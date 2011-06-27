Vehicle overview

In a group of well-mannered and homogeneous midsize family sedans, the Subaru Legacy has often stood out with its commitment to all-wheel drive and horizontally opposed "boxer" engines. For 2013, the Legacy is perhaps not as distinct as it once was, but it still stands as an attractive choice for the right kind of car shopper.

As with most Subarus, all-wheel drive is the big selling point, since the Legacy is the only car in its class to offer this as standard equipment. In the past, this also meant mediocre fuel economy due to internal friction that is the nature of all-wheel drive, but this year Subaru has introduced a more fuel-efficient four-cylinder engine. When paired with Subaru's second-generation CVT, the all-wheel-drive 2013 Subaru Legacy with a four-cylinder engine returns 27 mpg combined, a figure that's quite close to that of the front-wheel-drive versions of the Honda Accord and Toyota Camry with four-cylinder engines.

Those seeking a Legacy with a little more punch in their daily commute can still opt for the 3.6-liter six-cylinder, which carries over unchanged. Unfortunately, mediocre fuel economy and acceleration also carry over. Compared to other six-cylinder competitors, the Legacy 3.6 makes less power and returns between 3 and 5 mpg less in both the EPA highway and combined ratings. The Legacy's turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine also used to add some sporting flair to the Legacy lineup, but Subaru has discontinued it for 2013.

Added to the 2013 Subaru Legacy, however, is a newly optional "EyeSight" system, which uses two windshield-mounted cameras to adjust the adaptive cruise control, alert the driver if the car wanders out of its lane or apply braking to avoid or minimize a collision. This is safety technology we're accustomed to seeing from premium automakers, so its presence in vehicles from a more mainstream brand is encouraging.

Overall, we like the 2013 Subaru Legacy. Besides the appeal of all-wheel drive for added wet-weather traction, it's roomy, pretty well equipped and respectable in terms of safety and four-cylinder fuel economy. But if all-wheel drive isn't a big draw for you, other midsize sedans could prove to be more appealing. The Kia Optima is more stylish inside and out, while the Volkswagen Passat is roomier and offers a fuel-efficient diesel engine. If refinement and sharp handling are what you're after, the redesigned Ford Fusion and Nissan Altima are better choices. Certainly you'll want to test-drive a few of these popular sedans before coming to a decision.