power Rear Window Sunshade, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/ Compass and 18" Alloy Wheels. Professionally Serviced And Detailed For Your Peace Of Mind.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Toyota Avalon Limited with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BK1EB9GU242299
Stock: 4715P
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- certified
2016 Toyota Avalon XLE40,813 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$18,473$2,058 Below Market
Sloane Toyota of Philadelphia - Philadelphia / Pennsylvania
TOYOTA CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE, LOCAL TRADE, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, LEATHER SEATS, ALLOY WHEELS, BLUETOOTH, STAR SAFETY SYSTEM, USB PORTS, 6-Speed Automatic ECT-i, ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, XLE Package.Toyota Certified Used Vehicles Details: * Warranty Deductible: $50 * Transferable Warranty * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from TCUV purchase date * Roadside Assistance * Vehicle History * 160 Point Inspection * Limited Comprehensive Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from certified purchase date. Roadside Assistance for 1 YearCARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 16808 miles below market average!21/30 City/Highway MPGSloane Toyota serving the communities of Philadelphia, Langhorne, Lansdale, Trevose, Cheltenham, Bensalem, King of Prussia, Wilmington, Montgomeryville, Levittown, Warminster, Sharon Hill, Yeaden, New Castle, Upper Darby, Richboro, Glenside, Palmyra, New Jersey, Mt.Laurel, Marlton, Pennsauken, Haddonfield, Trenton, Camden, Burlington, Cherry Hill, Sewell, Washington Township, Gloucester County, Turnersville, Runnemede, Bellmawr, Blackwood, Blenheim, and Glendora.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Toyota Avalon XLE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BK1EB0GU238979
Stock: 4015101
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 33,202 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$21,500$1,612 Below Market
Alpha Motor Sports - Fredericksburg / Virginia
Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 our team at Alpha Motorsports will now provide customers with FREE and FAST shipping on all vehicles in our lot. Our sales consultants will happily book a virtual appointment and even virtual test drive via Facetime YouTube Google Hangout or your chosen APP or WEBSITE. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. Winner of Dealerrater.com “CONSUMER SATISFACTION AWARD” 6 years in a row.**WE FINANCE** LIMITED EDITION / FULLY LOADED / GREAT COLOR COMBO / EXTREMELY CLEAN / A MUST SEE** original sticker price was $41K+ click or copy the link to view the original sticker: 4T1BK1EB5GU202852
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Toyota Avalon Limited with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BK1EB5GU202852
Stock: T2852
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 92,421 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, TaxiGreat Deal
$12,995$2,241 Below Market
Auto Expo - Great Neck / New York
REAR VIEW CAMERA, HEATED SEATSTraction control, Bluetooth, ABS anti-lock brakes, Power Windows/seats/locks/mirrors & power steering. Air conditioning, Air bags, Alloy wheels, CD player, Satellite radio, USB/Ipod, Rear window defroster, Cruise control, Tilt wheel.This car comes with exclusive 36 months / 36,000 miles maintenance included at Auto Expo Service Center.ALL CREDIT applications accepted, 98% approval rate.PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE. Certified Pre-Owned Program Available.Dealerrater.com: Auto Expo has a 4.8 out of 5 Star rating - over 1000 review, 2017+2018 Dealer of The Year Award Winner.Google: 4.4 out of 5 Star rating over 1200 reviewsCars.com: 4.8 out of 5 Star rating over 1000 reviewsBetter Business Bureau: A+ Accredited Business46 Northern Blvd. Great Neck, NY, 11021Text 516-200-8765 ... Sales Hotline # 516-466-2277
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Taxi Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Toyota Avalon XLE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BK1EB3GU199367
Stock: AX40760A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 148,069 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$11,926
AutoNation Toyota South Austin - Austin / Texas
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) Chrome Wheels Midnight Black Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Toyota South Austin is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2016 Toyota Avalon Limited only has 148,069mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. There's a level of quality and refinement in this Toyota Avalon Limited that you won't find in your average vehicle. You could keep looking, but why? You've found the perfect vehicle right here. More information about the 2016 Toyota Avalon: With the current Avalon, Toyota worked to modernize its personality, remaking it from a model that was comfort-oriented and conservative to one that feels like other modern luxury sedans, with a more sophisticated, well-detailed look and feel. These updates included much-improved handling, some noteworthy in-cabin technology and a fuel-efficient Avalon Hybrid model. The resulting Avalon is a standout, and when compared against comfort-oriented mainstream large sedans or even against luxury-brand models, the Avalon has a competitive look, feel and feature set. Plus, the Avalon Hybrid's smooth hybrid powertrain and its 40-mpg city rating make it a package that's hard to beat. Strengths of this model include active-safety features, 40-mpg hybrid model, Smooth powertrains, excellent ride and handling, stunning touchscreen-style dash controls, and quiet, spacious interior All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Toyota Avalon Limited with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BK1EB8GU200643
Stock: GU200643
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- certified
2016 Toyota Avalon Touring40,626 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$21,941$2,180 Below Market
Village Toyota of Homosassa - Homosassa / Florida
2016 Toyota Avalon TouringTOYOTA CERTIFIED*7YR/100K WARRANTY*BUY WITH PEACE OF MIND, BOUGHT AND SERVICED AT VILLAGE, SUNROOF MOONROOF, BLUETOOTH HANDSFREE, NAVIGATION/GPS, REAR BACK-UP CAMERA, One Owner, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: warning, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Memory seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Radio: Entune Premium Audio with Integrated Navi, Wheels: 18" x 7.5" Dark Gray-Painted Alloy. Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Certified. Toyota Certified Used Vehicles Details: * Warranty Deductible: $50 * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from TCUV purchase date * Transferable Warranty * Limited Comprehensive Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from certified purchase date. Roadside Assistance for 1 Year * Roadside Assistance * Vehicle History * 160 Point InspectionThe Dimmitt Advantage Program includes the following benefits up to $5,000 for 12 months or 12,000 miles on every purchased vehicle! >Roadside Assistance >Theft Benefit > Windshield Repair > Tire Road Hazard > Key Replacement > Rental Car > Paintless Dent Repair > Courtesy Vehicle Appraisal > 27-Point Vehicle Inspection > Courtesy Shuttle Service > Free Carfax Report > Full Fuel Tank.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Toyota Avalon Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BK1EB4GU217391
Stock: 20080206
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 102,032 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$14,999$1,081 Below Market
AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Southwest - Littleton / Colorado
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cosmic Gray Mica This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Toyota Avalon XLE Plus with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BK1EB1GU214559
Stock: GU214559
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 58,526 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$21,800
Gene Messer Toyota - Lubbock / Texas
We are excited to offer this 2016 Toyota Avalon. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. You appreciate the finer things in life, the vehicle you drive should not be the exception. Style, performance, sophistication is in a class of its own with this stunning Toyota Avalon Limited. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Toyota Avalon. More information about the 2016 Toyota Avalon: With the current Avalon, Toyota worked to modernize its personality, remaking it from a model that was comfort-oriented and conservative to one that feels like other modern luxury sedans, with a more sophisticated, well-detailed look and feel. These updates included much-improved handling, some noteworthy in-cabin technology and a fuel-efficient Avalon Hybrid model. The resulting Avalon is a standout, and when compared against comfort-oriented mainstream large sedans or even against luxury-brand models, the Avalon has a competitive look, feel and feature set. Plus, the Avalon Hybrid's smooth hybrid powertrain and its 40-mpg city rating make it a package that's hard to beat. This model sets itself apart with active-safety features, 40-mpg hybrid model, Smooth powertrains, excellent ride and handling, stunning touchscreen-style dash controls, and quiet, spacious interior We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Toyota Avalon Limited with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BK1EB4GU223000
Stock: GU223000
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 53,932 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$19,373$1,788 Below Market
Gettel Toyota of Charlotte County - Punta Gorda / Florida
CARFAX 1-Owner! Value priced below the market average! This 2016 Toyota Avalon Touring, has a great Magnetic Gray Metallic exterior, and a clean Light Gray interior! This model has many valuable options -Leather seats -Navigation -Backup Camera -Sunroof -Bluetooth -Satellite Radio -Aux. Audio Input -Heated Front Seats -Heated Mirrors -Auto Climate Control -Automatic Headlights -Front Wheel Drive -Multi-Zone Air Conditioning -Security System -Garage Door Opener -Power Locks -Keyless Entry -Power Windows -Seat Memory -Steering Wheel Controls -Cruise Control -Leather Steering Wheel Automatic Transmission -Rear Bench Seats -Alloy Wheels -Tire Pressure Monitors On top of that, it has many safety features -Brake Assist -Traction Control -Stability Control Save money at the pump, knowing this Toyota Avalon gets 30.0/21.0 MPG! Call to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 1801 Tamiami Trl, Punta Gorda, FL 33950. *Customer must trade-in a vehicle to receive $1,000 Trade Assist Credit; *Trade Assist credit is provided by this dealership; See dealer for complete details. **Financing must be provided by a lender using this dealership's assistance for Customer to receive $1,000 Financing Credit Assist credit; See dealer for complete details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Toyota Avalon Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BK1EB5GU219487
Stock: T018965A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 89,323 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$17,995$1,444 Below Market
Beaty Chevrolet - Knoxville / Tennessee
Beaty Chevrolet Company is pleased to offer this attractive 2016 Toyota Avalon Limited in Beautifully equipped with 6-Speed Automatic ECT-i, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, and Variably intermittent wipers! Vin decoding may not always be 100% accurate. Vehicle descriptions may not always be accurate. Please see Dealership Sales Associate.Beaty Chevrolet is Family Owned and Operated since 1933.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Toyota Avalon Limited with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BK1EB8GU217068
Stock: 22970B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 29,399 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$18,490$1,645 Below Market
Zimbrick Volkswagen Middleton - Middleton / Wisconsin
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Toyota Avalon XLE Premium with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BK1EB3GU230181
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 55,420 milesFrame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$15,000
Auto Boutique - Columbus / Ohio
Auto Boutique is proud to offer excellent, pre-owned vehicles. With our no haggle pricing policy you can be sure you're getting the best deal possible on every car as they already discounted and thousands below market value. Buying a car from us is easy. You can purchase the vehicle by paying cash or let our experienced business managers get you the best rate through our lending partners. We make these banks compete for your business so you get the best rate: Capital One, Wells Fargo, Ally Financial, TD Bank, Wright-Patt Credit Union, Santander, USAA and more! Give us a call to confirm if we are partnered with your lender. Visit our web site to fill out an application for a quick and easy approval. Thank you for considering Auto Boutique for your next vehicle purchase.*Disclaimer*Price listed does not include tax, title, registration, AutoXCel paint & fabric protection ($495) & documentation fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Toyota Avalon Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BK1EBXGU232977
Stock: R5507
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-06-2020
- 15,636 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$24,327$610 Below Market
Dwayne Lane Skagit - Burlington / Washington
Less than 16k miles!!! You don't have to worry about depreciation on this terrific 2016 Toyota Avalon!!!!** This 2016 Toyota Avalon won't last long at $331 below KBB Retail! Safety equipment includes: ABS, Curtain airbags, Passenger Airbag, Knee airbags - Driver and passenger, Signal mirrors - Turn signal in mirrors...Other features include: Leather seats, Bluetooth, Power locks, Power windows, Heated seats... Enjoy 8.5% Sales Tax!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Toyota Avalon Limited with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BK1EB9GU237202
Stock: GU237202
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 9,216 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$24,500
Gene Messer Toyota - Lubbock / Texas
We are excited to offer this 2016 Toyota Avalon. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true. The Toyota Avalon Touring will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. More information about the 2016 Toyota Avalon: With the current Avalon, Toyota worked to modernize its personality, remaking it from a model that was comfort-oriented and conservative to one that feels like other modern luxury sedans, with a more sophisticated, well-detailed look and feel. These updates included much-improved handling, some noteworthy in-cabin technology and a fuel-efficient Avalon Hybrid model. The resulting Avalon is a standout, and when compared against comfort-oriented mainstream large sedans or even against luxury-brand models, the Avalon has a competitive look, feel and feature set. Plus, the Avalon Hybrid's smooth hybrid powertrain and its 40-mpg city rating make it a package that's hard to beat. This model sets itself apart with active-safety features, 40-mpg hybrid model, Smooth powertrains, excellent ride and handling, stunning touchscreen-style dash controls, and quiet, spacious interior We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Toyota Avalon Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BK1EBXGU241131
Stock: GU241131
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 39,703 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, TaxiGood Deal
$19,995$1,422 Below Market
Hamilton Mazda - Hamilton / New Jersey
The best part about this well-maintained vehicle is that it is a CARFAX one-owner vehicle. In addition to being well-cared for, this Toyota Avalon has very low mileage making it a rare find.This wonderfully maintained Toyota Avalon is in the top 10% of its class when it comes to cleanliness and condition. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Toyota Avalon Touring.Find the quickest driving route in this Toyota Avalon Touring using the installed navigation system. This nav system is one of the easiest to use and will help get you where you need to go quickly!More information about the 2016 Toyota Avalon:With the current Avalon, Toyota worked to modernize its personality, remaking it from a model that was comfort-oriented and conservative to one that feels like other modern luxury sedans, with a more sophisticated, well-detailed look and feel. These updates included much-improved handling, some noteworthy in-cabin technology and a fuel-efficient Avalon Hybrid model. The resulting Avalon is a standout, and when compared against comfort-oriented mainstream large sedans or even against luxury-brand models, the Avalon has a competitive look, feel and feature set. Plus, the Avalon Hybrid's smooth hybrid powertrain and its 40-mpg city rating make it a package that's hard to beat.Interesting features of this model are active-safety features, 40-mpg hybrid model, Smooth powertrains, excellent ride and handling, stunning touchscreen-style dash controls, and quiet, spacious interior
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Taxi Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Toyota Avalon Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BK1EB9GU233506
Stock: MC502632A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-13-2020
- certified
2016 Toyota Avalon XLE52,123 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$18,500$710 Below Market
Hendrick Toyota Apex - Apex / North Carolina
Extra Clean, Toyota Certified, LOW MILES - 52,123! XLE trim. JUST REPRICED FROM $18,943, PRICED TO MOVE $1,300 below NADA Retail! Heated Leather Seats, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Back-Up Camera, XLE PACKAGE, Alloy Wheels.EXCELLENT SAFETY FOR YOUR FAMILYChild Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control, Brake Assist, 4-Wheel ABS, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety equipment includes Child Safety Locks Toyota XLE with Cosmic Gray Mica exterior and Black interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 268 HP at 6200 RPM*.AFFORDABILITYWas $18,943. This Avalon is priced $1,300 below NADA Retail.VEHICLE FEATURESMP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel ControlsOPTION PACKAGESXLE PACKAGE 2 door smart key. Serviced here, Non-Smoker vehiclePURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCECertified vehicles must pass a thorough 160-point inspection, 7 Year/100,000 Mile Limited Powertrain Warranty, 12-Month/12,000-Mile Limited Comprehensive Warranty, 1 Year Roadside Assistance includes jump starts, lockouts, fuel delivery, flat tire service and more, Free CarFax Vehicle History Report includedEXPERTS ARE SAYINGEdmunds.com explains "The vast, airy cabin affords more than enough room for passengers front and rear. There's also Lexus-like wood and soft-touch plastic trim, while the supremely comfortable seats are perfect for long-distance cruising. Noise from the road, wind and tires is practically nonexistent.". Great Gas Mileage: 30 MPG Hwy.Pricing analysis performed on 8/22/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Toyota Avalon XLE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BK1EB8GU209746
Stock: L40242A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 38,579 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$22,551$1,555 Below Market
Village Toyota of Homosassa - Homosassa / Florida
2016 Toyota Avalon LimitedTOYOTA CERTIFIED*7YR/100K WARRANTY*BUY WITH PEACE OF MIND, SUNROOF MOONROOF, BLUETOOTH HANDSFREE, NAVIGATION/GPS, REAR BACK-UP CAMERA, One Owner, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Heated/Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Memory seat, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Premium Perforated Leather Seat Trim, Radio: JBL Premium Audio w/Navigation System, Remote keyless entry. Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Certified. Toyota Certified Used Vehicles Details: * Vehicle History * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from TCUV purchase date * Limited Comprehensive Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from certified purchase date. Roadside Assistance for 1 Year * Roadside Assistance * Warranty Deductible: $50 * 160 Point Inspection * Transferable WarrantyThe Dimmitt Advantage Program includes the following benefits up to $5,000 for 12 months or 12,000 miles on every purchased vehicle! >Roadside Assistance >Theft Benefit > Windshield Repair > Tire Road Hazard > Key Replacement > Rental Car > Paintless Dent Repair > Courtesy Vehicle Appraisal > 27-Point Vehicle Inspection > Courtesy Shuttle Service > Free Carfax Report > Full Fuel Tank.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Toyota Avalon Limited with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BK1EBXGU239671
Stock: 20080107
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-21-2020
