1995 Subaru Legacy Review
Type:
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$718 - $1,754
Used Legacy for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1995 Highlights
New sheet metal freshens the flanks of one of our favorite compact sedans and wagons. Unfortunately the turbocharged engine has been dropped, leaving the Legacy with a rather anemic 2.2-liter four-cylinder that produces a meager 135 horsepower. The value leader Brighton wagon is introduced for budding naturalists. It includes all-wheel drive, air conditioning and a stereo with cassette. The Outback Wagon is also introduced as an alternative to the burgeoning SUV market.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1995 Subaru Legacy.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Missing my Subaru,02/03/2006
We bought this car with 56,000 miles on it in 2002 and have loved it very much. It drives well in all weather, can take a beating from out rough lifestyle, and cleaned up nicely to fit in when we had go to the city. It was very reliable and was well built. We had put about 149,000 miles on it as of Jan. 2006 when it was squished on the highway. The anti-lock brakes where great because it got stopped to avoid the collision ahead (only 4 feet to spare); too bad the Dodge truck behind it could not stop that well. At the time of the accident it was running like a champ and we expected to have it for a long time to come. Hope I can find another one!
Ryan,06/25/2008
It is a great car, but stay away from anything from the mid-west or north-east. The fuel filler neck will rot away, the tank will leak (which requires the disassembly of the whole back end to remove and replace) Stay away from automatics not reliable . The doors will rot away with the brake lines. The exhaust system is among the most costly to replace of any mass-produced vehicle(2 catalytic converters a mid-pipe resonator, and an expensive muffler. Seals and timing belt, etc. is a must after 100,000. Stay away from the 2.5 unless it already had the head gasket replaced.Th The 2.2 is the champ. I have put over $4000 in this vehicle since i bought it last year. Not an economy fix
sagebrush,11/13/2010
A plain, unassuming car, but very reliable overall. AWD is handy, esp. in ice/snow. Disappointing gas mileage for a 4 cyl. Cup holder an abject failure. Horizontally opposed 4 (get the 2.2, not the 2.5) is dated but very reliable. (Thank you, Dr. Porsche, for the concept). Auto. trans. is a balky Borg-Warner unit. Ugh. Shades of Rambler. Car is too low slung, but corners well. I installed a cut-out switch to select FWD or AWD, which helps with fuel economy. (Why did Subaru eliminate that feature?). One of those cars which, despite its faults, grows on you, and is a worthy ride. My next car will have to compensate for the Legacy's plain vanilla persona. Perhaps a Caprice Police Interceptor?
classicbob,10/31/2010
I bought a 14 year old Legacy wagon last year as a winter beater, which i planned to keep until upgrade to a newer and better car in the spring. One year later I'm still looking for that 'better car' but haven't found it yet. This car has taken me cross country twice in the past year, over the Rocky mountains (strangely it got better gas mileage at high elevation), and plowed effortlessly through 18 inches of snow! I had to replace a front strut assembly after the coil spring broke around 180,000 miles. It doesn't like to hold its idle speed, not sure what the problem is. And the 'check engine' light keeps popping up, common problem it seems. Otherwise it's great, best car i've ever bought!
Features & Specs
See all Used 1995 Subaru Legacy features & specs
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
135 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
135 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
135 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
135 hp @ 5400 rpm
Safety
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Legacy
Related Used 1995 Subaru Legacy info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019