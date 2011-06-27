So my first Legacy was a 2015. Leased that one since I never had a Subaru before and wasn’t sure I would like it. Well I did and decided to buy my next one (can’t beat 0% financing). On paper this is the perfect car for me. Live in North Idaho now and needed AWD. For the price and features I don’t think there is a better value out there.For a fully loaded 2.5 Limited Legacy with Eye Sight Pkg for around $30k....is not bad at all. They did enough with 2018 Legacy compared to 2015 Legacy to make me feel I got a better car than the 2015 I traded in. Some of the new features I like in the 2018.... LED lighting (including headlights), auto high beams, lane keep assist, 8” screen, Tom Tom navigation, new multimedia interface, CarPlay, 2 usb power ports in the rear, rear braking assist, predictive guide lines on the reversing camera, better blindside notification, tire pressure monitor showing each individual tire’s air pressure, stitching on dash, smaller steering wheel with updated controls, overall updating of interior and exterior. Some things that I didn’t like in the 2015 that they didn’t change in 2018.... the tires that come on this car still suck (especially in the snow), location of front usb power ports can be a pain to hook up a power cable, seats could use some more padding. I am getting a over 30 mpg in mixed spirited driving...not bad for an AWD car in my opinion. Handles pretty good but is better with better tires. Acceleration is surprising decent for a four liter. Safety wise, I don’t know of a car with more safety features at this price point. If you are looking for an AWD car with pretty much every safety feature available today, that gets good gas mileage, is a great value with a pretty decent look to it.....this is your car in my opinion, just change out the tires.

