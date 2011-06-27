I purchased the Legacy Limited, leather and had some dealer options put on. The car has been great so far. I am averaging 32.1 mpg, and have had no issues. The defrosters quickly clear the windshield and windows. The controls are simple to use and anything that was more technically advanced was taught/demonstrated by the dealer like setting up my bluetooth and phone. My kids find it cool that my car rings and we can just talk and not have to hold the phone. I tested the car with a decibel app and the interior is very quiet ranging from 50-80 decibels, compared to over 90 with my Pacifica. Update: 65,000 miles and no mechanical issues at all. I just had a major tune up to the cost of $700 but everything was fine. I do mostly highway driving and still have my original tires and brakes. These will get replaced this summer, but there is no abnormal wear. Handles the snow amazingly, great mileage, very comfortable. No wind noise yet and all interior parts are in perfect condition. I had a friend buy a 2016 Legacy based on her loving my car. I have had a few hiccups regarding syncing my phone and car, but that is more user error and my phone than the Subaru. The hood bounce is still noticeable, and no it is not a reflection bouncing. The metal is flexing back and forth but I do not notice it much any more. I have needed no warranty work but do have the extended one until 100K. My son is looking forward to getting this car when he's a driver soon. I can't wait until I get my next Subaru also! Update: 82,500 miles. Replaced serpentine belt and both headlights. No mechanical issues, still have the original tires and brakes - dealer inspected both and they said I was still good. MPG dropped to 29mpg but our state speed limit went up to 70mph so gas mileage suffered. Tiny worn spot on the drivers seat where the leather seat and plastic seat belt guide by my left hip rub. Still running strong - no complaints. Subaru dealer in my area is awesome and all maintenance done there has been exceptional. Update: 114,000 (October 2018): No mechanical or electrical issues at all. I maintain and service the vehicle at the dealership every 7500 miles for oil changes and tire rotations, plus any recommended services. I am having the brakes replaced for the first time next appointment, but only because I am at 115,000 miles and have not done it yet. The paint is still shiny and the leather is holding up fine, the car looks great. Now, I drive mostly highway miles and only occasionally have more than 1 other person in the car. Mileage is still good and all accessories work properly. No complaints so far. In a few years, the kid will get the car and I'll most likely get a new Subaru. Update 105,000 (April 2018): MPG still around 29 with 90% highway driving. Replaced tires with originals since they lasted so long the first time (about 100k). The last time I went in and had the lube, oil, filter, rotation they finally told me I might need brakes this summer for the first time! No interior noises or wind noise so far, very solidly build car. The only issue is the gas cap won't "pop" open very far. This has to do with 2 things - 1. the metal bracket on the inside needs to be bent back out and 2. the plastic tie to the gas cap sometimes gets stuck behind the tab and the door won't open without another person's help. Once I bent the tab and remembered to keep the plastic tie in place, I didn't have any issues. The kid is going to inherit this car in a few years so he's helping me keep it clean and maintained.

