Used 2013 Buick LaCrosse for Sale Near Me

Clean Carfax - Leather Seats - Heated Seats - Driver Memory Seat - Backup Camera - Power Moonroof - Power Windows - Remote Keyless Entry - Chrome Wheels - Herb Connolly Motors is the home of used car Live Market Pricing. Live Market Pricing gives our customers the peace of mind that we have already done the shopping for you. We price our vehicle aggressively in today's internet information marketplace, while adjusting accordingly for - Supply - Equipment - Condition and Mileage. Remember at Herb Connolly Motors We Don't Play Pricing Games!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2013 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

29 Combined MPG ( 25 City/ 36 Highway)

VIN: 1G4GC5E31DF226164

Stock: A6329Q

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-07-2020