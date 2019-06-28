Used 2014 Subaru Legacy for Sale Near Me
- 106,793 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,499$3,139 Below Market
Phoenix Motors - Raleigh / North Carolina
Thanks to its standard all-wheel drive and roomy interior, the 2014 Subaru Legacy is a respectable choice among midsize sedans. Base 2.5i models come with 16-inch steel wheels; automatic headlights; air-conditioning; cruise control; a height-adjustable driver seat; a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel; full power accessories; a 60/40-split-folding rear seat; Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity; and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player, an iPod/USB audio interface and an auxiliary audio jack. The 2.5i Premium model includes all of the above except the foglights (which must be purchased as an accessory). It also has heated body-color outside mirrors, a windshield wiper de-icer, an eight-way power driver seat (with power lumbar), heated front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob and a six-speaker sound system. The 2014 Subaru Legacy comes standard with stability and traction control, antilock disc brakes, front side airbags and side curtain airbags. A rearview camera is optional.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium PZEV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3BMBE68E3018757
Stock: 2291
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 56,560 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,812$1,951 Below Market
Sport Subaru South - Orlando / Florida
Covid 19 induced INVENTORY CLEARANCE Event going on NOW!SAVE THOUSANDS on this 2014 Subaru Legacy 2.5i- located at our SPORT SUBARU SOUTH Superstore - 9951 S. Orange Blossom Trl, Orlando FL 32837 - Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! SPORT SEDAN, LIFETIME POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY, LOCAL TRADE IN, CLEAN CARFAX, GREAT GAS MILEAGE, BACK UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY. Wholesale Direct Pricing from Don Mealey / Sport Auto Group - offering Unbeatable VALUE from a name you can Trust.- We price our quality cars, trucks and SUVs below market price daily to offer the absolute BEST VALUE in Central Florida. (No Salvage, Flood or Rebuilt Titles!) We also offer Low Bank Rate Financing, Credit Union Financing and Credit Challenged Finance Solutions in a Reputable - High Integrity Dealership Environment. DealerRater.com's #1 Customer Rated Dealership and Dealer of the Year 6 Years in a Row w/ over 6,000 Postive Customer Reviews Online :) Our Wholesale Direct vehicles are inspected, safety checked and always carry any remaining Comprehensive Factory Warranty. EXCLUSIVE LIFETIME POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INFO: ( Our Nationwide warranty covers most gasoline powered Cars & SUVs offered for Sale less than 6 years old w/ less than 75,000 Miles - not applicable for Audi, BMW, Mercedes, Fiat or electric vehicles) As a Market Priced velocity dealership, our inventory moves very fast and used vehicle prices may be published before reconditioning cost (not to exceed $999). Our Used Vehicle Prices do not include tax, tag, electronic filing fee, pre-delivery service charge or Dealer Fee ($699). Transactions not financed through dealership lending source may be subject to $350 third party finance fee. See dealer for details. Due to the possibility of 3rd party errors or omissions, dealership is not liable for the accuracy of information in listing. THANKS for the opportunity to earn your business!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Subaru Legacy 2.5i PZEV with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3BMBA67E3023373
Stock: BT023373
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 70,741 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,998$2,174 Below Market
Clearwater Toyota - Clearwater / Florida
Our stores are open to serve you. We are taking extra precautions and putting in additional efforts to ensure your safety, and the cleanliness of our facilities and vehicles during this time.At EchoPark, shop thousands of "nearly-new" one to four-year old, low mileage vehicles. All have no accidents as verified by CarFax and are priced up to 40% below the cost of buying brand new. Most are still under the original factory warranty. Discover how buying nearly new gets you the same benefits associated with buying new - and gives you that new car feel without the new car price.OFF BLACK, PERFORATED LEATHER-TRIMMED UPHOLSTERY, MOONROOF & NAVIGATION SYSTEM FEATURING AHA -inc: Navigation System, touch-screen GPS navigation system, SD card map, 7" LCD screen, voice activated controls and navigation and SiriusXM Navtraffic (subscription required), Aha Infotainment The Aha app on your phone allows you to easily access and organize your favorite content from the web into personalized, live, on-demand stations, Once you download the app and organize your stations, Aha syncs to the audio system in the vehicle, The in-depth interface allows you to choose several internet radio stations, newsfeeds, audiobooks and more, You can even get audio updates from Facebook and Twitter, Power Moonroof, Rear-Vision Camera, Auto-Dimming Rear View Mirror w/Homelink, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/Single Disc CD Player, HD radio, Radio Broadcast Data System (RBDS), MP3/WMA capability, harman/kardon 440 watt amplifier and speaker system, 9 speakers (includes subwoofer), Bluetooth audio streaming and hands-free phone connectivity, iPod con, ICE SILVER METALLIC, Wheels: 17" x 7.5" Aluminum Alloy w/Machine Finish -inc: aluminum alloy center cap, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: Lineartronic Continuously Variable -inc: 6-speed manual shift mode, Tires: P215/50R17 90V AS. This Subaru Legacy has a dependable Regular Unleaded H-4 2.5 L/152 engine powering this Variable transmission.*This Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited Has Everything You Want *Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steering-Wheel Paddle-Shift Control Switches, Steel Spare Wheel, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher, Side Impact Beams, Rocker Panel Extensions, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 2 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Rear Cupholder, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: AM/FM Stereo HD Radio w/Single Disc CD -inc: harman/kardon 440 watt amplifier and speaker system, 9 speakers (includes subwoofer), MP3/WMA capability, 4.3" LCD display screen, Radio Broadcast Data System (RBDS), Bluetooth audio streaming connectivity, Bluetooth hands-free phone connectivity, iPod control capability, SiriusXM satellite radio (subscription required), USB port, 3.5mm auxiliary input jack, rear glass audio antenna and roof mounted satellite antenna in body color, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls, Power Rear Windows, Power Door Locks, Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down, Perimeter Alarm, Perforated Leather-Trimmed Upholstery, Passenger Seat, Outside Temp Gauge, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited PZEV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3BMBM61E3021212
Stock: YE3021212
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 73,722 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,890$815 Below Market
Koby Subaru - Mobile / Alabama
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Sport PZEV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3BMBH66E3002603
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 60,228 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,500
Unisell Auto - Omaha / Nebraska
This 2014 Subaru Legacy 4dr 4dr Sedan H4 Automatic 2.5i Premium features a 2.5L 4 Cylinder 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Continuously Variable transmission. The vehicle is Silver with a Charcoal interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sliding Rear Window, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 402-933-9577 or daler@unisellauto.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium PZEV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3BMBC63E3013257
Stock: KR013257
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 127,601 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,750$997 Below Market
Holman Motors - Batavia / Ohio
Thank you for shopping Holman Motors. This 2014 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited has a 2.5L 4 cyls engine, CVT (Continuously Variable) transmission. This vehicle is equipped with the following options: Hey!! Look right here!! Real gas sipper!!! 32 MPG Hwy! Lower price! Was $8,998 NOW $8,750* Includes a CARFAX buyback guarantee. All Wheel Drive, never get stuck again. Sale price listed does not include options that may have been installed by dealer. While every effort has been made to ensure accurate data, all vehicle items and prices are subject to change without notice. Accessories and color may vary. Vehicle photos displayed may be an example only. All inventory listed is subject to prior sale. Contact dealership sales representative at 888-516-0222 to verify all vehicle options and details on final price. Certain restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited PZEV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3BMBL6XE3018505
Stock: GH8977
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-13-2020
- 56,667 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,990
Layal Automotive - Englewood / Colorado
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Subaru Legacy 2.5i with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3BMCA60E3034947
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 78,444 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Lease
$8,490
Layal Automotive - Englewood / Colorado
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Subaru Legacy 3.6R Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3BMDN60E2022366
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 68,267 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,495$675 Below Market
Hyman Bros Subaru - Midlothian / Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Subaru Legacy 2.5i with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3BMCA60E3021602
Stock: S714011
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 90,698 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,500$564 Below Market
CarLink - Morristown / New Jersey
Recent Arrival! **CarLink Warranty Included!**, Legacy 2.5i, 4D Sedan, 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V, CVT Lineartronic, AWD, Twilight Blue Metallic, ivory Cloth. Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. 2014 Subaru Legacy 2.5iCarLink is your Guaranteed Credit Approval Dealership! We offer financing options that fit every customers needs.CarLink is conveniently located in Morristown NJ. We have the best selection around with over 250 Pre-Owned vehicles in stock and ready for delivery to you! We offer some of the lowest financing rates available and we also have special financing programs for bad credit and no credit. For more pictures and information about this vehicle, please visit carlinkautos.com If you have any questions, feel free to call 973-538-1400.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Subaru Legacy 2.5i PZEV with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3BMBA63E3027002
Stock: 17011
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 69,760 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,495
Road Runner Auto Sales - Wayne / Michigan
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3BMCC66E3018362
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 111,220 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$10,990$419 Below Market
HG Motorcar Corporation - Downingtown / Pennsylvania
This 2014 Subaru Legacy 4dr 4dr Sedan H4 Automatic 2.5i Sport features a 2.5L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Satin White Pearl with a Black Cloth interior. It is covered by a limited warranty. - Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Memory Seat Position, Heated Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Sport Package, Cloth Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sliding Rear Window, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Ron Rizzo at 610-873-1111 or sales@hgmotorcar.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Sport PZEV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3BMBH67E3009351
Stock: 009351
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 187,373 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,831$677 Below Market
Korf Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Yuma / Colorado
FUEL EFFICIENT 32 MPG Hwy/24 MPG City! Bluetooth, CD Player, All Wheel Drive, iPod/MP3 Input. WHY BUY FROM US We at Korf are your Dealer for the People. That means we put our customers first, before everything else. Proudly serving Yuma, Brush, Julesburg, Sterling, Denver and all Northeastern Colorado. Call us today for all automotive needs. We believe that everyone deserves to drive a nicer, newer car today. VEHICLE REVIEWS 'Ultimately, affordability is a big part of the 2014 Subaru Legacy's appeal: For the price of competing manufacturers' front-wheel-drive sedans, you can have a hardy all-wheel-drive sedan that still looks quite respectable in your driveway.' -Edmunds.com. Pricing analysis performed on 6/28/2019. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Subaru Legacy 2.5i with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3BMCA65E3030232
Stock: 030232
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-27-2019
- 113,302 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,987$509 Below Market
Fairfield Volkswagen - Fairfield / Ohio
**WITH LEGENDARY SUBARU ALL WHEEL DRIVE THIS 2014 SUBARU LEGACY 2.5I LIMITED CHECKS ALL THE BOXES FOR YOUR NEXT VEHICLE INVESTMENT, **IS YOUR CHECKLIST READY? **CHECK THE BOX FOR A PERFECT CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT, **NO ACCIDENTS/NO DAMAGE, **CHECK THE BOX FOR A CARFAX 1-OWNER, **CHECK THE BOX FOR AN AMAZING SERVICE HISTORY WITH 37 SERVICE RECORDS REPORTED TO CARFAX, **CHECK THE BOX FOR ALL SERVICE WORK COMPLETED AT LOCAL FRANCHISE SUBARU DEALER, **CHECK THE BOX FOR THE 30,000, 60,000 AND 90,000 MILE RECOMMENDED SERVICE WORK COMPLETED, **CHECK THE BOX FOR A PROVEN POWERPLANT WITH THE SUBARU 2.5L 4 CYLINDER DOHC 16 VALVE ENGINE PAIRED TO A CVT LINEARTRONIC AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, **CHECK THE BOX FOR SUBARU ALL WHEEL DRIVE, **CHECK THE BOX FOR FUEL ECONOMY WITH ESTIMATES AT 24 MPG CITY AND 32 MPG HIGHWAY, **CHECK THE BOX FOR USED VEHICLE INSPECTION COMPLETED AT FAIRFIELD VOLKSWAGEN, **CHECK THE BOX FOR WARRANTY...YOUR INVESTMENT PROTECTED BY KENWOOD DEALER GROUP CERTIFIED 6 MONTH OR 6,000 MILE USED VEHICLE LIMITED WARRANTY, **100% PARTS AND LABOR FOR COVERED COMPONENTS, **24 HOUR ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE, **LOCK OUT, OUT OF FUEL DELIVERY, TIRE CHANGE AND JUMP START SERVICES INCLUDED, **TOWING ASSISTANCE FOR COLLISION OR REPAIR, **TRIP INTERRUPTION BENEFITS UP TO $500.00, **COMPARE THE CONDITION, EQUIPMENT AND PRICE OF THIS LEGACY, THE MILES, THE CURRENT AND PAST SERVICE HISTORY AND THE 6 MONTH WARRANTY AND SEE WHY FAIRFIELD VOLKSWAGEN IS THE RIGHT CHOICE FOR YOUR NEXT VEHICLE INVESTMENT, **CHECK THE BOX FOR AN EXTENSIVE LIST OF STANDARD AND OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT INCLUDING... **CHECK THE BOX FOR THE MOONROOF AND NAVIGATION PACKAGE WHICH INCLUDES POWER TILTING AND SLIDING MOONROOF, FACTORY NAVIGATION SYSTEM, AUTO-DIMMING REARVIEW MIRROR WITH HOMELINK GARAGE DOOR TRANSMITTER AND REAR VISION CAMERA, **AM/FM/CD PLAYER WITH SIRIUS/XM SATELLITE RADIO, **RADIO DATA SYSTEM WITH HARMAN/KARDON 9 SPEAKER SOUND SYSTEM, MP3 DECODER AND AHA INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM, **AUTOMATIC TEMPERATURE CONTROL, **FRONT DUAL ZONE RIGHT AND LEFT CLIMATE CONTROL, **POWER DRIVER'S SEAT, **REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, **STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED AUDIO CONTROLS, **FOUR WHEEL INDEPENDENT SUSPENSION, **SPEED SENSING STEERING, **ALL WHEEL DRIVE WITH TRACTION CONTROL, **4 WHEEL DISC ABS BRAKES, **DUAL FRONT AND SIDE IMPACT AIRBAGS WITH SIDE CURTAIN OVERHEAD AIRBAGS, **LOW TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING AND WARNING SYSTEM, **FRONT AND REAR ANTI-ROLL BARS, **ELECTRONIC BRAKE ASSIST, **ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL, **FULLY AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS, **FRONT FOG LIGHTS, **SECURITY SYSTEM WITH PANIC ALARM, **CRUISE CONTROL, **BODY COLORED BUMPERS, **POWER HEATED DOOR MIRRORS, **TRUNK LIP SPOILER, **PUDDLE LIGHTS, **STEERING WHEEL PADDLE SHIFT CONTROL SWITCHES, **ILLUMINATED SIDE SILL PLATES, **REAR SEAT CENTER ARMREST, **TILT/TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL, **HEATED LEATHER FRONT BUCKET SEATS, **POWER DRIVER'S AND PASSENGER SEATS, **SPLIT FOLDING REAR SEAT, **PERFORATED LEATHER TRIMMED INTERIOR, **CENTER ARMREST WITH STORAGE, **17 ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS, **INTERMITTENT WIPERS, **CHECK THE BOX FOR PRICED USING LIVE MARKET PRICING TOOL WHICH MONITORS COMPARABLE VEHICLES IN OUR MARKET IN REAL TIME TO ESTIMATE THE LOWEST PRICES BY MODEL, TRIM, FEATURES AND KNOWN CARFAX CONDITIONS WHICH ENSURES THAT A COMPETITIVE PRICE IS ALWAYS CURRENTLY DISPLAYED. THIS APPROACH TO PRICING ELIMINATES THE NEED FOR TRADITIONAL NEGOTIATIONS FROM AN OVER-INFLATED STARTING PRICE AND PROVIDES AN EXCEPTIONAL VALUE AND A HASSLE-FREE EXPERIENCE! NOW THAT YOU HAVE ALL YOUR BOXES CHECKED IT'S TIME TO SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE TODAY!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3BMCM65E3026922
Stock: E3026922
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 110,874 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,500
Texas Auto North - Houston / Texas
LIMITED-AWD-SUNROOF-BLUETOOTH-HEATED LEATHER SEATS-POWER WINDOWS-POWER LOCKS-POWER MIRRORS-CONTACT US NOW, WE ANSWER QUESTIONS SUPER FAST-COMPETITIVE NATIONWIDE FINANCING-WE PAY TOP DOLLAR FOR YOUR TRADE-CLEAN CARFAX-FRESH SERVICE!!!2014 SUBARU LEGACY 3.6R LIMITED AWD AUTOMATIC 3.6L H6 F. BEAUTIFUL BLACK (CRYSTAL BLACK SILICA) EXTERIOR WITH TAN LEATHER INTERIOR. LOADED WITH POWER AND HEATED LEATHER SEATS, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION WITH PADDLE SHIFTERS, LIMITED, AWD, POWER SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH, DIGITAL INFO DISPLAY, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, TEMP/COMPASS GAUGES, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, TRACTION CONTROL, CRUISE CONTROL, 17 ALLOY RIMS, DUAL EXHAUST, IN-DASH PIONEER CD PLAYER/USB/BLUETOOTH CONNECTION, AND MUCH MUCH MORE....POWER WINDOWS WITH POWER LOCKS AND POWER MIRRORS....WE SELL THE CARS YOU WANT TO DRIVE!!! LIKE THIS STREET CRUISER SUBARU LEGACY 3.6R LIMITED AWD WITH POWER SUNROOF AND BLUETOOTH....FREE CARFAX REPORT!!!COME SEE WHAT THE TEXAS AUTO' EXPERIENCE IS ALL ABOUT. WE PROVIDE THE BEST USED CARS FOR SALE IN TEXAS WITH COMPETITIVE PRICING. AT OUR TWO CONVENIENT LOCATIONS (16200 TX-3, WEBSTER, TX 77598 & 11655 NORTH FWY, HOUSTON TX 77060), WE HAVE ALL THE BEST DEALS ON PRE-OWNED INVENTORY NEAR YOU. LET US DIRECT YOU THROUGH THE CAR-BUYING PROCESS. OUR IN-HOUSE TEAM WILL HANDLE THE FINANCING CONCERNS AND HELP GET YOU A GREAT RATE. IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR A CUSTOM LIFTED TRUCK, 4X4 JEEP, LUXURY CAR/SUV OR SPORT CAR FOR SALE, TEXAS AUTO HAS EXACTLY WHAT YOU WANT. BUY A USED CAR FROM A GREAT DEALERSHIP THAT HAS GREAT REVIEWS. TEXAS AUTO HAS A LARGE SELECTION OF USED VEHICLES FOR SALE AND COMPETITIVE FINANCING OPTIONS. MAKE TEXAS AUTO YOUR FIRST AND ONLY STOP DURING YOUR NEXT VEHICLE PURCHASE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Subaru Legacy 3.6R Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3BMDM67E2016467
Stock: NT016467
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 100,768 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,995
Valley Chevrolet - Wilkes Barre / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3BMCC6XE3004416
Stock: 19858A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-12-2020
- 31,511 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,495
Avon Auto Brokers - Brockton / Massachusetts
AWD -Priced below the market average!- Low miles for a 2014! Back-up Camera Bluetooth This 2014 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited has a great Crystal Black Silica exterior and a clean Warm Ivory interior! Heated Seats Auto Climate Control Leather Steering Wheel Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Controls Sunroof/Moonroof Seating AM/FM Radio This Subaru Legacy gets great fuel economy with over 32.0 MPG on the highway! Park Distance Control ABS Brakes Satellite Radio Call to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 159 Memorial Drive Rt.28 Avon MA 02322. Avon Auto Brokers has been in business for over 30 yrs owner Dana Nessen takes pride in his customers complete satisfaction. We specialize in high quality pre-owned vehicles of all makes and models . We have over 300 hand picked cars trucks minivans SUVS priced thousands under Kelly Blue Book NADA and Edmunds retail values.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited PZEV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3BMBL67E3027503
Stock: E3027503
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 80,302 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,211$933 Below Market
Serra Toyota of Traverse City - Traverse City / Michigan
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3BMCD63E3023727
Certified Pre-Owned: No
