Used 2011 Subaru Legacy for Sale Near Me

*FOR SALE DIRECT TO THE PUBLIC!!!! This vehicle is being sold in AS-IS CONDITION at wholesale NO HAGGLING pricing! This vehicle will only be available for a short time until our wholesalers arrive for liquidation.*

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

26 Combined MPG ( 23 City/ 31 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 4S3BMBG62B3234855

Stock: 210030A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-21-2020