Used 2013 Buick LaCrosse for Sale Near Me
- 86,102 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,250$1,617 Below Market
Herb Connolly Acura of Framingham - Framingham / Massachusetts
Clean Carfax - Leather Seats - Heated Seats - Driver Memory Seat - Backup Camera - Power Moonroof - Power Windows - Remote Keyless Entry - Chrome Wheels - Herb Connolly Motors is the home of used car Live Market Pricing. Live Market Pricing gives our customers the peace of mind that we have already done the shopping for you. We price our vehicle aggressively in today's internet information marketplace, while adjusting accordingly for - Supply - Equipment - Condition and Mileage. Remember at Herb Connolly Motors We Don't Play Pricing Games!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4GC5E31DF226164
Stock: A6329Q
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 52,980 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,899$1,698 Below Market
Hendrick Buick GMC Cadillac - Cary / North Carolina
CARFAX 1-Owner, Extra Clean, GREAT MILES 52,980! EPA 36 MPG Hwy/25 MPG City! Heated Leather Seats, Rear Air, Back-Up Camera, Onboard Communications System, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELEC... ENGINE, ECOTEC 2.4L DOHC 4-CYLINDER D...KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Onboard Communications System. Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks, Heated Mirrors, Electronic Stability Control.OPTION PACKAGESDRIVER CONFIDENCE PACKAGE includes (UFT) Side Blind Zone Alert, (T4F) Xenon High-intensity Discharge (HID) articulating headlamps and (UV6) Head- Up Display, AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM/SIRIUSXM STEREO WITH MP3 CD PLAYER USB and AUX port, IntelliLink with 8' color LED touch screen display, MP3/WMA playback (STD), ENGINE, ECOTEC 2.4L DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI (DIRECT INJECTION), 4-CYLINDER WITH EASSIST TECHNOLOGY includes (MHH) 6-speed automatic electronically controlled transmission, (FXJ) 2.64 final drive ratio axle, (KY2) 120 amp alternator, (TM7) heavy-duty 438 cold-cranking amp battery, (NWM) single-outlet hidden exhaust, (J60) 4-wheel antilock disc brakes, (Q05) 17' machined alloy wheels with (RAF) P235/50R17 all-season low rolling resistance tires, (T43) rear body-color spoiler, (VRI) front lower active grille shutters and underbody aero panels (182 hp [135.7 kW] @ 6700 rpm, 172 lb-ft of torque [232.2 N-m] @ 4900 rpm) (STD), TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE includes Driver Shift Control (STD). Buick Leather with Quicksilver Metallic exterior and Titanium interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 182 HP at 6700 RPM*.VEHICLE REVIEWSGreat Gas Mileage: 36 MPG Hwy.Pricing analysis performed on 8/26/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4GC5ER5DF196915
Stock: 200838A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 56,639 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$12,850$1,778 Below Market
Palm Springs Kia - Cathedral City / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Buick LaCrosse Premium I Group with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4GF5E31DF282631
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 137,070 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$7,118$613 Below Market
Richardson Cadillac - Dubuque / Iowa
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4GL5E31DF262078
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 48,441 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$12,990$792 Below Market
Tucson Subaru - Tucson / Arizona
While midsize family sedans garner the most attention and sales, there's still a place for larger sedans that provide additional room and trunk space. One of the more appealing cars of this group is the 2013 Buick LaCrosse, a premium sedan that offers crisp styling, an elegant interior and impressive driving dynamics!! Clean CARFAX! Tucson Subaru is offering for sale this Champagne Silver Metallic 2013 Buick LaCrosse FWD 6-Speed Automatic ECOTEC 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC OnStar!! Radio: AM/FM/SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio,w/MP3 CD Player and Bluetooth Wireless! One Year Complimentary Maintenance(see dealer for details)! Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, Power driver seat, Remote Keyless Entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls and more!! Did you see the miles??!! Expect a relaxed, family-centered atmosphere that is committed to your satisfaction when you visit Tucson Subaru. Our Sales Team is the most knowledgeable, personable, and enjoyable in the industry. We listen to your needs and treat our customers with respect and appreciation in a honest and straightforward manner. Tucson Subaru offers a dedicated Internet Sales Department that allows you the ability to select your vehicle, negotiate a competitive price, and arrange for aggressive financing or lease alternatives - all in a friendly, hassle-free environment without ever leaving the comfort of your home or office. We promise the easiest car purchase you have ever made.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Buick LaCrosse with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4GA5ER2DF324291
Stock: F20369B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 25,432 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,500$1,548 Below Market
Delray Buick GMC - Delray Beach / Florida
**NO HIDDEN FEES** ONE OWNER, CLEAN CAR FAX, LOW MILES, Leather 1SL, 120 Amp Alternator, 150 Amp Alternator, 17 Machined Alloy Wheels, 18 Chrome-Plated Wheels, 2.64 Final Drive Axle Ratio, 2.77 Final Drive Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Antilock 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 4-Wheel Antilock 4-Wheel Disc w/Brake Assist, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual-Outlet Stainless-Steel Exhaust, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front Lower Active Grille Shutters, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Maintenance Free 60AH Battery w/Rundown Protection, Maintenance Free 70AH Battery w/Rundown Protection, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power Steering, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system: IntelliLink, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM w/MP3 CD Player, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Body Color Spoiler, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Single-Outlet Hidden Exhaust, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, and Voltmeter.2013 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4GC5E32DF246679
Stock: P246679U
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 33,682 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,991$1,211 Below Market
AutoNation Cadillac Port Richey - Port Richey / Florida
Entertainment Package Leather Seats Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) 18" Painted Alloy Wheel Audio System Feature; Harman/Kardon 384-Watt 11-Speaker 5.1 Matrix Surround System Axle; 2.77 Final Drive Ratio Champagne Silver Metallic Ebony; Perforated Leather Seat Trim Engine; 3.6L Sidi Dohc V6 Vvt With E85 Capability Power Outlet; 110-Volt Premium 1 Preferred Equipment Group Seats; Front Bucket Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic; Electronically Controlled With Overdrive This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. There is still plenty of tread left on the tires. The body of this vehicle is straight and the paint is in excellent condition, with absolutely no signs of prior damage or reconditioning. With just 33,682 miles, this car is barely broken in. Very clean interior! Very smooth ride! A LaCrosse in this condition, with these options and this color combination is an absolute rarity! This LaCrosse is the epitome of craftsmanship. ** AutoNation Cadillac prices every vehicle based on what they are actually selling for in the Market. This makes negotiations here at our Dealership Easy! We do the homework for you! We always ensure you receive a Worry-Free Purchase Experience! We also back all of our Pre-Owned Vehicles with a 5 Day 250 Mile Money Back Guarantee! ** All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Buick LaCrosse Premium I Group with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4GF5E3XDF231161
Stock: DF231161
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 113,000 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,200
Al Cioni Ford - Granville / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4GC5ER4DF126810
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 130,419 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$10,995$489 Below Market
Capitol Auto Sales - Lansing / Michigan
Get approved Today !!! We offer Easy, Affordable, and Flexible Financing Options !!! CARFAX Available on all vehicles Extended Warranty available on most vehicles upon request. Trade-Ins Welcome ! We Buy Cars ! Address: 3021 S Cedar St Lansing, MI 48910 Website: www.capitolautosalesmi.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Buick LaCrosse Touring Group with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4GJ5G37DF262542
Stock: A4638
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 38,507 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$14,895
Beechmont DriveTime - Cincinnati / Ohio
GENIUS TOOLS & VEHICLE BENEFITS: Experience the Genius Way to Buy a Car at DriveTime with true online financing terms, no haggle pricing and a pressure free sales experience. Every vehicle at DriveTime is inspected prior to arriving on the lot and comes complete with a 5-Day vehicle return policy, 30 Day/1500 Mile Limited Warranty. DriveTime vehicles also include a FREE AutoCheck History Report plus an extensive list of vehicle features and safety information. With over 14,000 used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs nationwide, we have the vehicle you�ve been dreaming of! Note: Prices exclude taxes and finance charges and, where allowed by state law, may exclude doc fees up to $299 and other applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4GC5E34DF254945
Stock: 1420041788
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 112,519 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,990$527 Below Market
McGrath Acura of Libertyville - Libertyville / Illinois
2013 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group Carbon Black Metallic FWD ECOTEC 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC CARFAX One-Owner. Bluetooth/Hands Free, One Owner, Clean Vehicle History, 110-Volt Power Outlet, 17" Machined Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Antilock 4-Wheel Disc w/Brake Assist, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Entertainment Package, Front fog lights, harman/kardon 11-Speaker 5.1 Matrix Surround System, Heated front seats, Leather 1SL, Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Memory seat, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Turn signal indicator mirrors. Thank you for making your way to McGrath Acura of Libertyville, your certified Acura dealer serving drivers throughout Libertyville and the surrounding areas. At our dealership, youâ ll find a solid selection of new Acura for sale, as well as a carefully inspected lineup of pre-owned vehicles. We also have a well-connected finance center run by a qualified team of finance experts, who can help you get the right loan or lease in a quick, easy, and transparent manner. We proudly serving the communities of Palatine, Libertyville, Schaumburg, Hoffman Estates, Morton Grove, Highland Park, Naperville, Westmont, Kenosha and many others in the Chicagoland area! Our commitment to our customers continues well beyond the date of purchase. We also have a professional team of Acura technicians on hand with the skills and equipment to handle all manner of maintenance and repairs, as well as a full stock of authentic parts. Make your way to McGrath Acura of Libertyville in Libertyville today for quality vehicles, a friendly team, and professional service at every step of the way. And if you have any questions for us, you can always get in touch at (847) 680-7333.At Mcgrath Acura In Libertville, We carry all makes and models as well as New and Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles with Automatic and Manual Transmission, Hybrid vehicles with 3rd Row Seats, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Hands-Free, CD Player, Cruise Control, Disability Equipped, DVD Player, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, Leather Seats, Lift Kit, Multi-zone Climate Control, Navigation, Portable Audio Connection, Power Locks, Power Windows, Premium Audi, Premium Wheels, Security System, Steering Wheel Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof and Trailer Hitch.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4GC5ER2DF181546
Stock: X2221A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 112,692 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$9,999$214 Below Market
Grand Valley Auto Lakewood - Lakewood / Colorado
*Equipment*If you crave the finer things in life, meet our 2013 Buick LaCrosse proudly displayed in Summit White. Motivated by a 3.6 Liter V6 that provides 303hp while coupled with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission for passing ease. This Front Wheel Drive offers a flowing aerodynamic design, tight suspension, and nearly 27mpg on the highway. Our refined LaCrosse delivers elegance, brilliant driving dynamics, and perfect acceleration in any environment.When you open the door to this LaCrosse's sophisticated interior, an elegant yet functional layout greets you. Known for its generous seating for each passenger, LaCrosse also includes rich soft-touch materials throughout. The serene, luxurious cabin is content-rich, featuring amenities such as full power accessories, heated leather front seats, an 8-way power driver seat, a 7-speaker sound system, IntelliLink and much more.Safety is also paramount at Buick, emphasized by ABS, traction control, and numerous airbags. Move about town in the style and sophistication that only this Buick LaCrosse can bring to your life! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!*Packages*BATTERY: 70AH; MAINTENANCE FREE WITH RUNDOWN PROTECTION; HEAVY-DUTY 512 COLDCRANKING AMPS. ALTERNATOR: 150 AMPS. STEERING: POWER. TIRE: COMPACT SPARE; 17" (43.2 CM). EXHAUST: DUAL-OUTLET STAINLESS-STEEL WITH BRIGHT TIPS INTEGRATED IN FASCIA. LICENSE PLATE BRACKET: FRONT. BRAKES: 4-WHEEL ANTILOCK; 4-WHEEL DISC WITH BRAKE ASSIST. Equipment listed is based on original vehicle build. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4GC5E35DF159195
Stock: G3405A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 110,321 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,332$502 Below Market
Dan Tobin Buick GMC Chevrolet - Columbus / Ohio
150 Amp Alternator, 19' Painted Polished Aluminum Wheels, 19' Wheel Package, 2.77 Final Drive Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Antilock 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Articulating Headlamps, Continuously Variable Real Time Damping Chassis, Driver Confidence Package, Dual-Outlet Stainless-Steel Exhaust, E-Z Key Passive Entry System, H-Arm Rear Suspension, Head-Up Display, Keyless Start, Leather & Wood Grain Heated 4-Spoke Steering Wheel, Luxury Package, Maintenance Free 70AH Battery w/Rundown Protection, Power Rear Sunshade, Power Steering, Side Blind Zone Alert, Sport Mode Selectivity, Touring 1ST, Touring Package, Ventilated Driver Seat, Ventilated Front Passenger Seat, Xenon High-Intensity Discharge Projector Headlamps. ***At Dan Tobin We Offer VIP Benefits Including A 3 Day/150 Miles Money Back Guarantee, 60- Day Limited Powertrain Warranty On Most Vehicles, And Market Based Pricing To Ensure A No Haggle Experience*** CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Carbon Black Metallic 2013 Buick LaCrosse 4D Sedan Touring Group 3.6L V6 E85 Flex Fuel SIDI DOHC VVT 6-Speed Automatic FWD We carry all makes and models and have vehicles in all different colors. Our Pre-owned Vehicles could have some of the following features listed: Alloy wheels, aluminum wheels, backup camera, Bluetooth, cargo package, chrome wheels, convenience package, leather seats, navigation system, power package, remote start, se package, safety package, sunroof/moonroof, tow package, adaptive cruise control, comfort package, tow package, trailer package, appearance package, cargo package, power package, safety package, acoustical package, dvd entertainment system, preferred package, technology package, driver confidence package, audio package, heat package, memory package, off road package, premium package, premium sound package, remote vehicle starter prep package, skid plate package, solid smooth ride suspension package, sound package, sport package, steel wheels, suspension package, z71 package, 3rd row seat, Bluetooth, hands-free, cd player, cruise control, dvd player. Keyless entry, lift kit, multi-zone climate control, navigation, portable audio connection, power locks, power windows, premium audio, security system, steering wheel controls, sunroof, trailer hitch, apple carplay/android auto, brake assist, homelink, memory seat, stability control, android auto, apple carplay.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Buick LaCrosse Touring Group with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4GJ5E32DF318356
Stock: P9473A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 90,060 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Rental Use
$10,995$734 Below Market
Smitty's Auto Sales - Greenfield / Ohio
Visit Smitty's Auto Sales online at www.smittyautosales.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 937-981-4317 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4GC5E38DF120696
Stock: 120696
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 40,094 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$14,500$1,599 Below Market
Gateway Subaru - Delmar / Maryland
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Buick LaCrosse Premium II Group with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4GH5E34DF230839
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 22,334 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,998
CarMax Murfreesboro - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Murfreesboro / Tennessee
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TN, and excludes the cost of optional equipment selected by the purchaser, State and local taxes, tags, registration and title fees. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4GC5E38DF319666
Stock: 19039447
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 23,145 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$17,998
CarMax Jacksonville West - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Jacksonville / Florida
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in FL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Buick LaCrosse Premium I Group with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4GF5E38DF258259
Stock: 19208083
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 72,811 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,997
Jim Ellis Chevrolet of Atlanta - Atlanta / Georgia
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Crystal Red Tintcoat 2013 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group FWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 E85 Flex Fuel SIDI DOHC VVT One Owner, Clean Carfax History, Power Package Power Windows and Door Locks, Backup Camera, Premium Leather. Call our internet team today @ 678-389-7882 to schedule a hassle free test drive! We are located at: 5900 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Atlanta, GA, 30341. Our inventory moves extremely quickly! Please be sure to secure your appointment. All vehicles are subject to sale at any time.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4GC5E35DF163344
Stock: IM0001A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
