  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru Legacy
  4. Used 1995 Subaru Legacy
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(60)
Appraise this car

1995 Subaru Legacy Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Subaru Legacy for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$718 - $1,754
Used Legacy for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

New sheet metal freshens the flanks of one of our favorite compact sedans and wagons. Unfortunately the turbocharged engine has been dropped, leaving the Legacy with a rather anemic 2.2-liter four-cylinder that produces a meager 135 horsepower. The value leader Brighton wagon is introduced for budding naturalists. It includes all-wheel drive, air conditioning and a stereo with cassette. The Outback Wagon is also introduced as an alternative to the burgeoning SUV market.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Subaru Legacy.

5(56%)
4(37%)
3(7%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
60 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 60 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

I loved this car!
Missing my Subaru,02/03/2006
We bought this car with 56,000 miles on it in 2002 and have loved it very much. It drives well in all weather, can take a beating from out rough lifestyle, and cleaned up nicely to fit in when we had go to the city. It was very reliable and was well built. We had put about 149,000 miles on it as of Jan. 2006 when it was squished on the highway. The anti-lock brakes where great because it got stopped to avoid the collision ahead (only 4 feet to spare); too bad the Dodge truck behind it could not stop that well. At the time of the accident it was running like a champ and we expected to have it for a long time to come. Hope I can find another one!
Expensive fixes!
Ryan,06/25/2008
It is a great car, but stay away from anything from the mid-west or north-east. The fuel filler neck will rot away, the tank will leak (which requires the disassembly of the whole back end to remove and replace) Stay away from automatics not reliable . The doors will rot away with the brake lines. The exhaust system is among the most costly to replace of any mass-produced vehicle(2 catalytic converters a mid-pipe resonator, and an expensive muffler. Seals and timing belt, etc. is a must after 100,000. Stay away from the 2.5 unless it already had the head gasket replaced.Th The 2.2 is the champ. I have put over $4000 in this vehicle since i bought it last year. Not an economy fix
Wallflower
sagebrush,11/13/2010
A plain, unassuming car, but very reliable overall. AWD is handy, esp. in ice/snow. Disappointing gas mileage for a 4 cyl. Cup holder an abject failure. Horizontally opposed 4 (get the 2.2, not the 2.5) is dated but very reliable. (Thank you, Dr. Porsche, for the concept). Auto. trans. is a balky Borg-Warner unit. Ugh. Shades of Rambler. Car is too low slung, but corners well. I installed a cut-out switch to select FWD or AWD, which helps with fuel economy. (Why did Subaru eliminate that feature?). One of those cars which, despite its faults, grows on you, and is a worthy ride. My next car will have to compensate for the Legacy's plain vanilla persona. Perhaps a Caprice Police Interceptor?
Winter beater that lasts
classicbob,10/31/2010
I bought a 14 year old Legacy wagon last year as a winter beater, which i planned to keep until upgrade to a newer and better car in the spring. One year later I'm still looking for that 'better car' but haven't found it yet. This car has taken me cross country twice in the past year, over the Rocky mountains (strangely it got better gas mileage at high elevation), and plowed effortlessly through 18 inches of snow! I had to replace a front strut assembly after the coil spring broke around 180,000 miles. It doesn't like to hold its idle speed, not sure what the problem is. And the 'check engine' light keeps popping up, common problem it seems. Otherwise it's great, best car i've ever bought!
See all 60 reviews of the 1995 Subaru Legacy
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
135 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
135 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
135 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
135 hp @ 5400 rpm
See all Used 1995 Subaru Legacy features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 1995 Subaru Legacy

Used 1995 Subaru Legacy Overview

The Used 1995 Subaru Legacy is offered in the following submodels: Legacy Sedan, Legacy Wagon. Available styles include LS 4dr Sedan AWD, 4dr Sedan, L 4dr Sedan AWD, LS 4dr Wagon AWD, L 4dr Sedan, L 4dr Wagon, Outback 4dr Wagon AWD, LSi 4dr Wagon AWD, Brighton 4dr Wagon AWD, L 4dr Wagon AWD, and LSi 4dr Sedan AWD.

What's a good price on a Used 1995 Subaru Legacy?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1995 Subaru Legacies are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1995 Subaru Legacy for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1995 Subaru Legacy.

Can't find a used 1995 Subaru Legacys you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Subaru Legacy for sale - 7 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $9,105.

Find a used Subaru for sale - 5 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $25,654.

Find a used certified pre-owned Subaru Legacy for sale - 12 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $23,892.

Find a used certified pre-owned Subaru for sale - 12 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $14,418.

Should I lease or buy a 1995 Subaru Legacy?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Subaru lease specials
Check out Subaru Legacy lease specials

Related Used 1995 Subaru Legacy info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles