I got this car march 2018. I went in for a carmy but they upsold me to an avalon. With the factory incentives, and dealer rebates, saving, and dealing with a great dealership, sticker MSRP was $39K and I was able to walk out the door, tax, tag, process fee included for $31,300! Less than the V6 carmy with leather seats and NO NAVIGATION. Factory incentive was $5K!! Could not pass it up. For me paying $31K for a car at this range, there was no comparison. I do it again. Would I pay $39K for this car, NO, I would not. They are changing the body and interior for 2019, but at around $39K, I would not even be in that market. The exterior is okay, It looks good enough for me. I like the LED lights, and the back looks good. No real WOW or NAH, for me. The interior, the center dash is kind of not my style, and sort of outdated, but once you get use to it, its whatever, and for the $31K out the door price on the touring, no real complaints. the tech meter and speedometer, is good looking. Nothing WOW about it, but its clean and looks good. I like the acceleration and power when I step on the gas, but I am coming from a 13 year old SUV, and a 2014 Honda Odyssey minivan. The avalon is powerful enough for every day driving. Not sports car speed, but no a v4 either. Overall, the car is a solid family car, roomy comfortable, some power when you need it, interior is nice and quiet, and feels roomy but private. Wish it had the parking brake button instead of the foot pedal, and wish it had the "Hold" button, for red lights, and drive thru, but overall nice car, that I like driving and want to drive for many years to come. Don't know about the handling, but you shouldn't be driving it crazy on turn, but can handle most country roads nicely. FOR ME I GOT IT AT $31K with tags, process, and tax from $39K MSRP, so no complaints. If you are going to buy a 2018 Avalon, make SURE YOU GET A DEAL ON IT, or I would not get it for the price. The best I found if the manufacture rebate of $5k is still there, would be 31k for the touring, 29k for xle prem. and 33-34 k for the limited.

Read more