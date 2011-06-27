  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru Legacy
  4. Used 2013 Subaru Legacy
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(31)
Appraise this car

2013 Subaru Legacy Review

Pros & Cons

  • Standard all-wheel drive
  • excellent outward visibility
  • spacious cabin.
  • Weak base stereo
  • unimpressive six-cylinder fuel economy and acceleration.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Subaru Legacy for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Range
$6,000 - $14,998
Used Legacy for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Thanks to standard all-wheel drive and big-car comfort, the 2013 Subaru Legacy is a respectable choice among midsize sedans.

Vehicle overview

In a group of well-mannered and homogeneous midsize family sedans, the Subaru Legacy has often stood out with its commitment to all-wheel drive and horizontally opposed "boxer" engines. For 2013, the Legacy is perhaps not as distinct as it once was, but it still stands as an attractive choice for the right kind of car shopper.

As with most Subarus, all-wheel drive is the big selling point, since the Legacy is the only car in its class to offer this as standard equipment. In the past, this also meant mediocre fuel economy due to internal friction that is the nature of all-wheel drive, but this year Subaru has introduced a more fuel-efficient four-cylinder engine. When paired with Subaru's second-generation CVT, the all-wheel-drive 2013 Subaru Legacy with a four-cylinder engine returns 27 mpg combined, a figure that's quite close to that of the front-wheel-drive versions of the Honda Accord and Toyota Camry with four-cylinder engines.

Those seeking a Legacy with a little more punch in their daily commute can still opt for the 3.6-liter six-cylinder, which carries over unchanged. Unfortunately, mediocre fuel economy and acceleration also carry over. Compared to other six-cylinder competitors, the Legacy 3.6 makes less power and returns between 3 and 5 mpg less in both the EPA highway and combined ratings. The Legacy's turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine also used to add some sporting flair to the Legacy lineup, but Subaru has discontinued it for 2013.

Added to the 2013 Subaru Legacy, however, is a newly optional "EyeSight" system, which uses two windshield-mounted cameras to adjust the adaptive cruise control, alert the driver if the car wanders out of its lane or apply braking to avoid or minimize a collision. This is safety technology we're accustomed to seeing from premium automakers, so its presence in vehicles from a more mainstream brand is encouraging.

Overall, we like the 2013 Subaru Legacy. Besides the appeal of all-wheel drive for added wet-weather traction, it's roomy, pretty well equipped and respectable in terms of safety and four-cylinder fuel economy. But if all-wheel drive isn't a big draw for you, other midsize sedans could prove to be more appealing. The Kia Optima is more stylish inside and out, while the Volkswagen Passat is roomier and offers a fuel-efficient diesel engine. If refinement and sharp handling are what you're after, the redesigned Ford Fusion and Nissan Altima are better choices. Certainly you'll want to test-drive a few of these popular sedans before coming to a decision.

2013 Subaru Legacy models

The 2013 Subaru Legacy is a five-passenger sedan offered in six trim levels: 2.5i, 2.5i Premium, 2.5i Limited, 2.5i Sport, 3.6R,and 3.6R Limited. The numbers refer to engine displacement. The turbocharged 2.5GT has been discontinued for 2013.

Base 2.5i models come with 16-inch steel wheels, automatic headlights, air-conditioning, cruise control, a height-adjustable driver seat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, full power accessories, a 60/40-split-folding rear seat, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player, an iPod/USB audio interface and an auxiliary audio jack.

The 2.5i Premium model adds 17-inch alloy wheels, body-color outside mirrors, an eight-way power driver seat (with power lumbar), a leather-wrapped steering wheel and a six-speaker sound system. An optional All-Weather package adds heated front seats, heated mirrors and a windshield wiper de-icer. A sunroof and a premium nine-speaker Harman Kardon sound system with HD radio and satellite radio can all be ordered &agrave; la carte.

The 2.5i Sport includes all the 2.5i Premium equipment and the All-Weather package as standard. It also comes with 18-inch alloy wheels, foglights, a sunroof, aluminum pedal covers, faux carbon-fiber trim and upgraded upholstery.

The 2.5i Limited reverts to 17-inch alloy wheels, but adds more cabin amenities, including dual-zone automatic climate control, rear seat air-conditioning, leather upholstery and wood trim, a four-way power passenger seat, an upgraded gauge cluster and the Harman Kardon sound system.

Options for the Limited include a sunroof, the EyeSight driver assist system and a navigation system that includes a touchscreen interface, voice controls, a rearview camera and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.

The 3.6R model is equipped like the base 2.5i model, except that it has standard 17-inch alloy wheels and a six-cylinder engine. Meanwhile, the 3.6R Limited has the same standard and optional equipment as the 2.5i Limited.

2013 Highlights

The 2013 Subaru Legacy features a variety of updates this year, including a restyled front end, a more powerful and efficient four-cylinder engine, an improved continuously variable transmission (CVT), revised suspension tuning and an available collision avoidance system. Base models now feature standard Bluetooth. The 2.5GT and 3.6R Premium trim levels have been discontinued.

Performance & mpg

The all-wheel-drive Subaru Legacy is offered with two different engines. The base 2.5-liter horizontally opposed ("boxer") four-cylinder produces 173 horsepower and 174 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed manual transmission (which includes a hill-holder feature) is standard on the base 2.5i and the CVT is optional, while Premium and Limited models get the CVT standard.

Subaru estimates that 2.5i models with the CVT will return 24 mpg city/32 mpg highway and 27 mpg combined, a slight gain on the former engine's performance. Manual-shift models rate 21/28/24.

The 3.6R features a 3.6-liter boxer six-cylinder good for 256 hp and 247 lb-ft of torque. A five-speed automatic with shift paddles is the only transmission offered. In Edmunds performance testing, the 3.6R accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 7.1 seconds, a below-average time for the class. EPA fuel economy estimates for this powertrain are 18/25/20, well below average for the class.

Safety

The 2013 Subaru Legacy comes standard with stability and traction control, antilock disc brakes, front side airbags and side curtain airbags. Subaru's optional EyeSight system for the Limited trim level bundles safety technologies, including adaptive cruise control, pre-collision braking, lane departure warning and sway warning. The EyeSight system uses two cameras mounted inside the upper edge of the windshield, which Subaru says reduces the potential for damage compared to conventional radar systems mounted in the front bumper. EyeSight can also detect pedestrians and is capable of braking the Legacy if the driver takes no evasive action.

In Edmunds testing, the Legacy 3.6R stopped from 60 mph in 123 feet, which is average for the midsize sedan class.

The Legacy received the best possible five-star crash test ratings in frontal, side and rollover tests from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. In the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety's testing, the Subaru received the highest Top Safety Pick+ accolade after earning a Good rating (the highest possible) in the moderate-overlap front-offset crash test, as well as the side-impact and roof strength tests. It also earned an Acceptable rating (second highest) in the new small-overlap frontal-offset crash test.

Driving

Last year's Legacy offered a smooth ride and respectable handling, but we expect additional agility from the 2013 Subaru Legacy. Increased stiffness at key points of the body should reduce vibrations into the cabin, while retuned steering and suspension promise less body roll and quicker reactions to driver input.

The base 2.5-liter engine is adequate, but in the past, outright acceleration has trailed that of other family sedans. We've yet to test the new engine along with the revised CVT, but we doubt there will be a significant difference from before. With the departure of the 2.5GT and its turbocharged engine, that leaves the 3.6-liter six-cylinder as the main draw for those wanting some punch. It's an adequate engine, but is outclassed by competing V6s with superior fuel economy and acceleration.

Interior

The Subaru Legacy's interior design is sleek and sophisticated, although some of the hard materials lack the premium feel found in competing models. Controls tend to be straightforward in lower trims, but become more complicated as more features get piled on.

The navigation system's touchscreen in particular isn't exactly the most intuitive or attractive electronics interface. Nevertheless, most buyers will find the 2.5i Premium trim level worth springing for, as it includes the optional Harman Kardon audio system. The base 2.5i model's standard four-speaker stereo sounds tinny and flat.

The seats are comfortable, with plenty of headroom and rear seat legroom, although this expansive feeling doesn't extend to the trunk. Its 14.7 cubic feet of space is merely average for this segment.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2013 Subaru Legacy.

5(55%)
4(26%)
3(19%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.4
31 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 31 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Researched midsize sedans for a couple months...
dbpdx,08/11/2012
...and the Legacy came out on top for my family and me. I drive about 40 miles round-trip for work each day and have a two month old son. My wife and I traded in an older SUV and wanted a midsize sedan that would comfortably hold a rear-facing car seat while also achieving high MPG on the highway. High safety scores were also very important to us, and the Legacy delivered on all fronts. I drove several competing sedans but settled on the Legacy because of its spacious cabin and AWD. I've had the car for a couple weeks and love driving it. I was very close to buying a 2012 Fusion but didn't quite feel right. The Camry didn't feel right, either. Both cars pale in comparison to the Legacy.
Awesome midsize luxury option
nzody,08/03/2012
I've been driving the 2013 Limited PZEV model for almost a week now, after my 2000 Impreza was totaled in a hit & run. One word - awesome! I test drove a 2.5 2012 Limited before trying the 2013 2.5 Limited - and they are worlds apart. The DOHC CVT changes in the 2013 model make a huge difference to the pick up and make the 2.5i engine feel much more capable. The interior space is great, the hands free works well and voice activation is very handy. Bluetooth audio streaming works well. Commuting on the peninsula <-> San Francisco I am currently seeing about 24MPG with fairly hard driving. I think EPA numbers are fair. AWD with the options on the Limited model make for value hard to beat!
Discover Subaru
solarwinds,04/06/2014
2.5i Limited PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
2013 Subaru Legacy Limited... The interior toys are not as modern but functional and reliable. It definitely out performs the 2012 Nissan Altima we lease. Handling is great, power is smooth, MPG consistent 28 mixed up to 33 - 34 hwy, depends on how you drive. The AWD is incredible and the car feels solid and glued to the pavement... In a 2014 NJ winter the traction was flawless blasts through snow... Subaru's have a great road feel and confidence you cant get from other 4 cyl. FWD cars. The Legacy eats it all up, rain, mud, dirt, snow. People who drive my car say wow.
A Dream Ride
jazzfocus1,07/27/2012
I just got it so this will be a preliminary review. So far I'm very impressed with this "freshened up" model. Very attractive vehicle, quiet interior, good power. Have only driven one day but am fairly car savvy and know about Subaru since it's earlier days. They keep improving on a good thing and don't cheapen their cars like other companies to save money. I saw the car in April at the NY auto show. One of my old cars was up for inspection and I decided to trade in for this puppy. So far, I love it.
See all 31 reviews of the 2013 Subaru Legacy
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
24 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
173 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
24 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
173 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
24 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
173 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
24 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
173 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2013 Subaru Legacy features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover10.1%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2013 Subaru Legacy

Used 2013 Subaru Legacy Overview

The Used 2013 Subaru Legacy is offered in the following submodels: Legacy Sedan. Available styles include 2.5i Premium PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT), 2.5i Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT), 2.5i Limited PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT), 2.5i Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT), 2.5i PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT), 3.6R Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 5A), 2.5i 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6M), 2.5i 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT), 3.6R 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 5A), 2.5i Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT), and 2.5i Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2013 Subaru Legacy?

Price comparisons for Used 2013 Subaru Legacy trim styles:

  • The Used 2013 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited PZEV is priced between $10,149 and$10,990 with odometer readings between 100811 and108227 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium PZEV is priced between $7,995 and$11,387 with odometer readings between 57705 and116521 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Sport is priced between $13,590 and$14,998 with odometer readings between 54040 and64136 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited is priced between $9,700 and$9,700 with odometer readings between 113247 and113247 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Subaru Legacy 2.5i PZEV is priced between $6,000 and$6,000 with odometer readings between 108590 and108590 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium is priced between $8,999 and$8,999 with odometer readings between 110483 and110483 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2013 Subaru Legacies are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2013 Subaru Legacy for sale near. There are currently 11 used and CPO 2013 Legacies listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $6,000 and mileage as low as 54040 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2013 Subaru Legacy.

Can't find a used 2013 Subaru Legacys you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Subaru Legacy for sale - 3 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $9,895.

Find a used Subaru for sale - 6 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $21,681.

Find a used certified pre-owned Subaru Legacy for sale - 2 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $9,402.

Find a used certified pre-owned Subaru for sale - 9 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $7,351.

Should I lease or buy a 2013 Subaru Legacy?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Subaru lease specials
Check out Subaru Legacy lease specials

Related Used 2013 Subaru Legacy info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles