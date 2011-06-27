  1. Home
2015 Toyota Avalon Review

Pros & Cons

  • Quiet and upscale interior with roomy seating front and rear
  • large trunk
  • above average fuel economy.
  • Ride quality might be too firm for traditional Avalon buyers.
Edmunds' Expert Review

With its combination of style, comfort, overall quality and willing performance, the 2015 Toyota Avalon is a very smart choice for the full-size sedan buyer.

Notably, we picked the 2015 Toyota Avalon as one of Edmunds' Best Used Cars, Trucks and SUVs.

Vehicle overview

The Toyota Avalon has a history of being a rather conservative car. No, we don't mean it's been a frequent guest on Rush Limbaugh's radio show. Rather, Toyota has stayed away from style and fashion fads in favor of no-nonsense design and comfort. However, with its 2013 redesign, the latest-generation Avalon received a more stylish exterior design and sportier handling to go with its traditional room and comfort. It was certainly a risk for Toyota, but we like how the changes gave the Avalon a more modern feel and yet still kept it very pleasant to drive.

Two years later, the 2015 Toyota Avalon keeps that balance going. It has a quiet and comfortable interior, with plenty of room for five passengers. It's also pretty well equipped. Even a base Avalon comes with keyless ignition and entry, leather upholstery and a power driver seat as standard. Moving up to the more expensive versions will get you tech-oriented features like adaptive cruise control and smartphone app integration through Toyota's latest version of its Entune system. For power, the Avalon relies on its 268-horsepower 3.5-liter V6 engine that delivers silky, effortless acceleration while still returning strong fuel economy of 24 mpg combined.

Along with the Avalon, though, there are some great choices in the large-sedan class this year, highlighted by the appealing 2015 Chevrolet Impala, the updated 2015 Chrysler 300 and the related, and well-rounded 2015 Hyundai Azera and 2015 Kia Cadenza. The Avalon isn't the sportiest of this group, but it is arguably the most comfortable and it boasts the strongest reputation for quality and reliability. Given those strengths, the Edmunds.com "A" rated Avalon easily earned a recommended spot in our 2015 Sedan Buying Guide and certainly merits a top spot on your shopping list.

2015 Toyota Avalon models

The 2015 Toyota Avalon is offered in five trim levels: XLE, XLE Premium, XLE Touring, Limited and XLE Touring Sport. The Avalon Hybrid is covered in a separate review.

The XLE comes standard with 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, heated mirrors, dual-zone automatic climate control, full power accessories, cruise control, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, leather upholstery, an eight-way power driver seat (with power lumbar support), a four-way power front passenger seat and heated front seats. Electronic features include keyless ignition and entry, a rearview camera, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a 6.1-inch central touchscreen display (Entune Audio Plus) and an eight-speaker audio system with a CD player, satellite radio, HD radio, an auxiliary audio jack and a USB/iPod interface.

The XLE Premium adds upgraded keyless ignition and entry (additional functionality for rear doors and trunk), a power sunroof and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.

The XLE Touring has 18-inch wheels, foglights, driver memory settings, blind spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and Toyota's Entune Premium Audio with Navigation and App Suite, which includes a nine-speaker audio system, a 7-inch touchscreen display, a navigation system and smartphone app integration.

To the XLE Touring, the XLE Touring Sport adds black-painted alloy wheels, xenon headlights and perforated leather upholstery with dark blue piping.

Going with the Avalon Limited gets you all of the XLE Touring's equipment plus xenon headlights, auto-dimming side mirrors, automatic wipers, ambient cabin lighting, tri-zone automatic climate control, upgraded leather upholstery, ventilated front seats, a 10-way power adjustable driver seat, eight-way power adjustable front passenger seat, heated rear seats, a rear power sunshade and an 11-speaker JBL premium sound system.

Some of the upper trims' features are available as options for the lower trims, though availability can vary by region in the United States. The Limited also offers a Technology package, which includes adaptive cruise control, frontal collision warning, automatic high-beam headlight control, Qi wireless charging and a pre-collision system.

2015 Highlights

Toyota adds an XLE Touring Sport model to the Avalon's 2015 lineup, while also upgrading the Entune infotainment system, making paddle shifters standard on all models and adding blind spot monitoring to the Touring models.

Performance & mpg

The 2015 Toyota Avalon comes with a 3.5-liter V6 engine that produces 268 hp and 248 pound-feet of torque. Power is sent to the front wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission with manual shift capability.

At Edmunds.com's test track, an Avalon XLE sprinted from zero to 60 mph in 6.4 seconds, one of the quicker times in this segment. EPA-estimated fuel economy stands at 24 mpg combined (21 city/31 highway).

Safety

Standard safety features for the Avalon include traction and stability control, antilock disc brakes, front and rear seat side airbags, side curtain airbags, front knee airbags and a rearview camera. The XLE Touring, XLE Touring Sport and Limited come with blind spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alerts. Also standard on the Limited is Toyota's Safety Connect service, which includes roadside assistance, stolen vehicle location and automatic collision notification. The Limited's optional Technology package includes a frontal collision warning system.

In our testing, an Avalon XLE came to a stop from 60 mph in 127 feet, a few feet longer than the class average.

In government crash tests, the Avalon received five out of five stars for overall crash protection, with four stars for frontal-impact protection and five stars for side-impact protection. In testing by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the Avalon scored a "Good" rating -- the highest possible -- in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength crash tests. The Avalon's seat and head restraint design was also rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts.

Driving

The 2015 Toyota Avalon's V6 engine is smooth and powerful and should provide more than enough acceleration to please most drivers. Furthermore, that performance is delivered in a very quiet, unruffled manner, which adds to the Toyota's appeal as an effortless open highway cruiser.

Overall, the Avalon provides an impressive blend of comfort, performance and efficiency. It's also just plain easy to drive. The ride quality is firmer than that of Avalons of old, though, so if you're coming out of an older Avalon, make sure you give this new car a thorough test-drive.

Interior

The Avalon's interior is spacious and elegant, with high-quality materials throughout. The front seats are very comfortable, with plenty of side bolstering and lumbar support for both the driver and the front passenger. As you'd expect from a car in this class, the Avalon's rear seat is quite roomy.

All Avalons come standard with Toyota's Entune infotainment system, and the XLE Premium and above come standard with additional smartphone app integration and a larger screen. Toyota has also updated Entune for 2015, adding swipe capability, a customizable home screen, voice recognition training and cache radio that can rewind up to 20 minutes.

Storage cubbies provide ample room for drinks and personal effects, and the center console is large. The front section of the center console acts as a convenient "eBin," with power cords passing through a sliding panel for two cell phones and auxiliary and USB connections. This area is also home to the available Qi wireless charging system. Toyota is among the first automakers to offer wireless charging for cell phones. We like its convenience, but it doesn't charge very quickly. The generous trunk offers 16 cubic feet of space, and its wide opening and low liftover height make it easy to load heavy bags.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Toyota Avalon.

5(58%)
4(12%)
3(12%)
2(18%)
1(0%)
4.1
33 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 33 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

ONE YEAR IN! SOLID, FAST CAR! WORTH CHECKING OUT!!
CaliforniaZombie,02/26/2018
XLE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
I have owned several cars and trucks in my time. From BMW's to GMC's. My last vehicle was a Jaguar S Type. That was luxury and speed. I had an '05 that I bought off lease. It was great, but time caught up with it. Enter my Avalon. I (again) bought a lease return (2015 Model) with low mileage. This car handles well, has speed, and solid braking. When I have to (on occasion) I have blown BMW's and Lexis drivers off the line. This ride has a 3.5 L V-6, and 268 HP....it's Fast! The ride is on the firm side, although you have options for eco and sport as well. The chassis is the same as the lower end Lexis models. It has all the bells and whistles (heated seats, various dash screens for computer mileage, eco boost, etc, bluetooth, and sat radio). Climate system works nicely. Inside the cabin, there is a bit of a "plastic feel", and the silver foil that wraps the cup holders is starting to peel. Those are the only complaints!! I had this car for one year...and ZERO Problems! Just change the oil and rotate the tires so far. Mileage is 21 in and around town, and (I know this may be had to believe!) I got 31 MPG on a recent 200 mile R/T!! This is a SOLID, well produced car that has styling as well as reliability, and the all important SPEED! As an owner, I can highly recommend this vehicle!!
Luxury and quality for less
SSoeun,12/31/2015
Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
I just got the 2015 limited in year end clearance; I got the best price for the best car. I test BMW 3 series, Cadillac ATS, Buick Regal and Lacrosse. I found Avalon limited on the top line in term of luxury, tech, stylish, smooth and quiet on free way on par with Lacrosse but better tech, gas mileage, expect more reliable than Lacrosse. But I was disappointed a bid on free way, I don't much wind but tire sound with the road on the 18' wheel. The Avalon has plenty of power though it has only 268 hp and 248 torque compared to 3 series, regal, lacrosse, ATS are more power and torque but I did not feel much different. The ATS, Regal, and 3 Series are good for quick move and corner but more windy on freeway when Lacrosse on the to ride on freeway-- smooth, quiet, and balance due to its heavy weight 4000lb vs Avalon 3560lb but 18city/28 hwy vs 21city/31 hwy. Quality, luxury, stylish, and bargain price at the end of the year make me to pick Avalon limited over the rest.
Lexus price but not Lexus quality
T,03/10/2016
Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
After disappointment with the quality decline in Honda's interior trim I decided to go with Toyota and thought their flagship would be well worth it. I assumed I was getting a car commensurate in quality with its price, but boy was I wrong. First, the positive. The engine is well matched with this car and it has adequate pickup, particularly in sport mode. It makes a very subtle but noticeable difference in acceleration. Unfortunately, sport mode must be selected every time you drive as the car only retains normal or eco mode when you turn off the engine. Minor detail. The other positive is that the interior is very well laid out and looks great. As for quality, the wind and road noise is quite noticeable in this car. It's not a deal killer, but it is more than I would expect for something with a $40k+ MSRP. There are also some really stupid choices Toyota made with this car such as the Nav/phone system. I understand that certain things deactivate when you're moving, but using hands-free calling can be a hassle because if you need to call a number with an automated phone tree (for example, calling Toyota) and you must enter in a number prompt instead of speaking it, you have to pick up your phone and dial it from there. The number pad on the car's screen deactivates. So much for the "safety" aspect of hands-free. In terms of quality, Toyota must've gone on vacation. My analog speedometer is about 3 mph off from the digital one, an insignificant deal but an annoyance regardless. This is common to these cars, but Toyota will not fix it as 1-3 mph variance is "within tolerance." The seat heaters are nice, but the seat coolers are next to useless. I've had seat coolers that work, but these don't do much at all. There is also an annoying buzz/rattle coming from the door panels when the radio is on. After four fruitless attempts to get this fixed at the dealership and with no help from the corporate office I finally took the doors apart myself and added a ton of soundproofing material. It mitigated the issue, but I really don't think DIY is an acceptable solution to a manufacturing issue on a new, much less "flagship," vehicle. Then, there's the stereo itself. It sounds great... when it works. It randomly loses connectivity with my phone and has, on multiple occasion, gone into a sequence of rebooting itself. The problem is intermittent and cannot be replicated, so Toyota offers no assistance on fixing it. Lastly, the car has developed an intermittent hesitation when it starts. As best I could, I tracked it down to times when the car sat for an hour or two and the temperature was warm and humid. I even provided video proof of it occurring. Initially, Toyota stated that they cannot replicate the issue and ignored it, but I finally was able to get them to acknowledge it as an issue. However, their response was to blame me and state that "I was pushing the button wrong." I'm not sure how that could be the case, but I went several rounds with them before finally giving up in frustration. While the engine has yet to not start at all, I suspect it is a matter of time as issues with cars rarely get better on their own and often progress. I've purchased several cars over the years and must say that this is the most disappointing one I've owned. It's not the worst, but I expected much more based on Toyota's reputation and the fact that this is their flagship. The best decision I made with this car was to trade it in. Never again, Toyota.
Glare is a safety issue.
Bruno,09/09/2016
XLE Touring 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
I have been driving this car for a year. The vehicle came with tint installed by the dealer. The rear glass is angled in such a way that it produces excessive glare. This affects visibility, and increases the risk of a collision when backing up or shifting lanes. I've already had a few close calls because of this issue. In addition, the navigation screen is likewise prone to excessive glare from sunlight passing thru the front glass. Not only is it difficult to see the navigation map but it limits the usefulness of the back up camera. I have the touring version, equipped with 18 inch wheels. When the road is well paved, the ride is quiet and smooth; however, road imperfections are transmitted into the cabin in a pronounced manner. I also own a Mazda 3 and a Volkswagen Golf, and these compact cars absorb bumps and potholes better. Lastly, Entune is so erratic that it is exasperating to use. I've owned several Toyotas in the past, and I have to say, this one was a bit disappointing.
See all 33 reviews of the 2015 Toyota Avalon
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
268 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
21 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
268 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
21 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
268 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
21 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
268 hp @ 6200 rpm
See all Used 2015 Toyota Avalon features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover10.7%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2015 Toyota Avalon

Used 2015 Toyota Avalon Overview

The Used 2015 Toyota Avalon is offered in the following submodels: Avalon Sedan. Available styles include XLE Touring 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), XLE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), XLE Premium 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), and XLE Touring SE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 Toyota Avalon?

Price comparisons for Used 2015 Toyota Avalon trim styles:

  • The Used 2015 Toyota Avalon XLE Touring is priced between $16,788 and$20,998 with odometer readings between 55382 and57879 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Toyota Avalon Limited is priced between $18,999 and$18,999 with odometer readings between 78257 and78257 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Toyota Avalon XLE is priced between $13,595 and$13,595 with odometer readings between 92783 and92783 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Toyota Avalon XLE Premium is priced between $17,995 and$17,995 with odometer readings between 31059 and31059 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Toyota Avalon XLE Touring SE is priced between $18,421 and$18,421 with odometer readings between 46321 and46321 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2015 Toyota Avalons are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2015 Toyota Avalon for sale near. There are currently 6 used and CPO 2015 Avalons listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $13,595 and mileage as low as 31059 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2015 Toyota Avalon.

