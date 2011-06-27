Used 2009 Toyota Avalon for Sale Near Me
- $7,480Great Deal | $2,225 below market
2009 Toyota Avalon XLS122,076 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Chariot Auto Sales - Clearfield / Utah
**CERTIFIED**FREE 3 MONTH/3000 MILE WARRANTY**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Toyota Avalon XLS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BK36B99U330850
Stock: 20205-0
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$7,500Great Deal | $911 below market
2009 Toyota Avalon XL134,961 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Selective Motors - Indianapolis / Indiana
Clean CARFAX. Maroon 2009 Toyota Avalon XL 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive ABS brakes Alloy wheels Electronic Stability Control Front dual zone A/C Illuminated entry Low tire pressure warning Remote keyless entry Traction control.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Toyota Avalon XL with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BK36B79U337313
Stock: 1202
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,250Good Deal | $806 below market
2009 Toyota Avalon Limited150,890 milesDelivery available*
Parkway Hyundai - Wilmington / North Carolina
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Toyota Avalon Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BK36B09U341963
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,900Good Deal | $604 below market
2009 Toyota Avalon XL180,562 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lyons Ford - Lewisburg / Tennessee
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Toyota Avalon XL with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BK36B89U336929
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $9,998Fair Deal
2009 Toyota Avalon Limited87,124 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Volkswagen of Waco - Waco / Texas
Equipped with features like braking assist, dual climate control, stability control, traction control, anti-lock brakes, and side air bag system, this 2009 Toyota Avalon is sure to meet your driving needs. It has a 6 Cylinder engine. This one's on the market for $9,998. This one's a keeper. It has a crash test safety rating of 5 out of 5 stars. It has great mileage with 19 MPG in the city and 28 MPG on the highway. With a stunning silver exterior and a light grey interior, this vehicle is a top pick.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Toyota Avalon Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BK36B49U346017
Stock: U346017
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $8,995
2009 Toyota Avalon XL132,934 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lithia Nissan of Clovis - Clovis / California
XL trim, DESERT SAND MICA exterior and IVORY interior. FUEL EFFICIENT 28 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City! Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Alloy Wheels, Auto-Off Headlights. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. Toyota XL with DESERT SAND MICA exterior and IVORY interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 268 HP at 6200 RPM*.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Toyota Avalon XL with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BK36B39U328284
Stock: 9U328284PX
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- $10,900
2009 Toyota Avalon XLS124,759 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Wolfchase Toyota - Cordova / Tennessee
CARFAX 1-Owner. EPA 28 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City! XLS trim. Heated Leather Seats, Moonroof, Dual Zone A/C, iPod/MP3 Input, Aluminum Wheels, JBL SYNTHESIS STEREO with 6-DISC IN-DASH..., 8-WAY PWR FRONT SEATS. Toyota XLS with CASSIS PEARL exterior and LIGHT GRAY interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 268 HP at 6200 RPM*.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Toyota Avalon XLS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BK36B69U327002
Stock: 9U327002
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- $10,981
2009 Toyota Avalon Limited105,033 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Hendrick Lexus Northlake - Charlotte / North Carolina
FUEL EFFICIENT 28 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City! Nav System, Moonroof, Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, HID headlights, Fog Lamps, Keyless Start, Rain Sensing Wipers. NAVIGATION SYSTEM voice-activated DVD navigation system, JBL AM/FM stereo w/6-disc in-dash CD changer, 360-watt amplifier, (12) speakers, Bluetooth, satellite radio capability, in-glass antenna, FM diversity reception, DYNAMIC LASER CRUISE CONTROL, 8-WAY PWR FRONT SEATS driver & passenger pwr lumbar, heated front seats. Toyota Limited with MAGNETIC GRAY METALLIC exterior and LIGHT GRAY interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 268 HP at 6200 RPM*.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Toyota Avalon Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BK36B99U327026
Stock: NESH60AA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- $9,811Fair Deal
2009 Toyota Avalon XL109,963 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
ODaniel Mazda - Fort Wayne / Indiana
Proud to be 2020 Indiana Dealer of the Year and 2020 Consumer Satisfaction Award Winner. Odometer is 21361 miles below market average! 19/28 City/Highway MPG 3.5L V6 SMPI DOHC Bluetooth, Avalon XL, 3.5L V6 SMPI DOHC, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Power driver seat, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Toyota Avalon XL with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BK36B49U336491
Stock: B16967
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- Price Drop$8,000
2009 Toyota Avalon Limited169,351 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Toyota of Muskegon - Muskegon / Michigan
One Owner!! 2009 Toyota Avalon Limited 3.5L V6 SMPI DOHC FWD CARFAX One-Owner. 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated Driver Passenger Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Perforated Leather Seat Trim, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. 19/28 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Toyota Avalon Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BK36B39U338202
Stock: T200648A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- New Listing$11,977
2009 Toyota Avalon XLS104,876 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
DCH Honda of Mission Valley - San Diego / California
EPA 28 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City! CARFAX 1-Owner. Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, iPod/MP3 Input, Dual Zone A/C, JBL SYNTHESIS STEREO W/6-DISC IN-DASH..., DRIVER SEAT MEMORY W/OUTSIDE MIRROR M..., Alloy Wheels. Toyota XLS with BLIZZARD PEARL exterior and IVORY interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 268 HP at 6200 RPM*. JBL SYNTHESIS STEREO W/6-DISC IN-DASH CD CHANGER 360-watt amplifier, subwoofer, (12) speakers, Bluetooth, satellite radio capability, in-glass antenna, FM diversity reception, DRIVER SEAT MEMORY W/OUTSIDE MIRROR MEMORY heated front seats w/variable setting.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Toyota Avalon XLS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BK36B29U343469
Stock: HMP3067
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,999
2009 Toyota Avalon XLS79,355 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Illinois Auto Sales - Paterson / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Toyota Avalon XLS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BK36B49U324258
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$11,777
2009 Toyota Avalon undefined73,844 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Lowe Toyota of Warner Robins - Warner Robins / Georgia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Toyota Avalon with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BK36B69U342017
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $10,500
2009 Toyota Avalon XLS131,976 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Toyota of Kingsport - Kingsport / Tennessee
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Toyota Avalon XLS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BK36B69U327274
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,980Great Deal
2008 Toyota Avalon Limited165,002 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Sterling McCall Cadillac - Houston / Texas
VAL-U-LINE -- WHERE AFFORDABILITY MEETS RELIABITLITY Inspected by Sterling McCall Cadillacs Certified Technicians and ready for delivery.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota Avalon Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BK36B88U294583
Stock: 8U294583
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- New Listing$8,000Great Deal | $1,890 below market
2008 Toyota Avalon Limited105,325 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Boutique - Columbus / Ohio
Auto Boutique is proud to offer excellent, pre-owned vehicles. With our no haggle pricing policy you can be sure you're getting the best deal possible on every car as they already discounted and thousands below market value.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota Avalon Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BK36B28U283725
Stock: R7080
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- $8,495Great Deal | $1,521 below market
2008 Toyota Avalon undefined101,615 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Premium Auto Collection - Chesapeake / Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota Avalon with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BK36B98U313481
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $8,785Great Deal | $731 below market
2008 Toyota Avalon XL85,457 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Hampstead Pre-Owned - Hampstead / Maryland
Our family would like to thank you for taking a moment to check out our 2008 TOYOTA AVALON.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota Avalon XL with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BK36B28U275012
Stock: TBL275012
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020