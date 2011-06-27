  1. Home
2021 Subaru Legacy

MSRP from $22,895 - $36,145
Subaru Legacy Limited Sedan Exterior Shown
MSRP$23,820
Edmunds suggests you pay$23,820
Dealer Price
Compare dealer price quotes

2021 Subaru Legacy pricing

in Ashburn, VA
2021 Subaru Legacy price drops

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Subaru Legacy.

Trending topics in reviews

    Features & Specs

    Limited XT 4dr Sedan AWD features & specs
    Limited XT 4dr Sedan AWD
    2.4L 4cyl Turbo CVT
    MSRP$34,445
    MPG 24 city / 32 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
    Horsepower260 hp @ 5600 rpm
    Limited 4dr Sedan AWD features & specs
    Limited 4dr Sedan AWD
    2.5L 4cyl CVT
    MSRP$29,895
    MPG 27 city / 35 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
    Horsepower182 hp @ 5800 rpm
    Sport 4dr Sedan AWD features & specs
    Sport 4dr Sedan AWD
    2.5L 4cyl CVT
    MSRP$27,095
    MPG 27 city / 35 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
    Horsepower182 hp @ 5800 rpm
    Premium 4dr Sedan AWD features & specs
    Premium 4dr Sedan AWD
    2.5L 4cyl CVT
    MSRP$25,145
    MPG 27 city / 35 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
    Horsepower182 hp @ 5800 rpm
    See all 2021 Subaru Legacy features & specs
    Build Your Legacy®
    Select Color: 

    Safety

    NHTSA Overall Rating

    The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

    Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
    Side Crash RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Side Barrier RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
    Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
    RolloverRating
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover10.1%
    IIHS Rating

    The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

    Side Impact Test
    Good
    Roof Strength Test
    Good
    Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
    IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
    Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
    FAQ

    Is the Subaru Legacy a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 Legacy both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Subaru Legacy fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Legacy gets an EPA-estimated 27 mpg to 30 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Legacy has 15.1 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Subaru Legacy. Learn more

    What's new in the 2021 Subaru Legacy?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Subaru Legacy:

    • Standard adaptive headlights turn in the direction you're steering
    • Seat belt reminder and rear-seat reminder added to all trims
    • Part of the seventh Legacy generation introduced for 2020
    Learn more

    Is the Subaru Legacy reliable?

    To determine whether the Subaru Legacy is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Legacy. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Legacy's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2021 Subaru Legacy a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Subaru Legacy is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 Legacy is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2021 Subaru Legacy?

    The least-expensive 2021 Subaru Legacy is the 2021 Subaru Legacy 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $22,895.

    Other versions include:

    • Limited XT 4dr Sedan AWD (2.4L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $34,445
    • Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $29,895
    • Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $27,095
    • Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $25,145
    • Touring XT 4dr Sedan AWD (2.4L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $36,145
    • 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $22,895
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Subaru Legacy?

    If you're interested in the Subaru Legacy, the next question is, which Legacy model is right for you? Legacy variants include Limited XT 4dr Sedan AWD (2.4L 4cyl Turbo CVT), Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT), Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT), and Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT). For a full list of Legacy models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

