2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
What’s new
- The Mercedes-Benz CLA is redesigned for 2020
- New looks, more power and more interior space
- Addition of Mercedes' class-leading MBUX infotainment system
- Launches the second CLA generation for 2020
Pros & Cons
- Generous list of standard features
- Luxury badging without the premium price
- Available high-horsepower AMG CLA 45 trim
- Less rear headroom than the entry-level A-Class
- Decreased cargo space compared to the previous CLA generation
2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class Review
The Mercedes-Benz CLA is a sedan that's styled to look like a coupe and priced to attract new buyers to the brand. As an entry-level luxury sedan, it offers sleek looks and a big three-pointed star on the nose without quite the typical hit to the pocketbook associated with the German automaker. But when it was introduced in 2014, we weren't big fans of the CLA. The stiff seats and poor ride quality, along with the limited cabin space, made it hard to love. But it's been completely redesigned for 2020. It's now more practical and modern, and it's poised to become one of our favorite vehicles in the class.
Underneath this new 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA are bones that are shared with the new, even more entry-level A-Class. The CLA also gets the same brilliant infotainment interface and its generally high standard of build quality. It also gains some headroom in the rear seat. The trunk is marginally smaller, but that's the price you pay for sleek styling. What's more, the CLA now offers two high-performance trims (the AMG CLA 35 and the AMG CLA 45) to complement the well-equipped base model. And for buyers who want to customize their car, Mercedes has a long list of available options to choose from.
With this long list of improvements, this new 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA stands a much better chance against rivals from BMW and Audi. If you're shopping entry-level luxury sedans, the CLA should be one of your top considerations.
Which CLA-Class does Edmunds recommend?
Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class models
The 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA sedan is offered in three trim levels: CLA 250, AMG CLA 35 and AMG CLA 45. The base CLA 250 is powered by turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder (221 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque) and paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. It comes standard with front-wheel drive but is available with all-wheel drive (4Matic). The AMG CLA 35 also uses a more powerful turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (302 hp and 295 lb-ft) and is paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch as well. The CLA 45 gets the biggest power bump to its turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder (382 hp and 354 lb-ft), which is connected to an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. All-wheel drive is standard with the CLA 45.
Standard feature highlights for the CLA 250 include dual-zone automatic climate control, simulated leather upholstery (MB-Tex), side-by-side 7-inch infotainment screens, the new Mercedes-Benz User Experience interface (also known as MBUX), Bluetooth connectivity, a rearview camera, and forward collision mitigation.
Upgrade to the AMG CLA 35 and you'll get a higher-horsepower engine, a sport suspension, upgraded brakes, and a sport steering wheel. The AMG CLA 45 gets even more power, keyless entry and ignition, auto-dimming and power-folding mirrors, and blind-spot monitoring.
Several option packages are available depending on trim level. They add items such as leather upholstery, upgraded dash and door trim, a navigation system, heated and ventilated seats, a surround-view camera, a head-up display, and a Burmester sound system.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class.
Trending topics in reviews
- infotainment system
- driving experience
- acceleration
- dashboard
- doors
- maintenance & parts
- road noise
- interior
- transmission
- value
- spaciousness
- visibility
- sound system
- warranty
- safety
- seats
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- handling & steering
- fuel efficiency
- lights
- engine
- appearance
- technology
Most helpful consumer reviews
I recently traded my old 2016 CLA 250 for a new 2020 CLA 250. Although I was happy with my 2016 the new model is totally different and substantially better. The previous negative review must have been out of the USA (and was a 2019 model) since MB doesn't even sell the 220 model in the US. I have had mine for 6 months and love it. It is significantly quieter and quicker and has a smoother ride. The interior is plush and tops in its class. The user interface is incredible and you talk to "Mercedes" to accomplish tasks, etc. And make sure you get the ambient lighting package which is just simply cool. I recently went on an extended road trip and got 37-41 MPG at 74-84 mph on cruise control. Not bad. It all boils down to personal preference for sure but most drivers will really enjoy and appreciate this car!
I have always been a fan of Mercedes brand. In 2016 I had a first chance to spent some time with Mercedes GLA, which I leased for one year. I was very disappointed by the car in most aspects. The build quality was poor, but by far the worst part was the extremely noisy diesel engine (its impressive how Mercedes managed to develop 2,2 diesel with all the modern common rail technology that sounded like the tractor from the 60´s). The dual clutch transmission was also not far from tragic. In 2019 I got an interesting offer for the new CLA 220 petrol- I liked the way it look and even the unpleasant experience with GLA did not ruin my love for the Mercedes brand so I bought it I have about 6k miles (10k km) on it now and I unfortunately have to say I really hate the car. Let me start with positives: • the car looks really good, especially from the front (the back is more controversial, the car still has the same problem as the previous generations – thin tires makes it look like its a cheap sedan version intended for the developing markets). • The new MBUX infotainment system is quite good, I really love those large displays and its also a one of the “wow” factors. • I paid extra for the multibeam headlighs, which in most cases work as they should and the amount of light it provides is just amazing. • The engine is really good - Im very surprised – the car is very dynamic and I enjoy driving it fast. The negatives: I know that a lot of people will say - “you bought a cheapest Mercedes, so what do you expect?” but I paid double the price of well equipped VW Golf so I would expect to get at least the quality of the Golf. Unfortunately I don't. Things I hate • double clouch transmission is a joke-I have never in my life had such a bad transmission in a car and my cars included cheapest budget brands. Unfortunately I realized that it is the same transmission I had the experience with in GLA. You can feel each and every downshift and up-shift. Traffic jams are hell on earth with it-it shifts up and down so roughly that I feel like Its having its first driving lesson. When you slowly arrive to the red light and want to accelerate again, you get kicked so badly that I´m some times almost worried that the engine will stall. • Interior rattling – the interior rattles as on 15 years old car. The rattles in the driver side B-pillar started during the first miles. Then the rattling from the passenger back door appeared, then the rattling from the sunglasses compartment, from the passengers B pillar, from the passenger doors.It appears under different temperatures and under different humidity. And of course as it appears randomly and I am not able to replicate it to the dealer. • I got window airbag warning light on twice already. First it was on passenger side, got it fixed by the dealer. A week later the same thing appeared on the drivers side. When I had a test drive in B-class before I bought this car, It had the exact same error on the screen, so apparently this is some kind of whole small platform issue • The rain sensor is very poor. Mercedes has only 2 levels of sensitivity – 1) does not work almost at all, 2) works randomly and usually very bad. Especially at night I end up pushing the manual wipers button all the time • One of the frame-less windows stucked and ended up not going down when opening the doors. The next day from some reason it worked again. • I got already about 5 warnings that the “service A” is due (which is not true and the dealer did not know why the warnings are popping up) • Line assistant in new Mercedes cars (not only a CLA case) is insane – every time you approach the solid line, the car rapidly engages the breakes on the opposite side . This is so rapid that it can cause a heart attack as it feels like you hit some one. As I´m driving in the city, I simply sometimes have to cross the solid line meaning at least 3 times per week I got this shock from the car. • I paid extra for the improved audio system which is still mediocre at best. The subwoofer in the trunk is covered by plastic made out of yogurt caps and every time you play something with a bit of a bass in it, it rattles. • Got plenty of false positive warnings from the parking sensors when arriving to the junctions. • Keyless locking mechanism does not work from time to time • I expected the to be safety benchmark, but its far from that – try to find moose test on YouTube – far bellow average. • the car sits so low you have to almost stop in front of every speed bump • the key is designed in the way that I accidentally open the trunk every time when having it in my pocket and just bent (ok this may be my fault) My passion for Mercedes is definitely gone now. I will never in my life buy another product from this brand, even though I believe that the rest of their portfolio may better.
This car is really great so far. Swift acceleration, loaded with technology, and beautiful looking body
easy driving, comfortable, good pick up, looks great
Features & Specs
|CLA 250 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
|MSRP
|$36,650
|MPG
|25 city / 35 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|221 hp @ 5800 rpm
|CLA 250 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
|MSRP
|$38,650
|MPG
|23 city / 33 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|221 hp @ 5800 rpm
|AMG CLA 35 4dr Sedan AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
|MSRP
|$46,900
|MPG
|23 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|302 hp @ 5800 rpm
|AMG CLA 45 4dr Sedan AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8AM
|MSRP
|$54,800
|MPG
|20 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|382 hp @ 6500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite CLA-Class safety features:
- Active Brake Assist
- Warns of an impending front collision and applies the brakes if the driver doesn't react.
- Blind-Spot Assist
- Displays a warning triangle in the mirror if a car is in your blind spot and beeps if you activate a turn signal.
- Attention Assist
- Uses many sensors and other data to tell if a driver is getting fatigued and suggests a rest stop.
Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class vs. the competition
Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class vs. Mercedes-Benz C-Class
If you're looking for a step up in performance and equipment, the C-Class is another excellent choice from Mercedes. It has more headroom in the rear seat than the CLA, and it comes with some additional standard features. But, as you'd probably expect, it can be significantly more expensive depending on the trim level.
Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class vs. Audi A3
Sporty, refined and relatively inexpensive for its class, the Audi A3 is one of our favorite entry-level luxury sedans. Much like the CLA, the A3 offers a luxury badge at an affordable price. But if you like its size, you can add a few options to make it feel like your own. But the A3's infotainment interface may feel a bit dated compared to the CLA's MBUX system, so tech-focused shoppers will want to take a closer look before buying.
Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class vs. BMW 3 Series
While it used to be significantly larger than the CLA, the BMW 3 Series is now a much closer competitor when you consider the vehicle's respective dimensions. Fortunately for the CLA, it's much less expensive than the 3 Series. The 3 Series is still an impressive performer and it's enjoyable to drive every day, but the new CLA simply offers a better value at a lower price.
FAQ
Is the Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class:
- The Mercedes-Benz CLA is redesigned for 2020
- New looks, more power and more interior space
- Addition of Mercedes' class-leading MBUX infotainment system
- Launches the second CLA generation for 2020
Is the Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class reliable?
Is the 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class?
The least-expensive 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class is the 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA 250 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $36,650.
Other versions include:
- CLA 250 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $36,650
- CLA 250 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $38,650
- AMG CLA 35 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $46,900
- AMG CLA 45 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8AM) which starts at $54,800
What are the different models of Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class?
More about the 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class Overview
The 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class is offered in the following submodels: CLA-Class AMG CLA 45, CLA-Class AMG CLA 35, CLA-Class Sedan. Available styles include CLA 250 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), CLA 250 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), AMG CLA 35 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), and AMG CLA 45 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8AM).
What do people think of the 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 CLA-Class 4.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 CLA-Class.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 CLA-Class featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class?
2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class AMG CLA 45 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8AM)
The 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class AMG CLA 45 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8AM) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $55,795. The average price paid for a new 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class AMG CLA 45 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8AM) is trending $728 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $728 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $55,067.
The average savings for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class AMG CLA 45 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8AM) is 1.3% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 2 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class AMG CLA 45 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8AM) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA 250 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
The 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA 250 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $39,645. The average price paid for a new 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA 250 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) is trending $2,565 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,565 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $37,080.
The average savings for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA 250 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) is 6.5% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 4 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA 250 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Classes are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class for sale near. There are currently 22 new 2020 CLA-Classes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $40,570 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class.
Can't find a new 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Classs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class for sale - 8 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $12,500.
Find a new Mercedes-Benz for sale - 9 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $21,166.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Mercedes-Benz lease specials
