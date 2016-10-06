Used 2006 Toyota Avalon for Sale Near Me

881 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Avalon Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 881 listings
  • 2006 Toyota Avalon Limited
    used

    2006 Toyota Avalon Limited

    250,415 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $3,500

    $1,506 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Toyota Avalon Limited in Silver
    used

    2006 Toyota Avalon Limited

    167,185 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $5,500

    $1,553 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Toyota Avalon XL in Black
    used

    2006 Toyota Avalon XL

    260,482 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $2,995

    $340 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Toyota Avalon XLS in Light Blue
    used

    2006 Toyota Avalon XLS

    132,373 miles
    Good Deal

    $6,400

    $936 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Toyota Avalon XL
    used

    2006 Toyota Avalon XL

    109,273 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $6,995

    $739 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Toyota Avalon XL in Gray
    used

    2006 Toyota Avalon XL

    61,635 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $8,988

    Details
  • 2006 Toyota Avalon XL in Silver
    used

    2006 Toyota Avalon XL

    131,649 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $6,595

    $488 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Toyota Avalon XLS in Silver
    used

    2006 Toyota Avalon XLS

    125,205 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $6,975

    $514 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Toyota Avalon XL in Silver
    used

    2006 Toyota Avalon XL

    141,644 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $6,522

    Details
  • 2006 Toyota Avalon XL in Light Green
    used

    2006 Toyota Avalon XL

    129,274 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $5,995

    $383 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Toyota Avalon XLS in Gray
    used

    2006 Toyota Avalon XLS

    73,862 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $9,881

    Details
  • 2006 Toyota Avalon XLS
    used

    2006 Toyota Avalon XLS

    86,876 miles

    $8,991

    Details
  • 2006 Toyota Avalon Limited in Light Blue
    used

    2006 Toyota Avalon Limited

    125,759 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $7,990

    Details
  • 2006 Toyota Avalon Limited in Silver
    used

    2006 Toyota Avalon Limited

    179,556 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,898

    Details
  • 2006 Toyota Avalon Limited in Gray
    used

    2006 Toyota Avalon Limited

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,988

    Details
  • 2006 Toyota Avalon Limited in Gray
    used

    2006 Toyota Avalon Limited

    142,701 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,859

    Details
  • 2006 Toyota Avalon XL in Silver
    used

    2006 Toyota Avalon XL

    105,810 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,450

    Details
  • 2006 Toyota Avalon Limited in Gray
    used

    2006 Toyota Avalon Limited

    54,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,985

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Toyota Avalon searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 881 listings
  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Avalon
  4. Used 2006 Toyota Avalon

Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Avalon

Read recent reviews for the Toyota Avalon
Overall Consumer Rating
4.7383 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 383 reviews
  • 5
    (80%)
  • 4
    (13%)
  • 3
    (3%)
  • 2
    (4%)
  • 1
    (1%)
People are complaining about reliability?
Darrenct83,06/10/2016
Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
As an auto repair shop owner I'm blown away about the negative reliability reviews. I saw one two star review because of an oil leak on a 9 year old toyota with 97,000 miles! What kind of bubble do people live in where this is considered unreliable? All cars have what we call "pattern failures" specific to certain makes and models. ALL CARS have pattern failures. All cars need repair periodically. As a luxury type car repairs will be more expensive. If you only need one or two repairs every 100,000 miles then you are operating a very well built machine. If you dont beleive then buy a Chrysler next time so you can see what frequent repairs are really like. On a lighter note, the Avalon is great. I have driven most makes and models in my line of work, and you will have a hard time matching this much comfort and quality for the price of the Avalon.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Toyota
Avalon
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Toyota Avalon info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings