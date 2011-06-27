  1. Home
2010 Subaru Legacy Review

Pros & Cons

  • Standard all-wheel drive, sleek interior design, diverse engine and transmission choices, powerful turbocharged engine on 2.5GT trim.
  • Polarizing styling, no automatic transmission available with the turbocharged engine, 3.6-liter engine's lackluster fuel economy.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The redesigned 2010 Subaru Legacy offers standard all-wheel drive and above-average performance in a significantly larger package. If you like the look of it, it's a solid choice.

Vehicle overview

The new, fully redesigned 2010 Subaru Legacy is a stylistic departure from its predecessors, to put it mildly. Its steroidal fender flares are equal parts Mercedes-Benz S-Class and J.C. Whitney, and its large headlights and slablike front end wouldn't look out of place on a crossover SUV. While previous Legacy shapes ranged from inoffensive to downright sleek, this one is a bit more controversial. We hope consumers will warm to the Legacy's new skin, though, because underneath, there's a lot to like about Subaru's heavily updated midsize sedan.

As expected, every 2010 Legacy comes standard with all-wheel drive, a feature that has helped to make Subaru a fixture in America's snowbelt. Also expected are the Legacy's significantly expanded dimensions, as the previous model was hampered by its relatively tight cabin. Following in the footsteps of the Honda Accord and Mazda 6, both of which plumped out with their latest redesigns, the new Legacy gains 3.3 inches in height, 3.5 inches in width and 3.2 inches of wheelbase compared to the 2009 Legacy. On the inside, this yields substantial gains in head-, shoulder-, hip- and legroom. Nonetheless, the car only grows by just 1.4 inches in overall length and gains about 50 more pounds in curb weight, so the Legacy's historically above-average maneuverability hasn't been overly compromised.

Another Legacy hallmark in recent years has been its diverse array of powertrain choices, and the 2010 Legacy carries on this tradition as well. The base 2.5-liter "boxer" (horizontally opposed) four-cylinder engine will be adequate for many buyers, but those with a greater need for speed will be heartened to find two optional engines -- a revised turbocharged version of the boxer-4 that promises to be the sporty pick of the bunch, and a new, smooth-running 3.6-liter horizontally opposed six-cylinder engine that packs a lot more punch than last year's 3.0-liter flat-6. With either of the upgraded power plants, the Legacy can be seen as a budget-priced alternative to premium all-wheel-drive sport sedans from Germany and Japan.

In addition to its larger cabin, distinctive powertrains and standard all-wheel drive, the 2010 Subaru Legacy features a modern interior that can be outfitted with a full range of electronic gadgetry for buyers so inclined. In the crowded midsize sedan segment, these traits should help set the Legacy apart. We'd still advise you to test-drive the Ford Fusion, Honda Accord, Mazda 6, Nissan Altima and Volkswagen's CC and Passat, paying particular attention to interior design and feature availability. But as long as the Legacy's edgy new look doesn't rub you the wrong way, it should definitely be on your short list of family-oriented four-doors.

2010 Subaru Legacy models

The 2010 Subaru Legacy is a five-passenger midsize sedan offered in base 2.5i, 2.5i Premium, 2.5i Limited, 2.5GT Premium, 2.5GT Limited, 3.6R, 3.6R Premium and 3.6R Limited trim levels.

The base 2.5i comes standard with 16-inch steel wheels, air-conditioning, a height-adjustable driver seat, a tilt-telescoping steering wheel with integrated audio controls, a 60/40-split fold-down rear seat, an electronic parking brake and a four-speaker stereo with CD player and auxiliary audio jack. The 2.5i Premium trim steps up to 16-inch alloy wheels, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, an eight-way power driver seat and an auto up/down driver window. The 2.5i Limited adds 17-inch alloy wheels, a four-way power passenger seat, an All Weather package (includes a windshield wiper de-icer, heated side mirrors and heated front seats), dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, Bluetooth and a nine-speaker Harman Kardon audio system.

The 2.5GT Premium starts with the 2.5i Premium's equipment and adds the turbocharged four-cylinder engine, 18-inch alloy wheels, performance tires, larger brakes a hood scoop and the All Weather package. The 2.5GT Limited tacks on the power passenger seat, automatic climate control and leather upholstery.

The 3.6R starts with the base 2.5i's equipment and adds the 3.6-liter flat-6 engine and 17-inch alloy wheels. The 3.6R Premium adds the 2.5i Premium's extra features except for the wheels, which remain 17-inch alloys, and it also gets the All Weather package. The 3.6R Limited has the same extras as the 2.5GT Limited.

Many standard features on higher trim levels can be specified as options on lower trims. Exclusive to Limited models is an optional voice-activated navigation system that's bundled with an iPod/USB input, Bluetooth and streaming Bluetooth audio, and a back-up camera. A sunroof is a stand-alone option on all but the base 2.5i.

2010 Highlights

The 2010 Subaru Legacy has been fully redesigned. Highlights include a roomier and updated interior, more powerful engines and dramatic new styling.

Performance & mpg

The all-wheel-drive 2010 Subaru Legacy offers no fewer than three engines and three transmissions. The base 2.5-liter horizontally opposed (a.k.a. "boxer") four-cylinder engine makes 170 horsepower and 170 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed manual transmission is standard on the base 2.5i and 2.5i Premium models, while a continuously variable transmission (CVT) with manual shift control is optional on those models and standard on the 2.5i Limited. Legacy 2.5i models are also available with top-tier PZEV tailpipe emission certification.

The 2.5GT models boast a turbocharged version of the 2.5-liter four that cranks out 265 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque on premium fuel. Notably, the 2.5GT is available only with a six-speed manual. The 3.6R models are powered by a 3.6-liter horizontally opposed six-cylinder engine that generates 256 hp and 247 lb-ft of torque on regular fuel. A five-speed automatic is the only available transmission. EPA fuel economy estimates are at their best with the CVT-equipped 2.5i; you can expect 23 mpg city and 31 mpg highway with this combo. Opting for the six-speed manual drops those numbers to 19/27 mpg. The Legacy 2.5GT and 3.6R both have a less impressive 18/25 mpg rating.

Safety

Standard safety equipment on the Legacy includes antilock disc brakes with brake assist, stability control, front seat side airbags and side curtain airbags. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety crash tests, the Legacy earned a top score of "Good" for its protection of occupants in both frontal-offset and side-impact collisions.

Driving

Despite its pumped-up size, the 2010 Subaru Legacy is still one of the better-handling family sedans on the market, thanks to a willing chassis and tenacious all-wheel-drive traction. The ride is laudably smooth thanks in part to a new double-wishbone rear suspension. Drivers expecting the 2.5GT model to be a sleeper sport sedan will be disappointed, though, as it has the same soft suspension tuning as all other Legacys.

The base 2.5-liter engine won't elicit any grins, but its power is certainly adequate for most folks. Subaru's new CVT works notably well and is actually the recommended transmission here, as it provides ideal gearing for both fuel economy and acceleration when needed. The 2.5GT's turbocharged engine is much more of a thrill, though the mandatory manual transmission will limit its appeal. That leaves the new 3.6-liter flat-6 as the main draw for those wanting some punch. Thankfully, it's a big upgrade over last year's 3.0-liter engine, delivering snappy acceleration along with an enjoyable engine note that's vaguely similar to that of the Porsche 911.

Interior

The Legacy's interior design is sleek and sophisticated, but you better like silver paint, because the V-shaped center stack is covered with it. Though the interior plastics look upscale, most of them are hard to the touch and lack the more upscale feel found in models like the Ford Fusion and VW Passat.

A sporty three-spoke steering wheel hints at this Subaru's above-average athleticism. The seats are comfortable and the Legacy's newly enlarged dimensions pay dividends in passenger space, particularly in back where legroom increases by nearly 4 inches. Technophiles will appreciate the optional navigation system, which is part of a gadget suite that includes an iPod jack and streaming Bluetooth audio. Unfortunately, you have to ante up for the top-of-the-line Limited trim in order to activate this option. Trunk space is an average 14.7 cubic feet.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Subaru Legacy.

Most helpful consumer reviews

2010 Legacy Nice Car
tsizzle,10/16/2011
I purchased the car new and have over 40K miles on it. Great gas milage especially on the hwy going 70-80 mph. - Averages 34 mi/gal. The ride is smooth both in the city and hwy. Very peppy. I have the upgraded radio which is nice. No problems at all. The car is very light but I feel safe. Great handling - almost impossible to loose control. It's a great car I plan to put alot of miles on. Love the paddle shifters on the steering column - I downshift alot instead of using brakes. Lots of trunk space. I use full synthetic oil and change it every 10K miles. I recommend this for a commuter car and have 2 boys 9 & 5. Very good for my lifestyle and budget.
Seeing how long it will go
Chris L,04/05/2017
2.5i 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6M)
I bought the car from my grandfather after he could not drive in 2014 with 23,000 miles on it. currently in April 2017, the Odometer is reading a little over 91,000 miles. Ive done all of the scheduled maintenance (probably a little more then I've needed) but I do a lot of distant highway driving so in my opinion better safe then sorry. Ive taken the car from NJ to South Carolina and back and it was just as smooth as a ride to the corner store after 14 hrs of sitting in traffic. In the 91,000 miles i have never had any issues other then my meticulous need for scheduled maintenance. I came from an older Dodge and that gave me nothing but headaches so this car is a breeze and I would definitely recommend it to anyone, from 25 yr old males like myself who enjoy speed and performance to the old lady who needs a car to go to the store. I do live in NJ and am frequently in Boston and Upstate NY and this car is the best I've ever owned and driven when it comes to our getting slammed with snow. My only "complaint" is the acceleration could be better as could the technology and instrument panel. Other then these 2 minor complaints It is a great car that Id like to
Beautiful and fun to drive
Lulu,02/12/2010
Bought this for my wife who had been driving a van for 8 years. Got 32 mpg on first trip to visit daughter in college. Fun to drive in the snow up to our mountain cabin. Still feels like a luxury car to us. Wife wanted a BMW but really loves her Legacy. I love it too and hope to convince her to let me get an Outback. The headlights are weird in that they only light up the road right in front of you. There is a line of darkness that makes it dangerous on hills. Turning on the bright lights fix the problem so it's not a insurmountable problem. The dealer says they are aligned right and can't fix it. Subaru says they have had others people report this problem.
First Subbie
R A N,10/28/2010
I went in initially looking to purchase a 2005 Legacy but felt to cramped. Saw the redesigned 2010 & took it for a drive. The space is great, front and rear (coming from a Honda Civic Coupe). Looks great from the front, so-so from the rear. Smooth handling on most surfaces, but stimulus money can only make so many roads perfect. Acceleration is to be expected with a 4cyl AWD vehicle & passing ability is adequate. With 13,500 on the clock I've yet to have any of the pulling/shaking issues described in other reviews. I have experienced the shifting "clunk" sound a couple times, though it is always when parked on an incline. Overall I'm pleased with my purchase & would recommend it to anyone.
Features & Specs

MPG
23 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2010 Subaru Legacy
More About This Model

In the grand tradition of one-hit wonders like Right Said Fred and A Flock of Seagulls, the Subaru Legacy was, for years, memorable for just one thing: its standard all-wheel drive. This made the family sedan a smash hit in regions with lots of white stuff on the ground, but a rare bird everywhere else. The 2010 Subaru Legacy gets a makeover that should go a long way toward broadening its appeal.

Longer and wider than its predecessor, the new Legacy is also bigger where it matters most. Passenger volume rises to 103 cubic feet from 2009's 93.5 cubic feet, and there's an additional 3.3 cubic feet of trunk space. Changes also take place under the hood -- the 2.5i benefits from new manual and continuously variable transmissions (CVTs), while 3.6R and 2.5GT models get more powerful engines. Pricing has been slashed (2.5i models are almost $1,000 cheaper than they were last year, with even bigger savings for higher trim levels), and the Legacy has been cloaked in assertive new sheet metal that is, if nothing else, distinctive.

Competition in the family-sedan segment is hot enough to make a ring of fire feel like an ice floe, and there are many worthy picks to consider. The Mazda 6 and Ford Fusion are better choices for those seeking the sportiest alternatives in this segment, and the Honda Accord offers a slightly wider backseat and redoubtable resale value. However, with roominess, nimble handling and a more accessible price, the Legacy now has the repertoire to sing with the big boys. This 2010 Subaru Legacy should strike a chord with shoppers interested in all-around value and competence.

Used 2010 Subaru Legacy Overview

The Used 2010 Subaru Legacy is offered in the following submodels: Legacy Sedan. Available styles include 2.5i Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT), 2.5i Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT), 2.5i Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6M), 2.5i 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT), 2.5i 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6M), 3.6R Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 5A), 3.6R 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 5A), 2.5GT Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M), 3.6R Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 5A), and 2.5GT Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2010 Subaru Legacy?

Price comparisons for Used 2010 Subaru Legacy trim styles:

  • The Used 2010 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium is priced between $6,999 and$7,490 with odometer readings between 108045 and124412 miles.
  • The Used 2010 Subaru Legacy 2.5i is priced between $5,999 and$5,999 with odometer readings between 161335 and161335 miles.

Which used 2010 Subaru Legacies are available in my area?

Research Similar Vehicles