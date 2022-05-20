Skip to main content
2023 Subaru Legacy

Release Date: Fall 2022
Estimated Price: $25,000
What to expect
  • Refreshed exterior styling
  • Larger touchscreen gets wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
  • Standard EyeSight safety suite now includes more functionality
  • Part of the seventh Legacy generation introduced for 2020
  • 5 Colors
  • 5 Trims
  • 4 Packages
