Used 2000 Subaru Legacy for Sale Near Me

  • 2000 Subaru Legacy L
    used

    2000 Subaru Legacy L

    42,786 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,300

    Details
  • 2000 Subaru Legacy GT Limited
    used

    2000 Subaru Legacy GT Limited

    75,230 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,000

    Details
  • 2000 Subaru Legacy GT Limited
    used

    2000 Subaru Legacy GT Limited

    176,416 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,999

    Details
  • 2001 Subaru Legacy GT Limited in Dark Red
    used

    2001 Subaru Legacy GT Limited

    110,578 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 1999 Subaru Legacy Limited 30th Anniversary
    used

    1999 Subaru Legacy Limited 30th Anniversary

    55,948 miles
    Title issue, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,998

    Details
  • 1999 Subaru Legacy Outback
    used

    1999 Subaru Legacy Outback

    159,547 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $8,000

    Details
  • 1999 Subaru Legacy Outback
    used

    1999 Subaru Legacy Outback

    152,735 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,000

    Details
  • 1999 Subaru Legacy
    used

    1999 Subaru Legacy

    150,302 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $1,750

    Details
  • 1999 Subaru Legacy Outback
    used

    1999 Subaru Legacy Outback

    50,396 miles
    Title issue, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,990

    Details
  • 2002 Subaru Legacy L in Dark Green
    used

    2002 Subaru Legacy L

    145,004 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,900

    Details
  • 2003 Subaru Legacy L Special Edition in Silver
    used

    2003 Subaru Legacy L Special Edition

    99,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,499

    Details
  • 1997 Subaru Legacy Brighton
    used

    1997 Subaru Legacy Brighton

    214,298 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,500

    Details
  • 1997 Subaru Legacy Brighton
    used

    1997 Subaru Legacy Brighton

    153,819 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,795

    Details
  • 2003 Subaru Legacy L Special Edition in Dark Blue
    used

    2003 Subaru Legacy L Special Edition

    153,363 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,971

    Details
  • 2003 Subaru Legacy L Special Edition in Dark Blue
    used

    2003 Subaru Legacy L Special Edition

    188,140 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $1,997

    Details
  • 2003 Subaru Legacy L Special Edition in Dark Red
    used

    2003 Subaru Legacy L Special Edition

    171,012 miles
    Title issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,999

    Details
  • 2004 Subaru Legacy 2.5 GT in Gold
    used

    2004 Subaru Legacy 2.5 GT

    100,017 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,000

    Details
  • 2004 Subaru Legacy L 35th Anniversary Edition in Light Green
    used

    2004 Subaru Legacy L 35th Anniversary Edition

    171,965 miles
    No accidents, 7 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,994

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Subaru Legacy

Read recent reviews for the Subaru Legacy
Overall Consumer Rating
4.151 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 51 reviews
  • 5
    (29%)
  • 4
    (47%)
  • 3
    (24%)
very pleased
kc66,10/21/2011
bought this car over 2 years ago with 120,000 miles on it and already put over 70,000 miles in that time. Have had to replace both front cv axles and tie rods, and 1 bearing. So far I've been able to do all the work myself so in material I have only put $250.00 in it. Its been a very hard working car. The AWD is amazing and the flat 4 is very peppy. I get 25 to 29 mpg and I have driven it from northern virginia to southern florida and back with not 1 problem. I hope the car runs another 100,000 and I would buy another.
Report abuse
