Used 2006 Toyota Avalon for Sale Near Me
881 listings
- 250,415 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$3,500$1,506 Below Market
- 167,185 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,500$1,553 Below Market
- 260,482 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,995$340 Below Market
- 132,373 miles
$6,400$936 Below Market
- 109,273 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995$739 Below Market
- 61,635 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,988
- 131,649 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,595$488 Below Market
- 125,205 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,975$514 Below Market
- 141,644 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$6,522
- 129,274 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995$383 Below Market
- 73,862 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$9,881
- 86,876 miles
$8,991
- 125,759 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,990
- 179,556 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,898
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,988
- 142,701 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,859
- 105,810 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,450
- 54,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,985
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Avalon
Overall Consumer Rating4.7383 Reviews
Darrenct83,06/10/2016
Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
As an auto repair shop owner I'm blown away about the negative reliability reviews. I saw one two star review because of an oil leak on a 9 year old toyota with 97,000 miles! What kind of bubble do people live in where this is considered unreliable? All cars have what we call "pattern failures" specific to certain makes and models. ALL CARS have pattern failures. All cars need repair periodically. As a luxury type car repairs will be more expensive. If you only need one or two repairs every 100,000 miles then you are operating a very well built machine. If you dont beleive then buy a Chrysler next time so you can see what frequent repairs are really like. On a lighter note, the Avalon is great. I have driven most makes and models in my line of work, and you will have a hard time matching this much comfort and quality for the price of the Avalon.
