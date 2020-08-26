Used 2013 Buick LaCrosse for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Cadillac Port Richey - Port Richey / Florida

Entertainment Package Leather Seats Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) 18" Painted Alloy Wheel Audio System Feature; Harman/Kardon 384-Watt 11-Speaker 5.1 Matrix Surround System Axle; 2.77 Final Drive Ratio Champagne Silver Metallic Ebony; Perforated Leather Seat Trim Engine; 3.6L Sidi Dohc V6 Vvt With E85 Capability Power Outlet; 110-Volt Premium 1 Preferred Equipment Group Seats; Front Bucket Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic; Electronically Controlled With Overdrive This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. There is still plenty of tread left on the tires. The body of this vehicle is straight and the paint is in excellent condition, with absolutely no signs of prior damage or reconditioning. With just 33,682 miles, this car is barely broken in. Very clean interior! Very smooth ride! A LaCrosse in this condition, with these options and this color combination is an absolute rarity! This LaCrosse is the epitome of craftsmanship. ** AutoNation Cadillac prices every vehicle based on what they are actually selling for in the Market. This makes negotiations here at our Dealership Easy! We do the homework for you! We always ensure you receive a Worry-Free Purchase Experience! We also back all of our Pre-Owned Vehicles with a 5 Day 250 Mile Money Back Guarantee! ** All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Buick LaCrosse Premium I Group with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G4GF5E3XDF231161

Stock: DF231161

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-27-2020