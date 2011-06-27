  1. Home
1992 Subaru Legacy Review

Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

A driver airbag is now standard on the Legacy LS and LSi; it is optional on L model. A trunk pass-through opening in the rear seats, rear heater ducts, and cupholders integrated into the dashboard give more utility to the passengers.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 Subaru Legacy.

4.4
19 reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews

The People's Car for snow country
bait989,07/03/2010
Bought car for less than $1,000 because it needed wheels(+tires). Chassis has 200k miles, but newer engine has less than 100k miles. A/C is acting up, and I wish I had the 5 spd manual because the 4 spd auto is a dinosaur. Factory stereo was decent, but was showing age until I replaced it. Oodles of space, great fuel economy (for its weight), and amazing reliability (with proper care) have made this little car earn a place in my family :) (His name is Oliver). Just keep up on the tire alignments and the awd Subaru Legacy will deliver hundreds of thousands of miles going wherever you need to go.
Runs every day
subaru owner 4 life,11/22/2009
I got this car 3 years ago and it was from the first owner and had only 77,000 miles on it. Three years later, it now has 220,000 miles on it and still running. I've had to put in about $1000 in it every year, but that includes tires and other regular maintenance. I drive over 100 miles on most days and have taken it on long trips. It has always started up for me and has just been an all around awesome car for our family. Inside is roomy enough for my 6'4" husband, 5 year old, and 3 dogs. We have taken this car off-road several times and it's always made it. I have had to replace the struts twice and it's on it's way to get another set so we can still have it as a back-up car.
Never Quits
browncoat,03/05/2010
Bought this car from it's first owner with 200,000 miles on it. Now has over 250k and we've only had to replace the muffler, the harmonic balancer and the alternator - amazing for a car that's been around this long. "Reliable" doesn't even cover it! Couldn't ask for a better "get out of debt" car. Not very pretty after hitting a deer last winter, but one learns humility :).
New opinion of foreign cars!
Frank,06/13/2010
I used to believe all foreign cars were junk. But i got this car for 700 out of desperation and could not be happier. Every time i go to do some work on it i am impressed with it's design. It is pushing 200,000 miles and the engine sounds great. I am incredibly impressed with the power that it's small 2.2 and automatic transmission have, and it is easy to control. I am getting around 25 mpg which is very impressive. Engine is small and very easy to work on (i pulled the crank pulley with out removing anything but the belts). It starts right away and will run all day long perfectly happy. I have even had the car loaded down with 5 full grown adults and i couldn't even tell. Very happy!
Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
130 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
130 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
20 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
130 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
130 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

Used 1992 Subaru Legacy Overview

The Used 1992 Subaru Legacy is offered in the following submodels: Legacy Sedan, Legacy Wagon. Available styles include L 4dr Sedan, LS 4dr Sedan, LSi 4dr Sedan, L 4dr Sedan AWD, LS 4dr Wagon AWD, LS 4dr Wagon, L 4dr Wagon, L 4dr Wagon AWD, LSi 4dr Sedan AWD, Sport Turbo 4dr Sedan AWD, LS 4dr Sedan AWD, and LE Turbo 4dr Wagon AWD.

Research Similar Vehicles