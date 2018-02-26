Used 2015 Toyota Avalon for Sale Near Me

  • 2015 Toyota Avalon XLE in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Toyota Avalon XLE

    88,500 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $9,984

    $4,773 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Toyota Avalon Limited in Black
    used

    2015 Toyota Avalon Limited

    72,503 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,695

    $3,166 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Toyota Avalon XLE Touring in Off White/Cream
    used

    2015 Toyota Avalon XLE Touring

    57,866 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,998

    $3,652 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Toyota Avalon Limited in Silver
    used

    2015 Toyota Avalon Limited

    65,149 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $16,770

    Details
  • 2015 Toyota Avalon Limited in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Toyota Avalon Limited

    46,234 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $17,600

    $2,649 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Toyota Avalon XLE Premium in Gray
    used

    2015 Toyota Avalon XLE Premium

    64,055 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,990

    Details
  • 2015 Toyota Avalon Limited in Dark Red
    used

    2015 Toyota Avalon Limited

    51,945 miles
    Frame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $16,392

    Details
  • 2015 Toyota Avalon XLE Touring SE in Black
    used

    2015 Toyota Avalon XLE Touring SE

    32,949 miles

    $16,995

    Details
  • 2015 Toyota Avalon Limited in Off White/Cream
    certified

    2015 Toyota Avalon Limited

    9,350 miles

    $19,750

    $1,715 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Toyota Avalon XLE Premium in Off White/Cream
    used

    2015 Toyota Avalon XLE Premium

    38,350 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,447

    $1,429 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Toyota Avalon XLE Premium in Off White/Cream
    used

    2015 Toyota Avalon XLE Premium

    31,059 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,995

    $1,143 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Toyota Avalon Limited in Dark Blue
    certified

    2015 Toyota Avalon Limited

    67,433 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $17,495

    $1,760 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Toyota Avalon XLE Touring in Off White/Cream
    used

    2015 Toyota Avalon XLE Touring

    52,680 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $16,649

    Details
  • 2015 Toyota Avalon XLE Touring in Dark Red
    used

    2015 Toyota Avalon XLE Touring

    93,663 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,399

    $954 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Toyota Avalon XLE Premium in Dark Red
    used

    2015 Toyota Avalon XLE Premium

    76,242 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $15,899

    $987 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Toyota Avalon XLE in Black
    used

    2015 Toyota Avalon XLE

    30,279 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $17,894

    $357 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Toyota Avalon XLE Touring in Off White/Cream
    used

    2015 Toyota Avalon XLE Touring

    121,490 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $13,981

    Details
  • 2015 Toyota Avalon XLE Touring in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Toyota Avalon XLE Touring

    15,127 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $24,998

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Avalon

Overall Consumer Rating
4.133 Reviews
  • 5
    (58%)
  • 4
    (12%)
  • 3
    (12%)
  • 2
    (18%)
ONE YEAR IN! SOLID, FAST CAR! WORTH CHECKING OUT!!
CaliforniaZombie,02/26/2018
XLE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
I have owned several cars and trucks in my time. From BMW's to GMC's. My last vehicle was a Jaguar S Type. That was luxury and speed. I had an '05 that I bought off lease. It was great, but time caught up with it. Enter my Avalon. I (again) bought a lease return (2015 Model) with low mileage. This car handles well, has speed, and solid braking. When I have to (on occasion) I have blown BMW's and Lexis drivers off the line. This ride has a 3.5 L V-6, and 268 HP....it's Fast! The ride is on the firm side, although you have options for eco and sport as well. The chassis is the same as the lower end Lexis models. It has all the bells and whistles (heated seats, various dash screens for computer mileage, eco boost, etc, bluetooth, and sat radio). Climate system works nicely. Inside the cabin, there is a bit of a "plastic feel", and the silver foil that wraps the cup holders is starting to peel. Those are the only complaints!! I had this car for one year...and ZERO Problems! Just change the oil and rotate the tires so far. Mileage is 21 in and around town, and (I know this may be had to believe!) I got 31 MPG on a recent 200 mile R/T!! This is a SOLID, well produced car that has styling as well as reliability, and the all important SPEED! As an owner, I can highly recommend this vehicle!!
