Used 2003 Toyota Avalon for Sale Near Me
881 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 173,790 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,980
- 127,118 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,000
- 119,588 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,299
- 141,031 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995
- 234,234 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,982
- 81,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,895
- 176,491 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,995
- 156,272 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,999
- 97,272 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$4,995
- 134,988 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$5,456
- 169,230 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$5,000$261 Below Market
- 160,631 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$4,995$311 Below Market
- 110,751 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,500
- 112,011 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,998
- 233,189 miles3 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$1,595
- 134,234 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,132
- 170,754 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,900
- 268,318 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$3,000
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Toyota Avalon searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Avalon
Read recent reviews for the Toyota Avalon
Write a reviewSee all 126 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.8126 Reviews
Report abuse
soundcrafter,11/19/2014
XLS 4dr Sedan w/Bucket Seats (3.0L 6cyl 4A)
With 170,000 miles and not a single problem I can say I picked a winner. It drives like a dream on it's Michelin tires. I get 26-30 mpg highway. I love the rounded curved dash and display. I do hate looking at the cassette tape deck (it reminds me that I am getting older and soon will someday be obsolete). I keep wanting to replace it with something new, but other new cars can't match it's ride. I test drove the 2014 Mercedes, new Avalon, Lexus, infinity, BMW... The only car I liked better than the Avalon was the Audi A8 at $65,000. I will keep this car until it literally falls apart. Update: I now have 217,000 miles and still love the car and have had no problems except the recall on the airbags. Running strong and smooth.
Related Toyota Avalon info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2014
- Used Nissan NV200 2015
- Used Buick LaCrosse 2015
- Used Chevrolet Trax 2016
- Used Buick LaCrosse 2017
- Used Subaru Outback 2010
- Used Acura MDX 2011
- Used Nissan Juke 2015
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2017
- Used Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2010
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2010
- Used Subaru Forester 2012
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2016
- Used Jeep Compass 2012
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe 2014
- Used Toyota Prius Prime 2017
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lincoln Corsair
- Used Audi RS 3
- Used Mitsubishi 3000GT
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Coupe
- Used Ford Shelby GT500
- Used Cadillac XT4
- Used BMW 1 Series
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo
- Used Chevrolet Astro
- Used Lincoln Mark LT
- Used Cadillac ATS-V
- Used Ford F-150 SVT Lightning
- Used Nissan Cube
Shop used models by city
- Used Toyota Camry Solara Raleigh NC
- Used Toyota Highlander Reno NV
- Used Toyota Corolla Hatchback Long Island City NY
- Used Toyota Avalon Katy TX
- Used Toyota Prius Prime Salem OR
- Used Toyota Camry Las Vegas NV
- Used Toyota Avalon Santa Rosa CA
- Used Toyota C-HR Akron OH
- Used Toyota Matrix Fontana CA
- Used Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Stone Mountain GA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Toyota Tundra 2014 Rockford IL
- Used Toyota Prius 2018 Grand Rapids MI
- Used Toyota Tundra 2016 Santa Monica CA