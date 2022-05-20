What is the Legacy?

The Subaru Legacy is an affordable midsize sedan, unique in the class for its standard all-wheel-drive setup. That makes it a strong choice for drivers who live in cold or wet climates, but the Legacy has a tough time standing out otherwise. But for 2023, there are several updates that Subaru hopes will boost the Legacy's appeal.

First, every 2023 Legacy boasts new front-end styling. Main features include a larger trapezoidal grille, a horizontal contrast bar running end to end, and more aggressive headlights. An updated EyeSight safety suite comes standard on the 2023 Legacy and, Subaru says, has been refined to operate with greater refinement and functionality. We're eager to see the new design in person and to put the improved EyeSight system through our full battery of tests.

Other changes are more limited in scope. For instance, customers who opt for the larger 11.6-inch center touchscreen will also receive wireless smartphone integration through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Sticking with the standard dual-screen setup? Well, then, you're confined to wired versions.

Another change for 2023 is that the Sport trim level is now equipped with Subaru's turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine, previously available only in the top Limited XT and Touring XT models. That engine has 260 horsepower, significantly more than the 182-hp four-cylinder engine that once powered the Sport.