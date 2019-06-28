Used 2014 Subaru Legacy for Sale Near Me

1,945 listings
Legacy Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,945 listings
  • 2014 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium PZEV in Gray
    used

    2014 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium PZEV

    106,793 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,499

    $3,139 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Subaru Legacy 2.5i PZEV in Dark Red
    used

    2014 Subaru Legacy 2.5i PZEV

    56,560 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,812

    $1,951 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited PZEV in Silver
    used

    2014 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited PZEV

    70,741 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,998

    $2,174 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Sport PZEV in White
    used

    2014 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Sport PZEV

    73,722 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,890

    $815 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium PZEV in Silver
    used

    2014 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium PZEV

    60,228 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,500

    Details
  • 2014 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited PZEV in Light Blue
    used

    2014 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited PZEV

    127,601 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,750

    $997 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Subaru Legacy 2.5i in White
    used

    2014 Subaru Legacy 2.5i

    56,667 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,990

    Details
  • 2014 Subaru Legacy 3.6R Limited in Silver
    used

    2014 Subaru Legacy 3.6R Limited

    78,444 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Lease

    $8,490

    Details
  • 2014 Subaru Legacy 2.5i in Dark Red
    used

    2014 Subaru Legacy 2.5i

    68,267 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,495

    $675 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Subaru Legacy 2.5i PZEV in Light Blue
    used

    2014 Subaru Legacy 2.5i PZEV

    90,698 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,500

    $564 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium in Gray
    used

    2014 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium

    69,760 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $10,495

    Details
  • 2014 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Sport PZEV in White
    used

    2014 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Sport PZEV

    111,220 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $10,990

    $419 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Subaru Legacy 2.5i in White
    used

    2014 Subaru Legacy 2.5i

    187,373 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,831

    $677 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited in Silver
    used

    2014 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited

    113,302 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,987

    $509 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Subaru Legacy 3.6R Limited in Black
    used

    2014 Subaru Legacy 3.6R Limited

    110,874 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $10,500

    Details
  • 2014 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium in Light Blue
    used

    2014 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium

    100,768 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $10,995

    Details
  • 2014 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited PZEV in Black
    used

    2014 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited PZEV

    31,511 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $16,495

    Details
  • 2014 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium in Gray
    used

    2014 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium

    80,302 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $11,211

    $933 Below Market
    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,945 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Subaru Legacy

Overall Consumer Rating
418 Reviews
  • 5
    (39%)
  • 4
    (33%)
  • 3
    (22%)
  • 1
    (6%)
great car!
eric,10/25/2015
2.5i Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
I work for Pepsi and am driving 500 Miles a week. I only fill up once a week. I get between 450 to 480 Miles before the gas light comes on. I'm seeing these reviews about the stiff ride, and I would have to disagree. I think it rides nice and just like any car should ride. I drive about a third City and the rest highway and get real calculated average of 30 mpg almost Everytime. When it's half And half City and highway and is 29mpg. I think the car is great and the mpg rating is a little underrated by the factory. I would definitely test drive one Amd see for yourself before these crappy comments decide for you. Very nice car.
