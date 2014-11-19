Used 2003 Toyota Avalon for Sale Near Me

881 listings
Avalon Reviews & Specs
  • 2003 Toyota Avalon XLS
    used

    2003 Toyota Avalon XLS

    173,790 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,980

    Details
  • 2003 Toyota Avalon XLS
    used

    2003 Toyota Avalon XLS

    127,118 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,000

    Details
  • 2003 Toyota Avalon XLS in Dark Red
    used

    2003 Toyota Avalon XLS

    119,588 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,299

    Details
  • 2003 Toyota Avalon XL
    used

    2003 Toyota Avalon XL

    141,031 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2003 Toyota Avalon
    used

    2003 Toyota Avalon

    234,234 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,982

    Details
  • 2003 Toyota Avalon XL
    used

    2003 Toyota Avalon XL

    81,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,895

    Details
  • 2003 Toyota Avalon XLS
    used

    2003 Toyota Avalon XLS

    176,491 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2003 Toyota Avalon
    used

    2003 Toyota Avalon

    156,272 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,999

    Details
  • 2003 Toyota Avalon
    used

    2003 Toyota Avalon

    97,272 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2003 Toyota Avalon
    used

    2003 Toyota Avalon

    134,988 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $5,456

    Details
  • 2004 Toyota Avalon XLS in Silver
    used

    2004 Toyota Avalon XLS

    169,230 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $5,000

    $261 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Toyota Avalon XLS in White
    used

    2004 Toyota Avalon XLS

    160,631 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $4,995

    $311 Below Market
    Details
  • 2002 Toyota Avalon XLS
    used

    2002 Toyota Avalon XLS

    110,751 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,500

    Details
  • 2002 Toyota Avalon XL
    used

    2002 Toyota Avalon XL

    112,011 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,998

    Details
  • 2002 Toyota Avalon XL
    used

    2002 Toyota Avalon XL

    233,189 miles
    3 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,595

    Details
  • 2004 Toyota Avalon XLS
    used

    2004 Toyota Avalon XLS

    134,234 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,132

    Details
  • 2002 Toyota Avalon XL in Light Brown
    used

    2002 Toyota Avalon XL

    170,754 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,900

    Details
  • 2004 Toyota Avalon XLS
    used

    2004 Toyota Avalon XLS

    268,318 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,000

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away.

You may be interested in one of the following Toyota Avalon searches:

Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Avalon

Read recent reviews for the Toyota Avalon
Overall Consumer Rating
4.8126 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 126 reviews
  • 5
    (84%)
  • 4
    (13%)
  • 3
    (2%)
  • 2
    (1%)
Best car I have ever owned or driven.
soundcrafter,11/19/2014
XLS 4dr Sedan w/Bucket Seats (3.0L 6cyl 4A)
With 170,000 miles and not a single problem I can say I picked a winner. It drives like a dream on it's Michelin tires. I get 26-30 mpg highway. I love the rounded curved dash and display. I do hate looking at the cassette tape deck (it reminds me that I am getting older and soon will someday be obsolete). I keep wanting to replace it with something new, but other new cars can't match it's ride. I test drove the 2014 Mercedes, new Avalon, Lexus, infinity, BMW... The only car I liked better than the Avalon was the Audi A8 at $65,000. I will keep this car until it literally falls apart. Update: I now have 217,000 miles and still love the car and have had no problems except the recall on the airbags. Running strong and smooth.
Report abuse
