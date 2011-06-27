  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru Legacy
  4. Used 1991 Subaru Legacy
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(15)
1991 Subaru Legacy Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

Turbo power is now available on the Legacy Sport sedan. The boosted engine produces 160-horsepower and 180 ft-lbs. of torque; not too shabby for a family hauler.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1991 Subaru Legacy.

5(46%)
4(47%)
3(7%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.4
15 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 15 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

91 legacy wagon
worunnerman,08/13/2003
i have owned and operated a 91 subaru legacy l wagon for the past two years and it has been wonderful. i have had no major problems and i still get about 21 miles to the gallon. i am a high school student and i think that it would make an excelent first car. for an old wagon i was extremely suprized to discover the pep that the car can deliver. i have an automatic transmission, and i really seems to choose the gears well depending on how much pressure you put on the gas. with a little wider tires, the vehicle seems to have a better feel on the road, so i would suggest that as an aftermarket addition.
A tank
raywood1,05/17/2014
L 4dr Wagon
I bought this 1991 Subaru legacy wagon with 5 speed manual transmission from the original owner 13 years ago. It now has 247,000 miles on it. It runs great. Most repairs have been normal maintenance. The biggest issue now is that it barely made it through DEQ last year. Too much CO. Next year may be it. Oh, and yes, gas mileage is pretty bad if all you do is drive traffic light to traffic light. That produces 15 mpg when I do that. But usually I get 19 in mixed, mostly city, driving, and 30 on the freeway at 60 mpg. There are lots of SUV's out there but very few Japanese station wagons being made any more. I'm keeping this one until it blows up. Or flunks DEQ.
Loved my Suby
bullshartist,10/08/2008
I loved this car... finally sold it because it seemed like it was having transmission problems @ 172000 miles -- later found out it was probably just a clogged filter. Only FWD Subaru I have ever seen, but it handled in snow and ice beautifully -- and I live in Alaska. A very steady ride, power everything. I did have to make some repairs -- alternator, both CV joints, rubber door gaskets, new struts, sun visor on driver's side. However, NEVER any engine problems. Always started. Left it parked in -20 degrees for 2 weeks and it still started. It had lots of heart.
Unshakable. Amazing Reliability
sir stinky,01/29/2010
This is an amazing car! It's got almost 190,000 miles on it. It's been wrecked and rebuilt, has Ford Taurus wheel covers and is missing a couple parts, but still runs and drives just fine. In 80,000 miles and 10 years the only things that broke were the oil pump, alternator, a blown muffler. The O2 sensor took a dump several thousand miles ago, still runs good! Steers good. Handles good. Brakes Good. Transmission works good (but has arthritis now). Keep this car maintained and it will outlast your brand new car.
See all 15 reviews of the 1991 Subaru Legacy
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
130 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
130 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
130 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 1991 Subaru Legacy features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 1991 Subaru Legacy

Used 1991 Subaru Legacy Overview

The Used 1991 Subaru Legacy is offered in the following submodels: Legacy Sedan, Legacy Wagon. Available styles include LSi 4dr Sedan, LS 4dr Sedan, L 4dr Sedan AWD, Sport Turbo 4dr Sedan AWD, L 4dr Sedan, L 4dr Wagon AWD, LS 4dr Sedan AWD, LS 4dr Wagon AWD, LS 4dr Wagon, L 4dr Wagon, and LSi 4dr Sedan AWD.

What's a good price on a Used 1991 Subaru Legacy?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1991 Subaru Legacies are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1991 Subaru Legacy for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1991 Subaru Legacy.

Can't find a used 1991 Subaru Legacys you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Subaru Legacy for sale - 2 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $21,667.

Find a used Subaru for sale - 10 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $14,378.

Find a used certified pre-owned Subaru Legacy for sale - 6 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $20,634.

Find a used certified pre-owned Subaru for sale - 10 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $15,628.

