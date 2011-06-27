More about the 2022 Subaru Legacy

2022 Subaru Legacy Overview

The 2022 Subaru Legacy is offered in the following submodels: Legacy Sedan. Available styles include Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT), Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT), Touring XT 4dr Sedan AWD (2.4L 4cyl Turbo CVT), 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT), Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT), and Limited XT 4dr Sedan AWD (2.4L 4cyl Turbo CVT). Subaru Legacy models are available with a 2.5 L-liter gas engine or a 2.4 L-liter gas engine, with output up to 260 hp, depending on engine type. The 2022 Subaru Legacy comes with all wheel drive. Available transmissions include: continuously variable-speed automatic.

What do people think of the 2022 Subaru Legacy ?

Edmunds Expert Reviews

What's a good price for a New 2022 Subaru Legacy ?

2022 Subaru Legacy 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)

The 2022 Subaru Legacy 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $23,955 . The average price paid for a new 2022 Subaru Legacy 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) is trending $395 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

The average savings for the 2022 Subaru Legacy 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) is 1.6 % below the MSRP.

2022 Subaru Legacy Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)

The 2022 Subaru Legacy Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $26,205 . The average price paid for a new 2022 Subaru Legacy Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) is trending $583 below the manufacturer’s MSRP .

The average savings for the 2022 Subaru Legacy Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) is 2.2 % below the MSRP.

2022 Subaru Legacy Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)

The 2022 Subaru Legacy Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $29,750 . The average price paid for a new 2022 Subaru Legacy Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) is trending $882 below the manufacturer’s MSRP .

The average savings for the 2022 Subaru Legacy Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) is 3 % below the MSRP.

2022 Subaru Legacy Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)

The 2022 Subaru Legacy Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $30,905 . The average price paid for a new 2022 Subaru Legacy Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) is trending $976 below the manufacturer’s MSRP .

The average savings for the 2022 Subaru Legacy Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) is 3.2 % below the MSRP.

2022 Subaru Legacy Limited XT 4dr Sedan AWD (2.4L 4cyl Turbo CVT)

The 2022 Subaru Legacy Limited XT 4dr Sedan AWD (2.4L 4cyl Turbo CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $35,455 . The average price paid for a new 2022 Subaru Legacy Limited XT 4dr Sedan AWD (2.4L 4cyl Turbo CVT) is trending $1,187 below the manufacturer’s MSRP .

The average savings for the 2022 Subaru Legacy Limited XT 4dr Sedan AWD (2.4L 4cyl Turbo CVT) is 3.3 % below the MSRP.

2022 Subaru Legacy Touring XT 4dr Sedan AWD (2.4L 4cyl Turbo CVT)

The 2022 Subaru Legacy Touring XT 4dr Sedan AWD (2.4L 4cyl Turbo CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $37,155 . The average price paid for a new 2022 Subaru Legacy Touring XT 4dr Sedan AWD (2.4L 4cyl Turbo CVT) is trending $1,033 below the manufacturer’s MSRP .

The average savings for the 2022 Subaru Legacy Touring XT 4dr Sedan AWD (2.4L 4cyl Turbo CVT) is 2.8 % below the MSRP.

Which 2022 Subaru Legacies are available in my area?

What is the MPG of a 2022 Subaru Legacy ?

2022 Subaru Legacy Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) , continuously variable-speed automatic , regular unleaded

30 compined MPG,

27 city MPG/ 35 highway MPG

2022 Subaru Legacy Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) , continuously variable-speed automatic , regular unleaded

30 compined MPG,

27 city MPG/ 35 highway MPG

2022 Subaru Legacy Touring XT 4dr Sedan AWD (2.4L 4cyl Turbo CVT) , continuously variable-speed automatic , regular unleaded

27 compined MPG,

24 city MPG/ 32 highway MPG

EPA Est. MPG 30 Transmission Continuously variable-speed automatic Drive Train all wheel drive Displacement 2.5 L Passenger Volume 120.6 cu.ft. Wheelbase 108.3 in. Length 190.6 in. Width N/A Height 59.1 in. Curb Weight 3560 lbs.

Should I lease or buy a 2022 Subaru Legacy?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

