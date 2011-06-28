Used 2005 Subaru Legacy for Sale Near Me

Best Auto of Manassas - Manassas / Virginia

You will instantly feel at home once you step into this Subaru LEGACY 2.5I LIMITED AWD . Finding the right used car can create some real headaches when mileage is a factor. At only 132,679 miles, you can feel confident that this LEGACY 2.5I LIMITED AWD is in prime condition. You can breathe easy knowing that the 'new car' smell is genuine because thankfully the former owner was not a smoker. Our customers are important, and we want to make sure that they get the best, so we put all of our inventory including this Subaru LEGACY 2.5I LIMITED AWD through a strict and severe MULTI-POINT INSPECTION. It has never been in a wreck nor had any body work done to it at all. Looking for power? Look no further! This 2.5L 4 cyl engine has all the power that you want in a vehicle. Under the hood of this car rests a fuel efficient 2.5L 4 cyl engine that works to keep your wallet closed. The sport wheels and road hugging suspension make handling those curves a breeze. We can't think of any reasons that your vehicle shouldn't pamper you. This Subaru LEGACY 2.5I LIMITED AWD will give you the luxury that everyone wants. The best thing about this Subaru LEGACY 2.5I LIMITED AWD is that its features have features. This car has undergone a painstakingly thorough inspection ensuring it exceeds mechanical standards. We know you want a vehicle that looks good. This car has been well maintained and is flawless. The interior is in perfect condition without a spot on it anywhere. Buy from us with full confidence. Get a free CARFAX report on this or any other vehicle that we have for sale. By becoming a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership we have thrown out the gimmicks and provided you with facts. We want you to buy with confidence. An optional extended warranty is available for added peace of mind. With amazing deals at Best Auto of Manassas INC, you will be sure to drive away smiling. We are conveniently located near Dumfries. Not a single dent or scratch! Runs great and drives like new. Perfect first car! Power everything! Hard-to-find model!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2005 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 4S3BL626557216302

Stock: 11875

Certified Pre-Owned: No

