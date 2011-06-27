I've owned my 04 legacy 35th anniv wagon with 5spd manual since 2007. I bought it with 33K and it now has 58K miles. I had a Jeep Cherokee before this and it was not a good driving vehicle, nor was it good in the snow (surprisingly). I bought the legacy wagon because I wanted awd and some room in the back like an SUV, but I also know that 95% of the driving I do is on the road and I wanted a car that drives like a sports car. This car does that. I have a separate set of wheels with studded snows for the winter and when I have to drive in really bad conditions (I live in CO) I have no worries at all. Awd with manual trans and studded snows all around are great.

