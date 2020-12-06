Used 2011 Toyota Avalon for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Ford Arlington - Arlington / Texas

Navigation & Premium Audio Pkg Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) Ivory; Perforated Leather Seat Trim Sizzling Crimson Mica This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Check out this gently-used 2011 Toyota Avalon we recently got in. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Look no further, you have found exactly what you've been looking for. You could keep looking, but why? You've found the perfect vehicle right here. More information about the 2011 Toyota Avalon: The Avalon is Toyota's largest sedan and is configured for shoppers who place interior space, ride, comfort, and safety above all else. The Avalon has one of the smoothest, quietest interiors of any large sedan and is a great choice for those looking for a long-distance highway car. Also, Toyota claims to have the only reclining rear seatback among large sedans. Toyota has been calling the Avalon's interior Avalon Class, and the roomy, richly appointed puts it a step ahead than the former version as well as many alternate choices. Highway fuel economy is quite good, too, making the Avalon a more sensible choice than utility vehicles for those who have to cover long distances in comfort. The Avalon also was awarded the title of one of the safest large sedans, having already earned a Top Safety Pick designation from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). Strengths of this model include fuel-efficient large vehicle, plush, comfortable interior, top-tier safety, Quiet, supple ride, back seat space, and loaded with convenience and tech features All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Toyota Avalon Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 29 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 4T1BK3DB7BU387279

Stock: BU387279

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-19-2020