Used 2015 Toyota Avalon for Sale Near Me

- 88,500 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$9,984$4,773 Below Market
- 72,503 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,695$3,166 Below Market
- 57,866 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,998$3,652 Below Market
- 65,149 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,770
- 46,234 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$17,600$2,649 Below Market
- 64,055 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,990
- 51,945 milesFrame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$16,392
- 32,949 miles
$16,995
- certified
2015 Toyota Avalon Limited9,350 miles
$19,750$1,715 Below Market
- 38,350 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,447$1,429 Below Market
- 31,059 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,995$1,143 Below Market
- certified
2015 Toyota Avalon Limited67,433 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$17,495$1,760 Below Market
- 52,680 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$16,649
- 93,663 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,399$954 Below Market
- 76,242 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,899$987 Below Market
- 30,279 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,894$357 Below Market
- 121,490 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$13,981
- 15,127 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$24,998
Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Avalon
Read recent reviews for the Toyota Avalon
Overall Consumer Rating4.133 Reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.133 Reviews
Report abuse
CaliforniaZombie,02/26/2018
XLE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
I have owned several cars and trucks in my time. From BMW's to GMC's. My last vehicle was a Jaguar S Type. That was luxury and speed. I had an '05 that I bought off lease. It was great, but time caught up with it. Enter my Avalon. I (again) bought a lease return (2015 Model) with low mileage. This car handles well, has speed, and solid braking. When I have to (on occasion) I have blown BMW's and Lexis drivers off the line. This ride has a 3.5 L V-6, and 268 HP....it's Fast! The ride is on the firm side, although you have options for eco and sport as well. The chassis is the same as the lower end Lexis models. It has all the bells and whistles (heated seats, various dash screens for computer mileage, eco boost, etc, bluetooth, and sat radio). Climate system works nicely. Inside the cabin, there is a bit of a "plastic feel", and the silver foil that wraps the cup holders is starting to peel. Those are the only complaints!! I had this car for one year...and ZERO Problems! Just change the oil and rotate the tires so far. Mileage is 21 in and around town, and (I know this may be had to believe!) I got 31 MPG on a recent 200 mile R/T!! This is a SOLID, well produced car that has styling as well as reliability, and the all important SPEED! As an owner, I can highly recommend this vehicle!!
