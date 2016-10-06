Used 2006 Toyota Avalon for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Honda Costa Mesa - Costa Mesa / California

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new pair of tires! Navigation System Vehicle Stability Control/Seat Heater Pkg Dynamic Laser Cruise Control Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System 5-Piece Carpeted Floor/Trunk Mat Set Keyless Start Cooled Front Seat(S) Standard Paint ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX AND EXCELLENT SERVICE HISTORY AND RECORDS. This outstanding example of a 2006 Toyota Avalon XL is offered by AutoNation Honda Costa Mesa. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. The 2006 Toyota offers compelling fuel-efficiency along with great value. You will no longer feel the need to repeatedly fill up this Toyota Avalon XL's gas tank, in part because of it's superb EPA rating. With less than 167,176mi on this Toyota Avalon, you'll appreciate the practically showroom newness of this vehicle. Driven by many, but adored by more, the Toyota Avalon XL is a perfect addition to any home.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2006 Toyota Avalon Limited with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 4T1BK36B36U085006

Stock: 6U085006

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-03-2020