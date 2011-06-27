We bought this car with 56,000 miles on it in 2002 and have loved it very much. It drives well in all weather, can take a beating from out rough lifestyle, and cleaned up nicely to fit in when we had go to the city. It was very reliable and was well built. We had put about 149,000 miles on it as of Jan. 2006 when it was squished on the highway. The anti-lock brakes where great because it got stopped to avoid the collision ahead (only 4 feet to spare); too bad the Dodge truck behind it could not stop that well. At the time of the accident it was running like a champ and we expected to have it for a long time to come. Hope I can find another one!

