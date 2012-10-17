Used 2008 Toyota Avalon for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Toyota South Austin - Austin / Texas

Jbl Synthesis Stereo W/6-Disc In-Dash CD Changer Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Extra Cost Paint Bluetooth Connection This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for visiting another one of AutoNation Toyota South Austin's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2008 Toyota Avalon Touring with 161,361mi. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This is the one. Just what you've been looking for.There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Toyota Avalon Touring is the one!More information about the 2008 Toyota Avalon:The 2008 Avalon is Toyota's largest, most luxurious sedan, with generous space for five adults, plus a very soft ride and quiet interior, to compete with large sedans like the Buick Lucerne and Ford Taurus. Plus, the Limited model functions as Toyota's flagship sedan, with some top-tech features that are otherwise found only on Lexus-brand vehicles.Strengths of this model include quiet interior, high-tech features (Limited)., expansive trunk, Smooth ride, and roomy interior for five All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 Toyota Avalon XLS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Stereo .

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 4T1BK36B18U282971

Stock: 8U282971

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-11-2020