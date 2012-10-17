Used 2008 Toyota Avalon for Sale Near Me
881 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 165,002 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,980
- 105,325 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,000$1,890 Below Market
- 101,615 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,495$1,521 Below Market
- 85,457 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$8,785$731 Below Market
- 161,385 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,917
- 160,000 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$4,999$917 Below Market
- 78,764 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,997$606 Below Market
- 86,718 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,995$584 Below Market
- 112,587 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,926
- 96,659 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,991
- 70,997 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,790
- 81,421 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,999$794 Below Market
- 83,273 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,985$651 Below Market
- 88,512 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$8,995$796 Below Market
- 65,634 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,000
- 160,750 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,995$353 Below Market
- 214,335 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,340
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,900
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Toyota Avalon searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Avalon
Read recent reviews for the Toyota Avalon
Write a reviewSee all 118 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.5118 Reviews
Report abuse
iknowhatikno,10/17/2012
If you are looking for a used Avalon, this is the year to start from. The revised 6 speed transmission is a marked improvement in smoothness, gas mileage, and reliability over the 5 speed autos from 2005-07. There are numerous websites and complaints about thse tranys). Also, the car was freshened on the exterior and has an Ipod plug. The one issue with the '08 model year is the headlamp assemblies, which are a well-documented problem. The good news is that Toyota extended the warranty for the headlamp assemblies for 5 years and 75000 miles from the original in service date. But you have to call Toyota because many dealers will rip off the unsaavy. The Avalon is otherwise a great car.
Related Toyota Avalon info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2014
- Used Nissan NV200 2015
- Used Buick LaCrosse 2015
- Used Chevrolet Trax 2016
- Used Buick LaCrosse 2017
- Used Subaru Outback 2010
- Used Acura MDX 2011
- Used Nissan Juke 2015
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2017
- Used Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2010
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2010
- Used Subaru Forester 2012
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2016
- Used Jeep Compass 2012
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe 2014
- Used Toyota Prius Prime 2017
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lincoln Corsair
- Used Audi RS 3
- Used Mitsubishi 3000GT
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Coupe
- Used Ford Shelby GT500
- Used Cadillac XT4
- Used BMW 1 Series
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo
- Used Chevrolet Astro
- Used Lincoln Mark LT
- Used Cadillac ATS-V
- Used Ford F-150 SVT Lightning
- Used Nissan Cube
Shop used models by city
- Used Toyota Camry Solara Raleigh NC
- Used Toyota Highlander Reno NV
- Used Toyota Corolla Hatchback Long Island City NY
- Used Toyota Avalon Katy TX
- Used Toyota Prius Prime Salem OR
- Used Toyota Camry Las Vegas NV
- Used Toyota Avalon Santa Rosa CA
- Used Toyota C-HR Akron OH
- Used Toyota Matrix Fontana CA
- Used Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Stone Mountain GA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Toyota Tundra 2014 Rockford IL
- Used Toyota Prius 2018 Grand Rapids MI
- Used Toyota Tundra 2016 Santa Monica CA