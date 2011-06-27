  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru Legacy
  4. Used 2004 Subaru Legacy
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(36)
Appraise this car

2004 Subaru Legacy Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Don't have to pay extra for all-wheel drive, generous standard equipment list, available as a sedan or a wagon, costs less than many European competitors, tight build quality.
  • Side airbags available only on GT models, smaller backseat than most competitors, no six-cylinder engine offered.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Subaru Legacy for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price
$4,000
Used Legacy for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Less expensive than a Volkswagen Passat and more refined than domestic offerings, the Legacy sedan and wagon offer a winter-friendly package for those who don't have large amounts of people and cargo to haul.

2004 Highlights

Subaru celebrates its 35 years of U.S. sales by offering a 35th anniversary special edition of the Legacy L sedan and wagon. Included are all the usual features found on L models, along with the addition of a 35th anniversary logo on the front fenders, 16-inch alloy wheels, a six-way power driver seat, leather-wrapped steering wheel, a sunroof and embroidered floor mats. In other news, all Legacys get new red burl interior trim, while ebony-patterned interior trim is available on GT models.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Subaru Legacy.

5(56%)
4(36%)
3(8%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
36 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 36 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best car for the money
Froggie,06/15/2010
Great car. I have over 121,000 miles on it now and still not a rattle or squeak. Runs and looks like new. This is my third Subaru, all very reliable. I have had only 2 out of pocket repairs. The head gaskets were replaced at 80,000 miles and new struts at 116,000 miles. Gas mileage is OK at 22-23 Mpg in town and 27-30 Mpg on the highway.
Great driving SUV replacement
ivankong,11/21/2013
I've owned my 04 legacy 35th anniv wagon with 5spd manual since 2007. I bought it with 33K and it now has 58K miles. I had a Jeep Cherokee before this and it was not a good driving vehicle, nor was it good in the snow (surprisingly). I bought the legacy wagon because I wanted awd and some room in the back like an SUV, but I also know that 95% of the driving I do is on the road and I wanted a car that drives like a sports car. This car does that. I have a separate set of wheels with studded snows for the winter and when I have to drive in really bad conditions (I live in CO) I have no worries at all. Awd with manual trans and studded snows all around are great.
Safe, Dependable and fun
Froggy,07/27/2008
I agree with the others that the auto trans could be better.A 5 or 6 speed would improve economy (I get 25 overall) and acceleration. Reliability wise, I have over 90,000 on it and I have had only one out of pocket repair. It is still tight as a drum. My friends Honda's and Toyotas have been more problematic, in fact they all love my subie. I think many people just don't give Subaru a look before going to Honda or Toyota. This is my third Subaru and I don't see where the others are any more reliable or better made.
Definitely won't buy another Subaru...
subaru_andrew,12/26/2008
I purchased this car new in April 2004 and have since put approximately 97500 miles on it. Build quality isn't too good; I have experienced engine knock when cold since 20000 miles. Dealer wouldn't touch the issue, saying it's typical for these engines. Cold (under 20 degree F) starts are painful, sometimes requiring 4 or 5 tries before the engine will stay running. I've had the A/C lose charge twice (dealer and independent shop cannot find leak, so it gets charged once a year) and had the clutch bind and squeak. Dealer replaced the clutch, didn't fix the issue, I found a bad slave cylinder. Rear suspension sags at least 1.5" even with nothing in the trunk. But, I haven't been stranded-yet!
See all 36 reviews of the 2004 Subaru Legacy
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
165 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
165 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
165 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
165 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2004 Subaru Legacy features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2004 Subaru Legacy

Used 2004 Subaru Legacy Overview

The Used 2004 Subaru Legacy is offered in the following submodels: Legacy Sedan, Legacy Wagon. Available styles include L AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 4A), L AWD 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 4A), L AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 5M), 2.5 GT AWD 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 4A), 2.5 GT AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 4A), L 35th Anniversary Edition AWD 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 4A), L 35th Anniversary Edition AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 4A), L AWD 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5M), 2.5 GT AWD 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5M), 2.5 GT AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 5M), L 35th Anniversary Edition AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 5M), and L 35th Anniversary Edition AWD 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2004 Subaru Legacy?

Price comparisons for Used 2004 Subaru Legacy trim styles:

  • The Used 2004 Subaru Legacy 2.5 GT is priced between $4,000 and$4,000 with odometer readings between 100017 and100017 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2004 Subaru Legacies are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2004 Subaru Legacy for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2004 Legacies listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $4,000 and mileage as low as 100017 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2004 Subaru Legacy.

Can't find a used 2004 Subaru Legacys you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Subaru Legacy for sale - 11 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $18,519.

Find a used Subaru for sale - 10 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $16,431.

Find a used certified pre-owned Subaru Legacy for sale - 7 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $12,545.

Find a used certified pre-owned Subaru for sale - 6 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $11,744.

Should I lease or buy a 2004 Subaru Legacy?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Subaru lease specials
Check out Subaru Legacy lease specials

Related Used 2004 Subaru Legacy info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles