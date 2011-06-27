  1. Home
2014 Subaru Legacy Review

Pros & Cons

  • Standard all-wheel drive
  • spacious accommodations in front and rear seats
  • excellent outward visibility.
  • Unimpressive fuel economy and acceleration
  • weak base stereo
  • disappointing ride quality.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Thanks to its standard all-wheel drive and roomy interior, the 2014 Subaru Legacy is a respectable choice among midsize sedans, especially if you live in the snowbelt. But some other competitors might prove to be more desirable overall.

Vehicle overview

Thanks to their standard all-wheel drive, Subarus are a go-to choice for consumers in the snowbelt who are looking to beat winter weather. Not everyone wants to drive around in a utilitarian-looking wagon or crossover, though. So Subaru offers the Legacy, which offers that extra measure of capability in the body of a traditional midsize sedan.

In previous years, the Subaru Legacy had genuine performance leanings, but lately the automaker has concluded that most of its customers aren't looking for back-roads thrills in a midsize sedan. The Legacy, then, has become a reasonably priced family car. Its cabin is comfortable, with ample headroom and legroom no matter where you're seated, and overall levels of wind and road noise are low as you drive down the highway. Excellent visibility and the availability of some top-end safety features are other Legacy pluses.

In some other aspects, however, the Legacy is outclassed. Power and fuel economy are underwhelming with either the 2.5-liter four-cylinder or 3.6-liter six-cylinder engine. The Legacy's audio and navigation systems are also not as enjoyable to use, and ride comfort is below par. Overall, we've given the 2014 Subaru Legacy a "C" rating and think you'll be happier with a couple other top-rated sedans such as the 2014 Honda Accord or 2014 Nissan Altima. If all-wheel drive is a must-have, the stylish 2014 Ford Fusion is worth a look, though AWD costs considerably more on the Ford. Ultimately, affordability is a big part of the 2014 Subaru Legacy's appeal. If all-wheel drive is a must, the Legacy is worth considering.

2014 Subaru Legacy models

The 2014 Subaru Legacy is a five-passenger sedan offered in five trim levels: 2.5i, 2.5i Premium, 2.5i Sport, 2.5i Limited and 3.6R Limited. The numbers refer to engine displacement.

Base 2.5i models come with 16-inch steel wheels; automatic headlights; air-conditioning; cruise control; a height-adjustable driver seat; a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel; full power accessories; a 60/40-split-folding rear seat; Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity; and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player, an iPod/USB audio interface and an auxiliary audio jack. An option package for the base 2.5i model (CVT version only) adds 17-inch alloy wheels and foglights.

The 2.5i Premium model includes all of the above except the foglights (which must be purchased as an accessory). It also has heated body-color outside mirrors, a windshield wiper de-icer, an eight-way power driver seat (with power lumbar), heated front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob and a six-speaker sound system.

Optional items for the 2.5i Premium include the Moonroof package, which features a sunroof, a rearview camera and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. When you buy this package, you also have the option of getting Subaru's EyeSight driver-assist system, which includes adaptive cruise control, a lane-departure warning system and a collision-warning/mitigation system with brake intervention. Alternatively, you can buy the Moonroof package in combination with a navigation system that has a 7-inch touchscreen and smartphone app integration.

The 2.5i Sport adds 18-inch alloy wheels, foglights, a sunroof, aluminum-trimmed pedals, simulated carbon fiber interior trim, a rearview camera and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. The nav system is optional, but the EyeSight system isn't available on the Sport model.

The sunroof and rearview camera move back to the options list on the 2.5i Limited model, which also reverts to 17-inch wheels. However, the Limited builds upon the 2.5i Premium model's amenities, as it adds leather upholstery, a four-way power passenger seat, dual-zone automatic climate control, rear-seat air vents, simulated-wood interior trim, an upgraded gauge cluster and a nine-speaker Harman Kardon sound system. Options are the same as on the 2.5i Premium, except that you're able to purchase the EyeSight system in combination with the navigation system.

Standard and optional equipment for the 3.6R Limited follow that of the 2.5i Limited, but the 3.6R features a six-cylinder engine and wider 17-inch tires.

2014 Highlights

The 2014 Subaru Legacy receives minor equipment changes. The six-cylinder engine is now offered on a single 3.6R Limited model. Heated seats and mirrors are now standard on the 2.5i Premium, and a navigation system is now an option on most trims.

Performance & mpg

The all-wheel-drive Subaru Legacy is offered with two engines: a 2.5-liter four-cylinder and a 3.6-liter six-cylinder. The base 2.5-liter horizontally opposed ("boxer") four-cylinder produces 173 horsepower and 174 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed manual transmission (which includes a hill-holder feature) is standard on the base 2.5i, and a continuously variable transmission (CVT) with steering-wheel-mounted shift paddles is optional. The Premium, Sport and Limited models get the CVT standard.

The EPA rates 2.5i models with the CVT at 27 mpg combined (24 city/32 highway), while the manual-shift version is rated considerably lower at 24 mpg combined (21/29). Neither choice is a standout for four-cylinder fuel economy. In Edmunds performance testing, a Legacy 2.5i Sport went from zero to 60 mph in 8.6 seconds, which is about average for the class.

The Legacy 3.6R features a 3.6-liter boxer six-cylinder engine good for 256 hp and 247 lb-ft of torque. A five-speed automatic with shift paddles is the only transmission offered. In Edmunds performance testing, the 3.6R accelerated from zero to 60 in 7.1 seconds, a below-average time for the segment. The EPA estimates the 3.6R will return 20 mpg combined (18/25), well below average for the class.

Safety

The 2014 Subaru Legacy comes standard with stability and traction control, antilock disc brakes, front side airbags and side curtain airbags. A rearview camera is optional.

Also optional is Subaru's EyeSight system that bundles adaptive cruise control, pre-collision braking, lane-departure warning and sway warning. The EyeSight system uses two cameras mounted inside the upper edge of the windshield, which Subaru says reduces the potential for damage compared with conventional radar systems mounted in the front bumper. EyeSight can also detect pedestrians and is capable of braking the Legacy if the driver takes no evasive action.

In Edmunds testing, the Legacy 3.6R stopped from 60 mph in 123 feet, while the 2.5i Sport took 125 feet. Both are average distances for the midsize sedan class.

The Legacy received the best possible five-star crash test ratings in frontal, side and rollover tests from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. In the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety's tests the Legacy received a rating of "Good" (the highest possible) in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset crash test, side-impact and roof-strength tests. It earned an "Acceptable" rating (second highest) in the small-overlap frontal-offset crash test. Its seat/head restraint design was rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts.

Driving

The 2014 Subaru Legacy's standard all-wheel-drive system gives it plenty of capability in bad weather. However, if you don't drive in snow very often, front-wheel-drive competitors such as the Altima and Accord make more sense as they return better fuel economy and acceleration. The CVT and 2.5-liter engine combo makes for some noticeable engine drone, too. The 3.6-liter six-cylinder provides quicker acceleration, but the reduced gas mileage may be too big a sacrifice for many buyers, especially since the six-cylinder's performance is below average compared with the V6 and premium turbocharged engines in this class.

All-wheel drive is an obvious advantage for the Legacy, as it increases traction on wet or snowy roads. Through turns there's a fair amount of body roll, but overall the Legacy is a well-mannered sedan. The ride is on the busy side, sacrificing more comfort than some buyers will accept.

Interior

The 2014 Subaru Legacy's interior design is simple and straightforward. Controls are basic in lower trims, but get more complicated as you move up the line, and some of the plastics lack the premium feel found in competing models. The optional navigation system in particular isn't all that user-friendly, as its menus are complicated and the touchscreen's virtual buttons are not always responsive.

Nevertheless, most buyers will find the 2.5i Premium trim level worth springing for, as it includes a six-speaker stereo and access to options such as a sunroof and a rearview camera. The base 2.5i model's standard four-speaker stereo sounds tinny and flat.

The Legacy's seats are comfortable, and outward visibility is excellent from the driver seat. There's also plenty of headroom and legroom in the front and rear seats. The trunk isn't as roomy, though. Its 14.7 cubic feet of capacity is slightly below average for this segment.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Subaru Legacy.

5(39%)
4(33%)
3(22%)
2(0%)
1(6%)
4.0
18 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 18 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

great car!
eric,10/25/2015
2.5i Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
I work for Pepsi and am driving 500 Miles a week. I only fill up once a week. I get between 450 to 480 Miles before the gas light comes on. I'm seeing these reviews about the stiff ride, and I would have to disagree. I think it rides nice and just like any car should ride. I drive about a third City and the rest highway and get real calculated average of 30 mpg almost Everytime. When it's half And half City and highway and is 29mpg. I think the car is great and the mpg rating is a little underrated by the factory. I would definitely test drive one Amd see for yourself before these crappy comments decide for you. Very nice car.
Excellent twist between a sport sedan and daily
Arathbun,01/27/2016
2.5i Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
Just traded from an 07 Nissan Versa so this is a whole new animal. Very spacious interior with classy color coordination. 6 speed manual is sporty, no doubt, but feels somewhat disconnected and doesn't seat the same as most clutch systems I am used to. I live in Colorado on the Base of the Rockies and bought this car in the dead of winter and it hasn't given me a bit of trouble even in the worst conditions. Very passive handling on the road, so a smooth ride as far as that goes. That being said, it is paired with an award winning drive train AWD, so it sticks to the lane no problem. I am also 6'3", and this car has room to spare with me. Leg room has always been a "make or break" factor with me and car buying, so I am happy to finally "fit in". The aggressive front bumper in the model I have looks sporty and choice, but gives the car a very low clearance so driver beware. I catch about 23 mpg in the city on my daily commute to work. This is a good figure, but certainly not the optimal EPA estimate. Reading some other reviews and I guess there is one consistent problem with these cars: they eat too much oil and coolant. Factory defect, likely but nonetheless mine is currently being looked at to make sure that is the case. If it is not, the warranty is extensive enough to were I would just be able to slide into something new, no harm no foul. Aside from this, well designed and reliable car.
Eats oil
Cathy Weber,08/31/2015
2.5i Premium PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
I have 24,000 miles on my 2014 subaru legacy 2.5 and have had to add a full quart of oil FIVE times already and this is not including the 3 oil changes I have had as recommended at the dealer. Subaru feels this is within specs and refuses to acknowledge a new car should not be burning oil, especially at this high rate. The hands free does not recognize what you are saying and is awkward. Ride is stiff and noisy, the doors do not lock automatically so you have to remember, the heated seats go off and on,again subaru says that's normal, my daughters jetta's seats stay nice and toasty . The AWD is great but other then that I am not impressed, will be trading it in as soon as I figure out what I want, spent a yr researching before I bought this. Will never buy another subaru again, they refuse to stand behind their products and think it's okay to burn a quart of oil in between oil changes on a brand new car
114,000 Miles - Still Running Strong
bobkay,10/15/2013
2.5i Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
I purchased the Legacy Limited, leather and had some dealer options put on. The car has been great so far. I am averaging 32.1 mpg, and have had no issues. The defrosters quickly clear the windshield and windows. The controls are simple to use and anything that was more technically advanced was taught/demonstrated by the dealer like setting up my bluetooth and phone. My kids find it cool that my car rings and we can just talk and not have to hold the phone. I tested the car with a decibel app and the interior is very quiet ranging from 50-80 decibels, compared to over 90 with my Pacifica. Update: 65,000 miles and no mechanical issues at all. I just had a major tune up to the cost of $700 but everything was fine. I do mostly highway driving and still have my original tires and brakes. These will get replaced this summer, but there is no abnormal wear. Handles the snow amazingly, great mileage, very comfortable. No wind noise yet and all interior parts are in perfect condition. I had a friend buy a 2016 Legacy based on her loving my car. I have had a few hiccups regarding syncing my phone and car, but that is more user error and my phone than the Subaru. The hood bounce is still noticeable, and no it is not a reflection bouncing. The metal is flexing back and forth but I do not notice it much any more. I have needed no warranty work but do have the extended one until 100K. My son is looking forward to getting this car when he's a driver soon. I can't wait until I get my next Subaru also! Update: 82,500 miles. Replaced serpentine belt and both headlights. No mechanical issues, still have the original tires and brakes - dealer inspected both and they said I was still good. MPG dropped to 29mpg but our state speed limit went up to 70mph so gas mileage suffered. Tiny worn spot on the drivers seat where the leather seat and plastic seat belt guide by my left hip rub. Still running strong - no complaints. Subaru dealer in my area is awesome and all maintenance done there has been exceptional. Update: 114,000 (October 2018): No mechanical or electrical issues at all. I maintain and service the vehicle at the dealership every 7500 miles for oil changes and tire rotations, plus any recommended services. I am having the brakes replaced for the first time next appointment, but only because I am at 115,000 miles and have not done it yet. The paint is still shiny and the leather is holding up fine, the car looks great. Now, I drive mostly highway miles and only occasionally have more than 1 other person in the car. Mileage is still good and all accessories work properly. No complaints so far. In a few years, the kid will get the car and I'll most likely get a new Subaru. Update 105,000 (April 2018): MPG still around 29 with 90% highway driving. Replaced tires with originals since they lasted so long the first time (about 100k). The last time I went in and had the lube, oil, filter, rotation they finally told me I might need brakes this summer for the first time! No interior noises or wind noise so far, very solidly build car. The only issue is the gas cap won't "pop" open very far. This has to do with 2 things - 1. the metal bracket on the inside needs to be bent back out and 2. the plastic tie to the gas cap sometimes gets stuck behind the tab and the door won't open without another person's help. Once I bent the tab and remembered to keep the plastic tie in place, I didn't have any issues. The kid is going to inherit this car in a few years so he's helping me keep it clean and maintained.
See all 18 reviews of the 2014 Subaru Legacy
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
24 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
173 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover10.1%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2014 Subaru Legacy

Used 2014 Subaru Legacy Overview

The Used 2014 Subaru Legacy is offered in the following submodels: Legacy Sedan. Available styles include 2.5i Premium PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT), 2.5i Limited PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT), 2.5i Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT), 2.5i PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT), 2.5i Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT), 2.5i Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT), 2.5i 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT), 2.5i 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6M), 2.5i Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT), and 3.6R Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 Subaru Legacy?

Price comparisons for Used 2014 Subaru Legacy trim styles:

  • The Used 2014 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited is priced between $8,999 and$15,998 with odometer readings between 60932 and114397 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited PZEV is priced between $11,995 and$12,982 with odometer readings between 72429 and78284 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium PZEV is priced between $10,544 and$12,989 with odometer readings between 80287 and132417 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Sport PZEV is priced between $12,400 and$12,400 with odometer readings between 58133 and58133 miles.

