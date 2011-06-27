Update: At 24 months and 36,000 miles no repairs needed. The car gets about 28-30 mpg in mixed city/highway driving for my wife's daily commute and around town use. We have taken several long trips and have seen mileage as high as 38 mpg on the highway, though 32-35 is more typical at a constant 70 mph. The car is also very comfortable for four adults with luggage on long trips, and daily commutes -- hence "the pillow." Road holding in wet and icy conditions is outstanding. We are very pleased with the Subaru Legacy 2.5i. My wife traded in her 2005 Volvo S40 for this 2017 Subaru Legacy 2.5i mostly because the Volvo was getting too expensive to keep repairing -- Volvo parts are ridiculously expensive and the thing is so complicated they had to take the grill off to recharge the air conditioner. So the nice roomy layout under the Legacy's hood is a welcome switch, or so my mechanic tells me. You can actually see and reach the spark plugs without disassembling half the engine. This is actually our third Subaru, the previous two being a 1996 Outback and a 2012 Forester which we still have. The Legacy doesn't handle quite as well as the Volvo but they are such different cars it is not really fair to compare them. However, the Legacy does feel very planted on cloverleaf freeway entry ramps and it is easy to change and hold a line. I give credit to the symmetrical all-wheel-drive, which sounds like advertising but it really does eliminate torque steer. Physics, I guess.The Legacy is much better at absorbing the massive potholes and bumps all over the streets in Chicago and suburbs, which destroyed the Volvo's front end twice in 100,000 miles. The Subaru is at least a match for the Volvo in the rain and I am sure it will be much better in the snow as well. The Volvo was pretty good in snow for a front-wheel-drive car, but our other two Subarus were and are practically snowmobiles. This is a big reason why my wife chose the Subaru. based on previous experience with continuously variable transmissions, I was a little leery of this feature. However, the Legacy's CVT is very responsive and the car moves right out when you need it to. On my wife's 35 mile commute of about half highway and half streets the Legacy is getting about 29 mpg, which is about five or six better than the Volvo got on the same trip. We haven't taken any long road trips yet, but the dash says it hits 35 mpg on the freeway right after a fill up, and so far the dash mpg report has been pretty accurate, within about two percent of miles divided by gallons when we fill it up. The Legacy is much bigger inside than the Volvo, with a very comfortable back seat, though the Volvo had better seats. The lumbar cushion on the base Legacy are not adjustable, and tend to push me out a little farther than ideal on the bottom cushion, though this isn't a hug problem. Much, much better visibility out of the Legacy and the back up camera helps avoid backing into the garage wall. The Legacy is very solid and quiet, much more so than our 2012 Forester. Based on the excellent durability and reliability of our other two Subarus -- no repairs needed at all in 55,000 miles on the 2012 Forester, not even brake pads -- I am hoping this one won't need much work over the next 10 years or so.

