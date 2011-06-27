  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru Legacy
  4. 2022 Subaru Legacy

2022 Subaru Legacy

MSRP range: $22,995 - $36,195
Subaru Legacy Limited Sedan Exterior Shown
+14
Ad
2 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Subaru Legacy®
VIEW OFFERS
Subaru.com
MSRP$23,955
Edmunds suggests you pay$23,560
What Should I Pay
BUILD & PRICEAd
Subaru.com

2022 Subaru Legacy Review

by the Edmunds Experts
  • Standard all-wheel drive for excellent wet-weather traction
  • Comfortable ride and seats
  • Standard active driver assist features
  • Turbocharged engine provides robust power
  • Tepid acceleration from base engine
  • Overreliance on touchscreen for basic functions
  • Useless voice controls
  • Intrusive engine stop-start system
  • Small updates to standard and optional features on base, Premium and Sport trims
  • Part of the seventh Legacy generation introduced for 2020
Save as much as $1,187 with Edmunds Click on the model you’re interested in to see what Edmunds suggests you should pay to get a good deal.

2022 Subaru Legacy pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Ad
2022 Legacy®

msrp

$22,995
starting price
See All Trims
Subaru.com
MSRP excludes destination and delivery charges, tax, title, and registration fees. Retailer sets actual price. Certain equipment may be required in specific states, which can modify your MSRP. See your retailer for details. 2022 Subaru Legacy Touring XT shown has an MSRP of $36,195.
See all for sale

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 Subaru Legacy.

Be the first to write a review
Helpful shopping links

Features & Specs

Base MSRP
$22,995
MPG & Fuel
27 City / 35 Hwy / 30 Combined
Fuel Tank Capacity: 18.5 gal. capacity
Seating
5 seats
Drivetrain
Type: all wheel drive
Transmission: Continuously variable-speed automatic
Engine
Flat 4 cylinder
Horsepower: 182 hp @ 5800 rpm
Torque: 176 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Basic Warranty
N/A
Dimensions
Length: 190.6 in. / Height: 59.1 in.
Overall Width with Mirrors: 81.8 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors: 72.4 in.
Curb Weight: 3489 lbs.
Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: 15.1 cu.ft.
See all features & specs
PRICE CHECKER
Check a dealer's price
Bring back a dealer's quote, and we'll tell you if it's a good price!
Check your price quote
Price:
$ -
GreatGoodFairHighSample
Get started
Ad
Build Your Legacy®
At a Glance:
  • $22,995starting MSRP

Safety

IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

FAQ

Is the Subaru Legacy a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 Legacy both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Subaru Legacy fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Legacy gets an EPA-estimated 27 mpg to 30 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Legacy has 15.1 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Subaru Legacy. Learn more

What's new in the 2022 Subaru Legacy?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 Subaru Legacy:

  • Small updates to standard and optional features on base, Premium and Sport trims
  • Part of the seventh Legacy generation introduced for 2020
Learn more

Is the Subaru Legacy reliable?

To determine whether the Subaru Legacy is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Legacy. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Legacy's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2022 Subaru Legacy a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Subaru Legacy is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 Legacy is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2022 Subaru Legacy?

The least-expensive 2022 Subaru Legacy is the 2022 Subaru Legacy 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $22,995.

Other versions include:

  • Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $28,790
  • Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $25,245
  • Touring XT 4dr Sedan AWD (2.4L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $36,195
  • 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $22,995
  • Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $29,945
  • Limited XT 4dr Sedan AWD (2.4L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $34,495
Learn more

What are the different models of Subaru Legacy?

If you're interested in the Subaru Legacy, the next question is, which Legacy model is right for you? Legacy variants include Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT), Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT), Touring XT 4dr Sedan AWD (2.4L 4cyl Turbo CVT), and 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT). For a full list of Legacy models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
More about the 2022 Subaru Legacy

2022 Subaru Legacy Overview

The 2022 Subaru Legacy is offered in the following submodels: Legacy Sedan. Available styles include Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT), Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT), Touring XT 4dr Sedan AWD (2.4L 4cyl Turbo CVT), 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT), Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT), and Limited XT 4dr Sedan AWD (2.4L 4cyl Turbo CVT). Subaru Legacy models are available with a 2.5 L-liter gas engine or a 2.4 L-liter gas engine, with output up to 260 hp, depending on engine type. The 2022 Subaru Legacy comes with all wheel drive. Available transmissions include: continuously variable-speed automatic.

What do people think of the 2022 Subaru Legacy?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2022 Subaru Legacy and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2022 Legacy.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2022 Subaru Legacy and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2022 Legacy featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2022 Subaru Legacy?

2022 Subaru Legacy 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)

The 2022 Subaru Legacy 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $23,955. The average price paid for a new 2022 Subaru Legacy 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) is trending $395 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $395 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $23,560.

The average savings for the 2022 Subaru Legacy 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) is 1.6% below the MSRP.

2022 Subaru Legacy Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)

The 2022 Subaru Legacy Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $26,205. The average price paid for a new 2022 Subaru Legacy Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) is trending $583 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $583 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $25,622.

The average savings for the 2022 Subaru Legacy Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) is 2.2% below the MSRP.

2022 Subaru Legacy Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)

The 2022 Subaru Legacy Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $29,750. The average price paid for a new 2022 Subaru Legacy Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) is trending $882 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $882 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $28,868.

The average savings for the 2022 Subaru Legacy Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) is 3% below the MSRP.

2022 Subaru Legacy Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)

The 2022 Subaru Legacy Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $30,905. The average price paid for a new 2022 Subaru Legacy Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) is trending $976 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $976 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $29,929.

The average savings for the 2022 Subaru Legacy Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) is 3.2% below the MSRP.

2022 Subaru Legacy Limited XT 4dr Sedan AWD (2.4L 4cyl Turbo CVT)

The 2022 Subaru Legacy Limited XT 4dr Sedan AWD (2.4L 4cyl Turbo CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $35,455. The average price paid for a new 2022 Subaru Legacy Limited XT 4dr Sedan AWD (2.4L 4cyl Turbo CVT) is trending $1,187 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $1,187 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $34,268.

The average savings for the 2022 Subaru Legacy Limited XT 4dr Sedan AWD (2.4L 4cyl Turbo CVT) is 3.3% below the MSRP.

2022 Subaru Legacy Touring XT 4dr Sedan AWD (2.4L 4cyl Turbo CVT)

The 2022 Subaru Legacy Touring XT 4dr Sedan AWD (2.4L 4cyl Turbo CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $37,155. The average price paid for a new 2022 Subaru Legacy Touring XT 4dr Sedan AWD (2.4L 4cyl Turbo CVT) is trending $1,033 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $1,033 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $36,122.

The average savings for the 2022 Subaru Legacy Touring XT 4dr Sedan AWD (2.4L 4cyl Turbo CVT) is 2.8% below the MSRP.

Which 2022 Subaru Legacies are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2022 Subaru Legacy for sale near. There are currently 38 new 2022 Legacies listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $24,330 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2022 Subaru Legacy. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $2,172 on a used or CPO 2022 Legacy available from a dealership near you.

Can't find a new 2022 Subaru Legacys you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Subaru for sale - 12 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $21,399.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

What is the MPG of a 2022 Subaru Legacy?

2022 Subaru Legacy Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT), continuously variable-speed automatic, regular unleaded
30 compined MPG,
27 city MPG/35 highway MPG

2022 Subaru Legacy Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT), continuously variable-speed automatic, regular unleaded
30 compined MPG,
27 city MPG/35 highway MPG

2022 Subaru Legacy Touring XT 4dr Sedan AWD (2.4L 4cyl Turbo CVT), continuously variable-speed automatic, regular unleaded
27 compined MPG,
24 city MPG/32 highway MPG

EPA Est. MPG30
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive Trainall wheel drive
Displacement2.5 L
Passenger Volume120.6 cu.ft.
Wheelbase108.3 in.
Length190.6 in.
WidthN/A
Height59.1 in.
Curb Weight3560 lbs.

Should I lease or buy a 2022 Subaru Legacy?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Subaru lease specials

Related 2022 Subaru Legacy info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Hot new vehicles

More photos

Recommended

Other models