Used 2005 Subaru Legacy for Sale Near Me

1,945 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Legacy Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,945 listings
  • 2005 Subaru Legacy 2.5 GT Limited in Silver
    used

    2005 Subaru Legacy 2.5 GT Limited

    140,289 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,000

    Details
  • 2005 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited in Black
    used

    2005 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited

    132,679 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,799

    Details
  • 2005 Subaru Legacy 2.5i in Light Blue
    used

    2005 Subaru Legacy 2.5i

    198,109 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,500

    Details
  • 2005 Subaru Legacy 2.5 GT Limited in Black
    used

    2005 Subaru Legacy 2.5 GT Limited

    142,770 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $5,988

    Details
  • 2005 Subaru Legacy 2.5 GT Limited in Black
    used

    2005 Subaru Legacy 2.5 GT Limited

    90,183 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2006 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Special Edition in Light Blue
    used

    2006 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Special Edition

    67,368 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2006 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Special Edition in Silver
    used

    2006 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Special Edition

    99,332 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,893

    Details
  • 2006 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Special Edition in Dark Blue
    used

    2006 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Special Edition

    240,744 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Rental Use

    $3,495

    Details
  • 2004 Subaru Legacy 2.5 GT in Gold
    used

    2004 Subaru Legacy 2.5 GT

    100,017 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,000

    Details
  • 2006 Subaru Legacy 2.5 GT Limited in Light Blue
    used

    2006 Subaru Legacy 2.5 GT Limited

    121,444 miles

    $5,999

    Details
  • 2006 Subaru Legacy 2.5 GT Limited in Silver
    used

    2006 Subaru Legacy 2.5 GT Limited

    120,329 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,300

    Details
  • 2006 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited
    used

    2006 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited

    134,334 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,199

    Details
  • 2006 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Special Edition in Light Blue
    used

    2006 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Special Edition

    176,696 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease

    $2,799

    Details
  • 2006 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Special Edition in Light Blue
    used

    2006 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Special Edition

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,000

    Details
  • 2006 Subaru Legacy
    used

    2006 Subaru Legacy

    106,539 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,900

    Details
  • 2004 Subaru Legacy L 35th Anniversary Edition in Light Green
    used

    2004 Subaru Legacy L 35th Anniversary Edition

    171,965 miles
    No accidents, 7 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,994

    Details
  • 2006 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited in Black
    used

    2006 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited

    128,419 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,000

    Details
  • 2006 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited in Black
    used

    2006 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited

    209,274 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,995

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Subaru Legacy searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,945 listings
  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru Legacy
  4. Used 2005 Subaru Legacy

Consumer Reviews for the Subaru Legacy

Read recent reviews for the Subaru Legacy
Overall Consumer Rating
4.7282 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 282 reviews
  • 5
    (80%)
  • 4
    (15%)
  • 3
    (5%)
05 GT Wagon
whitehe9,06/28/2011
This is the most performance for the $ you can possibly have on 4 wheels. Read the reviews - said about that. However, the 05 model and possibly others has a major problem with turbo failure, which is not the fault of the turbo but a design failure by Subaru. This is fact and other buyers and independent mechanics agree - read forums. This a $3000 repair by the dealer but you can usually find used or aftermarket turbos for $500 and have a mechanic install it but it is likely to fail again without modificaitons to the oil tubing. Bottom line is change your oil often <3000mi and buy a spare turbocharger. Out of 115,000miles, this is my only complaint (failure just outside 60k warranty period)
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Subaru
Legacy
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Subaru Legacy info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings