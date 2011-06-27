Vehicle overview

These days, the large sedan is often overshadowed in terms of popularity by an even bigger vehicle, the crossover sport-utility. But there's still something to be said for a vehicle that doesn't have to claim it has "carlike" handling and fuel economy. It's been a car since day one. So for those who realize that a spacious yet fuel-efficient sedan can make more sense than a bulky, thirsty SUV, something like a 2009 Toyota Avalon should work out nicely.

Although it rides on a stretched version of the previous-generation Camry platform, the Avalon is still quite a bit larger than even the current Camry. The Avalon's architecture allows a virtually flat rear floor, so three adults can sit back there in comfort. And being Toyota's flagship sedan, the Avalon offers premium cabin design and features. Opt for one of the elegantly finished upper trims fitted with niceties such as heated/cooled seats, and you'll think you somehow ended up inside a Lexus.

One thing you might notice lacking is a V8 option. No worries there, as the Avalon's potent V6 and responsive six-speed automatic make it one of the quickest big sedans in this price range. And these qualities, along with a quiet and composed ride, make the 2009 Toyota Avalon an excellent choice for a road trip.

In terms of competition, the Avalon is worlds better than the ancient Lincoln Town Car and Mercury Grand Marquis. The Toyota is also more refined than the spacious Ford Taurus/Mercury Sable twins and the high-value Hyundai Azera. It's a tougher call against the new Hyundai Genesis V6, which offers loads of space, luxury equipment and performance for a reasonable price. Also, if they're looking for sporty handling, buyers eager for back-road travel will probably find the Chrysler 300 or Pontiac G8 more to their liking.