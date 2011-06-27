  1. Home
1990 Subaru Legacy Review

Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

The Legacy is an entirely new line that is geared toward a more traditional audience than the Coupe/Sedan/Wagon. The Legacy is the largest vehicle produced by Subaru and is available as a sedan or wagon. A multi-valve engine is offered for the first time on a Subaru, as are the optional antilock brakes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1990 Subaru Legacy.

5(45%)
4(46%)
3(6%)
2(3%)
1(0%)
4.3
33 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Reliability
betthat,05/30/2002
My car has 206000 miles and it just keeps running. I've had mo major mechanical expenses. The body is built poorly, but for reliability this is a great car.
Proud of the Subaru I once had.
veedubberlover,03/02/2011
I bought my Subaru Legacy LS in the beginning of 09. I am the third owner. When purchased it had a rebuilt engine at about 80k miles. Though the car had 189k miles. Purchased for 1000$. I put about 3k into it in the last two years. It was in pretty bad shape. But after all that it was a wonderful car. Though last weekend a big suburban crunched the rear end on it. Now the insurance wants to give me 900 for it. Not happening! I intend to get at least two k. About what replacement would cost. I put a good 50k miles on the vehicle and she still purrs like a kitten. May even keep her and see if I can find another to move into and have a parts car! Other than this she has been a joy!
Pretty Dependable Car
chrissy70,08/21/2007
I've owned my Subaru for almost 6 months so far. The only major issue I had with it was the alternator needed replacing. Cost me $300 to fix, but I purchased a 6 mo./7,500 mile extended warranty with the car, so I was reimbursed by the company. This car drives very smooth, but gas mileage is not that great for a 4 cylinder. My Chevy Corsica ('91) gets much better gas mileage and it has the exact same size 2.2 motor! Handles pretty well. This car has no rust on it whatsoever! The paint holds up really well and it's had no accidents. I plan on trading it in or selling it outright come tax time. I recommend these cars to anyone looking for reliability and comfort.
This car is a dog
jdcinbend,08/09/2005
This is the worst car I have ever owned. Sure, we bought it 10 years old, but it took the dealer three months to deliver before he could sort the tranny problems. The electric door locks winked out first. Then the air suspension bottomed out -- a $1500 bill to replace with less comfortable struts. Now it has developed another personality problem in its electrical system ... won't start, unless it's sitting in the mechanic's lot. Finally died altogether yesterday, the day I traded it for a Dodge (!) Intrepid -- for the reliability! This thing is a shame to the legend of Japanese automotive excellence -- avoid it. It'll cost me another $400 just to get rid of it. Buy a Toyota - wish I had.
Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
130 hp @ 5400 rpm
See all Used 1990 Subaru Legacy features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 1990 Subaru Legacy

Used 1990 Subaru Legacy Overview

The Used 1990 Subaru Legacy is offered in the following submodels: Legacy Sedan, Legacy Wagon. Available styles include 4dr Wagon, LS 4dr Wagon AWD, LS 4dr Sedan, LS 4dr Wagon, L 4dr Wagon AWD, L 4dr Sedan, 4dr Sedan, L 4dr Wagon, L 4dr Sedan AWD, and LS 4dr Sedan AWD.

What's a good price on a Used 1990 Subaru Legacy?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1990 Subaru Legacies are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1990 Subaru Legacy for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1990 Subaru Legacy.

Can't find a used 1990 Subaru Legacys you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Subaru Legacy for sale - 4 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $13,672.

Find a used Subaru for sale - 1 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $20,746.

Find a used certified pre-owned Subaru Legacy for sale - 4 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $14,488.

Find a used certified pre-owned Subaru for sale - 5 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $15,496.

Should I lease or buy a 1990 Subaru Legacy?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

