I got this car 3 years ago and it was from the first owner and had only 77,000 miles on it. Three years later, it now has 220,000 miles on it and still running. I've had to put in about $1000 in it every year, but that includes tires and other regular maintenance. I drive over 100 miles on most days and have taken it on long trips. It has always started up for me and has just been an all around awesome car for our family. Inside is roomy enough for my 6'4" husband, 5 year old, and 3 dogs. We have taken this car off-road several times and it's always made it. I have had to replace the struts twice and it's on it's way to get another set so we can still have it as a back-up car.

