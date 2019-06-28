Used 2014 Subaru Legacy for Sale Near Me

Fairfield Volkswagen - Fairfield / Ohio

**WITH LEGENDARY SUBARU ALL WHEEL DRIVE THIS 2014 SUBARU LEGACY 2.5I LIMITED CHECKS ALL THE BOXES FOR YOUR NEXT VEHICLE INVESTMENT, **IS YOUR CHECKLIST READY? **CHECK THE BOX FOR A PERFECT CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT, **NO ACCIDENTS/NO DAMAGE, **CHECK THE BOX FOR A CARFAX 1-OWNER, **CHECK THE BOX FOR AN AMAZING SERVICE HISTORY WITH 37 SERVICE RECORDS REPORTED TO CARFAX, **CHECK THE BOX FOR ALL SERVICE WORK COMPLETED AT LOCAL FRANCHISE SUBARU DEALER, **CHECK THE BOX FOR THE 30,000, 60,000 AND 90,000 MILE RECOMMENDED SERVICE WORK COMPLETED, **CHECK THE BOX FOR A PROVEN POWERPLANT WITH THE SUBARU 2.5L 4 CYLINDER DOHC 16 VALVE ENGINE PAIRED TO A CVT LINEARTRONIC AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, **CHECK THE BOX FOR SUBARU ALL WHEEL DRIVE, **CHECK THE BOX FOR FUEL ECONOMY WITH ESTIMATES AT 24 MPG CITY AND 32 MPG HIGHWAY, **CHECK THE BOX FOR USED VEHICLE INSPECTION COMPLETED AT FAIRFIELD VOLKSWAGEN, **CHECK THE BOX FOR WARRANTY...YOUR INVESTMENT PROTECTED BY KENWOOD DEALER GROUP CERTIFIED 6 MONTH OR 6,000 MILE USED VEHICLE LIMITED WARRANTY, **100% PARTS AND LABOR FOR COVERED COMPONENTS, **24 HOUR ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE, **LOCK OUT, OUT OF FUEL DELIVERY, TIRE CHANGE AND JUMP START SERVICES INCLUDED, **TOWING ASSISTANCE FOR COLLISION OR REPAIR, **TRIP INTERRUPTION BENEFITS UP TO $500.00, **COMPARE THE CONDITION, EQUIPMENT AND PRICE OF THIS LEGACY, THE MILES, THE CURRENT AND PAST SERVICE HISTORY AND THE 6 MONTH WARRANTY AND SEE WHY FAIRFIELD VOLKSWAGEN IS THE RIGHT CHOICE FOR YOUR NEXT VEHICLE INVESTMENT, **CHECK THE BOX FOR AN EXTENSIVE LIST OF STANDARD AND OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT INCLUDING... **CHECK THE BOX FOR THE MOONROOF AND NAVIGATION PACKAGE WHICH INCLUDES POWER TILTING AND SLIDING MOONROOF, FACTORY NAVIGATION SYSTEM, AUTO-DIMMING REARVIEW MIRROR WITH HOMELINK GARAGE DOOR TRANSMITTER AND REAR VISION CAMERA, **AM/FM/CD PLAYER WITH SIRIUS/XM SATELLITE RADIO, **RADIO DATA SYSTEM WITH HARMAN/KARDON 9 SPEAKER SOUND SYSTEM, MP3 DECODER AND AHA INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM, **AUTOMATIC TEMPERATURE CONTROL, **FRONT DUAL ZONE RIGHT AND LEFT CLIMATE CONTROL, **POWER DRIVER'S SEAT, **REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, **STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED AUDIO CONTROLS, **FOUR WHEEL INDEPENDENT SUSPENSION, **SPEED SENSING STEERING, **ALL WHEEL DRIVE WITH TRACTION CONTROL, **4 WHEEL DISC ABS BRAKES, **DUAL FRONT AND SIDE IMPACT AIRBAGS WITH SIDE CURTAIN OVERHEAD AIRBAGS, **LOW TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING AND WARNING SYSTEM, **FRONT AND REAR ANTI-ROLL BARS, **ELECTRONIC BRAKE ASSIST, **ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL, **FULLY AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS, **FRONT FOG LIGHTS, **SECURITY SYSTEM WITH PANIC ALARM, **CRUISE CONTROL, **BODY COLORED BUMPERS, **POWER HEATED DOOR MIRRORS, **TRUNK LIP SPOILER, **PUDDLE LIGHTS, **STEERING WHEEL PADDLE SHIFT CONTROL SWITCHES, **ILLUMINATED SIDE SILL PLATES, **REAR SEAT CENTER ARMREST, **TILT/TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL, **HEATED LEATHER FRONT BUCKET SEATS, **POWER DRIVER'S AND PASSENGER SEATS, **SPLIT FOLDING REAR SEAT, **PERFORATED LEATHER TRIMMED INTERIOR, **CENTER ARMREST WITH STORAGE, **17 ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS, **INTERMITTENT WIPERS, **CHECK THE BOX FOR PRICED USING LIVE MARKET PRICING TOOL WHICH MONITORS COMPARABLE VEHICLES IN OUR MARKET IN REAL TIME TO ESTIMATE THE LOWEST PRICES BY MODEL, TRIM, FEATURES AND KNOWN CARFAX CONDITIONS WHICH ENSURES THAT A COMPETITIVE PRICE IS ALWAYS CURRENTLY DISPLAYED. THIS APPROACH TO PRICING ELIMINATES THE NEED FOR TRADITIONAL NEGOTIATIONS FROM AN OVER-INFLATED STARTING PRICE AND PROVIDES AN EXCEPTIONAL VALUE AND A HASSLE-FREE EXPERIENCE! NOW THAT YOU HAVE ALL YOUR BOXES CHECKED IT'S TIME TO SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE TODAY!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

27 Combined MPG ( 24 City/ 32 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 4S3BMCM65E3026922

Stock: E3026922

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-13-2020