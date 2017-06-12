Used 2018 Subaru Legacy for Sale Near Me

I think the knock others give any Legacy with the 2.5 engine needs to be challenged. I have found that I have plenty of power and can't understand why there are those reviews that call for more. It simply makes no sense. I have all the get up and go I'd ever want. The car is comfortable, quiet, and loaded with technology. The EyeSight system works flawlessly in every way and the interior is nicely appointed, giving the impression of a much higher priced luxury car. In fact, within the last couple of months, we rented a so-called "luxury" car while on a trip to the west coast. Our Subaru is a far better car in every way. I love the steering responsive LED headlights, and I love their auto dimming/brightening capability as well. The Harmon-Kardon sound system makes listening to media a total joy. The only knock is not having an extra inch to take the front seat back. I'm a big guy (6'4') and could use just a tad extra, but still, compared to competitors' cars, I can get in and out with much greater ease. The ride is quiet, braking is solid, yet not abrupt, and the AWD gives it superior handling characteristics.

