Used 2003 Toyota Avalon for Sale Near Me

Toyota of Bedford - Bedford / Ohio

2003 Toyota Avalon XLS SERVICE RECORD AVAILABLE, GOOD TIRES, GOOD BRAKES, ALLOY WHEELS, JBL AUDIO, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, POWER SEATS, SUNROOF MOONROOF, 6 AIRBAGS, FOG LIGHTS, 16 x 6JJ Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats, Leather Trim Package with Heat & Memory, Premium Luxury Package with Heated Seat.Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 34858 miles below market average! 21/29 City/Highway MPGWe are proud to say that if this is not the vehicle for you we have hundreds more where that came from! Toyota Of Bedford is one of the largest Toyota Pre-Owned Operations in Northeast Ohio! We accomplish this by offering a larger inventory, very aggressive online pricing, clean and comprehensive descriptions and photos, and a straight-forward sales approach. Come by or call to see why Toyota Of Bedford is head and shoulders above all other Toyota dealers in our market! - - Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Power Windows, Leather Shifter, Power Passenger Seat, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, JBL 3 in 1 Premium Combo, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Front Center Armrest, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Front beverage holders, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, 7 Speakers, Compass Overhead Console - Contact Used Car Sales at 888-431-3280 or toyotawebleadsbedford@penskeautomotive.com for more information. -

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2003 Toyota Avalon XLS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 4T1BF28B13U304696

Stock: 41505B1

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-08-2020