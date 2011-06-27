I bought my Subaru Legacy LS in the beginning of 09. I am the third owner. When purchased it had a rebuilt engine at about 80k miles. Though the car had 189k miles. Purchased for 1000$. I put about 3k into it in the last two years. It was in pretty bad shape. But after all that it was a wonderful car. Though last weekend a big suburban crunched the rear end on it. Now the insurance wants to give me 900 for it. Not happening! I intend to get at least two k. About what replacement would cost. I put a good 50k miles on the vehicle and she still purrs like a kitten. May even keep her and see if I can find another to move into and have a parts car! Other than this she has been a joy!

