2019 Subaru Legacy
What’s new
- All models will come with EyeSight driver assist functionality
- Base Legacy 2.5i now has a 6.5-inch multimedia display
- Part of the sixth Legacy generation introduced in 2015
Pros & Cons
- Standard all-wheel drive for extra wet-weather traction
- Excellent outward visibility
- Standard active driver assist features
- Engines less powerful compared to those of rivals
Which Legacy does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
Car shoppers looking for a vehicle that can comfortably carry four or five passengers, in deep snowbelt territory, often see SUVs as the only way to get around. But the 2019 Subaru Legacy proves that this midsize sedan has what it takes to keep up when the roads get nasty.
And that's thanks to Subaru's all-wheel-drive system. This system modulates power to all four wheels so that no single wheel can slip and cause the whole vehicle to lose momentum. Additionally, driver assist functions, such as adaptive cruise control and forward collision mitigation, are now standard on every Legacy trim level. Combine these attributes with the Legacy's top-notch crash test safety scores and you've got a vehicle that gives you peace of mind.
On a more tangible level, we like that the Legacy comes with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability as standard. This setup allows drivers to flexibly integrate their phone into their car as much as they'd like. Excellent outward visibility, comfortable seats and easy-to-use controls all mean drivers can quickly adapt to the Legacy without effort. It's a car that works well in the city and on long stints on the highway.
But while on the highway, you'll notice the Legacy's one main flaw: The 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that's in just about every Legacy trim level is a bit underpowered. (A more powerful 3.6-liter six-cylinder engine is available.) You'll have to plan out those highway passing maneuvers with a little extra care. Also, the Legacy doesn't have as much panache as some more recently redesigned sedans such as the Honda Accord and the Toyota Camry. Overall, though, the Legacy is worth checking out, especially if you can take advantage of its all-wheel-drive capability.
2019 Subaru Legacy models
The 2019 Subaru Legacy is a five-passenger midsize sedan available with two engines and five trim levels: the base 2.5i, 2.5i Premium, 2.5i Sport, 2.5i Limited and 3.6R Limited. Legacy 2.5i versions have a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine (175 hp and 174 lb-ft) while the 3.6R has a 3.6-liter six-cylinder (256 hp and 246 lb-ft). All Legacy models come with a continuously variable automatic transmission and all-wheel drive.
The 2.5i feature set includes 17-inch steel wheels, air conditioning, a rearview camera, a 60/40-split folding rear seat, Bluetooth, a 6.5-inch touchscreen interface, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, four USB ports (two up front and two in back), and a four-speaker sound system a CD player and HD and satellite radio. Subaru's EyeSight safety package is also standard. It includes adaptive cruise control, forward collision mitigation, lane departure warning and lane keeping assist.
The 2.5i Premium adds 17-inch alloy wheels, an All-Weather package (heated front seats, heated mirrors and a windshield wiper de-icer), dual-zone automatic climate control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, an 8-inch touchscreen interface, and six speakers for the sound system.
The 2.5i Sport is pretty similar to the Premium but has 18-inch wheels, LED foglights, keyless ignition and entry, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, and a variety of exterior and interior trim flourishes. The Sport also receives blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert.
The 2.5i Limited reverts to the Premium's styling but gains an upgraded suspension, power-adjustable front seats, driver-seat memory settings, heated rear seats, leather upholstery and a 12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system. With the 3.6R Limited, you also get the six-cylinder engine and turn-adapting LED headlights.
Notable options for the Legacy, depending on the trim level, include a sunroof, a navigation system and extra driver assist safety features such as automatic high beams and reverse automatic braking.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Driving
Acceleration
Braking
Steering
Handling
Comfort
Seat comfort
Ride comfort
Interior
Utility
Small-item storage
Cargo space
Technology
Most helpful consumer reviews
I purchased a 2019 Subaru Legacy Premium with the Blind Spot Detection, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Fog Lights package in February 2019. This was after at least a year of toying with the idea of getting a new car. I compared this against the new Accord, Forester, Ascent, Santa Fe, Sonata, Tucson, among others. I didn’t have an exact type of car in mind, I wanted something comfortable, safe, reasonably priced and that wasn’t overstated in its outward appearance. After many test drives of all the cars and trips to the dealership to look at the cars in person, I decided to get the Legacy. It had the best blend of all my checkmarks and considering the favorable financing terms and the new model for 2020, I hoped I could also make it the most financially attractive car as well. I am lucky where I live to have a handful of Subaru dealerships within an hour or two from my house. I played the game and shopped around to each, each time chipping away at the bottom line price. I finally found a price where I thought I was just wasting time if I continued so I decided to buy. I’ve now got about 1,500 miles on the car and have some things I love about it and some I do not like at all. Pros - Comfort. This car is seriously comfortable and plush for the price range. Short or long trips are a breeze. - MPG. With mixed driving, I am getting a little north of 31 MPG, which was a very pleasant surprise. - Tech. I find the infotainment system and menu are easy to understand and navigate. - Stock radio in the premium trim. I was on the fence about upgrading to Limited to get the upgraded speaker system. I am glad I didn’t. I am not a complete audiophile, but I want my radio to sound good. I find the stock 6 speaker system in the Legacy Premium to have clean, punchy bass and clear highs. - Cell phone holder. I have a mid-sized Google Pixel and there is a place where my cell phone can rest easily near the shifter. This is a small pro, but I find it very helpful and practical. I think Subaru may not label this specifically as a cell phone holder, but for my sized phone, it fits great. - Eyesight. So far it works great. It gently nudges me when I get to close to either side of the road. The adaptive cruise control is fantastic for highway driving. So far it works as advertised and is great to have as my last car didn’t have any updated tech or safety in it. Cons - Interior Rattles. This is by far and away the biggest complaint I have. The driver's side door, steering column and dash all rattle randomly when going over rough roads. Sometimes they don’t, other times it’s very intense, which makes bringing it in for warranty service difficult as it’s not 100% reproducible all the time. I did this once already and I received a hard time from the dealer when asking them to look into this and resolve it. They were able to take care of one in the door, but the dash/steering column are still problematic. I’m going to try a different dealer closer to home and see if they can help. - Reflections from the bright sun. Since the interior is a lot of piano black and glass around the dash and controls, reflections are a serious concern. If the sun is just right, it can cause a glare which can make you want to squint or turn your head out of instinct. - Touchscreen. While I find it works great, it is a fingerprint magnet. It also seems to not be able to absorb and hide gentle surface scratches. You have to be very careful to not touch the screen with anything that could cause a superficial surface scratch. Ride quality is just what I wanted. A middle ground between absorbing all road imperfections and a sporty feel. The car has a nice, heavy stance and handles well when taking corners. As others have pointed out, there is a lack of real power but for the majority of drivers, I don’t foresee it being a big problem. If you need a performance vehicle I’d look elsewhere. Seating room is great, I can fit 4 full sized adults in the car with plenty of space to spare. So far I am happy with my purchase. The pros outweigh the cons and if I can get the rattling taken care of I’d be over the moon. Hopefully, I can get some help from a more friendly and capable dealership.
Biggest quibble is remote starter is not standard equipment! Car has been very comfortable, with phenomenal visibility. The acceleration has been very good, even though it is a relative small engine. All safety features have worked as advertised. I still enjoy owning this car. Entertainment system with Navigation can be problematic at times- sometimes freezes and will not resume until car is turned off and turned on again. A/C both work adequately, so if you are interested ina really cold or hot car, this isn't it.
This is my first Subaru and there's a lot to like about the 2019 Legacy as well as a few things not to like... but more on that later. It's strong points are pretty obvious and I'm not going to dwell too much on what's already well known about these cars. It's excellent on snow and ice covered roads and it has a great safety record should something go awry. These were my primary considerations when I purchased the car and I'm perfectly satisfied in these regards. On the subjective side, I find it comfortable, attractive and well equipped for a mid-level trim option. In a nutshell, it's doing exactly what I expected it to do (especially in inclement weather). What I'm not an overly big fan of is the 2.5 boxer and how works with the CVT. Subaru programs their CVT's to simulate shift points which eliminates the droning of other manufactures CVT's and for stop and go traffic it works very well. This starts to fall apart as you enter modest acceleration where the simulated shift points become painfully slow. Think of your grandfather rowing through the gears on his old 3-on-the-tree Dodge Valiant (seriously, this really isn't much of a stretch - under certain acceleration loads it's almost that bad). I can live with it but it's very annoying (and unfortunate) as the CVT eliminates any hope of spirited driving. The 2.5 boxer is also a loud engine that transfers more noise into the cabin than it should, even under light loads... not the exhaust note, but the engine itself. It's not a particularly powerful engine but I do feel it's adequate. With that being said, kudos to Subaru for getting 34 mpg out of a full time AWD car. Some other things you may find annoying are the factory low beam headlight setting. Plan on having the dealer adjust them up a bit and then they're fine (and yes, you can raise them to acceptable levels and not get flashed). My final critique is that even the smallest amount of snow or ice in the wheels and the car develops a vibration from mild to wild. Obviously this can happen to any vehicle but I've never had a car so prone to it. The car wash guy loves me... I've had to make many more trips just to spray the wheels off than every before. In a perfect world, this car would be raised up maybe another 2" for just a bit more ground clearance and come with an inline 2.0T and automatic transmission. Overall this is a very good car and it has no problems excelling in what it was designed to do which is get you and your family comfortably and safely to it's destination in less than ideal conditions.
Great vehicle! Has met or exceeded my expectations! PROs- The Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive. I was getting through the snow with no issues. Driver Assist Technology is the best! The safety in the car is magnificent, especially with the automatic reverse breaking. Blind-Spot Detection / Rear Cross-Traffic Alert is one of the most accurate I have ever used. LED Steering Responsive Headlights is excellent especially going around those turns! The 3.6-liter DOHC engine Power: 256 hp @ 6,000 rpm Boxer engine is quick and powerful. -Harman Kardon premium audio system is an outstanding sound system! You don't hear much about it, but is is dynamic. CONs- Remote Engine Starter - don't like the fact the engine cuts off as soon as you touch the door and have to restart. Additionally, you can not use the Subaru remote start App with the Legacy!!! However, the remote start works well at a distance and I like the indicator that the car is started. the gas millage is poor 20-22 mpg. STARLINK™ 8.0-inch Multimedia Navigation has fingerprints that are very obvious. Need to clean often.
Features & Specs
|2.5i Premium 4dr Sedan AWD
2.5L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$24,695
|MPG
|25 city / 34 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|175 hp @ 5800 rpm
|2.5i Limited 4dr Sedan AWD
2.5L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$29,245
|MPG
|25 city / 34 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|175 hp @ 5800 rpm
|3.6R Limited 4dr Sedan AWD
3.6L 6cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$31,545
|MPG
|20 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|256 hp @ 6000 rpm
|2.5i Sport 4dr Sedan AWD
2.5L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$26,795
|MPG
|25 city / 34 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|175 hp @ 5800 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Legacy safety features:
- EyeSight Driver Assist Technology
- Includes a variety of driver aids, including lane departure intervention and emergency automatic braking for imminent front collisions.
- Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive
- Sends power to any of the four wheels with the most grip. Keeps the car pointing in the right direction when the roads are wet.
- Blind-Spot Detection
- Warns you if you're about to move into an occupied lane. It's paired with rear cross-traffic alert.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|5 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|10.1%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Subaru Legacy vs. the competition
Subaru Legacy vs. Subaru Impreza
These two Subaru siblings share a lot of similarities. The big difference lies in the size. The Impreza is a compact sedan, while the Legacy is a midsize. If cargo space is a priority, you can get the Impreza as a hatchback, which gives you more space than the Legacy's trunk. There's also the Subaru Outback, which related to the Legacy. We'll call this matchup a draw.
Subaru Legacy vs. Subaru Outback
You could simply call the Outback the Legacy wagon, but there are differences under the skin. The main one is the Outback's increased ride height and superior off-road ability. And, of course, the Outback has a lot more cargo space than the Legacy. But the Legacy is less expensive, and it gets a little better fuel economy.
Subaru Legacy vs. Honda Accord
Even with a smaller four-cylinder engine, the Accord's turbocharging allows it to have more power and torque yet achieve better fuel economy than the Legacy. Both vehicles have excellent interior space, though the Accord edges the Subaru for maximum cargo and rear seat space. Honda, however, doesn't offer an all-wheel-drive version of the Accord.
More about the 2019 Subaru Legacy
The 2019 Subaru Legacy warrants a look from midsize-sedan shoppers due to its standard all-wheel-drive system, fuel-efficient four-cylinder engine, large interior and cargo volume, and excellent standard technology package. It's available with one of two engines: a 2.5-liter four-cylinder (175 hp, 174 lb-ft) or a 3.6-liter six-cylinder (256 hp, 247 lb-ft).
The base Legacy trim level is perfect for buyers who want the basics but either don't want or need amenities such as heated seats or automatic climate control. It rides on 17-inch wheels and features cruise control and a 6.5-inch infotainment screen that enables you to connect your smartphone with Android Auto or Apple CarPlay.
If you want heated front seats and dual-zone automatic climate control, you'll have to step up to the Legacy 2.5i Premium. The heated seats are part of an All-Weather package that also includes heated side mirrors and a windshield wiper de-icer. You also get 17-inch alloy wheels, a power driver's seat and a larger 8-inch infotainment display.
The 2.5i Sport rides on larger 18-inch wheels, satin chrome-finished side mirror caps, a trunk spoiler, and blue interior stitching on the steering wheel, dash and seating areas. It also comes with a sunroof, a black-painted grille, and chrome accents on the rocker panels and foglights.
With the 2.5i Limited, you'll also get a 12-speaker Harman Kardon stereo system, blind-spot monitoring and perforated leather upholstery. The 3.6R Limited is essentially the same, but it adds the six-cylinder engine, adaptive LED headlights and dual exhaust outlets.
For 2019, all trims come with some form of Subaru's EyeSight system. EyeSight is a suite of driver assistance systems that includes adaptive cruise control, pre-collision braking, lane keeping assist and lane departure warning.
All combined, the Legacy occupies a special place in the market. It's a midsize family sedan that competes with more popular front-wheel-drive sedans, but it features all-wheel drive for better traction in inclement weather. It also gets good fuel economy and has excellent smartphone integration and safety technology. Let Edmunds help you find and spec your perfect Subaru Legacy.
2019 Subaru Legacy Overview
The 2019 Subaru Legacy is offered in the following submodels: Legacy Sedan. Available styles include 2.5i Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT), 2.5i Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT), 3.6R Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl CVT), 2.5i Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT), and 2.5i 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT).
What do people think of the 2019 Subaru Legacy?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Subaru Legacy and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Legacy 3.9 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Legacy.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Subaru Legacy and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Legacy featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
