Close

Wolfchase Toyota - Cordova / Tennessee

CARFAX 1-Owner. EPA 28 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City! XLS trim. Heated Leather Seats, Moonroof, Dual Zone A/C, iPod/MP3 Input, Aluminum Wheels, JBL SYNTHESIS STEREO with 6-DISC IN-DASH..., 8-WAY PWR FRONT SEATS, Consumer Guide Best Buy Car. CLICK ME!BUY WITH CONFIDENCECARFAX 1-Owner and Qualifies for CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Approx. Original Base Sticker Price: $32,100*. KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Sunroof, iPod/MP3 Input, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Leather Seats Toyota XLS with CASSIS PEARL exterior and LIGHT GRAY interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 268 HP at 6200 RPM*. EXPERTS RAVEIIHS Top Safety Pick. Edmunds.com explains Need a full-size sedan with plenty of room, power, luxury and refinement? The ultrarefined Avalon is about as good as it gets.. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. 5 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating. Start getting great gas mileage - 28 MPG Hwy MORE ABOUT USHere at Wolfchase Toyota we have always known there is a better way to do business. One that is easy, fun and engages you, the customer. We've been doing so for over 38 years and continue the Toyota tradition at our state of the art facility here at Wolfchase Toyota. Pricing analysis performed on 8/20/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, Heated Driver Seat, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks, Heated Mirrors, Bucket Seats, Electrochromic rearview mirror, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Driver Air Bag, Woodgrain Interior Trim, Universal Garage Door Opener, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Auto-Off Headlights, Power Driver Seat, Daytime Running Lights, Power Driver Mirror, Driver Lumbar, Passenger Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Auxiliary Pwr Outlet, Emergency Trunk Release, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Rear Reading Lamps, Front Reading Lamps, Tires - Rear Performance, Tires - Front Performance, Front Floor Mats, Full Size Spare Tire, Rear Head Air Bag, Side Head Air Bag 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Premium Sound, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Wolfchase Toyota Internet Sales Team at 901-457-4392 or webleads@wolfchasetoyota.dsmessage.com for more information. -

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2009 Toyota Avalon XLS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 4T1BK36B69U327002

Stock: 9U327002

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-24-2020