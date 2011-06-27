1991 Subaru Legacy Review
Edmunds' Expert Review
1991 Highlights
Turbo power is now available on the Legacy Sport sedan. The boosted engine produces 160-horsepower and 180 ft-lbs. of torque; not too shabby for a family hauler.
worunnerman,08/13/2003
i have owned and operated a 91 subaru legacy l wagon for the past two years and it has been wonderful. i have had no major problems and i still get about 21 miles to the gallon. i am a high school student and i think that it would make an excelent first car. for an old wagon i was extremely suprized to discover the pep that the car can deliver. i have an automatic transmission, and i really seems to choose the gears well depending on how much pressure you put on the gas. with a little wider tires, the vehicle seems to have a better feel on the road, so i would suggest that as an aftermarket addition.
raywood1,05/17/2014
L 4dr Wagon
I bought this 1991 Subaru legacy wagon with 5 speed manual transmission from the original owner 13 years ago. It now has 247,000 miles on it. It runs great. Most repairs have been normal maintenance. The biggest issue now is that it barely made it through DEQ last year. Too much CO. Next year may be it. Oh, and yes, gas mileage is pretty bad if all you do is drive traffic light to traffic light. That produces 15 mpg when I do that. But usually I get 19 in mixed, mostly city, driving, and 30 on the freeway at 60 mpg. There are lots of SUV's out there but very few Japanese station wagons being made any more. I'm keeping this one until it blows up. Or flunks DEQ.
bullshartist,10/08/2008
I loved this car... finally sold it because it seemed like it was having transmission problems @ 172000 miles -- later found out it was probably just a clogged filter. Only FWD Subaru I have ever seen, but it handled in snow and ice beautifully -- and I live in Alaska. A very steady ride, power everything. I did have to make some repairs -- alternator, both CV joints, rubber door gaskets, new struts, sun visor on driver's side. However, NEVER any engine problems. Always started. Left it parked in -20 degrees for 2 weeks and it still started. It had lots of heart.
sir stinky,01/29/2010
This is an amazing car! It's got almost 190,000 miles on it. It's been wrecked and rebuilt, has Ford Taurus wheel covers and is missing a couple parts, but still runs and drives just fine. In 80,000 miles and 10 years the only things that broke were the oil pump, alternator, a blown muffler. The O2 sensor took a dump several thousand miles ago, still runs good! Steers good. Handles good. Brakes Good. Transmission works good (but has arthritis now). Keep this car maintained and it will outlast your brand new car.
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
130 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
130 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
130 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 5600 rpm
