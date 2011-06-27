I struggled with the decision on which car to buy in this segment. For me it basically came down to the Honda Accord and the Legacy, and I really really liked the accord and every publication will tell you it is a MUCH better car than the Legacy, but when it came down to it, the AWD and the interior space is what one me over with the Legacy. The Legacy is slightly bigger, I'm not sure how they compare exactly in measurements but I know when you sit in the drivers seat and reach over to the passenger side the accord is smaller and the arm rest on the accord is much smaller. This is an important aspect for me because I'm 6'3"/225lbs, I need all the space I can get and don't like feeling stuffed into my car. The AWD was important because I work in the medical field and live in Michigan=no snow days. I've had front wheel drive cars before and they were fine, but there is just a little more confidence when you have the AWD that is going to help on those few days a year where you feel like you might die on the way home from work:) Not a big fan of the touch screen, I like the set up on the accord better, and if you have to touch the screen while driving it is a reach for the driver so that isn't convenient. The mileage has not been great, it is saying for the first 700 miles I'm averaging 25.5mpg and I drive a mix of city highway, so certainly hoping that will go WAY up. I do LOVE the car though. Smooth, quick, feels more luxury inside than the price, quiet, all in all I look forward to driving it and am proud to own it. What I learned is that you can read all the reviews from the professionals but until you drive the car itself you won't know if it's a good fit for you. This car might not break the top ten on a lot of lists, and there are a few things I'd change, but it is a GREAT car.

