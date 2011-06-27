Vehicle overview

The new, fully redesigned 2010 Subaru Legacy is a stylistic departure from its predecessors, to put it mildly. Its steroidal fender flares are equal parts Mercedes-Benz S-Class and J.C. Whitney, and its large headlights and slablike front end wouldn't look out of place on a crossover SUV. While previous Legacy shapes ranged from inoffensive to downright sleek, this one is a bit more controversial. We hope consumers will warm to the Legacy's new skin, though, because underneath, there's a lot to like about Subaru's heavily updated midsize sedan.

As expected, every 2010 Legacy comes standard with all-wheel drive, a feature that has helped to make Subaru a fixture in America's snowbelt. Also expected are the Legacy's significantly expanded dimensions, as the previous model was hampered by its relatively tight cabin. Following in the footsteps of the Honda Accord and Mazda 6, both of which plumped out with their latest redesigns, the new Legacy gains 3.3 inches in height, 3.5 inches in width and 3.2 inches of wheelbase compared to the 2009 Legacy. On the inside, this yields substantial gains in head-, shoulder-, hip- and legroom. Nonetheless, the car only grows by just 1.4 inches in overall length and gains about 50 more pounds in curb weight, so the Legacy's historically above-average maneuverability hasn't been overly compromised.

Another Legacy hallmark in recent years has been its diverse array of powertrain choices, and the 2010 Legacy carries on this tradition as well. The base 2.5-liter "boxer" (horizontally opposed) four-cylinder engine will be adequate for many buyers, but those with a greater need for speed will be heartened to find two optional engines -- a revised turbocharged version of the boxer-4 that promises to be the sporty pick of the bunch, and a new, smooth-running 3.6-liter horizontally opposed six-cylinder engine that packs a lot more punch than last year's 3.0-liter flat-6. With either of the upgraded power plants, the Legacy can be seen as a budget-priced alternative to premium all-wheel-drive sport sedans from Germany and Japan.

In addition to its larger cabin, distinctive powertrains and standard all-wheel drive, the 2010 Subaru Legacy features a modern interior that can be outfitted with a full range of electronic gadgetry for buyers so inclined. In the crowded midsize sedan segment, these traits should help set the Legacy apart. We'd still advise you to test-drive the Ford Fusion, Honda Accord, Mazda 6, Nissan Altima and Volkswagen's CC and Passat, paying particular attention to interior design and feature availability. But as long as the Legacy's edgy new look doesn't rub you the wrong way, it should definitely be on your short list of family-oriented four-doors.