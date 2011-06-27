  1. Home
2002 Toyota Avalon Review

Pros & Cons

  • Lexus-like quality, smooth V6 engine, huge rear seat.
  • High price tag, funky dash design, toothy chrome grille.
Edmunds' Expert Review

A comfortable, though pasteurized, full-size sedan.

Vehicle overview

It would seem buyers of full-size sedans generally aren't interested in character. Most big four-doors are dull pieces of machinery to look at and a snooze to drive. The beauty in such a vehicle lies in what it can do for the customer in terms of providing space for people and things without compromising the ride or occupant comfort. It should look upscale, but not gaudy, providing just enough glitz and luxury to let others know you have achieved a degree of success in life. Finally, such a vehicle must also be reliable and able to handle years of daily-driver tasks without so much as a whimper.

Since its introduction in 1995, the Toyota Avalon has fit this description: bland as egg whites, but solid, roomy and dependable. There are two models from which to choose: XL and XLS. The main difference between the two is the level of standard equipment, with XLS representing the more luxurious version with JBL audio, programmable HomeLink remote system, remote keyless entry and aluminum wheels.

Either can be ordered with front bucket or bench seats trimmed in available leather upholstery. Other options include a premium audio system with a six-disc in-dash CD changer, memory seating positions for front passengers, a sunroof and a 115-volt A/C outlet capable of powering small electronic devices.

For its own power, the Avalon relies on a three-liter V6 engine. Equipped with variable valve timing, this V6 offers good fuel economy and power. It produces 210 horsepower and 220 pound-feet of torque, which is transmitted to the front wheels through a four-speed automatic.

These horses are more than enough for city driving and highway passing, and owners can expect 0-to-60 acceleration times to take about 8 seconds. Once moving, the Avalon's light steering and soft suspension make for comfortable long-distance cruising.

Toyota's full-size car is also great for transporting people and luggage. Road and wind noise is minimal thanks to thick side glass and substantial sound-deadening materials. While billed as a six-passenger car with the front bench, the middle front occupant doesn't have much legroom. We recommend getting an Avalon with the comfortable and supportive bucket seats unless there is genuine need for six-passenger seating. The trunk holds 15.9 cubic feet of cargo, and there is a locking pass-through door behind the rear seat. This pass-through allows room for longer items such as skis.

Another one of Avalon's strengths lies in safety. The car has earned a crash-test rating of "Good" from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety and better-than-average scores from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Toyota's Vehicle Skid Control, or VSC, can be added to the Avalon XLS. This system includes traction and stability control systems that can reduce the chance of hazardous skids and slides. The Avalon also features a brake-assist system that detects emergency braking and applies supplemental pressure to reduce stopping distances.

With the Avalon, Toyota meets and exceeds the full-size sedan-buyer's expectations. Sure, the price is higher than offerings from Detroit like the Buick LeSabre and Mercury Grand Marquis. But unflappable quality doesn't come cheap. Want a Lexus but need six-passenger capacity or huge amounts of rear legroom? The Avalon is your car.

2002 Highlights

Toyota has tinkered with the options packages, but otherwise left the Avalon alone. A new luxury package for the XL includes power leather-trimmed seats, 15-inch alloy wheels, remote keyless entry and a JBL audio system. There's also a Sport Luxury package that adds 16-inch alloy wheels and a rear spoiler in addition to the items in the luxury package.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 Toyota Avalon.

5(83%)
4(17%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
93 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great Car
Stephen,12/16/2017
XLS 4dr Sedan w/Bucket Seats (3.0L 6cyl 4A)
I have original engine and original transmission and I am up to 568,000 miles yes that’s correct
Best car I've driven, ever!
murty,11/28/2010
I bought this car a couple of months ago with nearly 150k miles on it, & I love driving it. My mechanic was impressed with its condition; he told me it will go another 100k! I have owned cars with 150k miles, always as a 2nd owner, & I always found them fairly uncomfortable. I've owned a '76 Honda Civic, an '86 Toyota Tercel (which still runs), an '85 GM Oldsmobile, & a '94 Ford Taurus. The feel of the Avalon is not sporty, but it is wonderfully smooth and powerful. Suddenly I want to go for long drives again, like when I first began driving at 16. I've only owned it for a couple of months, but already I am hoping to sell another of my cars to buy a 2nd Avalon (a newer XLS or Ltd).
love this car!
kylee,03/05/2006
I LOVE this car! From the rich leather interior and exterior classic looks; love the heated seats! The interior is so roomy and the trunk is large. I get so many compliments on this car; especially the color. Desert Sand Mica. I WILL buy another Avalon in the future. Although, not too soon, as in 4 years, I only have 20,000 miles on the odometer. If you are considering a new car purchase, I would greatly recommend ANY TOYOTA PURCHASE. The quality and reliability are 1st rate. This car also has the split-bench front seats and I love them.
Best car I have ever had
JBS,07/31/2008
I drive a lot-about 100 miles a day. This is the best car I have ever had and I have 221,000. I have only replaced tires and brakes. I do change the oil regularly and have replaced the battery once. I love this car and even though I am thinking of getting a new one I will miss this one terribly. The ride is so smooth, it handles extremely well, and I have always felt safe in all kinds of weather.
See all 93 reviews of the 2002 Toyota Avalon
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all Used 2002 Toyota Avalon features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2002 Toyota Avalon

Used 2002 Toyota Avalon Overview

The Used 2002 Toyota Avalon is offered in the following submodels: Avalon Sedan. Available styles include XLS 4dr Sedan w/Bucket Seats (3.0L 6cyl 4A), XL 4dr Sedan w/Bucket Seats (3.0L 6cyl 4A), XLS 4dr Sedan w/Bench Seats (3.0L 6cyl 4A), and XL 4dr Sedan w/Bench Seats (3.0L 6cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2002 Toyota Avalon?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2002 Toyota Avalons are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2002 Toyota Avalon for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2002 Avalons listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $4,300 and mileage as low as 110233 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2002 Toyota Avalon.

Can't find a used 2002 Toyota Avalons you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Avalon for sale - 8 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $7,334.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 11 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $17,863.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Avalon for sale - 12 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $12,691.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 7 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $18,362.

Should I lease or buy a 2002 Toyota Avalon?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Toyota lease specials
Check out Toyota Avalon lease specials

