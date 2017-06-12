Used 2018 Subaru Legacy for Sale Near Me
1,945 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 23,943 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$14,999$3,537 Below Market
- certified
2018 Subaru Legacy 2.5i19,585 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$18,599$1,970 Below Market
- certified
2018 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited9,916 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$21,695
- 48,280 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,989$2,901 Below Market
- 57,394 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,500$2,473 Below Market
- 33,563 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$16,983
- 36,571 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$16,998$2,107 Below Market
- 36,348 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$18,950$2,424 Below Market
- 39,100 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$16,495$1,811 Below Market
- 26,483 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$16,744$2,356 Below Market
- 51,404 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$17,998$2,151 Below Market
- 62,816 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$16,885$2,877 Below Market
- 25,846 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$17,987$2,846 Below Market
- 25,452 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$17,900$2,936 Below Market
- 29,295 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$18,277$2,323 Below Market
- 36,952 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,492
- 33,172 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$19,900$2,241 Below Market
- 94,860 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$12,753$1,479 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Subaru Legacy searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Subaru Legacy
Read recent reviews for the Subaru Legacy
Write a reviewSee all 40 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.240 Reviews
Report abuse
Aldo,12/06/2017
2.5i Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
I think the knock others give any Legacy with the 2.5 engine needs to be challenged. I have found that I have plenty of power and can't understand why there are those reviews that call for more. It simply makes no sense. I have all the get up and go I'd ever want. The car is comfortable, quiet, and loaded with technology. The EyeSight system works flawlessly in every way and the interior is nicely appointed, giving the impression of a much higher priced luxury car. In fact, within the last couple of months, we rented a so-called "luxury" car while on a trip to the west coast. Our Subaru is a far better car in every way. I love the steering responsive LED headlights, and I love their auto dimming/brightening capability as well. The Harmon-Kardon sound system makes listening to media a total joy. The only knock is not having an extra inch to take the front seat back. I'm a big guy (6'4') and could use just a tad extra, but still, compared to competitors' cars, I can get in and out with much greater ease. The ride is quiet, braking is solid, yet not abrupt, and the AWD gives it superior handling characteristics.
Related Subaru Legacy info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Tesla Model S 2015
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2015
- Used Lexus RC 350 2018
- Used Volvo XC60 2016
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 2018
- Used BMW M3 2015
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2016
- Used Ford Shelby GT500 2013
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2014
- Used Nissan Rogue 2014
- Used Nissan Sentra 2015
- Used Honda HR-V 2017
- Used Toyota Venza 2012
- Used Volkswagen Golf R 2018
- Used BMW X1 2015
- Used BMW X5 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Trac
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used Ford Expedition EL
- Used Honda Fit
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI
- Used Toyota Camry Solara
- Used Nissan Juke
- Used Hyundai Sonata
- Used Toyota C-HR
- Used Hyundai Elantra
- Used Mazda RX-8
Shop used models by city
- Used Subaru Ascent Santa Ana CA
- Used Subaru Ascent Sacramento CA
- Used Subaru Crosstrek Torrance CA
- Used Subaru Legacy Des Moines IA
- Used Subaru Legacy South Portland ME
- Used Subaru Tribeca Wilmington DE
- Used Subaru Legacy Irving TX
- Used Subaru Forester Charlottesville VA
- Used Subaru Impreza Tulsa OK
- Used Subaru Crosstrek Washington DC
Shop used model years by city
- Used Subaru Outback 2016 Rockford IL
- Used Subaru Forester 2013 Saint Paul MN
- Used Subaru Outback 2017 Santa Monica CA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2020 Genesis G90
- 2021 Honda Accord News
- 2020 Audi A7
- 2020 Cadillac CT6
- 2019 Beetle Convertible
- 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
- 2020 XE
- 2020 Lexus RC F
- 2020 Lincoln Continental
- Jaguar XJ 2019
- 2020 4 Series Gran Coupe
- Jaguar E-PACE 2020
- 2020 Cadillac XT4
- 2020 Lexus LS 500
- 2020 BMW X6 M
- 2020 Ford GT News
- 2020 Jetta GLI
- Lexus ES 300h 2020
- 2020 Cadillac CT5