Used 2015 Toyota Avalon for Sale Near Me

I have owned several cars and trucks in my time. From BMW's to GMC's. My last vehicle was a Jaguar S Type. That was luxury and speed. I had an '05 that I bought off lease. It was great, but time caught up with it. Enter my Avalon. I (again) bought a lease return (2015 Model) with low mileage. This car handles well, has speed, and solid braking. When I have to (on occasion) I have blown BMW's and Lexis drivers off the line. This ride has a 3.5 L V-6, and 268 HP....it's Fast! The ride is on the firm side, although you have options for eco and sport as well. The chassis is the same as the lower end Lexis models. It has all the bells and whistles (heated seats, various dash screens for computer mileage, eco boost, etc, bluetooth, and sat radio). Climate system works nicely. Inside the cabin, there is a bit of a "plastic feel", and the silver foil that wraps the cup holders is starting to peel. Those are the only complaints!! I had this car for one year...and ZERO Problems! Just change the oil and rotate the tires so far. Mileage is 21 in and around town, and (I know this may be had to believe!) I got 31 MPG on a recent 200 mile R/T!! This is a SOLID, well produced car that has styling as well as reliability, and the all important SPEED! As an owner, I can highly recommend this vehicle!!

