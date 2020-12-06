Used 2011 Toyota Avalon for Sale Near Me
- 124,422 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$9,595$1,858 Below Market
AutoNation Toyota Tempe - Tempe / Arizona
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and new pair of tires! Navigation & Premium Audio Pkg Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Heated Front Seats W/Variable Setting Extra Cost Paint 5-Piece Carpet Mat Set Bluetooth Connection Blizzard Pearl Light Gray; Leather Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Toyota Avalon with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BK3DB8BU380566
Stock: BU380566
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 111,227 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$8,975$2,574 Below Market
Canandaigua Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Canandaigua / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Toyota Avalon with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BK3DB1BU379128
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 119,999 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$9,980$1,378 Below Market
Stateline Alfa Romeo - Fort Mill / South Carolina
: WAS $10,388, PRICED TO MOVE $500 below NADA Retail! Nav System, Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, Moonroof, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, LIGHT GRAY, PERFORATED LEATHER SEAT T. Premium Sound System, Back-Up Camera. SEE MORE! WHY BUY FROM US: Stateline has the New luxury vehicle or Used vehicle, that you want and are looking for in the greater South Carolina and North Carolina areas. Stateline is located in Fort Mill, South Carolina just a short drive from downtown Charlotte, NC. To receive great deals on our entire lineup of new vehicles, or a used Car/SUV/Van/Truck, simply give us a call! OPTION PACKAGES: . EXPERTS CONCLUDE: "The 2011 Avalon now has revised styling front and rear, and a new, better-looking interior." -CarAndDriver.com. Pricing analysis performed on 6/12/2020.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Toyota Avalon Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BK3DB0BU438881
Stock: 14388A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-09-2020
- 118,396 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$9,431$1,499 Below Market
Nereson - The Big Lot - Moorhead / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Toyota Avalon with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BK3DB1BU373104
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 79,832 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$12,690$931 Below Market
Karen Radley Volkswagen - Woodbridge / Virginia
*NEW ARRIVAL **, ** TOYOTA **, ** AVALON **, ** LIMITED **, ** NAVIGATION **, ** LEATHER **, ** HEATED SEATS **, ** MOONROOF ** , ** BACKUP CAMERA **, ** BLUETOOTH **, * ALLOY WHEELS ** , ** FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 2.99% AVAILABLE ON APPROVED CREDIT **, ** CALL FOR MORE DETAILS AND EXTRA PICTURES **
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Toyota Avalon Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BK3DB6BU373700
Stock: 55683A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 160,677 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$8,997
Ancira Ford - Floresville / Texas
This used Toyota Avalon Limited is now for sale in Floresville at Ancira Ford and comes very well equipped with Standard features include: Leather seats, Bluetooth, Remote power door locks, Power windows with 4 one-touch, Heated drivers seat, Sunroof - Express open/close glass, Automatic Transmission, 4-wheel ABS brakes, Air conditioning with dual zone climate control, Cruise control, Audio controls on steering wheel, Universal remote transmitter, Xenon headlights, Traction control - ABS and driveline, Driver memory seats, Memory settings for 2 drivers, 10-way power adjustable drivers seat, 268 hp horsepower, 3.5 L liter V6 DOHC engine with variable valve timing, 3.5 liter V6 DOHC engine, Head airbags - Curtain 1st and 2nd row, Heated passenger seat, Multi-function remote - Trunk/hatch/door/tailgate, Passenger Airbag, Power heated mirrors, Tilt and telescopic steering wheel, 4 Doors, Front-wheel drive, Fuel economy EPA highway (mpg): 29 and EPA city (mpg): 20, Fuel economy EPA highway (mpg): 34 and EPA city (mpg): 22, Exterior Parking Camera - Rear camera only, Front fog/driving lights, Compass, External temperature display, Tachometer, Clock - In-dash, Daytime running lights, Dusk sensing headlights, Front seat type - Bucket, Interior air filtration, Intermittent window wipers, Knee airbags - Driver, Overhead console - Mini with storage, Rear bench seats, Reclining rear seats, Self-leveling headlights - Self-leveling, Signal mirrors - Turn signal in mirrors, Speed sensitive window wipers, Speed-proportional power steering, Stability control, Steering Wheel Air Conditioning Controls, Trip computer, Video Monitor Location - Front, Chrome grill.... This Toyota Avalon is a must see. Lower price! Was $9,497 NOW $8,997* Barrels of fun!! Gassss saverrrr!!! 34 MPG Hwy!! New Arrival* Take a road, any road. Now add this Sedan and watch how that road begins to look like a racetrack... Safety equipment includes: ABS, Xenon headlights, Traction control, Curtain airbags, Passeng
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Toyota Avalon Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BK3DB8BU426171
Stock: PX294A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 124,128 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$10,330
AutoNation Ford Arlington - Arlington / Texas
Navigation & Premium Audio Pkg Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) Ivory; Perforated Leather Seat Trim Sizzling Crimson Mica This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Check out this gently-used 2011 Toyota Avalon we recently got in. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Look no further, you have found exactly what you've been looking for. You could keep looking, but why? You've found the perfect vehicle right here. More information about the 2011 Toyota Avalon: The Avalon is Toyota's largest sedan and is configured for shoppers who place interior space, ride, comfort, and safety above all else. The Avalon has one of the smoothest, quietest interiors of any large sedan and is a great choice for those looking for a long-distance highway car. Also, Toyota claims to have the only reclining rear seatback among large sedans. Toyota has been calling the Avalon's interior Avalon Class, and the roomy, richly appointed puts it a step ahead than the former version as well as many alternate choices. Highway fuel economy is quite good, too, making the Avalon a more sensible choice than utility vehicles for those who have to cover long distances in comfort. The Avalon also was awarded the title of one of the safest large sedans, having already earned a Top Safety Pick designation from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). Strengths of this model include fuel-efficient large vehicle, plush, comfortable interior, top-tier safety, Quiet, supple ride, back seat space, and loaded with convenience and tech features All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Toyota Avalon Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BK3DB7BU387279
Stock: BU387279
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 101,259 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$11,977
Kuni Lexus of Portland - Portland / Oregon
Moonroof, Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, Back-Up Camera, Aluminum Wheels.KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Sunroof, Heated Driver Seat, Cooled Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera.EXPERTS REPORTCarAndDriver.com explains "The 2011 Avalon now has revised styling front and rear, and a new, better-looking interior.".BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALEROur passion is in providing you with a world-class ownership experience. We share the thrill our customers get from owning and driving a Lexus. Whether you come in for a new or pre-owned Lexus, to arrange financing, or to have your vehicle serviced, we are committed to providing a Lexus experience that keeps you coming back.Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Toyota Avalon Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BK3DB8BU403263
Stock: PBU403263
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 117,665 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$11,991$602 Below Market
Ira Toyota of Manchester - Manchester / New Hampshire
1 OWNER/CLEAN CAR! EQUIPPED WITH NAVIGATION, LEATHER, PUSH TO START IGNITION, BACK UP CAMERA AND MORE! PLEASE COME IN OR CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR FREE TEST DRIVE TODAY! Toyota of Manchester is located at 33 Auto Center Road (Across for the Mall of NH) in Manchester, NH. We are proud to offer haggle free EXPRESS Pricing.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Toyota Avalon Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BK3DBXBU398812
Stock: BU398812
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 31,569 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$15,900$408 Below Market
Simotes Motor Sales & Service - Minooka / Illinois
** This vehicle is covered by our 15-day or 500 mile limited warranty! There may also be factory warranty remaining and most vehicles are eligible for extended service contracts. Ask for more details when you stop in or over the phone when you call to schedule your appointment. ** Simotes Motor Sales has been a family owned business for over 33 years in Minooka, IL. We have a full service department with certified technicians, five lifts and 10 service bays. All of our vehicles receive several hours of reconditioning to make sure they are ready for the next owner, you! We are a hassle-free pricing store and spend tens of hours each week to make sure you are receiving the best value in the entire Midwest. Being a local business for 33 years has allowed us to obtain some of the best auto lenders in the country. We have lenders with interest rates as low as 2.99% and also offer financing to customers with insufficient credit, at interest rates you would be surprised by! We have great relationships with smaller credit unions and large national banks, with everything in between. Ask about our financing options today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Toyota Avalon with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BK3DB5BU426435
Stock: 426435
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 39,912 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$14,499
Motorwerks BMW - Bloomington / Minnesota
Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Toyota Avalon with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BK3DB8BU404994
Stock: B9191SLT
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 84,902 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$11,500$1,210 Below Market
Butler Ford - Milledgeville / Georgia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Toyota Avalon with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BK3DB8BU428910
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 56,322 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$12,995$719 Below Market
Honda of Ocala - Ocala / Florida
!!! Nationwide Lifetime Warranty !!! This vehicle has a clean CARFAX report. This vehicle comes equipped with leather, automatic transmission, power windows, and power locks. Also comes with the Honda of Ocala Advantage: One year of free maintenance and lifetime car washes! Also backed by our 1 year CARFAX buyback guarantee! This is a locally serviced non-smoker trade-in and the price has just been reduced!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Toyota Avalon Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BK3DB9BU420461
Stock: H415717N
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 106,554 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$11,973
Sloane Toyota of Philadelphia - Philadelphia / Pennsylvania
LOCAL TRADE, SUNROOF/MOONROOF, ALLOY WHEELS, BLUETOOTH, STAR SAFETY SYSTEM, Limited Package, 6-Speed Automatic ECT-i, 7.0 x 17" 5 Dual-Spoke Alloy Wheels, Leather steering wheel, Memory seat, Radio: JBL Synthesis AM/FM 6-Disc CD Changer, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted A/C controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Ventilated front seats.SLOANE CERTIFIED: This vehicle comes with a 3,000 mile/90 day limited comprehensive warranty, 15,000 mile/12 months of no-cost (Sloane Sponsored) maintenance and Free State Safety Inspections. The vehicle has undergone a 150-point inspection, and passes all State Safety and Emissions requirements. Clean CARFAX.20/29 City/Highway MPGSloane Toyota serving the communities of Philadelphia, Langhorne, Lansdale, Trevose, Cheltenham, Bensalem, King of Prussia, Wilmington, Montgomeryville, Levittown, Warminster, Sharon Hill, Yeaden, New Castle, Upper Darby, Richboro, Glenside, Palmyra, New Jersey, Mt.Laurel, Marlton, Pennsauken, Haddonfield, Trenton, Camden, Burlington, Cherry Hill, Sewell, Washington Township, Gloucester County, Turnersville, Runnemede, Bellmawr, Blackwood, Blenheim, and Glendora.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Toyota Avalon with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BK3DB1BU432376
Stock: 4014392
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 79,299 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$12,995
INDUSTRY MOTORS - Sacramento / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Toyota Avalon Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BK3DB3BU373007
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 54,776 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,991
Pat Lobb's Toyota of McKinney - Mckinney / Texas
ONE OWNER, LEATHER/SOFTEX SEATING, HEATED SEATS, VENTILATED SEATS, NAVIGATION, SUN ROOF/MOON ROOF, SMART KEY SYSTEM w/ PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH/HANDS FREE CELL PHONE, REAR BACKUP CAMERA, 40 POINT INSPECTION, LOCAL TRADE, NAVIGATION/GPS, FRESH OIL CHANGE, SERVICE RECORDS, FULLY DETAILED, PUSH BUTTON START, SUPER CLEAN, Navigation System, Radio: JBL Synthesis AM/FM 4-Disc CD Changer, Voice Activated Touch-Screen DVD Navigation System. Toyota Avalon 2011 Limited FWD 3.5L V6 DOHC Dual VVT-i 24V 6-Speed Automatic ECT-i Blizzard PearlRecent Arrival! Odometer is 54394 miles below market average! 20/29 City/Highway MPGEasy access from anywhere, 75 and 121!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Toyota Avalon Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BK3DB8BU375271
Stock: 017797A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 63,301 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,725
C3Auto - Plano / Texas
C3Auto.com is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2011 Toyota Avalon only has 63,301mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Toyota Avalon. This Magnetic Gray Metallic Toyota is clean and shiny exterior makes it look like it came straight from the factory. More information about the 2011 Toyota Avalon: The Avalon is Toyota's largest sedan and is configured for shoppers who place interior space, ride, comfort, and safety above all else. The Avalon has one of the smoothest, quietest interiors of any large sedan and is a great choice for those looking for a long-distance highway car. Also, Toyota claims to have the only reclining rear seatback among large sedans. Toyota has been calling the Avalon's interior Avalon Class, and the roomy, richly appointed puts it a step ahead than the former version as well as many alternate choices. Highway fuel economy is quite good, too, making the Avalon a more sensible choice than utility vehicles for those who have to cover long distances in comfort. The Avalon also was awarded the title of one of the safest large sedans, having already earned a Top Safety Pick designation from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). Interesting features of this model are fuel-efficient large vehicle, plush, comfortable interior, top-tier safety, Quiet, supple ride, back seat space, and loaded with convenience and tech features
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Toyota Avalon Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BK3DB0BU424804
Stock: P5357
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 113,754 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$10,495
Prestige Toyota of Ramsey - Ramsey / New Jersey
EPA 29 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! Avalon trim. Heated Leather Seats, Moonroof, iPod/MP3 Input, Satellite Radio, Dual Zone A/C, Bluetooth, HEATED FRONT SEATS W/VARIABLE SETTING... 5-PIECE CARPET MAT SET, Aluminum Wheels, Premium Sound System KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Leather Seats. Toyota Avalon with CLASSIC SILVER METALLIC exterior and AVALON - BLACK, LTD - BLACK BORDEAUX interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 268 HP at 6200 RPM*. OPTION PACKAGES: HEATED FRONT SEATS W/VARIABLE SETTING, 5-PIECE CARPET MAT SET. MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls. EXPERTS REPORT: CarAndDriver.com's review says "The 2011 Avalon now has revised styling front and rear, and a new, better-looking interior.". Price(s) include(s) all costs to be paid by a consumer, except for licensing costs, registration fees, and taxes. Dealer doc fee of $699.00 not included in price.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Toyota Avalon with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BK3DB3BU428202
Stock: MJ118122A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
