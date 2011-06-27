  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Avalon
  4. Used 1996 Toyota Avalon
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(55)
Appraise this car

1996 Toyota Avalon Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
Toyota Avalon for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,240 - $2,891
Used Avalon for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

With the Avalon, Toyota takes on a traditionally Detroit-dominated section of the marketplace: the full-size sedan. The last assault Toyota made on a domestic market was in 1993, when the T100 pickup was introduced as an alternative to big trucks from Ford, GM and Dodge. The 1994 Dodge Ram and the lack of a V8 in the Toyota conspired to keep sales to a minimum. We think the company has learned something from its experience with the T100.

For instance, the Avalon's V6 is a powerful motor, allowing the Avalon to keep up with GM front-drivers like the LeSabre and Bonneville in acceleration, and besting the V8-powered Crown Victoria in the race to 60 mph. Handling is on par with the Bonneville SSE, and braking is outstanding.

Inside, the Avalon is noticeably more narrow than the domestic competition, but six will fit in a pinch when equipped with the optional bench seat. The rear seat is exceptionally comfortable, offering more leg and foot room than bigger sedans, with good support and a high seating position.

Front seats are comfy as well, and face an ergonomically designed dashboard that places everything right where you expect to find it. This car reeks of quality construction and materials inside and out. The styling is generic, with oversize headlights and a narrow grille imparting an out-of-balance appearance to the front end.

Overall, the Avalon impresses us as an excellent alternative to aging, and aesthetically impaired, offerings from GM and Ford. Chrysler's LH-Series sedans are a better value, but the guaranteed quality of the Toyota is probably worth the extra couple grand. One car you ought to look at before you buy the Avalon is the Chevy Impala SS. It will make you feel like a kid again, and is far more stimulating to look at than this Toyota.

1996 Highlights

No changes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1996 Toyota Avalon.

5(85%)
4(15%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
55 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 55 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

This thing just won't die
Ryan,10/22/2015
XLS 4dr Sedan
My dad bought it new in 96 and has driven it around town 80-90% of the time. Over the past 19 years he's only had to replace the components that typically fail in these first generation Avalons: the valve cover gaskets (at 150,000 miles) and now a new rack and pinion assembly (at 180,000 miles). For its age and considering that the vast majority of the miles have been hard "city" miles the car drives exceptionally well, accelerates smoothly (the 3.0 is VERY torquey), and shifts effortlessly. The seats are incredibly comfortable and roomy and I am often complimented on how well it still rides 19 years later. Also, the build quality is fantastic; interior materials are of very high quality, road noise is kept to a minimum, and there are NO noises generated from inside the car. Even after losing oil pressure twice (at 145,000 miles and 175,000) the engine still runs like new, you just can't kill these Avalons. I fully intend to replace the timing belt and water pump for the second time soon and drive it for many years to come. Gas mileage is superb, I average around 20 in town and routinely in the low 30s on road trips at around 70 MPH.
Exceptionally Reliable Car
honesty_1,08/29/2011
My 1996 Toyota Avalon was a gift to me in 2002. The car at that time had approximately 60,000 miles. This car has been so reliable that I am still driving it shy of a decade later. I currently have over 307,000 miles and counting. I have had to do a bit of work on the engine (valve gasket covers etc) when the mileage reached around 280,000, but it's running on the same transmission. I liked this car so much until I had shipped from Mississippi to Washington State with 300,000 miles because I trusted its reliability. It hasn't let me down, but it may be in its last years. Can't complain with over 307,000 miles.
Outperforms Most Newer Cars
ddbates,04/21/2015
XLS 4dr Sedan
I love my 96 Avalon. I have had it for almost 2 years. In the course of this time it developed a significant oil leak and I thought it would cost an arm and a leg to fix. It was only $225 (including labor) to replace the crank shaft seal and since the timing belt is adjacent to it, that was replaced as well! I have replaced struts, tires, a control arm, a caliper, and have had it regularly maintained. The display lights are going out and the CD player and tape player no longer work but the radio does. It has 198,000 miles on it and is still running splendidly. When it is time for this gem to retire I would really like another Avalon.
My first car!
tineshaa,06/20/2012
When I was a sophomore in high school I saved up $2200 and bought this car. When I bought it the dealership told me that the struts needed replaced. I had the car for 3 years. In that time, I replaced the struts, bushings, sway bar, had two brake jobs and bought 3 used tires to replace the ones it had. I pay for any luxuries in my life (this was a luxury to me) so I always bought the cheapest parts/labor. This may be why I kept having to get work done. I'm now a college sophomore, and 3 weeks ago while drive from school to home (120 miles- 3hrs), I ran off the highway and rolled the car. My car looked horrible but it kept me safe. I came out with one little scratch. Everyone was amazed at it
See all 55 reviews of the 1996 Toyota Avalon
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
192 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
192 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 1996 Toyota Avalon features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Marginal

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 1996 Toyota Avalon

Used 1996 Toyota Avalon Overview

The Used 1996 Toyota Avalon is offered in the following submodels: Avalon Sedan. Available styles include XL 4dr Sedan, and XLS 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1996 Toyota Avalon?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1996 Toyota Avalons are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1996 Toyota Avalon for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1996 Toyota Avalon.

Can't find a used 1996 Toyota Avalons you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Avalon for sale - 11 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $14,189.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 1 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $14,808.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Avalon for sale - 12 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $8,210.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 7 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $11,412.

Should I lease or buy a 1996 Toyota Avalon?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Toyota lease specials
Check out Toyota Avalon lease specials

Related Used 1996 Toyota Avalon info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles