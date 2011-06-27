Vehicle overview

The full-size sedan is as American as apple pie, baseball and Chuck Norris. It was the preferred vehicular choice for decades when gas was cheap, space was abundant and the crossover sport-utility was but a glint in Jeep's eye. As full-size sedans have shrunk from those land yacht days of yore, this most American of automobiles has been defined in recent years by a Japanese car: the Toyota Avalon. Providing a space-efficient interior, abundant luxury features, strong performance, solid crash test scores, thrifty fuel economy and a refined ride, the Avalon has been the bar that competitors have been expected to clear.

The 2010 Toyota Avalon is in the twilight years of its current generation, but it still remains a benchmark for the class. Riding on a stretched version of the previous-generation Camry platform, the Avalon has front-wheel drive and a virtually flat rear floor that allows three adults to sit abreast in comfort. Despite looking smaller from the outside than many of its full-size sedan rivals, the Avalon offers more space in most interior dimensions. The backseat in particular is a lavish place to spend time, with a standard reclining seatback, abundant headroom and an available power rear sunshade.

Another bright spot for the Avalon is its standard 268-horsepower V6 engine, a variation of the same power plant available throughout Toyota's lineup that delivers an impressive balance of power and fuel economy. Indeed, the Avalon's ability to accelerate more rapidly than similarly powered competitors while still returning 22 mpg combined could be a deal maker by itself.

However, it's not entirely bright and sunny in the land of Avalon. For starters, Toyota's biggest sedan is more expensive than comparably equipped competitors like the Buick LaCrosse and Ford Taurus, which were both completely redesigned and thoroughly improved for 2010 to better compete in the full-size segment. The Avalon also lacks its American competitors' design flare inside and out, which could be a deciding factor among buyers who remember the grandiose glory days of full-size sedans. So while the 2010 Toyota Avalon remains at the top of its game, it finally has serious competition to deal with.