Edmunds Rating
7.6 / 10
Consumer Rating
(30)
2018 Toyota Avalon Review

Pros & Cons

  • Interior is quiet and upscale, with roomy seating front and rear
  • Returns above-average fuel economy
  • Trunk is among the largest among full-size sedans
  • Offers impressive list of standard features, plenty of options
  • Unlike some other large sedans, doesn't offer all-wheel drive
  • Infotainment system lacks operational smoothness
Which Avalon does Edmunds recommend?

Loaded with convenience and safety features, a sunroof and a well-crafted interior, the 2018 Toyota Avalon XLE Plus offers the best bang for the buck. The base XLE also makes a fine choice as it offers the most XLE Plus features, minus the sunroof, for less money. Upgraded leather and other luxurylike touches make the Limited a top pick if cost isn't an issue, while the Touring is a sportier option. With all of the Avalon's standard equipment, however, the XLE Plus or base XLE is hard to beat.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.6 / 10

Combining comfort, quality and impressive fuel economy, the 2018 Toyota Avalon ranks among the best large sedans on the market. A cushioned ride and hushed cabin make the Avalon well-suited for commutes and road trips, and its roomy interior offers plenty of room to spread out. It even offers a dash of speed and performance that befits its mission as a deluxe daily shuttle.

Starting with a well-equipped base model, the Avalon offers a long list of desirable standard features, including a V6 engine, leather upholstery, heated seats and several driver assistance features. From there you can opt into progressively more full-featured models with navigation, enhanced audio and luxury creature comforts such as heated rear seats, upgraded leather and rear-seat climate controls.

For such a large and roomy car, the Avalon returns surprisingly good fuel economy. On our evaluation test loop, the Avalon returned 28.6 mpg, well above its EPA rating. In the remaining miles of mixed driving, we observed 24 mpg - right on the money with its EPA combined mpg rating. More impressive is that this comes from a car with a large V6 engine that generates 268 horsepower and helps the car accelerate from zero to 60 mph in 6.5 seconds. The Avalon is no sport sedan, but an available Touring trim with larger wheels and tighter suspension tuning delivers more enhanced performance.

Overall, we recommend the 2018 Avalon. While there are some other solid choices available for a big sedan, including the Chevrolet Impala, Kia Cadenza and Nissan Maxima, the Toyota Avalon continues to be a standout.

Notably, we picked the 2018 Toyota Avalon as one of Edmunds' Best Used Cars, Trucks and SUVs.

2018 Toyota Avalon models

The 2018 Toyota Avalon is available in five trim levels: XLE, XLE Plus, XLE Premium, Touring and Limited. All come with a 3.5-liter V6 engine (268 horsepower, 248 pound-feet of torque) and a six-speed automatic transmission.

The XLE is well-equipped for a base trim and feels expertly assembled. A 3.5-liter V6 engine (268 horsepower, 248 pound-feet of torque) and six-speed automatic transmission come standard, as do 17-inch alloy wheels, dual-zone automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, leather upholstery, and heated and power-adjustable front seats. Additional conveniences include keyless ignition and entry, a rearview camera, Bluetooth, a 7-inch touchscreen with Toyota's Entune interface and voice controls, and an eight-speaker audio system. Toyota's Safety Sense package also comes standard and includes automatic high beams, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning (with pedestrian detection), automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning and lane keeping assist.

The XLE Plus adds a sunroof and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.

The XLE Premium offers more significant upgrades such as driver-seat memory settings, a wireless smartphone charging pad, navigation, a nine-speaker audio system, smartphone app integration, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert.

The Touring trim is best for those seeking a measure of sport since it comes with 18-inch wheels, LED headlights and taillights, a sport-tuned suspension and unique interior trim.

The Limited bundles the same features from the Touring trim (minus the interior accents) along with xenon headlights, auto-dimming side mirrors, automatic wipers, ambient cabin lighting, tri-zone automatic climate control, upgraded leather upholstery, ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, a rear power sunshade, Safety Connect emergency notification and roadside assistance services, and an 11-speaker JBL premium sound system.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions, although trim levels share many aspects. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2017 Toyota Avalon Limited (3.5-liter V6 | 6-speed automatic | FWD).

Driving

7.0
No one expects the Avalon to be a performance machine, so it's no surprise that it doesn't perform like one. But it's a good interstate cruiser with a big V6, smooth transmission and consistent brakes, and the chassis and steering feel sure and steady so long as you don't hustle it through corners.

Acceleration

7.5
The Avalon's big V6 has plenty of power for passing and merging; it will even spin the wheels if the traction control is off. The gas pedal is responsive, but the sluggish transmission can be a wet blanket. We measured a 0-60-mph time of 6.5 seconds, which is respectable for a large family sedan.

Braking

7.5
While the pedal feels soft underfoot, brake response is sure and linear, so it's easy to make buttery smooth stops without upsetting your passengers. Our panic-stop test from 60 mph was average, but it earned bonus points for consistent performance over repeated stops.

Steering

6.5
The Avalon's steering is light, and there isn't much on-center feel. Even so, there's more feedback than we expected once we initiated turns, and this gave us a fairly good idea of how hard the front tires were working and how much more they could take.

Handling

6.5
In the realm of routine street driving, the Avalon feels reassuringly neutral and tidy. But a tight on-ramp or winding mountain road can expose understeer and a nose-heavy feel that gives the impression that the suspension calibration is too soft for anyone who likes a sporty-handling sedan.

Drivability

7.0
Highway cruising is the Avalon's forte. The transmission shifts agreeably and is generally quite smooth, but it can come across as sluggish if called upon to react quickly or drop more than one gear, as when passing slow trucks while going up a grade. Selecting Sport mode helps in these instances.

Comfort

8.5
If spending long stints in the driver's seat is your style, you'll enjoy the Avalon. Its soft suspension delivers a comfortable highway ride as long as the road surface is in reasonable shape. The plush front seats, a quiet cabin and strong air-conditioning make traveling long distances a breeze.

Seat comfort

8.5
The front seats are somewhat flat, but they're supportive and comfy thanks to their softness; you sink into them. Adjustable lumbar support is effective. But the rear seats are flatter and have less give. They're not as comfortable as the fronts on long drives.

Ride comfort

7.5
This is the plush, cloudlike ride that interstate drivers long for. It's softly sprung. Bumpy roads can overwhelm the suspension, though, and the Avalon can get a bit too floaty.

Noise & vibration

8.5
The Avalon is commendably quiet and especially well-insulated against wind and engine noise. A little tire and road noise remains, but it's minor. Against this quiet backdrop we actually noticed that cornering made the owner's manual clunk around inside the glovebox, which has an unlined interior.

Climate control

8.5
The tri-zone system is effective and easy to use. It takes a second to spool up but easily cools the cabin on hot days. But you can't control the rear zone from the front. Front and outer rear passengers get heated seats. The ventilation in the front seats is all noise with little effect.

Interior

8.5
The Avalon's interior is clean, uncluttered and attractive in its design and use of materials. Its roomy interior gives passengers ample space to stretch and move around, and it's generally easy to get in and out of. But we wish the mirrors were bigger and the steering wheel telescoped more.

Ease of use

7.5
Most primary controls and secondary switches are well-marked. But the steering wheel blocks the view of the volume knob and some crucial buttons to the left of the touchscreen. These buttons are touch-sensitive, but they offer no tactile feedback so you must look to see where your fingers are going.

Getting in/getting out

9.0
The Avalon features large door apertures all around and slim rocker overhangs. The doors themselves are slim, and they stay open with mild friction. Rear passengers have it even easier, thanks to a wide seat bottom and a seatback that's aligned with the rear door jamb instead of being set back.

Driving position

7.5
The seats have a good deal of adjustment and can accommodate both sit-up and more reclined drivers. But some taller drivers may have a hard time finding the ideal driving position, not because of the seats but because the telescopic steering mechanism has a limited range of extension.

Roominess

9.0
This car provides ample space, front and rear, for a long road trip. Everyone enjoys great leg- and headroom and elbow room. The only potential drawback we can see is slightly limited toe room in the rear seat if the corresponding front seat is set to its lowest height.

Visibility

7.5
Visibility toward the front half of the car is good, and rear visibility is satisfactory. The side mirrors are small for such a full-size sedan, making blind-spot monitoring a necessity rather than a convenience.

Quality

9.0
Toyota went to great effort to optimize materials and their placement to ensure drivers and passengers are always next to, or interfacing with, the good stuff. But cheaper materials do appear in the dim recesses if you go looking for it. Still, the construction and build quality are excellent.

Utility

7.5
As befits a big sedan, the Avalon features a sufficiently large trunk. The rear seats don't fold down, but there is a central pass-through. Surprisingly, interior storage space is limited, with the Avalon's primary stowage spot being the moderately sized center console box.

Small-item storage

6.5
Front door pockets are small and can't hold bottles. The center console has a moderately large cargo box with a removable second-level tray. A retractable Qi charging platform sits in front of the shifter. Rear seats have even smaller door pockets, with cupholders in the fold-down armrest.

Cargo space

7.5
Although the rear seats don't fold down, the generous 16-cubic-foot trunk volume does not disappoint. A wide trunk opening allows easy access, and the liftover height is average, with a mild drop down to the floor. A central pass-through between the rear seats is provided for long, skinny items.

Child safety seat accommodation

7.5
LATCH anchors are easy to grasp but difficult to engage due to the seat material that surrounds it. Upper LATCH points are easy to access. Generous rear kneeroom means you don't have to scoot the front seats up much when installing a bulky rear-facing seat.

Technology

7.5
It comes standard with advanced driver aids, has built-in navigation, and the Bluetooth interface works quite well. But the Avalon may not be on your list if you're smartphone-savvy. The Entune interface is clumsy, it lacks CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone mirroring, and there's no LTE tethering.

Audio & navigation

7.5
The JBL audio system is effective at pop vocals, but with a mildly muted midbass area you may find yourself raising the volume on rock, jazz and classical. Navigation maps are built in and don't require a paired phone. The lack of direct access to maps is a minus; you have to hit "Home" first.

Smartphone integration

8.5
Phone connectivity is excellent and quick. The Bluetooth system works great, and if you have a modern phone, you can even search individual albums and playlists. There's also a USB and auxiliary-in jack up front underneath the Qi induction charger.

Driver aids

8.0
It comes standard with automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assistance and adaptive cruise control, but the latter does not function below about 30 mph. Passive equipment includes lane departure warning, front and rear parking sensors, and a relatively low-resolution, rear-facing camera.

Voice control

7.0
Toyota's voice control is adequate so long as you understand its syntax and follow it accordingly. Voice control works for using navigation and the radio and passing voice commands to your smartphone. You can also call up certain apps and weather information.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall7.6 / 10
Driving7.0
Comfort8.5
Interior8.5
Utility7.5
Technology7.5

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Toyota Avalon.

5(57%)
4(23%)
3(7%)
2(3%)
1(10%)
4.1
30 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 30 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2018 Avalon Limited - 24 Month Review
Tim,03/19/2018
Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
I've had my 2018 Avalon Limited for 24 months and 24,000 miles. I love the Avalon - how it handles, comfort and the amenities. I would buy it again!
Get the hybrid!
P Spiewak,05/31/2018
Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
We have a 2018 Avalon Hybrid and have already driven it in 10 states. Its a great car, averages about 40 mpg. Cream interior over the Parisian Blue is beautiful. Get the Limited package which includes heated and cooled front seats. Nav system is the best out there. I would own a Lexus (had 4 of them) but chose the Toyota because the Lexus Nav system has a dangerous and hard to use mouse pad or joystick to control the Nav. This takes way more driver attention that the Avalon touch screen. Mercedes, BMW and Audi have the same problem. I'm almost ready for a Tesla, just want the auto pilot to be a upgraded.
Lots to like but I expected more
Ben,10/01/2018
XLE Plus 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
I usually buy Honda Accord but decided to try an Avalon. Reasons - No V6 available in the 2018 Accord and I did not want to buy a first year V4 Turbo. And was afraid of Turbo lag - which I would absolutely hate. Also, Toyota was running some pretty deep discounts off sticker and to my surprise offered me as much for my trade as I would have advertised it for sale. I also compared GV weight between the two and found the Avalon several hundred pounds heavier. And I like the idea of having more steel around me in a crash. I figured I would pay for it in mpg. Not so as I could not be more pleased with the Avalon fuel economy. First long trip the worst was 33.1 and best was 34.7 mpg. And I was running the AC all the time and going about 75 on the freeway. Who could ask for more? Strange but I have no idea which model Avalon I purchased. The State Farm agent could not tell from the VIN so he called the dealer. Turned out they didn’t know either. All I know is that there is no moon roof, there are floor lights that spell out Avalon and NO compass at all. I really hate that as I don’t mess with Smart phones and I like to know what direction I’m going at all times. Also, I think the dashboard controls are cumbersome and not at all intuitive. And I have NO interest in reading a new car manual that’s as big as the family Bible and much harder to understand. Bottom line, the car is comfortable, sips gas, has great acceleration, has a soft quiet ride and was surprisingly affordable. I hope it has long term dependability like a Honda because I like to keep my cars for at least 150,000 miles.
My review for my 2018 Toyota Avalon Touring
jNeptune,04/02/2018
Touring 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
I got this car march 2018. I went in for a carmy but they upsold me to an avalon. With the factory incentives, and dealer rebates, saving, and dealing with a great dealership, sticker MSRP was $39K and I was able to walk out the door, tax, tag, process fee included for $31,300! Less than the V6 carmy with leather seats and NO NAVIGATION. Factory incentive was $5K!! Could not pass it up. For me paying $31K for a car at this range, there was no comparison. I do it again. Would I pay $39K for this car, NO, I would not. They are changing the body and interior for 2019, but at around $39K, I would not even be in that market. The exterior is okay, It looks good enough for me. I like the LED lights, and the back looks good. No real WOW or NAH, for me. The interior, the center dash is kind of not my style, and sort of outdated, but once you get use to it, its whatever, and for the $31K out the door price on the touring, no real complaints. the tech meter and speedometer, is good looking. Nothing WOW about it, but its clean and looks good. I like the acceleration and power when I step on the gas, but I am coming from a 13 year old SUV, and a 2014 Honda Odyssey minivan. The avalon is powerful enough for every day driving. Not sports car speed, but no a v4 either. Overall, the car is a solid family car, roomy comfortable, some power when you need it, interior is nice and quiet, and feels roomy but private. Wish it had the parking brake button instead of the foot pedal, and wish it had the "Hold" button, for red lights, and drive thru, but overall nice car, that I like driving and want to drive for many years to come. Don't know about the handling, but you shouldn't be driving it crazy on turn, but can handle most country roads nicely. FOR ME I GOT IT AT $31K with tags, process, and tax from $39K MSRP, so no complaints. If you are going to buy a 2018 Avalon, make SURE YOU GET A DEAL ON IT, or I would not get it for the price. The best I found if the manufacture rebate of $5k is still there, would be 31k for the touring, 29k for xle prem. and 33-34 k for the limited.
See all 30 reviews of the 2018 Toyota Avalon
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
268 hp @ 6200 rpm
See all Used 2018 Toyota Avalon features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Avalon models:

Toyota Safety Sense
Standard on the Avalon, Safety Sense includes a forward collision warning system, automatic emergency braking and lane keeping assist.
Toyota Safety Connect
Available only on Limited trims, Safety Connect adds roadside assistance, stolen vehicle location and automatic collision notification.
Blind-Spot Monitoring
Paired with rear cross-traffic alert and standard on XLE Premium and above, this feature warns you of hidden objects in your blind spot.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover10.7%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2018 Toyota Avalon

Used 2018 Toyota Avalon Overview

The Used 2018 Toyota Avalon is offered in the following submodels: Avalon Sedan. Available styles include Touring 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), XLE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), XLE Plus 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), and XLE Premium 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Toyota Avalon?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Toyota Avalon trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Toyota Avalon XLE is priced between $22,284 and$28,699 with odometer readings between 13518 and34219 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Toyota Avalon XLE Premium is priced between $21,500 and$22,995 with odometer readings between 24899 and40788 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Toyota Avalon Limited is priced between $24,609 and$25,995 with odometer readings between 21454 and33924 miles.

Which used 2018 Toyota Avalons are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Toyota Avalon for sale near. There are currently 11 used and CPO 2018 Avalons listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $21,500 and mileage as low as 13518 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Toyota Avalon.

