2019 Toyota Avalon
- The Toyota Avalon has been fully redesigned for 2019
- Part of the fifth Avalon generation introduced for 2019
- Lots of standard advanced safety features
- Comfortable ride quality, especially on models with adaptive dampers
- Surprisingly fun to drive
- Lexus quality at a Toyota price
- No Android Auto integration
- Sunroof and a sloping roofline limit headroom
- All-wheel drive is not available
- Poor voice recognition
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.8 / 10
The redesigned 2019 Toyota Avalon bridges the gap between the Camry and its pricier Lexus sibling, the ES 350. This latest fifth-generation model makes all of the expected improvements over its predecessor with more features, stronger performance, added refinement and more efficient engines.
An effort has also been made to give the Avalon a more sporty and up-to-date character than before. The exterior styling is sharper and the car's handling is more precise. Toyota has also equipped it with its latest infotainment system that includes Apple CarPlay smartphone integration. Of course, interior room and comfort are still key qualities for the Avalon, and this newest model certainly delivers.
Sales of big sedans have been dropping for a while now as more car shoppers gravitate toward SUVs. But if you're one of the sedan holdouts, you'll no doubt find the new 2019 Avalon to be one of the best in its class.
For more details about the 2019 Toyota Avalon, read our Avalon First Drive article.
2019 Toyota Avalon models
The 2019 Toyota Avalon is classified as a midsize sedan by the EPA, but you'll likely be cross-shopping it against full-size sedans. It is available in XLE, Limited, XSE and Touring trims. All of them come with a 3.5-liter six-cylinder engine (301 horsepower, 267 pound-feet of torque) that sends power to the front wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission. A hybrid model is also available and is covered in a separate review.
The XLE trim starts off generously with 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic LED headlights, heated mirrors, keyless entry and ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, power-adjustable front seats with heating, simulated leather upholstery, 60/40-split folding rear seats and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.
Technology features include Bluetooth, a Wi-Fi hotspot, Toyota's Safety Connect emergency communications, a 9-inch touchscreen, a rearview camera, Toyota's Entune infotainment system with smartphone-based navigation, Apple CarPlay, four USB ports, and an eight-speaker audio system with satellite and HD radio.
Also included is Toyota's Safety Sense suite of advanced safety features — including forward collision warning with automatic braking, lane keeping assist, automatic high beams and adaptive cruise control — as well as blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert.
Stepping up to the Limited trim adds 18-inch wheels, upgraded exterior lighting, a sunroof, a head-up display, leather upholstery, ventilated front seats, driver-seat memory settings, heated rear seats, a heated steering wheel, wood interior trim, aluminum pedal covers, ambient interior lighting, a wireless charging pad, a built-in navigation system and a 14-speaker premium JBL audio system.
The sporty XSE trim builds on the XLE's features with 19-inch wheels, piano black exterior treatments, a sunroof, a rear spoiler, augmented engine intake noises, paddle shifters, aluminum interior trim and microsuede seat inserts.
The range-topping Touring trim comes complete with all of the Limited and XSE upgrades, as well as an adaptive suspension, an additional Sport-plus drive mode, a sport exhaust, augmented engine noises and active noise cancellation.
Some of the features on the upper trims are available on the other trims as options. An Advanced Safety package with a surround-view parking camera system and rear parking sensors with automatic braking is optional on the Limited and the Touring.
|Overall
|7.8 / 10
|Driving
|7.5
|Comfort
|8.0
|Interior
|7.5
|Utility
|8.0
|Technology
|8.0
Driving7.5
With a potent 301-horsepower V6 mated to a smooth-shifting transmission, the 2019 Avalon has good power to get up and go. It is also pleasant to use in most scenarios, from long road trips and afternoon cruises to day-to-day commutes and short errands around town. Braking is consistent and never grabby, which lends to its comfort in daily use. The surprising thing about the Avalon is its athleticism — its shockingly enjoyable handling and drivability. While not a sport sedan, this cruiser can handle twisty roads with relative ease for a vehicle of its size. Think about a mobile defensive end or tackle in football as opposed to an athletic linebacker.
Comfort8.0
Comfort is a strength for the Avalon and is probably the primary reason you'd consider such a large sedan. All seating positions give you ample cushioning and support for long drives or short cruises. The leather in our Touring trim is very soft and gives the sensation that it is more upscale than it is. The ride is cushioned and makes you feel like you're shielded from the harsh roads of the outside world. The cabin feels really cozy due to the climate control's quick heating and cooling characteristics. While there is no rattling or shaking inside the cabin, road noise is somewhat present at all times.
Interior7.5
The Avalon Touring's cabin is a decent place to be. It is roomy and user-friendly. There are even redundant key functions located on the steering wheel. Legroom is abundant, the driving position is superb due to its multitude and depth of adjustments, and visibility is great up front and modest to the sides and over the shoulder. As far as controls go, two minor issues: The radio tuning knob can be a reach for some and a couple of functions, such as turning on the camera view, are tucked away. While legroom is a strength, headroom can feel a little compromised for taller people — especially in the rear due to the sloping roofline. Lastly, the low-resolution rearview camera and display could use an upgrade.
Utility8.0
While cargo capacity is average on paper, it feels more convenient compared to some others due to its wide trunk opening, broad floor and convenient loading height. You might be disappointed if you're the type who folds the rear seats to expand the space because there's a sizable step up to the folded seats.
Inside, there are numerous small cubbies, plenty of cupholders, and a center console that's sizable and surprisingly deep. The door pockets are average, but there are enough other options that it's not a concern. The Avalon really shines when it comes to fitting child safety seats. The Isofix-style car seat anchors are easy to access, and the huge rear bench has space enough for just about any type of seat.
Technology8.0
Toyota's Entune 3.0 system and its new 9-inch touchscreen are surprisingly good. Apple CarPlay support makes things so much better, but Android Auto is still absent. The display is bright and responds well to inputs, but Toyota tends to lock out more functions while you're driving than other carmakers.
There's one USB port for data and four 2.1-amp power-only USBs — two up front and two in back. The front console also houses a wireless charging pad. The car's built-in voice controls are hit or miss — it's better at understanding radio commands than navigation commands. We had much more success using Siri via Apple CarPlay.
All Avalons come standard with a comprehensive suite of active driver safety aids that covers just about everything. The optional Advanced Safety package adds a 360-degree camera, parking clearance sensors and rear cross-traffic braking intervention.
Crashed and totaled my 2016 Avalon Lmt. one month ago. Young lady crossed a median and hit us hard, causing our car to flip and land on its top. We were very fortunate to stay safe and walk away. That Avalon probably saved our lives. So, replaced it with a 2019 Avalon Lmt. This new car is better in many ways compared to the 2016. It rides better, probably partly because the 2016 had 19" wheels (the 2019 has 18" wheels). Much smoother on rough roads and quieter too. My neighbor road in the back seat the other day and said she heard wind noise (she drives a Lexus). I told her it was the rear air making that noise. She agreed. So, it is a very quiet riding car. When I first looked at the car, I told the salesman that I wanted to hear the audio system. If it was similar to the 2016, I told him I would not be test driving the car, but would possibly return another day. I DID like the audio (much better than the 2016, with crispier sounds especially at the high end), so I test drove both the Touring and Limited models. Choose the Limited. The Limited ride is slightly more compliant with a little less handling compared to the Touring (what I preferred). The Limited has premium leather seats, the Touring has Leatherette (preferred the real leather). However I did like the Touring wheels better. Averaging about 25 mpg, but haven't had it on a road trip yet. I suspect it will easily achieve 30+ on the highway. The car looks darn good (nicer lines than the 2016 IMO). A cool feature I like are the sequential turn signals. Anyway, after one month of driving the car, I love it and highly recommend it for those folks looking for a medium large luxury oriented car (not a sports car in any iteration) with a good quiet ride, decent handling and above all - safety features. Update 7-18-2019 Extremely pleased with the 2019 Avalon. No issues since original review. Now have 4800 miles on it and gas mileage is averaging 29 mpg. Get 32-34 mpg on highway trips. Love the audio system.
This car offers the safety, comfort, and luxury that Lexus or Buick sedan many offer, but at a better price! We owned an '08 that had only 56,750 miles and got the full private party trade in price at the dealer! ($7550) All the new technology makes this car safer and better than our '08. We were also able to negotiate away most of the dealer fee (-$400), got the sales manager to throw in the Avalon rubber car mats (retail value $300), plus another $2,000! Although we spent 5 hours in the showroom on a Wednesday (buy a car midweek when the showroom is almost empty of buyers), we got approximately $10k off sticker price. We love the ride. It hold the road like a big sedan. The lane departure safety feature and the back up detection system, especially in parking lots when you back up is terrific, too. Still adjusting to the wireless blue tooth technology. The gas mileage on this is significantly better than the '08: local 16 vs 23 and on the highway too 25 vs 32. But you don't buy a big car for gas consumption. The only thing I was disappointed was there is no alert sound when you back up or out. You have totally rely on the back up camera. In order to get this feature you had to step up to the higher priced package. We hope to have this car for a long time, too! If you want the luxury car feel with a price about $10k below the competition, check out the Toyota Avalon.
Despite the description shown I have a Limited Hybrid (not a choice on the dropdown menu) and added the only option of surround cameras. Bought this to replace a 2013 Avalon XLE Hybrid. In many ways this is the best car I've ever had. Very comfortable and stable handling, love the heads up display showing my speed and speed limit for where I am, really like the safety features like the variable cruise control and lane departure assist. The surround cameras are nifty but not sure it's been worth the money to me. The warning alarms for being near another vehicle such as when parking can be a bit overdone. This is my second vehicle to have the rear cross-traffic warning and it continues to be a life saver when backing out of parking spots. I've gotten used to the "tablet on the dash" format. I really like the exterior side design and especially the rear end...I tolerate the front grill but it's less obtrusive the longer you have the car. The climate control seems very good and I especially like having ventilation in the front seats; never had that before. Entune means nothing to me since at most I listen to an FM station occasionally. One quirk I don't like is having the outside temp. be in the cluster of info. in front of the driver where there's already a lot of info. displayed. Why not put it at the top of the tablet screen where the clock is, so everybody can see it. I especially like that a hybrid only costs $1000 more than a gas only motor. I chose this hybrid over a Lexus ES350 hybrid because I couldn't bring myself to pay the extra cost that Lexus wanted. At the time they were made in Japan; now that the ES350 hybrid is being made in Kentucky too (a few miles from my house actually), maybe the costs will be more comparable. The hybrid system in the 2019 Avalon is considerably improved and I'm very happy with it. My 2013 hybrid system was good but this is much better. The electric motors seem stronger when starting from a dead stop so there's no hesitation before the gas motor kicks in. So far I'm averaging 44mph and hope to get it higher than that. All of that makes this the best car I've ever had, but there are two serious negatives that make it the worst. First, when there is a good cross-wind breeze there will be a low moaning sound from apparently underneath the car. When the wind is stronger this noise becomes louder until it's a higher pitched howling. At it's worst it sounds as if something might rip off underneath the car which is downright scary. There's no evident vibration, just noise. This only happens when there is a cross-wind and when I'm driving at about 30 to 50mph. The dealer says everything underneath the car is fastened correctly, so it must be a design flaw. Since nothing appears wrong I'm afraid there is nothing that I am going to get done to correct the noise. The second issue is a noticeable gap around the drivers side window. I've owned many Toyotas (Camry and Avalon) over the years and never had anything like this. Hearing the outside noise is very noticeable to me because overall the car is quiet; some people might just shrug but this really bugs me. After testing by sealing the window up with painters tape I found it is definitely a gap in the seal around the window and not the door. Of course the dealer's service tech couldn't hear any noise so nothing was done, so I'm trying to check YouTube and see what I can do myself. As much as I like having an Avalon hybrid I regret getting this car due to it's noise problems, especially getting a top of the line Toyota for what it costs and with little likelihood the noises will get fixed. Ever since Toyota came to my hometown to make Camrys and Avalons I've supported them by buying a number of new cars made here. I realize in a mass production system there are going to occasionally be lemons, but it hits hard when you actually get one of them.
What a great car! I strongly considering the Lexus ES 300h Ultra Luxury, loaded. The Limited with the advanced safety package has virtually all the features the Lexus would have And it’s approximately $10 K cheaper, our local Toyota dealer was more willing to discount the MSRP than Lexus so that sealed the deal for me. But still, a LEXUS is a LEXUS and an Avalon is still a Toyota! Having driven both cars several times before buying, no one would notice a difference driving day to day —just the L on the grill when you walk up to it! Oh, I do think the touchscreen infotainment system is a good deal more user-friendly than the touchpad on the Lexus, something to be considered.
2019 Toyota Avalon First Look | Detroit Auto Show
2019 Toyota Avalon First Look | Detroit Auto Show
JASON KAVANAGH: The all-new 2019 Toyota Avalon showed up at the Detroit Auto Show. Let's take a closer look. [MUSIC PLAYING] The new Avalon is lower, wider, and it rides on a longer wheelbase than the outgoing car. It's actually on the same platform as the Camry, which, if you remember, made a big change last year. And it was a big change for the better. So we have big expectations for the Avalon, as well. And you can just take a look at it. The styling is a lot more aggressive. There's more room in the back seat. The interior materials are a lot more premium. And they say it's more sporty to drive. Based on the Camry, we're gonna have to believe them. [MUSIC PLAYING] It'll be available with two power trains, a 3.5-liter v6 gasoline engine that's borrowed from the Camry, as well as the Camry's 2.5-liter four-cylinder-based hybrid. And that's it. You get a hybrid or a gas engine. Take your pick. The old car's strut-based rear suspension has been replaced with a multi-link layout, which is supposed to ride better and have better handling. And they say it's quieter, too. The Avalon is Toyota's flagship vehicle so they needed to bring their A game, and I think they did it. From the exterior design to the materials inside the cabin, it's definitely a more premium vehicle. And the Avalon is the first Toyota available with Apple CarPlay. And that's kind of a big deal if you've been paying attention to Toyotas. Obviously, we haven't driven the new Avalon yet. It goes on sale late spring this year, so it won't be long. For more information, go to edmunds.com. [MUSIC PLAYING] For more videos, click Subscribe. [MUSIC PLAYING]
Toyota's all-new 2019 Avalon shows that the automaker continues to take the sedan segment seriously. Historically, the Avalon has been the Camry's larger, cushier brother. That fundamental brief doesn't change, but the relationship promises big strides in ride composure for Toyota's slightly-bigger-than-Camry midsize Avalon sedan.
|Limited 4dr Sedan
3.5L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$41,950
|MPG
|22 city / 31 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|301 hp @ 6600 rpm
|XLE 4dr Sedan
3.5L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$35,650
|MPG
|22 city / 32 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|301 hp @ 6600 rpm
|XSE 4dr Sedan
3.5L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$38,150
|MPG
|22 city / 31 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|301 hp @ 6600 rpm
|Touring 4dr Sedan
3.5L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$42,350
|MPG
|22 city / 31 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|301 hp @ 6600 rpm
- Pre-Collision System
- Warns if a front collision is imminent and will apply the brakes automatically if the driver doesn't respond in time.
- Lane Departure with Steering Assist
- Alerts the driver if the vehicle begins to drift out of its lane and steers the car back if no action is taken.
- Intelligent Clearance Sonar
- Indicates how close the rear bumper may be to objects and applies the brakes automatically if a collision is imminent.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|10.5%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Toyota Avalon vs. the competition
Toyota Avalon vs. Buick LaCrosse
It's a close battle between the Avalon and the LaCrosse. The Buick received its own full redesign in 2017, so it's almost as up-to-date as the Toyota. The LaCrosse will likely gain favor in colder-climate regions thanks to its available all-wheel drive. The Avalon is front-wheel-drive only. Otherwise, both choices provide similar levels of comfort, luxury and performance.
Toyota Avalon vs. Kia Cadenza
A recent redesign keeps the Kia Cadenza competitive against the all-new Toyota Avalon. The Kia offers more in the way of standard features, and its warranty coverage is unassailable in the industry. Holding the Cadenza back is lackluster performance, relatively limited cargo capacity, and a ride quality that isn't as composed.
Toyota Avalon vs. Chrysler 300
The Chrysler 300 is the old man of this group and hasn't been fully redesigned in quite some time. To its credit, Chrysler has done well over the years to keep it updated. The brawny 300 is an outlier in the class, offering more attitude and a powerful V8 engine. All-wheel drive is available, too.
Is the Toyota Avalon a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Toyota Avalon?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Toyota Avalon:
- The Toyota Avalon has been fully redesigned for 2019
- Part of the fifth Avalon generation introduced for 2019
Is the Toyota Avalon reliable?
Is the 2019 Toyota Avalon a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Toyota Avalon?
The least-expensive 2019 Toyota Avalon is the 2019 Toyota Avalon XLE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $35,650.
Other versions include:
- Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $41,950
- XLE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $35,650
- XSE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $38,150
- Touring 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $42,350
What are the different models of Toyota Avalon?
The 2019 Toyota Avalon is completely redesigned and even though it's classified as a midsize sedan by the EPA, it rivals traditional full-size sedans. It is available in XLE, Limited, XSE and Touring trims, all of which feature a 301-horsepower 3.5-liter six-cylinder engine. An eight-speed automatic transmission routes power to the front wheels only. A hybrid model is also available and is covered in a separate review.
Feature highlights for the base XLE trim includes 17-inch alloy wheels, keyless entry and ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, simulated leather upholstery, a Wi-Fi hotspot, Toyota's Safety Connect emergency communications, a 9-inch touchscreen, a rearview camera, a smartphone-based navigation system, Apple CarPlay and satellite radio. Forward collision warning with automatic braking, lane keeping assist, automatic high beams, adaptive cruise control and blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert are also standard.
The Limited trim upgrades include 18-inch wheels, a sunroof, a head-up display, leather upholstery, ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, a heated steering wheel, wood interior trim, a wireless charging pad, a built-in navigation system and a premium JBL audio system.
The sporty XSE is based on the XLE trim and adds 19-inch wheels, black exterior treatments, a rear spoiler, augmented engine intake noises, paddle shifters, aluminum interior trim, and imitation leather upholstery with faux suede inserts. The top-of-the-line Touring model comes complete with all of the above, as well as an adaptive suspension, an additional Sport-plus drive mode, a sport exhaust, augmented engine noises and active noise cancellation. Options for the Limited and the Touring include a surround-view monitor and rear parking sensors with automatic braking.
This new Avalon competes well with full-size sedans such as the Buick LaCrosse, the Chrysler 300 and the Kia Cadenza. For the most part, they all deliver similar levels of comfort and refinement that were recently the exclusive domain of luxury brands. The Toyota Avalon is the only sedan in this group that does not offer all-wheel drive, which may be a detriment for owners in regions prone to harsh weather, but otherwise deserves a spot on your must-see list. Check out all of the resources and tools from Edmunds to help you find the right model for your needs.
The 2019 Toyota Avalon is offered in the following submodels: Avalon Sedan. Available styles include Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A), XLE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A), XSE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A), and Touring 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A).
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Toyota Avalon and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Avalon 4.1 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars.
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Toyota Avalon and all model years in our database.
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder.
2019 Toyota Avalon XSE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
The 2019 Toyota Avalon XSE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $40,143.
Edmunds members save an average of $6,387 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $33,756.
The average savings for the 2019 Toyota Avalon XSE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) is 15.9% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2019 Toyota Avalon XSE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Toyota Avalon for sale near.
Find a new Toyota Avalon for sale
Find a new Toyota for sale
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
