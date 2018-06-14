5 star reviews: 54 %

4 star reviews: 17 %

3 star reviews: 19 %

2 star reviews: 8 %

1 star reviews: 2 %

Average user rating: 4.1 stars based on 52 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Replacement for 2016 Avalon Limited

Peter H. , 01/16/2019

Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A)

Crashed and totaled my 2016 Avalon Lmt. one month ago. Young lady crossed a median and hit us hard, causing our car to flip and land on its top. We were very fortunate to stay safe and walk away. That Avalon probably saved our lives. So, replaced it with a 2019 Avalon Lmt. This new car is better in many ways compared to the 2016. It rides better, probably partly because the 2016 had 19" wheels (the 2019 has 18" wheels). Much smoother on rough roads and quieter too. My neighbor road in the back seat the other day and said she heard wind noise (she drives a Lexus). I told her it was the rear air making that noise. She agreed. So, it is a very quiet riding car. When I first looked at the car, I told the salesman that I wanted to hear the audio system. If it was similar to the 2016, I told him I would not be test driving the car, but would possibly return another day. I DID like the audio (much better than the 2016, with crispier sounds especially at the high end), so I test drove both the Touring and Limited models. Choose the Limited. The Limited ride is slightly more compliant with a little less handling compared to the Touring (what I preferred). The Limited has premium leather seats, the Touring has Leatherette (preferred the real leather). However I did like the Touring wheels better. Averaging about 25 mpg, but haven't had it on a road trip yet. I suspect it will easily achieve 30+ on the highway. The car looks darn good (nicer lines than the 2016 IMO). A cool feature I like are the sequential turn signals. Anyway, after one month of driving the car, I love it and highly recommend it for those folks looking for a medium large luxury oriented car (not a sports car in any iteration) with a good quiet ride, decent handling and above all - safety features. Update 7-18-2019 Extremely pleased with the 2019 Avalon. No issues since original review. Now have 4800 miles on it and gas mileage is averaging 29 mpg. Get 32-34 mpg on highway trips. Love the audio system.

5 out of 5 stars, Owned a 2008 Avalon and Had to Have Another

Mark W , 02/16/2019

XLE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A)

This car offers the safety, comfort, and luxury that Lexus or Buick sedan many offer, but at a better price! We owned an '08 that had only 56,750 miles and got the full private party trade in price at the dealer! ($7550) All the new technology makes this car safer and better than our '08. We were also able to negotiate away most of the dealer fee (-$400), got the sales manager to throw in the Avalon rubber car mats (retail value $300), plus another $2,000! Although we spent 5 hours in the showroom on a Wednesday (buy a car midweek when the showroom is almost empty of buyers), we got approximately $10k off sticker price. We love the ride. It hold the road like a big sedan. The lane departure safety feature and the back up detection system, especially in parking lots when you back up is terrific, too. Still adjusting to the wireless blue tooth technology. The gas mileage on this is significantly better than the '08: local 16 vs 23 and on the highway too 25 vs 32. But you don't buy a big car for gas consumption. The only thing I was disappointed was there is no alert sound when you back up or out. You have totally rely on the back up camera. In order to get this feature you had to step up to the higher priced package. We hope to have this car for a long time, too! If you want the luxury car feel with a price about $10k below the competition, check out the Toyota Avalon.

3 out of 5 stars, Best Of Cars - Worst Of Cars

Jim , 06/07/2019

Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A)

Despite the description shown I have a Limited Hybrid (not a choice on the dropdown menu) and added the only option of surround cameras. Bought this to replace a 2013 Avalon XLE Hybrid. In many ways this is the best car I've ever had. Very comfortable and stable handling, love the heads up display showing my speed and speed limit for where I am, really like the safety features like the variable cruise control and lane departure assist. The surround cameras are nifty but not sure it's been worth the money to me. The warning alarms for being near another vehicle such as when parking can be a bit overdone. This is my second vehicle to have the rear cross-traffic warning and it continues to be a life saver when backing out of parking spots. I've gotten used to the "tablet on the dash" format. I really like the exterior side design and especially the rear end...I tolerate the front grill but it's less obtrusive the longer you have the car. The climate control seems very good and I especially like having ventilation in the front seats; never had that before. Entune means nothing to me since at most I listen to an FM station occasionally. One quirk I don't like is having the outside temp. be in the cluster of info. in front of the driver where there's already a lot of info. displayed. Why not put it at the top of the tablet screen where the clock is, so everybody can see it. I especially like that a hybrid only costs $1000 more than a gas only motor. I chose this hybrid over a Lexus ES350 hybrid because I couldn't bring myself to pay the extra cost that Lexus wanted. At the time they were made in Japan; now that the ES350 hybrid is being made in Kentucky too (a few miles from my house actually), maybe the costs will be more comparable. The hybrid system in the 2019 Avalon is considerably improved and I'm very happy with it. My 2013 hybrid system was good but this is much better. The electric motors seem stronger when starting from a dead stop so there's no hesitation before the gas motor kicks in. So far I'm averaging 44mph and hope to get it higher than that. All of that makes this the best car I've ever had, but there are two serious negatives that make it the worst. First, when there is a good cross-wind breeze there will be a low moaning sound from apparently underneath the car. When the wind is stronger this noise becomes louder until it's a higher pitched howling. At it's worst it sounds as if something might rip off underneath the car which is downright scary. There's no evident vibration, just noise. This only happens when there is a cross-wind and when I'm driving at about 30 to 50mph. The dealer says everything underneath the car is fastened correctly, so it must be a design flaw. Since nothing appears wrong I'm afraid there is nothing that I am going to get done to correct the noise. The second issue is a noticeable gap around the drivers side window. I've owned many Toyotas (Camry and Avalon) over the years and never had anything like this. Hearing the outside noise is very noticeable to me because overall the car is quiet; some people might just shrug but this really bugs me. After testing by sealing the window up with painters tape I found it is definitely a gap in the seal around the window and not the door. Of course the dealer's service tech couldn't hear any noise so nothing was done, so I'm trying to check YouTube and see what I can do myself. As much as I like having an Avalon hybrid I regret getting this car due to it's noise problems, especially getting a top of the line Toyota for what it costs and with little likelihood the noises will get fixed. Ever since Toyota came to my hometown to make Camrys and Avalons I've supported them by buying a number of new cars made here. I realize in a mass production system there are going to occasionally be lemons, but it hits hard when you actually get one of them.

5 out of 5 stars, 300h Limited

Jay , 11/18/2018

Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A)

What a great car! I strongly considering the Lexus ES 300h Ultra Luxury, loaded. The Limited with the advanced safety package has virtually all the features the Lexus would have And it’s approximately $10 K cheaper, our local Toyota dealer was more willing to discount the MSRP than Lexus so that sealed the deal for me. But still, a LEXUS is a LEXUS and an Avalon is still a Toyota! Having driven both cars several times before buying, no one would notice a difference driving day to day —just the L on the grill when you walk up to it! Oh, I do think the touchscreen infotainment system is a good deal more user-friendly than the touchpad on the Lexus, something to be considered.

